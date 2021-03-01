You are here

Solidarity Saudi Takaful posts $18.6m loss in 2020

Solidarity Saudi Takaful posts $18.6m loss in 2020
The company said in a filing that losses reached SR69.844 million ($18.6 million). (Mubasher)
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Solidarity Saudi Takaful posts $18.6m loss in 2020

Solidarity Saudi Takaful posts $18.6m loss in 2020
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The insurance company Solidarity Saudi Takaful reported a 59 percent increase in losses in the fiscal year 2020.
The company said in a filing that losses reached SR69.844 million ($18.6 million), compared to a SR43.921 million loss a year earlier,
Solidarity attributed the performance to a 13.72 percent fall in gross written premiums (GWP) and a 28.71 percent increase in net incurred claims.
Another factor was the increase in general and administrative expenses.
Losses were also attributed to the decrease in the shareholders’ investment income by 51.1 percent.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Finance

Saudia signs new flight deal to help boost e-commerce

Saudia signs new flight deal to help boost e-commerce
Updated 4 min 49 sec ago
Rashid Hassan 

Saudia signs new flight deal to help boost e-commerce

Saudia signs new flight deal to help boost e-commerce
Updated 4 min 49 sec ago
Rashid Hassan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian air freight flag carrier Saudia Cargo is to operate five weekly flights from Hong Kong to Liege in Belgium, with Riyadh as a connection point, in a bid to help boost e-commerce links between Europe and China.

The new flights are as a result of the signing of a cargo agreement with IT and logistics operator Cainiao Network, the logistic arm of Alibaba Group.

Cainiao logistic services cover more than 200 countries, while Alibaba Group is one of the largest e-commerce brands in the world. Its total revenue for the last three months of 2020 was up 37 percent to $34.2 billion.

Saudia Cargo CEO Omar Hariri said: “We are excited for this strategic agreement (with Cainiao) which will enhance logistic services between the two continents through the famous Alibaba’s e-commerce platform and its high traffic of online shoppers.

“This agreement is part of our framework to transform the Kingdom into an open gate for world trade and a bridge connecting East and West by leveraging its strategic location in the center of the world. Other promising partnerships will be coming up in the near future to reinforce logistic operations of Alibaba in both continents,” he added.

William Xiong, Cainiao’s chief strategist and general manager of export logistics, said: “We are happy to launch a collaboration with Saudia Cargo. Both our sellers and customers from China, Saudi Arabia, and Europe will benefit from the new flights that will decrease delivery time for their parcels.

“Expanding our logistics network into new regions will also help us in building efficient global exports networks. This new route will be one of the key elements to create seamless logistics and increase synergy between different regions.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudia

Egypt offers $820m worth of treasury bonds

Egypt offers $820m worth of treasury bonds
Updated 16 min 45 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt offers $820m worth of treasury bonds

Egypt offers $820m worth of treasury bonds
Updated 16 min 45 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt is offering treasury bonds worth EGP13 billion ($820 million) in a bid to finance the country’s budget deficit.

The Central Bank of Egypt on Monday announced that the value of the first offering amounted to EGP5 billion for a period of three years. The second offering would be EGP7 billion for a period of seven years and the third around EGP1 billion for a 15-year term.

The Egyptian Ministry of Finance recently announced the possibility of reducing the acceptable quantities of bids for bills and bonds on the public treasury, issued in local currency, until the end of the current fiscal year.

Egypt’s deficit rose to $2.8 billion in the July-September quarter, up from $1.4 billion in the same quarter of 2019, as the North African country felt the economic impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Revenues from tourism fell by almost 70 percent last year, while net foreign direct investment was down 31 percent year-on-year to $1.6 billion, Reuters reported in January.

In May, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved Egypt’s request for emergency financial assistance of $2.772 billion to combat the impact of the pandemic.

“The government of Egypt has responded to the crisis with a comprehensive package aimed at tackling the health emergency and supporting economic activity,” Geoffrey Okamoto, first deputy managing director of the IMF, said at the time.

“As the crisis abates, measures to lower the debt level would need to resume along with continued implementation of structural reforms to increase the role of the private sector to achieve higher and inclusive private sector-led growth and job creation, unlocking Egypt’s growth potential and entrenching resilience,” he added.

