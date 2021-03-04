You are here

  • Home
  • Nine Turkish soldiers killed in helicopter crash

Nine Turkish soldiers killed in helicopter crash

Nine Turkish soldiers killed in helicopter crash
Nine Turkish soldiers were killed and four others wounded when their military helicopter crashed in the southeast of the country on Thursday. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/67yau

Updated 04 March 2021
AFP

Nine Turkish soldiers killed in helicopter crash

Nine Turkish soldiers killed in helicopter crash
  • Television images from the crash site showed the ground blanketed in snow and visibility hampered by thick clouds
  • The defence ministry said the accident involved a Cougar helicopter but provided no details about the model
Updated 04 March 2021
AFP

ISTANBUL: Nine Turkish soldiers were killed and four others wounded when their military helicopter crashed in the southeast of the country on Thursday, the defence ministry said.
Television images from the crash site showed the ground blanketed in snow and visibility hampered by thick clouds in the mountainous region.
Ruling AKP party lawmaker Tolga Agar, who sits of parliament's defence committee, tweeted that Lieutenant General Osman Erbas was among the dead.
Erbas is officially listed as the head of the Turkish army's 8th Corps.
The defence ministry did not immediately confirm the senior commander's death in a statement which said contact with the helicopter was lost in the Bitlis province 30 minutes after it took off.
"Nine heroic soldiers fell as martyrs and four were injured in the accident," the defence ministry said, adding that the injured were being transported to hospital.
"I pray for Allah's mercy for our nine martyrs... Our pain is great," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin tweeted.
Turkish media reports said Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu were both travelling to the site of the crash.
The defence ministry said the accident involved a Cougar helicopter but provided no details about the model.
The Cougar family of multi-purpose helicopters were developed by France and are now produced by Airbus.
The accident occurred in a region where Turkish forces regularly conduct military operations against outlawed Kurdish militias.
In 2017, a military helicopter crashed in the southeastern Sirnak province near Turkey's border with Syria and Iraq, killing 13 soldiers.

Topics: Turkey helicopter

Related

Turkey says it may negotiate maritime demarcation with Egypt if conditions allow
Middle-East
Turkey says it may negotiate maritime demarcation with Egypt if conditions allow
Turkey, Oman and Bahrain among ‘bondfire’ fragile five
Business & Economy
Turkey, Oman and Bahrain among ‘bondfire’ fragile five

Egypt and Greece discuss cooperation in eastern Mediterranean

Egypt and Greece discuss cooperation in eastern Mediterranean
Updated 17 min 25 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt and Greece discuss cooperation in eastern Mediterranean

Egypt and Greece discuss cooperation in eastern Mediterranean
  • President El-Sisi keen to advance ties in economic, energy, security and military fields
Updated 17 min 25 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis have discussed areas of cooperation in the eastern Mediterranean.

This came hours after Turkey announced its willingness to negotiate with Egypt in order to reach an agreement to demarcate the maritime borders in the oil-rich region.

The Egyptian presidential spokesman, Bassam Radi, said that the call between the two officials discussed the close bilateral relations that bring the two countries together in various fields, especially cooperation in energy and the eastern Mediterranean.

During the call, the Egyptian president confirmed the strength of Egyptian-Greek relations.

El-Sisi expressed Egypt’s aspiration to advance various aspects of constructive cooperation, especially in economic and energy fields, and on areas of security.

The Greek prime minister affirmed his keenness to exchange views and consult with the president on regional issues of common interest.

He pointed out the importance of mutual coordination especially in the energy sector and in the eastern Mediterranean.

The phone call came hours after a statement made by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who told a press conference that Turkey and Egypt may negotiate the demarcation of the eastern Mediterranean borders if their relations allow such a step.

Turkish presidential spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, expressed his country’s desire to restore relations with Egypt back in October.

Turkey’s conflict has intensified with neighboring countries, especially Greece and Cyprus, since 2019 to control regional waters that are subject to international disagreement, with the aim of converting them into Turkish concession areas, which are likely to contain quantities of natural gas.

While Egypt has demarcated its borders with Greece, President El-Sisi last October ratified an agreement signed on Aug. 6, 2020 between the Egyptian and Greek governments regarding the designation of the exclusive economic zone.

In 2019, Cyprus, Greece, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Italy and the Palestinian territories held the EastMed Gas Forum without Turkey.

Turkey’s gas exploration in maritime areas disputed with Greece and Cyprus has poisoned relations between these parties for months.

