Lebanon's roads blocked with burning tires over economic, political crisis

Activists have called on the army and security forces to protect protesters.
Activists have called on the army and security forces to protect protesters. (Supplied)
Activists have called on the army and security forces to protect protesters. (Supplied)
Activists have called on the army and security forces to protect protesters. (Supplied)
Updated 11 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon's roads blocked with burning tires over economic, political crisis

Activists have called on the army and security forces to protect protesters. (Supplied)
  • Living conditions worsen as currency continues to collapse and hospitals hike up their prices
Updated 11 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Protesters in Lebanon took to the streets for the third day, blocking roads with burning tires and blaming “leaders’ incompetence” for failing to form a new government, as the country’s prime-minister designate blamed the political stalemate on the president and Hezbollah.

The country’s continuing hardships and political uncertainty have led to renewed public anger, with activists calling on the army and security forces to protect protesters.

“People are living in fear,” doctor and activist Ziyad Abdel Samad told Arab News.

“There are paid groups that may turn the protests into riots, and there are those who are benefiting from this chaos. We live in a phase of void at all internal and regional political levels, and everyone is waiting. People are hungry. The ability to cause chaos is greater than the ability to organize and direct.”

Activists said the renewed protests were also a result of the “exacerbation of the living crisis” that had exhausted the Lebanese. 

“It has become a threat to their security, social, economic, and health future, and above all, it violates the sovereignty of Lebanon,” they added.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri on Thursday publicly named and shamed the president and Hezbollah for blocking the formation of a new government.

Hariri was tasked with forming a government last October, but has struggled to assemble a Cabinet amid a dispute with President Michel Aoun and others about who should be in the new administration and which portfolios they should get.

A statement from Hariri’s media office said: “Unlike Hezbollah, who is always waiting on Iran’s directions to make any decision, Hariri is not waiting on the approval of any foreign party to form the government. He is waiting for Aoun's approval to form a government of specialists, with the amendments that Hariri proposed publicly to Aoun. Hezbollah is maneuvering to prolong the government gap. It is waiting for Iran to start its negotiations with the new US administration, using Lebanon's stability as a leverage during their negotiations.”

The Cabinet resigned last August in the wake of the devastating explosion at Beirut Port although there was long-standing public anger with the political elite, even before this tragedy, for failing to tackle corruption, improve living conditions and resolve the country’s economic crisis, with Hariri resigning as prime minister in Oct. 2019.  

The leader of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, said in a Zoom meeting that Lebanon had become a “platform for the Iranian missile.”

“Hezbollah is doing well today,” he added. “It has its own central bank. As for the state’s central bank, its mandatory reserves will run out within a year. Can the party bear all the social consequences?”

He warned that chaos would soon prevail and that the more the Lebanese pound collapsed, the more drastic the chaos would be. 

“Lebanese soldiers used to make around $500 before the collapse, today their wage is valued at $60. What will this soldier who maintains security do? One day he will rebel. Is Hezbollah aware of this? Whatever capabilities it possesses, chaos is not in its favor.”

The impact of the currency’s deterioration can be felt across all aspects of life. Private hospitals have started billing their services at the exchange rate of LBP3,900 to the dollar. The official dollar exchange rate is around LBP1,500. 

Dialysis patients, for example, must now pay LBP100,000 for each session to cover their share of the bill.

The head of the health parliamentary committee, Issam Araji, said he was saddened by the situation. 

“Today the father of a newborn baby cried before me as he was unable to afford a hearing aid for his son, who suffers from hearing loss, because its price exceeds LBP142 million,” he told Arab News.

Araji, who is a doctor specializing in cardiovascular diseases, added that chaos was prevailing in the medical sector in light of the country’s financial, economic and political crisis.

“Patients are paying for medical supplies according to the prices set by the black market, medicines are missing, and 100 doctors with extensive experience at the American University Hospital have left the country.”

Topics: Middle East Lebanon Beirut lebanon protests

Egyptian president: We must reach legal agreement on Ethiopian dam

President El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s position on the imperative to reach a binding legal agreement regarding filling and operating the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). (AFP/File Photo)
President El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s position on the imperative to reach a binding legal agreement regarding filling and operating the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 12 min 53 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian president: We must reach legal agreement on Ethiopian dam

President El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s position on the imperative to reach a binding legal agreement regarding filling and operating the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). (AFP/File Photo)
  • Sources revealed that the Egyptian president will visit Sudan next Saturday on an official visit
Updated 12 min 53 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s position on the imperative to reach a binding legal agreement regarding filling and operating the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The president expressed Egypt’s support for all efforts done to promote peace and stability in Sudan during this pivotal stage in its history. He said that the security of Sudan is an integral part of Egypt’s stability.

In a meeting with Mariam Al-Mahdi, Sudanese minister of foreign affairs, both parties agreed to intensify mutual coordination during the coming period regarding the GERD issue.

