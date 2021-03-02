You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi mortgages jump in January despite global pandemic property pessimism

Saudi mortgages jump in January despite global pandemic property pessimism

Saudi mortgages jump in January despite global pandemic property pessimism
Property markets worldwide have been rattled by the coronavirus pandemic as people have held back from committing to big purchases. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r4ejp

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi mortgages jump in January despite global pandemic property pessimism

Saudi mortgages jump in January despite global pandemic property pessimism
  • Almost 80 percent of the mortgages that are issued in the Kingdom go towards villas
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: New Saudi mortgages jumped by more than a third compared to a year earlier according to the latest data from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).
Homebuyers shrugged off negative economic sentiment to snap up homes as pent up demand for new properties pushed up the number of mortgage contracts by almost 33,000 - worth some SR16.4 billion ($4.4 billion).
Some 98 percent of the contracts were arranged through banks with the remaining 2 percent sold by financing companies, SAMA said in a statement carried by SPA.
Property markets worldwide have been rattled by the coronavirus pandemic as people have held back from committing to big purchases because of fears over their job security. The Kingdom's residential real estate market has bucked that broader trend because of strong underlying demand and the comparatively recent arrival of a structured mortgage market.
Almost 80 percent of the mortgages that are issued in the Kingdom go towards villas.
Last year the Saudi government removed the 15 percent of value added tax on property transactions to help counter the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That helped to support house prices in key property markets including Riyadh and Jeddah.
Residential sale prices in Riyadh registered an annual increase of 2 percent for apartments and villas last year according to data from JLL, the international property broker.

Topics: Saudi Arabia construction real estate

Related

Saudi Arabia and the UAE provide 3 quarters of Japan’s oil needs in January
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia and the UAE provide 3 quarters of Japan’s oil needs in January
Saudi Justice Ministry launches online service for businesses
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Justice Ministry launches online service for businesses

Energy-related emissions up in December despite pandemic

Energy-related emissions up in December despite pandemic
Updated 02 March 2021
AP

Energy-related emissions up in December despite pandemic

Energy-related emissions up in December despite pandemic
  • Scientists have previously calculated that CO2 emissions fell by 7% during the full year 2020
Updated 02 March 2021
AP

PARIS: Global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions rose slightly in December compared with the same month of 2019, indicating the sharp drop seen due to the pandemic was short-lived.
Figures released Tuesday by the International Energy Agency show emissions from the production and use of oil, gas and coal were 2% higher in December 2020 than a year earlier. The Paris-based intergovernmental agency said a resurgence in economic activity coupled with a lack of clean energy policies mean many countries are now seeing higher emissions than before the coronavirus outbreak.
“The rebound in global carbon emissions toward the end of last year is a stark warning that not enough is being done to accelerate clean energy transitions worldwide,” said the agency’s executive director, Fatih Birol. “If governments don’t move quickly with the right energy policies, this could put at risk the world’s historic opportunity to make 2019 the definitive peak in global emissions.”
Scientists have previously calculated that CO2 emissions fell by 7% during the full year 2020 as people stayed at home because of the pandemic.
“Our numbers show we are returning to carbon-intensive business-as-usual,” said Birol. “These latest numbers are a sharp reminder of the immense challenge we face in rapidly transforming the global energy system.”
Carbon dioxide is the main greenhouse gas responsible for global warming.
Scientists say that in order to meet the Paris climate accord’s goal of keeping average temperatures from rising by 2 degrees Celsius — ideally no more than 1.5C — compared to pre-industrial times, man-made emissions of CO2 and other planet-heating gases need to reduced to near zero by mid-century.
IEA figures show that China was the only major economy whose emissions grew in 2020, while those in the United States fell by 10% compared to 2019. By December, US energy emissions were close to the levels seen in the same month of 2019, the agency said, attributing this to economic recovery and greater coal use due to higher gas prices and colder weather.