Topics: Mediterranean Egypt-Greece cooperation Kyriakos Mitsotakis Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Related

Special Egypt, Cyprus and Greece demand respect for maritime sovereignty
Middle-East
Egypt, Cyprus and Greece demand respect for maritime sovereignty
Talks have resumed between Greece and Turkey but the friction remains
World
Talks have resumed between Greece and Turkey but the friction remains

Lebanon's roads blocked with burning tires over economic, political crisis

Activists have called on the army and security forces to protect protesters. (Supplied)
Activists have called on the army and security forces to protect protesters. (Supplied)
Updated 45 min 49 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon's roads blocked with burning tires over economic, political crisis

Activists have called on the army and security forces to protect protesters. (Supplied)
  • Living conditions worsen as currency continues to collapse and hospitals hike up their prices
Updated 45 min 49 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Protesters in Lebanon took to the streets for the third day, blocking roads with burning tires and blaming “leaders’ incompetence” for failing to form a new government, as the country’s prime-minister designate blamed the political stalemate on the president and Hezbollah.

The country’s continuing hardships and political uncertainty have led to renewed public anger, with activists calling on the army and security forces to protect protesters.

“People are living in fear,” doctor and activist Ziyad Abdel Samad told Arab News.

“There are paid groups that may turn the protests into riots, and there are those who are benefiting from this chaos. We live in a phase of void at all internal and regional political levels, and everyone is waiting. People are hungry. The ability to cause chaos is greater than the ability to organize and direct.”

Activists said the renewed protests were also a result of the “exacerbation of the living crisis” that had exhausted the Lebanese. 

“It has become a threat to their security, social, economic, and health future, and above all, it violates the sovereignty of Lebanon,” they added.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri on Thursday publicly named and shamed the president and Hezbollah for blocking the formation of a new government.

Hariri was tasked with forming a government last October, but has struggled to assemble a Cabinet amid a dispute with President Michel Aoun and others about who should be in the new administration and which portfolios they should get.

A statement from Hariri’s media office said: “Unlike Hezbollah, who is always waiting on Iran’s directions to make any decision, Hariri is not waiting on the approval of any foreign party to form the government. He is waiting for Aoun's approval to form a government of specialists, with the amendments that Hariri proposed publicly to Aoun. Hezbollah is maneuvering to prolong the government gap. It is waiting for Iran to start its negotiations with the new US administration, using Lebanon's stability as a leverage during their negotiations.”

The Cabinet resigned last August in the wake of the devastating explosion at Beirut Port although there was long-standing public anger with the political elite, even before this tragedy, for failing to tackle corruption, improve living conditions and resolve the country’s economic crisis, with Hariri resigning as prime minister in Oct. 2019.  

The leader of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, said in a Zoom meeting that Lebanon had become a “platform for the Iranian missile.”

“Hezbollah is doing well today,” he added. “It has its own central bank. As for the state’s central bank, its mandatory reserves will run out within a year. Can the party bear all the social consequences?”

He warned that chaos would soon prevail and that the more the Lebanese pound collapsed, the more drastic the chaos would be. 

“Lebanese soldiers used to make around $500 before the collapse, today their wage is valued at $60. What will this soldier who maintains security do? One day he will rebel. Is Hezbollah aware of this? Whatever capabilities it possesses, chaos is not in its favor.”

The impact of the currency’s deterioration can be felt across all aspects of life. Private hospitals have started billing their services at the exchange rate of LBP3,900 to the dollar. The official dollar exchange rate is around LBP1,500. 

Dialysis patients, for example, must now pay LBP100,000 for each session to cover their share of the bill.

The head of the health parliamentary committee, Issam Araji, said he was saddened by the situation. 

“Today the father of a newborn baby cried before me as he was unable to afford a hearing aid for his son, who suffers from hearing loss, because its price exceeds LBP142 million,” he told Arab News.

Araji, who is a doctor specializing in cardiovascular diseases, added that chaos was prevailing in the medical sector in light of the country’s financial, economic and political crisis.

“Patients are paying for medical supplies according to the prices set by the black market, medicines are missing, and 100 doctors with extensive experience at the American University Hospital have left the country.”

