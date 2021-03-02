UK to extend virus support, may raise tax in budget

You are here

Britain is the worst-hit country in Europe with more than 120,000 Covid deaths and four million cases but its economic recovery hopes have been boosted by its vaccination of millions of adults. (File/AFP)
  • Britain is the worst-hit country in Europe with more than 120,000 Covid deaths and four million cases
LONDON: Britain is expected to keep vast emergency financial support propping up the UK’s virus-battered economy when unveiling its annual budget Wednesday, but could also raise tax to fight surging debt.
“The key thing is right now to keep supporting the economy... but also level with people,” finance minister Rishi Sunak said Sunday, as Britain from next week begins to exit its third Covid lockdown.
Britain is the worst-hit country in Europe with more than 120,000 Covid deaths and four million cases but its economic recovery hopes have been boosted by its vaccination of millions of adults.
Reports suggest that Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak will pump out extra billions of pounds to help save jobs and businesses.
But he is expected also to increase corporation tax, or a levy on company profits, from a UK record-low 19 percent while sticking to the Conservative government’s pre-pandemic pledge not to increase income tax or value added tax (VAT).
“An increase in corporation tax is likely to be, intentionally or not, the flagship measure,” Barclays said in a client note.
“Put in perspective, corporation tax is not a main lever in terms of revenues — around 10 percent of tax receipts — but probably the path of least resistance as the government explores ways to fix its revenue shortfall.”
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government has in fact cut VAT on food, accommodation and attractions during the coronavirus outbreak.
It has also lifted the threshold at which stamp duty is due on home purchases, helping property buyers and the construction sector.
Both these temporary measures could be extended in the budget, according to economists.
A cross-panel of MPs, in a report Monday, said it was too soon to raise taxes and that corporation tax should eventually be raised only moderately, while being combined with continued support measures for businesses.
“It is clear that a very significant increase in the corporation tax rate would be counterproductive,” the Treasury Committee said.
Committee chair and Tory MP Mel Stride noted that with Britain’s “public finances on an unsustainable long-term trajectory, our clear message is that Budget 2021 is not the time for tax rises or fiscal consolidation, which could undermine the economic recovery.
“But we will probably need to see significant fiscal measures, including revenue raising, in the future,” he added.

Since April 2020, or soon after the UK’s first virus lockdown, the government’s net borrowing has ballooned by £271 billion ($378 billion, 314 billion euros), according to recent data.
A big chunk of the outlay has been to keep millions of private-sector workers in jobs via the government’s furlough scheme, with the bulk of wages to be paid until the end of April. Again this could be extended.
Analysts argue that Britain must use the budget to both extend coronavirus financial support measures and tackle inequalities exacerbated by Covid.
In a joint report, the Institute for Fiscal Studies and Citi bank noted that lower-income households had not been able to save as much cash as richer counterparts, sparking greater inequality in society during the crisis.
They added that Sunak must also help the economy — which has shrunk by around 10 percent owing to the pandemic — adjust to the “triple challenge” of Brexit, Covid and the green energy transition.
The budget is expected to confirm the launch of an Infrastructure Bank with £12 billion in capital and £10 billion in government guarantees.
The bank is set to finance private sector projects in the green economy, focusing on areas such as carbon capture and renewable energy.

  • Kingdom’s surprise output cut buoys market, along with rising demand and good news on vaccines
DUBAI: Oil prices rose nearly 20 percent in February as Saudi Arabia’s “surprise” voluntary cut of 1 million barrels took effect in an increasingly optimistic market for crude.
Although Brent crude, the global benchmark, closed on the day slightly off its best level of $67, oil experts said the surge last month was the result of Saudi moves to keep excess oil off the market as part of the OPEC+ alliance of producers.
One analyst said: “OPEC+ will be giving themselves a big pat on the back because the strategy is working, not least because of the big cut.”
The rise last month came as good news on the global rollout of COVID-19 vaccines coincided with signs that oil demand was picking up, and oil in storage was being drained at an increasing rate as economic activity resumes.

