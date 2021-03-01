You are here

  • Home
  • Queen's husband Prince Philip to have heart tests: palace

Queen's husband Prince Philip to have heart tests: palace

Queen's husband Prince Philip to have heart tests: palace
Police officers stand at the entrance to the King Edward VII Hospital where Prince Philip is being treated for an infection, in London, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5nhwy

Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters

Queen's husband Prince Philip to have heart tests: palace

Queen's husband Prince Philip to have heart tests: palace
Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Britain's Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, was transferred to a different hospital in central London on Monday to have tests for a pre-existing heart condition as well as receive treatment for an infection.
"The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. 

Topics: UK Prince Philip British royals

Related

British queen’s husband, Prince Philip, admitted to hospital
World
British queen’s husband, Prince Philip, admitted to hospital

Biden Mideast policy gives Iran free reign to threaten regional security, says analyst

Biden Mideast policy gives Iran free reign to threaten regional security, says analyst
Updated 01 March 2021
Arab News

Biden Mideast policy gives Iran free reign to threaten regional security, says analyst

Biden Mideast policy gives Iran free reign to threaten regional security, says analyst
  • Pregent says Trump’s order to assassinate Soleimani was a game changer as it restored “deterrence in US foreign policy,”
  • Pregent also stated that as soon as the Biden administration lifted the Iran-backed Houthis from the list of terrorist organizations, the militia attacked Saudi Arabia
Updated 01 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: United States President Joe Biden’s Middle East policy has given Iran “a clear message” that it could continue its attack on the region and threaten its security, a senior fellow at Hudson Institution told Arab News.

Michael Pregent says the message the Biden administration is sending to Iran is that “you can hit Israel, you can hit Saudi Arabia, you can hit the US mission in Iraq. We are going to do all we can to down play it.”

Pregent was referring to the recent attacks carried out by Iran.

On Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Iran for a blast aboard an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf of Oman last week.

The MV Helios Ray, a vehicle-carrier ship, was hit overnight by a blast above the water line that a US official said ripped holes in both sides of its hull.

“This was indeed an operation by Iran. That is clear,” Netanyahu told Kan radio.

Pregent also stated that as soon as the Biden administration lifted the Iran-backed Houthis from the list of terrorist organizations, the militia attacked Saudi Arabia.

An attack by the Iran-backed Houthi militia that left a civilian plane ablaze at Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport last month sparked international anger.

More recently, World and Arab leaders condemned drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia by Houthi militias on Saturday targeting Riyadh and Khamis Mushayt.

In response to these “aggressions and provocations” which Pregent says is out of the “Iranian playbook,” the US is showing that it is not going to stand in Iran’s way.

“All the messages they are hearing from Washington DC is that ‘help is on the way, that economic help is on the way, the lifting of sanctions is on the way,’” Pregent said.

The new administration of President Joe Biden has said it is ready to talk to Iran about both nations resuming compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, which scrapped broad economic sanctions against Iran in return for curbs intended to prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons - something Iran says it does not want.

But the parties cannot agree who should make the first move. Iran says the United States must lift sanctions, while Washington says Tehran must return to compliance with the deal, which Iran has been progressively breaching since 2019.


Pregent says the 2015 Iran deal escalated Tehran’s “terrorist capabilities,” in the Middle East and in response Biden said it is going to stop selling “offensive capabilities to the Saudis or the Emiratis” and “down play militia attacks on the US mission in Iraq.”

In December last year, former President Donald Trump blamed Iran for a series of rocket attacks that targeted the US Embassy in Iraq and warned against further aggression.

“Our embassy in Baghdad got hit Sunday by several rockets. Three rockets failed to launch. Guess where they were from: IRAN,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The Iraqi military blamed “an outlawed group” for the attack, which came weeks before the first anniversary of the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in a US drone airstrike in Iraq.

Pregent says Trump’s order to assassinate Soleimani was a game changer as it restored “deterrence in US foreign policy,” while Biden, he says, has “restored a permissive environment for Iran.”

During the Barack Obama administration – During which Biden was vice president – Soleimani was told that the US could not strike the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRCG) because the authorized use of military force did not allow it, according to Pregent.

“Trump changed all of that,” he said.  

However, Pregent now states that Iran believes it has “allies in the United States.”

“If you are part of the IRGC it sounds to me like you can do whatever you want for the next four years,” he said.

“I can’t think of a greater offence than to be called an ally of the IRGC,” he added.