Topics: Middle East Lebanon Beirut lebanon protests

Related

Special Fresh unrest in Lebanon as dollar exchange rate hits record high
Middle-East
Fresh unrest in Lebanon as dollar exchange rate hits record high

Egyptian president: We must reach legal agreement on Ethiopian dam

President El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s position on the imperative to reach a binding legal agreement regarding filling and operating the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). (AFP/File Photo)
President El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s position on the imperative to reach a binding legal agreement regarding filling and operating the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 58 min 31 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian president: We must reach legal agreement on Ethiopian dam

President El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s position on the imperative to reach a binding legal agreement regarding filling and operating the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). (AFP/File Photo)
  • Sources revealed that the Egyptian president will visit Sudan next Saturday on an official visit
Updated 58 min 31 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s position on the imperative to reach a binding legal agreement regarding filling and operating the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The president expressed Egypt’s support for all efforts done to promote peace and stability in Sudan during this pivotal stage in its history. He said that the security of Sudan is an integral part of Egypt’s stability.

In a meeting with Mariam Al-Mahdi, Sudanese minister of foreign affairs, both parties agreed to intensify mutual coordination during the coming period regarding the GERD issue.

El-Sisi stressed Egypt’s strategic approach to supporting all aspects of bilateral relations with Sudan during his meeting with Al-Mahdi, said Bassam Radi, a presidency spokesperson.

This is aimed at consolidating the eternal partnership and relations between the people of the Nile Valley.

El-Sisi confirmed Egypt’s interest in strengthening bilateral relations with Sudan, especially in the fields of trade exchange.

He highlighted Egypt’s readiness to continue transferring its experience in economic reform and training Sudanese cadres.

Al-Mahdi expressed Sudan’s aspiration to develop cooperation between the two countries, appreciating the Egyptian support to preserve the safety and stability of Sudan.

Sources revealed that the Egyptian president will visit Sudan next Saturday on an official visit.

He will hold talks with the Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan to discuss the dam, the border crisis between Sudan and Ethiopia, and other bilateral issues.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces Mohammed Farid arrived in Khartoum on Monday heading a high-level military delegation for a meeting.

During the seventh meeting of the joint Egyptian-Sudanese military committee in Khartoum, the chiefs of staff of both countries signed a military agreement to enhance regional security and cooperation.

Farid said that the level of military cooperation with Sudan is unprecedented.

He also indicated that Egypt is ready to meet all of Sudan’s demands in military issues because the two countries face common challenges.

The Egyptian minister of foreign affairs and his Sudanese counterpart held a meeting in Cairo. They discussed a number of issues with the GERD on top of the agenda.

Topics: Middle East Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Ethiopia Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)

Related

Egypt, Sudan discuss Ethiopian dam during visit by Sudanese FM to Cairo
Middle-East
Egypt, Sudan discuss Ethiopian dam during visit by Sudanese FM to Cairo
Egypt backs call to internationalize Ethiopia dam dispute
Middle-East
Egypt backs call to internationalize Ethiopia dam dispute

Aden blast kills two soldiers as fighting rages in Taiz, Marib

Aden blast kills two soldiers as fighting rages in Taiz, Marib
Updated 05 March 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

Aden blast kills two soldiers as fighting rages in Taiz, Marib

Aden blast kills two soldiers as fighting rages in Taiz, Marib
Updated 05 March 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Two soldiers were killed and eight were wounded when an explosion ripped through a convoy of local military leaders in Yemen’s port city of Aden on Thursday, a local security official told Arab News.

A car that was parked on the road and rigged with explosives hit the convoy of Nabil Al-Mashushi and Mohsen Al-Wali, commanders of separatist military units in the Aden district of Madinat Asha'ab.

Al-Mashushi appeared in a video after the explosion, saying he and his friend Al-Wali were unhurt and vowing to punish those who plotted the attack.

Al-Mashushi led separatist forces during a major offensive to liberate western coastal areas from the Iran-backed Houthis in 2017.

The two leaders took part in clashes between the separatist Southern Transitional Council and the Yemeni government in Aden and Abyan from 2018 to 2020.

Aden, which is Yemen’s interim capital, has enjoyed relative calm since late last year when Yemen’s new unity government was formed and later returned to the city under the Riyadh Agreement.

A new governor and security chief for the city were appointed under the same deal, defusing months of tension between different groups in Yemen.

Nobody claimed responsibility for Thursday’s convoy attack, but local officials pointed fingers at the Houthis, who staged a missile strike on Aden airport last year.

Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed ordered army commanders in the southern city of Taiz to move ahead with an offensive to break the Houthi siege on the city and ease Houthi military pressure on the central city of Marib, the official Saba news agency reported on Wednesday.

