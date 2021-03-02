You are here

Turkey, Oman and Bahrain among ‘bondfire’ fragile five

Turkey, Oman and Bahrain among ‘bondfire’ fragile five
A man feeds seagulls on the Bosphorus in Istanbul. Rising borrowing costs could hurt indebted countries such as Turkey. (Reuters)
Updated 02 March 2021
Reuters

  • Emerging markets to ramp up debt sales this year
  • But global borrowing costs are rising too fast
DUBAI: Just when developing economies were ready to bask in the post-COVID rebound in global growth, in sweeps a bond market blaze to scorch them again.
Most major investment banks were predicting a stellar 2021 for emerging market assets as long as one crucial snag — global borrowing costs rising too fast — was avoided. Well guess what, they are on a tear.
February saw their steepest monthly gain since Donald Trump’s shock 2016 US presidential election win and, though the move comes from record low levels, for emerging markets now carrying nearly $80 trillion worth of debt it has been painful few weeks.
The widely-tracked JPMorgan Emerging Market Bond Index (EMBI) is having its worst start to a year for a quarter of a century, currencies have recoiled and MSCI’s EM stocks index has just suffered its biggest weekly drop since peak COVID panic last March.
The carnage has been described as a bond bonfire by ING analysts and prompted some of those bullish investment banks like JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley to curtail their bets.
Rising developed market bond yields sting emerging markets in two main ways.
Firstly they push up borrowing costs. BofA estimates emerging markets will sell over three quarters of a trillion dollars worth of debt this year — $210 billion by governments and over $550 billion by corporates. Higher rates mean adding to government debt ratios that soared 15.5 percentage points across the top 60 emerging markets last year and have left 13 such countries with debt-to-GDP in excess of 100 percent.
Secondly, it cuts the premium existing emerging debt offers investors compared to ultra safe and liquid US Treasuries.
If the risk-reward calculation no longer adds up, money managers can quickly sell as was seen during the 2013 ‘taper tantrum’ when the Federal Reserve’s hints at ending its easy-money policies triggered an estimated $25 billion emerging asset selloff in just two months.
The effects of that episode were particularly severe in the “Fragile Five” of Brazil, India, Indonesia, South Africa and Turkey that had built-up large current account deficits that were funded by short-term capital inflows.
This time, investors are worried about at least some of those.
“Brazil and South Africa are countries whose combination of persistent weak growth, rising public debt, very steep yield curves with very high long-term real interest rates has become a big source of concern,” said David Lubin, Citi’s managing director and head of emerging markets economics. “Mexico might also be on that list.”
Still, the alarm bells aren’t ringing as loud now.
For one reason, US “real” yields, adjusted for inflation, remain low by historical standards, at about negative 80 basis points which keeps emerging market assets looking attractive.
By comparison, during the original taper tantrum, “real” US 10-year yields rose steeply from negative 75 basis points at the end of 2012 to positive 50 basis points by mid-2013.
And despite the huge rise in debts, last year’s recessions have helped to mostly eliminate current account deficits, limiting many emerging markets’ reliance on capital inflows and acting as a shock absorber against rising US yields.
A punchy recovery in global growth and fast-rising commodity prices should further help developing economies and even dig some out of a hole.
Moody’s last week cranked up its pan-EM growth forecast for the year to 7 percent from 6.1 percent, led by upward revisions to China, India and Mexico, and with $1.9 trillion of US stimulus now coming most institutions are doing the same.
“We could be at the door of a big, big economic boom,” said head of Barings’ sovereign debt and currencies group Ricardo Adrogué. “Some of these countries that seem hopeless today could actually be ok.”
Others will not be so lucky though.
Ethiopia is about to become a test case for the new G20 ‘Common Framework’ debt relief plan which stipulates private creditor debt must also be restructured, meaning the government has to default.
Others are expected to follow. S&P Global warned last week Belize was “virtually certain” to default in May. Laos and Sri Lanka have key payments in June and July, while JPMorgan lists 16 at-risk countries from Cameroon to Tajikistan sitting on a combined $61.4 billion of debt.
Tellimer’s senior economist Patrick Curran has dubbed the new group of vulnerable countries the ‘Fragile Frontiers’. It includes Jamaica, Tunisia, Ecuador, Sri Lanka, Belarus, Ethiopia, Laos, Bahrain and Oman.
Adding to the risks, not all emerging markets have started rolling out COVID vaccines yet. In Africa, for example, only a minority of countries are currently vaccinating and more variants are still breaking out.
Countries like Mexico, Jamaica, Panama, Mauritius, Montenegro, Jordan and Fiji where tourism accounts for close to 10 percent of GDP will wonder whether vaccines will come quickly enough to save their busy seasons this year.
“Virus mutations are a real thing I worry about,” said Raza Agha, head of emerging markets credit strategy at Legal & General Investment Management. “There’s already been several and there’s no way of predicting how many more there will be.”