El-Sisi stressed Egypt’s strategic approach to supporting all aspects of bilateral relations with Sudan during his meeting with Al-Mahdi, said Bassam Radi, a presidency spokesperson.

This is aimed at consolidating the eternal partnership and relations between the people of the Nile Valley.

El-Sisi confirmed Egypt’s interest in strengthening bilateral relations with Sudan, especially in the fields of trade exchange.

He highlighted Egypt’s readiness to continue transferring its experience in economic reform and training Sudanese cadres.

Al-Mahdi expressed Sudan’s aspiration to develop cooperation between the two countries, appreciating the Egyptian support to preserve the safety and stability of Sudan.

Sources revealed that the Egyptian president will visit Sudan next Saturday on an official visit.

He will hold talks with the Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan to discuss the dam, the border crisis between Sudan and Ethiopia, and other bilateral issues.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces Mohammed Farid arrived in Khartoum on Monday heading a high-level military delegation for a meeting.

During the seventh meeting of the joint Egyptian-Sudanese military committee in Khartoum, the chiefs of staff of both countries signed a military agreement to enhance regional security and cooperation.

Farid said that the level of military cooperation with Sudan is unprecedented.

He also indicated that Egypt is ready to meet all of Sudan’s demands in military issues because the two countries face common challenges.

The Egyptian minister of foreign affairs and his Sudanese counterpart held a meeting in Cairo. They discussed a number of issues with the GERD on top of the agenda.

Topics: Middle East Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Ethiopia Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)

Aden blast kills two soldiers as fighting rages in Taiz, Marib

Aden blast kills two soldiers as fighting rages in Taiz, Marib
Updated 16 min 15 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Aden blast kills two soldiers as fighting rages in Taiz, Marib

Aden blast kills two soldiers as fighting rages in Taiz, Marib
Updated 16 min 15 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Two soldiers were killed and eight were wounded when an explosion ripped through a convoy of local military leaders in Yemen’s port city of Aden on Thursday, a local security official told Arab News.

A car that was parked on the road and rigged with explosives hit the convoy of Nabil Al-Mashushi and Mohsen Al-Wali, commanders of separatist military units in the Aden district of Madinat Asha'ab.

Al-Mashushi appeared in a video after the explosion, saying he and his friend Al-Wali were unhurt and vowing to punish those who plotted the attack.

Al-Mashushi led separatist forces during a major offensive to liberate western coastal areas from the Iran-backed Houthis in 2017.

The two leaders took part in clashes between the separatist Southern Transitional Council and the Yemeni government in Aden and Abyan from 2018 to 2020.

Aden, which is Yemen’s interim capital, has enjoyed relative calm since late last year when Yemen’s new unity government was formed and later returned to the city under the Riyadh Agreement.

A new governor and security chief for the city were appointed under the same deal, defusing months of tension between different groups in Yemen.

Nobody claimed responsibility for Thursday’s convoy attack, but local officials pointed fingers at the Houthis, who staged a missile strike on Aden airport last year.

Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed ordered army commanders in the southern city of Taiz to move ahead with an offensive to break the Houthi siege on the city and ease Houthi military pressure on the central city of Marib, the official Saba news agency reported on Wednesday.

He told the governor of Taiz, Nabil Shamsan, and the commander of Taiz Axis, Maj. Khaled Fadhel, to press ahead until government forces fully ended the rebels’ six-year-long siege on the city.

“The battle that the Yemeni people are waging against the Houthi militia and its racist project affiliated with Iran is a national and Arab battle, and it must be won,” the prime minister told the two officials.

Abdul Basit Al-Baher, a Yemeni army spokesperson in Taiz, demanded the government intensify military support to troops in Taiz and pay their salaries to quickly defeat the Houthis.

Fighting broke out on Thursday in different locations northeast of Taiz province as government troops seized control of several buildings and pushed toward the Houthi-controlled Hoban district.

In the central province of Marib, the army and allied tribesmen on Thursday killed several Houthi fighters, including a military leader, in heavy fighting in Al-Kasara and other fronts, local media said.

On Wednesday the Houthis mourned the death of Brig. Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed, the commander of Al-Manar Brigade, who was killed in fighting with government forces. Local media reported that he was killed along with dozens of others.

The Houthis earlier last month resumed a major military offensive to seize control of the oil-rich city of Marib, the government’s last bastion in the north.

Topics: Yemen

Judge orders Lebanese health ministry to give COVID-19 vaccine to 80-year-old

A judge has ordered the Lebanese health ministry to vaccinate an 80-year-old man against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after members of parliament jumped the queue to receive the jab. (Reuters/File Photo)
A judge has ordered the Lebanese health ministry to vaccinate an 80-year-old man against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after members of parliament jumped the queue to receive the jab. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 16 min ago
Bassam Zaazaa

Judge orders Lebanese health ministry to give COVID-19 vaccine to 80-year-old

A judge has ordered the Lebanese health ministry to vaccinate an 80-year-old man against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after members of parliament jumped the queue to receive the jab. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Joseph Al-Hajj took legal action after MPs, public officials jumped inoculation queue
Updated 16 min ago
Bassam Zaazaa

BEIRUT: A judge has ordered the Lebanese health ministry to vaccinate an 80-year-old man against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after members of parliament jumped the queue to receive the jab.