He told the governor of Taiz, Nabil Shamsan, and the commander of Taiz Axis, Maj. Khaled Fadhel, to press ahead until government forces fully ended the rebels’ six-year-long siege on the city.

“The battle that the Yemeni people are waging against the Houthi militia and its racist project affiliated with Iran is a national and Arab battle, and it must be won,” the prime minister told the two officials.

Abdul Basit Al-Baher, a Yemeni army spokesperson in Taiz, demanded the government intensify military support to troops in Taiz and pay their salaries to quickly defeat the Houthis.

Fighting broke out on Thursday in different locations northeast of Taiz province as government troops seized control of several buildings and pushed toward the Houthi-controlled Hoban district.

In the central province of Marib, the army and allied tribesmen on Thursday killed several Houthi fighters, including a military leader, in heavy fighting in Al-Kasara and other fronts, local media said.

On Wednesday the Houthis mourned the death of Brig. Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed, the commander of Al-Manar Brigade, who was killed in fighting with government forces. Local media reported that he was killed along with dozens of others.

The Houthis earlier last month resumed a major military offensive to seize control of the oil-rich city of Marib, the government’s last bastion in the north.

Topics: Yemen

Judge orders Lebanese health ministry to give COVID-19 vaccine to 80-year-old

A judge has ordered the Lebanese health ministry to vaccinate an 80-year-old man against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after members of parliament jumped the queue to receive the jab. (Reuters/File Photo)
A judge has ordered the Lebanese health ministry to vaccinate an 80-year-old man against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after members of parliament jumped the queue to receive the jab. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 05 March 2021
Bassam Zaazaa

Judge orders Lebanese health ministry to give COVID-19 vaccine to 80-year-old

A judge has ordered the Lebanese health ministry to vaccinate an 80-year-old man against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after members of parliament jumped the queue to receive the jab. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Joseph Al-Hajj took legal action after MPs, public officials jumped inoculation queue
Updated 05 March 2021
Bassam Zaazaa

BEIRUT: A judge has ordered the Lebanese health ministry to vaccinate an 80-year-old man against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after members of parliament jumped the queue to receive the jab.

Joseph Al-Hajj registered in January for a vaccination along with other elderly Lebanese after they were asked to do so by Lebanon’s health authorities.

But after more than a month of waiting, during which a scandal erupted over MPs getting inoculated ahead of the public, Al-Hajj became increasingly frustrated.

Urgent matters judge, Carla Chawwah, on Wednesday issued a decision at Beirut civil court ordering the health ministry to provide vaccination to Al-Hajj by Friday.

The ruling, seen by Arab News, gave instructions that Al-Hajj should be given a COVID-19 vaccine jab within 48 hours, otherwise a fine of 10 million Lebanese pounds ($6,618) would be levied for every subsequent day it was delayed.

Chawwah provided the justice ministry with a copy of her decision.

In his lawsuit, Al-Hajj’s lawyer argued that his client had been waiting to be contacted by the health ministry about his appointment for the vaccination when it emerged that 16 lawmakers and some public officials were inoculated at the Lebanese parliament on Feb. 23.

The lawyer said his client’s health condition should be a “top priority.” As well as his age, he suffered from a clogged artery in his left leg and required permanent medication.

Al-Hajj’s attorney added that vaccinating the MPs and public officials before his client, flouted the set conditions and mechanisms of inoculation procedures.

Chawwah’s ruling said vaccinating the MPs and officials ahead of many vulnerable citizens was a breach of human and health rights.

Topics: Middle East Lebanon Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 vaccine

Related

Special World Bank fury as Lebanon MPs jump vaccine queue
Middle-East
World Bank fury as Lebanon MPs jump vaccine queue
Special Lebanon MPs who jumped vaccine queue defend their actions
Middle-East
Lebanon MPs who jumped vaccine queue defend their actions

Latest updates

What We Are Eating Today: O’Dolma
What We Are Eating Today: O’Dolma
Saudi ministry closes 366 shops in virus crackdown
Saudi ministry closes 366 shops in virus crackdown
Egyptian child with SMA receives most expensive medicine in world
Egyptian child with SMA receives most expensive medicine in world
KSrelief inspects empowerment project in Yemen
KSrelief inspects empowerment project in Yemen
CITC launches new initiative to support Saudi Arabia’s gamers
CITC launches new initiative to support Saudi Arabia’s gamers

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.