The strength of global financial markets, buoyed by the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package in the US, was further evidence of the recovery, with the key S&P index turning in its best performance in four months.
Oil output from OPEC countries fell in February for the first time since last summer, an indication that Saudi-led policy was working.
“So far, the members of the alliance have been cooperating and implementing the cuts in exemplary fashion,” analyst Eugen Weinberg of Commerzbank said.
Oil markets will face a test this week when ministers from OPEC+ meet to decide whether to put oil supply back on the market.
The Saudi output cut expires at the end of March, and other countries, notably Russia, are keen to increase production to gain the benefit of rising prices.
Oil officials in the Kingdom are awaiting data from the OPEC technical committee before committing themselves to reinstating the output. One option could be a phased re-introduction of output in coming months.

TOKYO: Saudi Arabia maintained its position as top crude oil supplier to Japan in January with 36.54 million barrels, or 45.7 percent of the total imports, according to data from Agency for Natural Resources and Energy belonging to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI.)

Japan imported a total of 80.01 million barrels during that month. 93.5 percent of those were provided by 7 Arab countries, the agency reported.

Imports from the United Arab Emirates amounted to 24.25 million barrels or 30.3 percent, while imports from Qatar equaled 6.189 million barrels, or 7.7 percent of the total.

Kuwait equaled 4.4 million barrels, or 5.6 percent.

Bahrain provided 1.85 million barrels or 2.3 percent of the total, while imports from Oman amounted to 1.31 million barrels or 1.6 percent in January, Algeria’s share was 0.3 percent of the total, METI data showed.

Imports from the natural zone, bordering Saudi Arabia and Kuwait were 185,643 barrels or 0.2 percent of total imports.

Russia provided 2.30 million barrels, or 2.9 percent of the total. American oil imported by Japan in January amounted to 0.6 percent of total imports. Ecuador exported nearly 740,000 crude oil to Japan, or 0.9 percent of the total imports.

American sanctions against Tehran led Japanese oil and energy companies to stop importing Iranian crude since last year. Prior to the sanctions, Iranian oil provided about 5 percent of Japan’s oil needs.

Countries of South East Asia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia provided Japan with 1.2 million barrels (1.5 percent). Crude from Australia and Papua New Guinea imported by Japan in January was each at 0.1 percent of the total imports.

The figures cited represent the quantities of oil that arrived to refineries, tanks and warehouses located at ports in Japan during the month of January.

  • French conglomerate aims to more than double its workforce in the Kingdom to 5,000 by 2025
JEDDAH: ENGIE, the France-headquartered energy and services conglomerate, revealed earlier this year its plans to invest a further $6.34 billion in Saudi Arabia by 2025, adding to its existing assets and projects in the Kingdom valued at over $8 billion.

The new investments will cover a wide range of services, but the bulk of the $6.34 billion will be in new public-private partnerships (PPPs) focused on utility and social infrastructure projects, Turki Al-Shehri, ENGIE’s CEO in Saudi Arabia, explained to Arab News.

The firm aims to get involved in PPPs to establish new hospitals, universities, schools and railroads, while its focus on energy services will include renewable energy, energy efficiency, research and development (R&D), as well as advisory services.

The Saudi Ministry of Health recently released Al-Ansar Hospital in Madinah for private investment, as part of its Private Sector Participation Program (PSP). Al-Shehri noted that it is a project worth $300 million, with around 240 beds, and ENGIE is already bidding to build, operate, maintain, and provide medical equipment to the hospital for a period of 20 to 30 years.

Moreover, ENGIE was awarded the Yanbu-4 independent water producer desalination plant by the Saudi Water Partnership Company last year, projected to supply 450,000 cubic meters of desalinated seawater per day using clean energy. According to Al-Shehri, this project alone is valued at around $850 million.

“This is ENGIE’s second water project. The first was Marafiq power and water project,” said Al-Shehri. “We work with water desalination projects around the world, with Saudi being a major target for us.

“The Saudi Water Partnership company recently released a seven-year plan which will require three to four seawater desalination projects per year; bidding on such projects is part of our strategy,”
he added.

After operating in Saudi Arabia for 20 years, the conglomerate expanded its presence in the Kingdom in 2019 by establishing its holding company to bring all the group’s Saudi assets under one umbrella holding company.

Al-Shehri noted that the decision to establish the holding company was encouraged by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. Announced in 2016, the 2030 plan focuses on increasing the private sector’s long-term contribution to the economy by opening up new opportunities and removing obstacles that are preventing the sector from playing a larger role in development.