Topics: energy Oil & gas

Related

Dubai gets another Guinness World Records entry in the energy sector
Business & Economy
Dubai gets another Guinness World Records entry in the energy sector
ENGIE ramps up KSA expansion as energy embraces private sector
Business & Economy
ENGIE ramps up KSA expansion as energy embraces private sector

Robert Walters’ annual profit plummets as pandemic wallops hiring globally

Robert Walters’ annual profit plummets as pandemic wallops hiring globally
Updated 02 March 2021
Reuters

Robert Walters’ annual profit plummets as pandemic wallops hiring globally

Robert Walters’ annual profit plummets as pandemic wallops hiring globally
  • Recruiters around the world have struggled with a sharp drop in fees that led some of them to downsize their workforce, while the global health crisis prompted most sectors to freeze hiring
Updated 02 March 2021
Reuters

Robert Walters Plc said on Tuesday its annual profit slumped 75%, hit by dismal job hiring globally during the COVID-19 pandemic, though the British recruiter did see signs of recovery in the labor market in the last few months of 2020.
“With new or extended lockdowns still occurring across much of the world, market conditions remain challenging and visibility is limited,” Robert Walters, chief executive officer of the eponymous company said.
Recruiters around the world have struggled with a sharp drop in fees that led some of them to downsize their workforce, while the global health crisis prompted most sectors to freeze hiring.
Trading in early 2021 was in line with market expectations, the company said, adding that it saw some signs of hiring improvement in Asia Pacific, its largest business.
The company, which operates in more than 30 countries, said pretax profit came in at 12.1 million pounds ($16.79 million) for the full year ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of 47.4 mln pounds last year.
Analysts on an average had expected profit to be roughly 18 million pounds, according to Refinitiv data.


($1 = 0.7206 pounds) (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Topics: Employment business economy

Related

Riyadh entertainment complex construction gathers pace
Business & Economy
Riyadh entertainment complex construction gathers pace
Dubai gets another Guinness World Records entry in the energy sector
Business & Economy
Dubai gets another Guinness World Records entry in the energy sector

Riyadh entertainment complex construction gathers pace

Riyadh entertainment complex construction gathers pace
Updated 02 March 2021
Arab News

Riyadh entertainment complex construction gathers pace

Riyadh entertainment complex construction gathers pace
  • Saudi Arabia aims to attract overseas visitors and create more jobs in the fledgling sector
  • The PIF announced the launch of the Entertainment Investment Co. in 2017
Updated 02 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Site preparations are underway on a vast entertainment project close to Riyadh.
Saudi Real Estate Infrastructure Co. (Binyah), owned by Saudi Real Estate Co. (Akaria) has signed a contract with Saudi Entertainment Ventures Co. (SEVEN), a unit of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), to carry out the preparatory work of the Entertainment Complex project, located near the Saudi capital.
It is one of several governmental mega projects in the infrastructure sector that the company is working on, Al Akaria Managing Director, Ibrahim Al Alwan, told Al Arabiya on Monday.
He added that the contract was worth SR104.673 million and is expected to be finished by the end of the year, when its financial impact will appear.
Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in big ticket tourism and entertainment projects as it aims to attract overseas visitors and create more jobs in the fledgling sector.
The PIF, which is overseeing Saudi Arabia's shift to a more diversified economy, announced the launch of the Entertainment Investment Co. in 2017.