Topics: Egypt

Emirates allows passengers to purchase entire rows as pandemic upends travel habits

Emirates allows passengers to purchase entire rows as pandemic upends travel habits
Updated 01 March 2021
Arab News

Emirates allows passengers to purchase entire rows as pandemic upends travel habits

Emirates allows passengers to purchase entire rows as pandemic upends travel habits
  • It comes as passengers seek out more space on planes amid a pandemic that is forcing airlines to re-think the entire flying experience
Updated 01 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Emirates passengers can now purchase up to three empty adjoining seats on their economy class flights.
It comes as passengers seek out more space on planes amid a pandemic that is forcing airlines to re-think the entire flying experience
The Dubai carrier said the new scheme will be offered to all economy class customers with a confirmed booking, but there will be no option to pre-book the empty seats.
Customers can only purchase the seats, which cost $55 to $165, upon airport check-in.
Emirates said the move was based on customer feedback, particularly on seeking extra privacy and space while flying economy class.
Customers who are likely to purchase extra seats include couples, parents traveling with in-lap infants, and those who want to be socially distant while travelling amid the pandemic.

Gulf airlines are seeking new ways to encourage passengers to return to flying as the industry grapples with continuing international travel restrictions.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) now expects that the airline industry will remain cash negative throughout 2021.
“With governments having tightening border restrictions, 2021 is shaping up to be a much tougher year than previously expected,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO.
“Our best-case scenario sees airlines burning through $75 billion in cash this year. And it could be as bad as $95 billion.”

Topics: Emirates transportation tourism

Amanat boosts exposure to Saudi acute care market with $232m Cambridge Medical deal

Amanat boosts exposure to Saudi acute care market with $232m Cambridge Medical deal
Updated 01 March 2021
Arab News

Amanat boosts exposure to Saudi acute care market with $232m Cambridge Medical deal

Amanat boosts exposure to Saudi acute care market with $232m Cambridge Medical deal
Updated 01 March 2021
Arab News

Amanat has acquired Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center for $232 million in a deal that gives it greater access to Saudi Arabia’s post-acute health care market.

The UAE-based health-to-education group said it acquired the specialist medical company with a combination of cash and debt from private equity firm TVM Healthcare.

“We feel that this sector, post acute care and rehabilitation is an under-served sector in the GCC,” Mohamad Hamade, CEO of Amanat, told Bloomberg TV.

Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center is a post-acute care and rehabilitation provider, with more than 250 beds across three facilities — two in the UAE and one in Saudi Arabia. It reported revenue of $75.3 million and net income of $15.2 million for 2020.

The acquisition by Amanat is one the biggest such deals in the Gulf’s health care sector in recent years.

It also targets an under-served sector that is attracting increased interest in the wake of the pandemic with many COVID-19 patients requiring extensive rehabilitation.
 

“Post-acute care and rehabilitation has proven to be one of the most resilient subsectors during the pandemic,” said Hamade.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Amanat

Quick action by OPEC+ stabilized oil markets during the coronavirus crisis, says IEF chief Joseph McMonigle

Quick action by OPEC+ stabilized oil markets during the coronavirus crisis, says IEF chief Joseph McMonigle
Updated 01 March 2021
Frank Kane

Quick action by OPEC+ stabilized oil markets during the coronavirus crisis, says IEF chief Joseph McMonigle

Quick action by OPEC+ stabilized oil markets during the coronavirus crisis, says IEF chief Joseph McMonigle
  • Secretary general of the International Energy Forum was interviewed on the Arab News video show Frankly Speaking
  • McMonigle discussed rising oil prices, looming investment crunch and the fight against climate change among other big issues
Updated 01 March 2021
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia and Russia have been commended by one of the thought leaders of the global energy industry for playing a “responsible, leadership role” via the OPEC+ alliance in stabilizing oil markets during the coronavirus pandemic.

Joseph McMonigle, secretary general of the International Energy Forum (IEF), the world’s biggest forum for energy policymakers, also spoke of the looming investment crunch in the oil industry and the crucial role that technology will play in the global battle against climate change.

He was interviewed on Frankly Speaking, the Arab News video show in which leading policymakers and business executives give their candid opinion on some of the big issues of the day.

McMonigle took over at the IEF last year after two decades’ experience in the global energy business, including a stint as adviser to the White House administration of George W. Bush.

“OPEC+ has been quite responsible in stabilizing oil markets during the pandemic, and of course like every other producer it had to adjust its demand lower, but really they took a leadership role right out of the box,” he said.

 

The Kingdom, alongside Russia, played a crucial role in limiting excess supply of crude onto fragile markets at the height of the crisis last year, when oil demand fell by 30 per cent and global crude prices plunged into negative territory in some markets.

“Really only due to their quick action were prices able to stabilize during the summer,” McMonigle said. “I think if we just said ‘Let’s wait and just see how market forces affect everything,’ I think it would have been a much more painful transition period.”

Nevertheless, he believes Saudi Arabia and OPEC do not want to see oil prices soaring too fast as the world recovers from the pandemic.

According to him, producers in the region and worldwide are conscious of the risks to economic growth from a “supercycle” in energy prices that some analysts have predicted.