Topics: Iran USA Iran nuclear deal

Related

Syria strikes: Biden warns of ‘consequences’ for Iran’s militia support
Middle-East
Syria strikes: Biden warns of ‘consequences’ for Iran’s militia support
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and US President Biden discuss regional security
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and US President Biden discuss regional security

Ghana president receives world’s first free Covax jab

Ghana president receives world’s first free Covax jab
Updated 01 March 2021
AFP

Ghana president receives world’s first free Covax jab

Ghana president receives world’s first free Covax jab
Updated 01 March 2021
AFP

ACCRA: Ghana's president Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday became the world's first recipient of a coronavirus vaccine from Covax, a global scheme to procure and distribute inoculations for free for poorer countries.
Richer countries have surged ahead with inoculating their population, but many poorer countries are still awaiting their first vaccine doses.
"It is important that I set the example that this vaccine is safe by being the first to have it, so that everybody in Ghana can feel comfortable about taking this vaccine," the 76-year old president said before receiving a shot of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in a live broadcast.
The first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo also received a shot, one day before the rest of the 600,000 doses are deployed across the country.
Ghana's food and drug authority last month authorised the Indian-made vaccine and Russia's Sputnik V, as the government aims to target 20 of its 30 million population by year's end.
Last Wednesday, Ghana was the first country to receive vaccines from Covax, led by Gavi the Vaccine Alliance, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).
Some 145 participating economies are set to receive 337.2 million doses by mid-year -- enough to vaccinate a little over three percent of their combined populations.
Covax has said it hopes to raise the figure to up to 27 percent in lower-income countries by the end of December.
Ghana has recorded 84,023 Covid-19 cases and 607 deaths since the start of the pandemic, although the true figure is believed to be higher because of lack of testing.
Schools reopened in January after a 10-month closure, but large social gatherings are banned and land and sea borders have remained closed since March 2020.
Despite the vaccine roll-out, the president said that all the current restrictions to curb the spread of the virus were to remain in place.

Topics: Coronavirus Ghana COVAX

Related

EU to double COVAX coronavirus vaccine funding to $1.2 billion
World
EU to double COVAX coronavirus vaccine funding to $1.2 billion

Myanmar’s Suu Kyu seen in court for first time since coup

Myanmar’s Suu Kyu seen in court for first time since coup
Updated 01 March 2021
AFP

Myanmar’s Suu Kyu seen in court for first time since coup

Myanmar’s Suu Kyu seen in court for first time since coup
  • Suu Kyi’s appearance came as demonstrators took to the streets again across the country in defiance
  • Suu Kyi, 75, appeared healthy during Monday’s court appearance
Updated 01 March 2021
AFP

YANDON: Ousted Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi faced court on Monday via video link, being seen by her lawyer for the first time since a military coup one month ago triggered relentless and massive protests.
Suu Kyi’s appearance came as demonstrators took to the streets again across the country in defiance of an escalation of force from the junta that on Sunday resulted in the deadliest day of unrest since the takeover.
At least 18 people died on Sunday as troops and police fired live bullets at demonstrators in cities across Myanmar, according to the United Nations, which cited its own credible information.
Suu Kyi, 75, appeared healthy during Monday’s court appearance, lawyer Khin Maung Zaw, told AFP by telephone during a break in proceedings.
Suu Kyi was detained in Naypyidaw, the nation’s capital, before dawn on the day of the coup, and had not been since in public since.
She has reportedly been kept under house arrest in Naypyidaw, an isolated city that the military built during a previous dictatorship.
The military has justified its takeover, ending a decade-long democratic experiment, by making unfounded allegations of widespread fraud in last November’s national elections.
Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy won the election in a landslide.
The generals have hit Suu Kyi with two charges the international community widely regards as frivolous — relating to importing walkie talkies and staging a campaign rally during the pandemic.
Monday’s court proceedings were preliminary matters in the case, including with Khin Maung Zaw seeking to formally represent her.


Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to streets regularly over the past month to oppose the coup.
While the military has steadily increased the type of force used to try to contain the uprising, beginning with tear gas and water cannons, this weekend’s violence saw the biggest escalation.
One person was shot while crouching behind rubbish bins and other makeshift shields, and had to be dragged away by others, with the incident filmed by media.
AFP independently confirmed 10 deaths in Sunday’s violence, although there were fears the toll could be much higher.
The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a reliable monitoring group, estimated that about 30 people had been killed by security forces since the coup on February 1.
On Monday, protests erupted again in multiple cities across the country, with demonstrators in Yangon using bamboo poles, sofas and tree branches to erect barricades across streets.
In one clash broadcast live on Facebook and verified by AFP, unarmed protesters fled after a volley of shots were fired.
It was not immediately clear if the security forces had fired live rounds or rubber bullets.
Hundreds of people were also arrested over the weekend with many in Yangon taken to Insein Prison, where Myanmar’s leading democracy campaigners have served long jail terms under previous dictatorships.
More than 1,100 people have been arrested, charged, or sentenced since the coup, according to The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.
One reporter was also shot with rubber bullets on the weekend while covering a protest in the central city of Pyay, their employer said.
Several journalists documenting Saturday’s assaults by security forces were detained, including an Associated Press photographer in Yangon.
“We strongly condemn the escalating violence against protests in Myanmar and call on the military to immediately halt the use of force against peaceful protesters,” Ravina Shamdasani, spokeswoman for the UN human rights office, said.
The United States has been one of the most outspoken critics of the junta, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken also reacted with horror after Sunday’s violence.
“We condemn the Burmese security forces’ abhorrent violence against the people of Burma & will continue to promote accountability for those responsible,” Blinken tweeted, using the country’s old name.