Topics: Riyadh Saudi Arabia tourism

Related

Riyadh property market fares better than Makkah and Dammam says JLL broker
Business & Economy
Riyadh property market fares better than Makkah and Dammam says JLL broker
Saudi PIF’s developer to hand over Riyadh homes in 2022
Business & Economy
Saudi PIF’s developer to hand over Riyadh homes in 2022

Turkey, Oman and Bahrain among ‘bondfire’ fragile five

Turkey, Oman and Bahrain among ‘bondfire’ fragile five
Updated 02 March 2021
Reuters

Turkey, Oman and Bahrain among ‘bondfire’ fragile five

Turkey, Oman and Bahrain among ‘bondfire’ fragile five
  • Emerging markets to ramp up debt sales this year
  • But global borrowing costs are rising too fast
Updated 02 March 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Just when developing economies were ready to bask in the post-COVID rebound in global growth, in sweeps a bond market blaze to scorch them again.
Most major investment banks were predicting a stellar 2021 for emerging market assets as long as one crucial snag — global borrowing costs rising too fast — was avoided. Well guess what, they are on a tear.
February saw their steepest monthly gain since Donald Trump’s shock 2016 US presidential election win and, though the move comes from record low levels, for emerging markets now carrying nearly $80 trillion worth of debt it has been painful few weeks.
The widely-tracked JPMorgan Emerging Market Bond Index (EMBI) is having its worst start to a year for a quarter of a century, currencies have recoiled and MSCI’s EM stocks index has just suffered its biggest weekly drop since peak COVID panic last March.
The carnage has been described as a bond bonfire by ING analysts and prompted some of those bullish investment banks like JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley to curtail their bets.
Rising developed market bond yields sting emerging markets in two main ways.
Firstly they push up borrowing costs. BofA estimates emerging markets will sell over three quarters of a trillion dollars worth of debt this year — $210 billion by governments and over $550 billion by corporates. Higher rates mean adding to government debt ratios that soared 15.5 percentage points across the top 60 emerging markets last year and have left 13 such countries with debt-to-GDP in excess of 100 percent.
Secondly, it cuts the premium existing emerging debt offers investors compared to ultra safe and liquid US Treasuries.
If the risk-reward calculation no longer adds up, money managers can quickly sell as was seen during the 2013 ‘taper tantrum’ when the Federal Reserve’s hints at ending its easy-money policies triggered an estimated $25 billion emerging asset selloff in just two months.
The effects of that episode were particularly severe in the “Fragile Five” of Brazil, India, Indonesia, South Africa and Turkey that had built-up large current account deficits that were funded by short-term capital inflows.
This time, investors are worried about at least some of those.
“Brazil and South Africa are countries whose combination of persistent weak growth, rising public debt, very steep yield curves with very high long-term real interest rates has become a big source of concern,” said David Lubin, Citi’s managing director and head of emerging markets economics. “Mexico might also be on that list.”
Still, the alarm bells aren’t ringing as loud now.
For one reason, US “real” yields, adjusted for inflation, remain low by historical standards, at about negative 80 basis points which keeps emerging market assets looking attractive.
By comparison, during the original taper tantrum, “real” US 10-year yields rose steeply from negative 75 basis points at the end of 2012 to positive 50 basis points by mid-2013.
And despite the huge rise in debts, last year’s recessions have helped to mostly eliminate current account deficits, limiting many emerging markets’ reliance on capital inflows and acting as a shock absorber against rising US yields.
A punchy recovery in global growth and fast-rising commodity prices should further help developing economies and even dig some out of a hole.
Moody’s last week cranked up its pan-EM growth forecast for the year to 7 percent from 6.1 percent, led by upward revisions to China, India and Mexico, and with $1.9 trillion of US stimulus now coming most institutions are doing the same.
“We could be at the door of a big, big economic boom,” said head of Barings’ sovereign debt and currencies group Ricardo Adrogué. “Some of these countries that seem hopeless today could actually be ok.”
Others will not be so lucky though.
Ethiopia is about to become a test case for the new G20 ‘Common Framework’ debt relief plan which stipulates private creditor debt must also be restructured, meaning the government has to default.
Others are expected to follow. S&P Global warned last week Belize was “virtually certain” to default in May. Laos and Sri Lanka have key payments in June and July, while JPMorgan lists 16 at-risk countries from Cameroon to Tajikistan sitting on a combined $61.4 billion of debt.
Tellimer’s senior economist Patrick Curran has dubbed the new group of vulnerable countries the ‘Fragile Frontiers’. It includes Jamaica, Tunisia, Ecuador, Sri Lanka, Belarus, Ethiopia, Laos, Bahrain and Oman.
Adding to the risks, not all emerging markets have started rolling out COVID vaccines yet. In Africa, for example, only a minority of countries are currently vaccinating and more variants are still breaking out.
Countries like Mexico, Jamaica, Panama, Mauritius, Montenegro, Jordan and Fiji where tourism accounts for close to 10 percent of GDP will wonder whether vaccines will come quickly enough to save their busy seasons this year.
“Virus mutations are a real thing I worry about,” said Raza Agha, head of emerging markets credit strategy at Legal & General Investment Management. “There’s already been several and there’s no way of predicting how many more there will be.”