“ENGIE’s bread and butter are PPP projects,” he said. “In the past, they were very selective, mainly within Saudi Aramco, Saudi Electricity Company, and Saudi water company … it was segregated and not a countrywide strategy. However, Vision 2030 has completely changed ENGIE’s objectives toward Saudi Arabia.”

There has been a continuous increase in awarding of PPP projects in utility infrastructure projects between 2017 and 2020, while social infrastructure projects have just recently been introduced,
he explained.

Al-Shehri said the holding company was a requirement to consolidate the exerted efforts and utilize existing resources with global know-how. The French company currently has 16 Saudi subsidiaries “and the number is growing” he said.

Restrictions as a result of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic did not have too much impact, he added, and plans for ENGIE’s PPP projects have been moving smoothly.

“Since ENGIE operates in 70 countries globally, we were able to learn from countries that were infected prior to Saudi Arabia, and we were able to take measures ahead of time,” he said.

Instead, ENGIE has directly hired 62 additional employees and acquired Allied Maintenance Company (AMC) in 2020, which added another 1,300 employees to its workforce, bringing the total number of staff in the Kingdom to around 2,000.

The firm plans to expand its workforce in Saudi Arabia to reach over 5,000 employees by 2025 and Al-Shehri said ENGIE has a strong local focus.

“When it comes to local content, we are focusing on two aspects: Manpower as well as local supplies,” he said. “ENGIE wants to be, and will be, a leader when it comes to international companies ensuring that there is local content being used and proper knowledge transferred, and local partners.”

He noted that the company spends $130 million a year on local supplies for all its assets, which equates to 85 to 90 percent of supplies being sourced locally.

Renewable energy is a core sector for ENGIE and Saudi Arabia provides big opportunities. During the Future Investment Initiative forum in January, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman said that the Kingdom aims to produce 50 percent of its electricity from renewables by 2030. “When the government took on this initiative, the private sector immediately started to follow suit,” Al-Shehri said.

According to a news report by research firm Frost and Sullivan, the region is expected to expand its renewables capacity from solar and wind by 18 times by 2025. “This is a very fresh market and the opportunity for growth is tremendous,” he said.

“It is the largest market in the region … It will continue to grow, and I think we will continue to see changes in policy as a result of prices continuing to decrease and opportunities being open to the private sector and regulations being relaxed,” he added.

  • Middle East gearing up for transition to electric vehicles: Senior Nissan official
  • Drop in battery prices, improved infrastructure key drivers in move toward EVs
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is leading the regional push towards electric vehicle (EV) adoption but battery prices remain a worry for motorists, according to a top Nissan official.

Guillaume Cartier, senior vice president of marketing and sales at the Japanese motor manufacturer said that the speed of introduction would depend on a fall in battery prices to a level that made the cost of an EV equivalent to that of a regular car.

Speaking to Asharq Business, Cartier said that a comprehensive infrastructure for charging EVs was needed before a successful transition could happen.

He noted that there was an intention to switch to EVs and that the region was moving from a mentality of pioneering the adoption of EV technology to a real desire to provide it.

Saudi Arabia has already put itself on the path to adopting EVs and the Saudi Standards, Metrology, and Quality Organization has approved imported EVs and allowed local agents to start bringing the vehicles into the Kingdom.

Other initiatives taken by the government may contribute to the promotion of EVs.  These include Saudi Electricity Co.’s 2018 agreement with Nissan for the first EV pilot project in the country that included the development of fast-charger EV stations.
 

  • The Middle East’s cloud market was expected to reach $4.5 billion by 2024
DUBAI: Chinese tech conglomerate Tencent announced on Monday its cloud division is to open a data center in Bahrain.

Tencent Cloud signed an agreement with the Bahrain Economic Development Board to launch the center later this year, marking the Chinese firm’s first milestone in the Middle East.

The Middle East’s cloud market was expected to reach $4.5 billion by 2024, growing at an annual rate of 17.5 percent, according to research by MarketsandMarkets.

In 2017, Bahrain introduced the region’s first nationwide cloud-first policy to enhance government information and communication technologies, driving the adoption of cloud across state entities and reducing IT costs by up to 90 percent.