Report: US wasted billions on cars, buildings in Afghanistan

Report: US wasted billions on cars, buildings in Afghanistan
Updated 01 March 2021
AP

Report: US wasted billions on cars, buildings in Afghanistan

Report: US wasted billions on cars, buildings in Afghanistan
  • The agency said it reviewed $7.8 billion spent since 2008 on buildings and vehicles
  • Only $343.2 million worth of buildings and vehicles “were maintained in good condition”
Updated 01 March 2021
AP

ISLAMABAD: The United States wasted billions of dollars in war-torn Afghanistan on buildings and vehicles that were either abandoned or destroyed, according to a report released Monday by a US government watchdog.
The agency said it reviewed $7.8 billion spent since 2008 on buildings and vehicles. Only $343.2 million worth of buildings and vehicles “were maintained in good condition,” said the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, or SIGAR, which oversees American taxpayer money spent on the protracted conflict.
The report said that just $1.2 billion of the $7.8 billion went to pay for buildings and vehicles that were used as intended.
“The fact that so many capital assets wound up not used, deteriorated or abandoned should have been a major cause of concern for the agencies financing these projects,” John F. Sopko, the special inspector general, said in his report.
The US public is weary of the nearly 20-year-old war and President Joe Biden is reviewing a peace deal his predecessor, Donald Trump, signed with the Taliban a year ago. He must decide whether to withdraw all troops by May 1, as promised in the deal, or stay and possibly prolong the war. Officials say no decision has been made.
Meanwhile, Taliban insurgents and the Afghan government have been holding on-again-off-again talks in the Gulf Arab state of Qatar but a deal that could bring peace to Afghanistan after 40 years of relentless war seems far off.
Analyst Bill Roggio of the Long War Journal said the findings by SIGAR are not surprising. The reasons for the financial losses include Taliban attacks, corruption and “throwing money at the problem without considering the implications,” he said.
“It is one thing to build a clinic and school, it is another to operate, maintain, and in many cases defend this infrastructure from Taliban attacks,” said Roggio. “Additionally, the West has wildly underestimated the impact of Afghan corruption and in many cases incompetence. It was always a recipe for failure.”
US agencies responsible for construction didn’t even ask the Afghans if they wanted or needed the buildings they ordered built, or if they had the technical ability to keep them running, Sopko said in his report.
The waste occurred in violation of “multiple laws stating that US agencies should not construct or procure capital assets until they can show that the benefiting country has the financial and technical resources and capability to use and maintain those assets effectively,” he said.
Torek Farhadi, a former adviser to the Afghan government, said a “donor-knows-best” mentality often prevailed and it routinely meant little to no consultation with the Afghan government on projects.
He said a lack of coordination among the many international donors aided the wastefulness. For example, he said schools were on occasion built alongside other newly constructed schools financed by other donors. The construction went ahead because once the decision was made — contract awarded and money allocated — the school was built regardless of the need, said Farhadi.
The injection of billions of dollars, largely unmonitored, fueled runaway corruption among both Afghans and international contractors. But experts say that despite the waste, the need for assistance is real, given the Afghan governments heavy dependence on international money.
The worsening security situation in Afghanistan also greatly impeded the monitoring of projects, with shoddy construction going undetected, said Farhadi, the former Afghan government adviser.
“Consult with the locals about their needs and sustainability of the project once the project is complete,” he urged US funding agencies looking to future projects. “Supervise, supervise, supervise project progress and implementation and audit every single layer of expenditure.”
Going forward, Roggio said smaller, more manageable projects should be the order of the day. To build big unmanageable projects that Afghanistan has neither the capacity nor technical expertise for after 40 years of relentless war “feeds into the Taliban narrative that the government is corrupt, incompetent, and incapable of providing for the Afghan people,” he said.

Topics: US Afghanistan Money waste

Related

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 4,732

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 4,732
Updated 01 March 2021
Reuters

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 4,732

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 4,732
Updated 01 March 2021
Reuters

BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 4,732 to 2,447,068, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday. The reported death toll rose by 60 to 70,105, the tally showed.

Topics: Coronavirus Germany

Latest updates

Netflix’s ‘The Girl on the Train’ with Parineeti Chopra goes off-track
Netflix’s ‘The Girl on the Train’ with Parineeti Chopra goes off-track
Queen's husband Prince Philip to have heart tests: palace
Queen's husband Prince Philip to have heart tests: palace
Saudia signs new flight deal to help boost e-commerce
Saudia signs new flight deal to help boost e-commerce
Egypt offers $820m worth of treasury bonds
Egypt offers $820m worth of treasury bonds
UAE records 2,526 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths
UAE records 2,526 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.