FASTFACTS

The widely-tracked JPMorgan Emerging Market Bond Index (EMBI) is having its worst start to a year for a quarter of a century

Topics: bonds debt Business & economy Finance

OPEC says general oil market outlook is positive as energy industry gathers

OPEC says general oil market outlook is positive as energy industry gathers
Updated 3 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

OPEC says general oil market outlook is positive as energy industry gathers

OPEC says general oil market outlook is positive as energy industry gathers
  • Resilient Asia supports oil demand
  • OPEC+ to meet on Thursday
Updated 3 min 13 sec ago
Reuters
LONDON: OPEC sees the oil market’s outlook as positive in general and the uncertainty that dominated last year is easing, the group’s secretary general said.
“This is a major turnaround from a year ago,” Mohammad Barkindo was quoted as saying on Twitter on Tuesday.
He added that positive global economic developments and resilient demand in Asia were encouraging.
Barkindo spoke ahead of joint technical committee (JTC) meeting for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies led by Russia, a group know as OPEC+.
The JTC reviews oil market supply and demand balances as well as compliance of members of the alliance with the agreed cuts.
“It looks good and healthy,” an OPEC delegate said, referring to the latest supply and demand balance for 2021.
“But there are still some thoughts to be cautious,” he added.
Oil company executives at CERAWeek by IHS Markit said that crude demand will rise over the coming decade and that the fossil fuel will remain a crucial part of the energy mix even as renewables draw increasing attention.
Climate change and renewable fuels are taking center stage at this year’s gathering of energy leaders, investors and politicians from around the globe, with oil companies trying to reorient their portfolios after the coronavirus pandemic eroded demand and caused the loss of thousands of jobs.
The industry scaled back investments and cut budgets as prices crashed in 2020, but investments are likely to rebound by next year, said Lorenzo Simonelli, chief executive officer of oil services company Baker Hughes.
“Hydrocarbons are still going to be essential for providing energy to the world,” Simonelli said. “Especially as you look at the near-term future.”
Oil demand may continue to climb over the next decade even as countries work to comply with the Paris climate agreement’s goals for cutting emissions, said Hess Corp. CEO John Hess.
“We don’t think peak oil is around the corner — we see oil demand growing for the next 10 years,” said Hess.
“We’re not investing enough to grow oil and gas in the future,” he said, saying that prices would need to rise to support that investment.

More Saudis turn to temping as pandemic reshapes workplace in Kingdom

More Saudis turn to temping as pandemic reshapes workplace in Kingdom
Updated 02 March 2021
Arab News

More Saudis turn to temping as pandemic reshapes workplace in Kingdom

More Saudis turn to temping as pandemic reshapes workplace in Kingdom
  • Work contracts documented on the flexible work system were concentrated in Riyadh, the Eastern region and Makkah
Updated 02 March 2021
Arab News

ARAB NEWS: Saudis are taking up more temporary jobs in response to the Kingdom’s rapidly changing workplace

As the pandemic forces many businesses to temporarily shut up shop, demand for part time workers is on the rise.

Some 3000 institutions are registered on the government’s ‘Marn’ flexible work platform and almost 2,400 contracts have been documented, from various regions, the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development told Al Arabiya.

The Ministry said that most of the work contracts listed on the platform were concentrated in Riyadh, the Eastern region and Makkah. Almost one in three involved women.

The retail and wholesale sectors have benefited most from the flexible work system, along with the construction and logistics sectors, the Ministry said.

The platform appeals to employers because it reduces their overheads and means they are only paying wages when they receive orders.

Saudi Arabia launched the Marn platform last May which offers hourly-based employment and does not require employers to pay end-of-service benefits.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Employment economy

Lebanon currency hits record low as country’s crises worsen

Lebanon currency hits record low as country’s crises worsen
Updated 02 March 2021

Lebanon currency hits record low as country’s crises worsen

Lebanon currency hits record low as country’s crises worsen
  • Syrians also have money blocked in Lebanese banks
  • Minimum wage now $67-a-month
Updated 02 March 2021