“I don’t think that OPEC and the producers here in the region are necessarily so thrilled with supercycle type prices,” McMonigle said.

“I think they recognize, from the last time this happened, that it wasn’t good for the global economy, and I think they’ve realized now that healthy customers and a healthy global economy is the best for their industry and the best for the energy market.”

His comments came as crude oil prices hit new post-pandemic highs, with Brent crude, the global benchmark, up 20 per cent over the past month to stand at around $66 per barrel.

Some analysts have forecast the Brent will reach $75 in the summer, and could even spike to $100 as demand soars on economic recovery prospects and vaccines are rolled out across the world.

But with OPEC+ just days away from a crucial meeting to decide oil supply levels, McMonigle warned that lack of investment last year as prices plummeted could come back to bite the global industry.

“There’s not much we’re going to be able to do about demand returning faster and stronger than estimated but we can do something on the supply side, and that’s really going to take this investment that we talked about,” he said.

 

“If we’re in a full recovery at the end of the year from the pandemic I think you’re going to see demand be stronger and faster than forecasted, and so if you combine that with the investment crisis, I think the outlook for higher oil prices is quite good.”

The role of the IEF is to encourage dialogue and consultation between energy producers and consumers, and its work has been thrown into sharp relief by the pandemic energy crisis, as well as its effect on accelerating energy transition away from hydrocarbons.

“We have a much more diverse membership and so our agenda is expanded outside of just fossil fuels and we’re very involved in the energy transition and the role of natural gas and obviously paying very close attention to renewables,” McMonigle said.

The new emphasis on renewables — like solar, wind and nuclear energy sources — has struck a chord in Saudi Arabia, which has put in place some $10 billion worth of investment in the sector and announced plans to produce half its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

But McMonigle also emphasized the role hydrocarbons still have to play in the global energy mix and the importance of innovative technology to mitigate the effect of harmful emissions.

“I think it’s important to recognize that wind and solar energy alone can’t really help us meet our climate goals,” he said. “We really need a shift now by governments and industry to invest more in clean energy R&D, technology and innovation, with a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

At a recent meeting of the IEF with European Union energy policymakers, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the energy minister of Saudi Arabia, underlined the Kingdom’s commitment to renewable sources, and to the use of hydrogen as a fuel of the future.

 

“Hydrogen is a very hot and trending topic now and I think that’s because the EU has recognized intellectually that wind and solar just can’t do it alone, and we’re not going to just go off of fossil fuels. We need a replacement and so that’s why I think they’re investing so much in hydrogen, and Saudi Arabia is getting very involved in it,” McMonigle said.

Saudi Arabia has backed the framework of the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE) as a strategy to mitigate and remove the harmful emissions that cause global warming, and that framework was endorsed by G20 leaders at last year’s summit under the Saudi presidency.

McMonigle said that the key to CCE was investment in new technology. “Up until now really it’s just been the US, maybe also the UK, Norway and Australia that have invested in it, but if Saudi Arabia is going to get behind it in a big way that’s really going to advance the technology - not just on this but on the other technologies that will help us solve our climate crisis,” he said.

One crucial technology aspect is the direct capture of carbon from the air, which is a focus of significant Saudi energy research.

The effects of climate change and extreme weather conditions were recently demonstrated in the US, where the Texas electricity network was overwhelmed by severe low temperatures that also seriously affected the state’s oil industry.

Some experts have blamed the Texas policy of renewable investment for the crisis, but McMonigle disagreed.

“Certainly, renewable energy was affected, but natural gas generation was also affected as well. I think it’s a lot more complicated than just pointing out one or two fuel sources,” he said, highlighting the once-in-a-century nature of the Texas storm and the state’s unique regulatory structure as contributory factors.

Some critics of the hydrocarbon industry predict that the rise of electric vehicles (EV) will, in the long term, contribute to the decline of petrol cars and “peak” oil demand, encouraged by environmental legislation in some countries.

“There’s tremendous momentum behind EVs. Last year there were 2.3 million EVs sold globally — that's about one in every 40 cars sold was an electric vehicle or hybrid. These numbers are only going to grow and some forecasts suggest that global EV sales will make up more than 50 per cent in most vehicles segments by the year 2035,” McMonigle said.

But that does not necessarily mean the imminent end of oil as the main global energy source, he insisted.

“Fossil fuel and hydrocarbon demand is going to continue out to 2040 and maybe some of it gets affected by EVs. But you still have jet fuel, you still have diesel, you have petrochemicals that are driving a lot of the growth,” he said.

“The point here is that you know oil is going to be a dominant energy source for the foreseeable future.”

Topics: Editor’s Choice International Energy Forum (IEF)