FACTOID

The widely-tracked JPMorgan Emerging Market Bond Index (EMBI) is having its worst start to a year for a quarter of a century

Topics: bonds debt Business & economy Finance

Related

Gulf bonds likely to set record in 2021 amid budget squeeze
Business & Economy
Gulf bonds likely to set record in 2021 amid budget squeeze
GCC economies brace for rising interest rates
Business & Economy
GCC economies brace for rising interest rates

Dubai gets another Guinness World Records entry in the energy sector

Dubai gets another Guinness World Records entry in the energy sector
Updated 02 March 2021
Arab News

Dubai gets another Guinness World Records entry in the energy sector

Dubai gets another Guinness World Records entry in the energy sector
  • Dubai project recognized as largest single-site natural gas power facility in the world
Updated 02 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai has chalked up another Guinness World Records entry — and this time it’s for a gas project.

The Jebel Ali complex of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has been recognized as the largest single-site natural gas power generation facility in the world, state news agency WAM reported.

The complex has an electricity generation capacity of 9,547 megawatts.

The emirate has been a prolific participant in the Guinness Book of Records, which first appeared in 1955 and has since sold more than 143 million copies.

“DEWA has created comprehensive electricity infrastructure development plans based on demand forecast until 2030,” Saeed Mohammed Al-Tayer, chief executive of the authority, said.

DEWA provides services to over one million customers.

Located on the southern fringe of Dubai, the plant was extended in 2019 and now has a capacity of 2,885 megawatts of electricity and 140 million gallons of desalinated water per day.

The award comes as the authority undergoes key updates in its operations, including the application of artificial intelligence and other “disruptive” technologies.

“This has resulted in DEWA improving its generation efficiency by 33.41 percent, which also helped achieve considerable financial savings,” Al-Tayer said.

He added: “This improvement has also reduced more than 64 million tons of carbon emissions, which are equivalent to planting 327 million trees. It has also reduced more than 46,000 tons of nitrogen oxide gases and over 3,000 tons of sulfur dioxide.”

Topics: Dubai Oil & gas energy UAE

Related

ENGIE ramps up KSA expansion as energy embraces private sector
Business & Economy
ENGIE ramps up KSA expansion as energy embraces private sector
The Saudi dividend: Oil price up 20 percent in a month
Business & Economy
The Saudi dividend: Oil price up 20 percent in a month

Latest updates

Saudi mortgages jump in January despite global pandemic property pessimism
Saudi mortgages jump in January despite global pandemic property pessimism
The theme ‘Hope’ unites artists at the Ras Al-Khaimah Fine Arts Festival
The entry to the Ras Al-Khaimah Fine Arts Festival. Supplied
UK rollout data on AstraZeneca shot ‘should guide’ other countries
UK rollout data on AstraZeneca shot ‘should guide’ other countries
Morocco cuts contacts with German embassy in WSahara spat
Morocco cuts contacts with German embassy in WSahara spat
Energy-related emissions up in December despite pandemic
Energy-related emissions up in December despite pandemic

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.