BEIRUT: The Lebanese pound hit a record low against the dollar on the black market on Tuesday as the country’s political crisis deepens with no prospects of new Cabinet in the near future and foreign currency reserves dwindle further.
The dollar was trading at 9,975 Lebanese pounds around noon Tuesday. The previous record was registered in July, when the dollar briefly sold for 9,900 pounds on the black market. The official price remains 1,520 pounds to the dollar.
Lebanon has been hammered by one crisis after another, starting with the outbreak of anti-government protests against the country’s corrupt political class in October 2019. That has been compounded by the coronavirus pandemic and a massive, deadly blast in Beirut’s port last August.
In neighboring Syria — where the economy has been hit by the 10-year conflict, corruption and Western sanctions — the dollar also hit a record on Monday, reaching nearly 3,900 Syrian pounds. The economies of the two neighboring countries are connected and many Syrians have had their money blocked in Lebanese banks that have implemented harsh capital controls.
The massive blast at Beirut’s port last August, when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate detonated, killed 211 people and injured more than 6,000. Large parts of the Lebanese capital were badly damaged in the blast.
Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s government resigned six days after the Aug. 4 blast, one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history. In October, former Prime Minister Saad Hariri was named to form a new Cabinet but nearly five months later, disagreements between him and President Michel Aoun on the shape of the Cabinet has stood in the way of a new government’s formation.
Lebanon has also been in desperate need for foreign currency but international donors have said they will only help the country financially if major reforms are implemented to fight widespread corruption, which has brought the nation to the brink of bankruptcy.
The crash in the local currency will throw more people into poverty. In Lebanon, the minimum wage is 675,000 pounds, or about $67 a month. Before the protests broke out in 2019, the minimum wage was about 450$.
The crisis has driven nearly half the population of the small country of 6 million into poverty. Over 1 million refugees from Syria live in Lebanon.
In December, the World Bank warned that Lebanon’s economy faces an “arduous and prolonged depression,” with real GDP projected to plunge by nearly 20 percent because its politicians refuse to implement reforms that would speed up the country’s recovery.
In March last year, Lebanon defaulted for the first time ever on a payment on its massive debt amid ongoing popular unrest. Lebanon’s debt reached $90 billion or 170 percent of GDP, making it one of the highest in the world.

Topics: Currencies Lebanon foreign exchange

NCB and Samba shareholders give nod for mega-merger

NCB and Samba shareholders give nod for mega-merger
Updated 02 March 2021
Arab News

NCB and Samba shareholders give nod for mega-merger

NCB and Samba shareholders give nod for mega-merger
  • The combination of the two Saudi banks is the latest in a wave of Gulf banking mergers
  • Analysts expect the wider regional banking sector to witness more consolidation
Updated 02 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Shareholders of National Commercial Bank and Samba Financial Group have approved the merger of the pair.
It comes almost four months after the lenders entered into a binding agreement to combine and create an enlarged group with SR837 billion ($223 billion) in assets.
NCB shareholders also approved the increase of the bank’s share capital to SR44.78 billion from SR30 billion a year earlier, NCB said in a regulatory filing.
The combination of the two Saudi banks is the latest in a wave of Gulf banking mergers as the sector looks to boost efficiency amid a slowing regional economy and at a time of increased digitization which is automating many banking processes.

The UAE has also emerged from a wave of banking consolidation with the creation of First Abu Dhabi Bank, the UAE’s largest lender, in 2017. That was formed through the merger of National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank.

Analysts expect the wider regional banking sector to witness more consolidation.

Topics: NCB Samba Saudi Arabia Finance

Saudi mortgages jump in January despite global pandemic property pessimism

Saudi mortgages jump in January despite global pandemic property pessimism
Updated 02 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi mortgages jump in January despite global pandemic property pessimism

Saudi mortgages jump in January despite global pandemic property pessimism
  • Almost 80 percent of the mortgages that are issued in the Kingdom go towards villas
Updated 02 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: New Saudi mortgages jumped by more than a third compared to a year earlier according to the latest data from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).
Homebuyers shrugged off negative economic sentiment to snap up homes as pent up demand for new properties pushed up the number of mortgage contracts by almost 33,000 - worth some SR16.4 billion ($4.4 billion).
Some 98 percent of the contracts were arranged through banks with the remaining 2 percent sold by financing companies, SAMA said in a statement carried by SPA.
Property markets worldwide have been rattled by the coronavirus pandemic as people have held back from committing to big purchases because of fears over their job security. The Kingdom's residential real estate market has bucked that broader trend because of strong underlying demand and the comparatively recent arrival of a structured mortgage market.
Almost 80 percent of the mortgages that are issued in the Kingdom go towards villas.
Last year the Saudi government removed the 15 percent of value added tax on property transactions to help counter the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That helped to support house prices in key property markets including Riyadh and Jeddah.
Residential sale prices in Riyadh registered an annual increase of 2 percent for apartments and villas last year according to data from JLL, the international property broker.

Topics: Saudi Arabia construction real estate