Joseph Al-Hajj registered in January for a vaccination along with other elderly Lebanese after they were asked to do so by Lebanon’s health authorities.

But after more than a month of waiting, during which a scandal erupted over MPs getting inoculated ahead of the public, Al-Hajj became increasingly frustrated.

Urgent matters judge, Carla Chawwah, on Wednesday issued a decision at Beirut civil court ordering the health ministry to provide vaccination to Al-Hajj by Friday.

The ruling, seen by Arab News, gave instructions that Al-Hajj should be given a COVID-19 vaccine jab within 48 hours, otherwise a fine of 10 million Lebanese pounds ($6,618) would be levied for every subsequent day it was delayed.

Chawwah provided the justice ministry with a copy of her decision.

In his lawsuit, Al-Hajj’s lawyer argued that his client had been waiting to be contacted by the health ministry about his appointment for the vaccination when it emerged that 16 lawmakers and some public officials were inoculated at the Lebanese parliament on Feb. 23.

The lawyer said his client’s health condition should be a “top priority.” As well as his age, he suffered from a clogged artery in his left leg and required permanent medication.

Al-Hajj’s attorney added that vaccinating the MPs and public officials before his client, flouted the set conditions and mechanisms of inoculation procedures.

Chawwah’s ruling said vaccinating the MPs and officials ahead of many vulnerable citizens was a breach of human and health rights.

Topics: Middle East Lebanon Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 vaccine

Biden called off second Syria strike to avoid civilian casualties

Biden called off second Syria strike to avoid civilian casualties
Updated 05 March 2021
Arab News

Biden called off second Syria strike to avoid civilian casualties

Biden called off second Syria strike to avoid civilian casualties
  • Attack aborted due to intelligence reports of woman, child at target location
  • Strikes were ordered in response to Iran-backed militia attacks on US personnel in Iraq
Updated 05 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: US President Joe Biden called off a second airstrike targeting militias in Syria last month after last-minute intelligence reported the presence of a woman and children at the location.

He had ordered two strikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria in response to attacks against US forces in northern Iraq by Iranian proxy militias earlier that month.

But just 30 minutes before the second strike was due to go ahead, Biden received an urgent warning from intelligence operators, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

The planes were already in the air on their way to the target when they were called off. One militia fighter was killed in the attack that did go ahead, and two more were wounded.

The strike — the first of the Biden presidency — was seen as a warning to Iran that its provocations in the Middle East would not be ignored by the new administration, but that it is not seeking escalation.

The WSJ reported that a confidential message was sent to Tehran following the strike to reinforce that message.

February saw two attacks by Iran-backed militias on US forces in Iraq. One contractor was killed and seven Americans injured in a missile strike on Erbil airport in northern Iraq in mid-February, followed days later by a rocket attack on Balad airbase that injured one contractor.

What followed was an extensive diplomatic and military campaign intended to reassure US allies in the Iraqi government and make sure the American message was clear to Tehran.

One Biden administration official told the WSJ: “We knew that this was the first time we were going to be making a decision like this and that we would be under a lot of scrutiny.” Another said: “We made sure the Iranians knew what our intent was.”

Topics: Syria Joe Biden

Syria sees COVID-19 spike but grim state of economy limits lockdown options

Syria sees COVID-19 spike but grim state of economy limits lockdown options
Updated 04 March 2021
Reuters

Syria sees COVID-19 spike but grim state of economy limits lockdown options

Syria sees COVID-19 spike but grim state of economy limits lockdown options
  • Syria has officially recorded a total of 15,753 cases and 1,045 deaths since the start of the pandemic
  • Actual numbers are expected to be much higher owing to the government's limited testing capability
Updated 04 March 2021
Reuters

DAMASCUS: Syria has seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections since mid-February but lockdown options remain limited due to the country's dire economic situation, a member of the country's coronavirus advisory committee said on Thursday.
"Starting February 10th or around that time we started seeing a spike in cases," Dr. Nabough al-Awa told Reuters.
"I don't have accurate percentages as I'm only one doctor... but I also talk to my colleagues. If I was seeing in my clinic two or three cases a day last year now I am seeing five or six."
The health ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.
On Monday it started administering COVID-19 vaccinations to frontline healthcare workers and said the country was experiencing a rise in infections. It gave no further details.
Syria has officially recorded a total of 15,753 cases and 1,045 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Actual numbers are expected to be much higher owing to the government's limited testing capability.
The government imposed a nationwide curfew when the pandemic first hit last year but restaurants, shops and schools re-opened as that lockdown was gradually eased starting from May. Mask wearing is required in government offices and on crowded public transport.
One relief worker said the number of people seeking oxygen tanks spiked around a week ago but was now stabilising again.
Several schools in Damascus have had to shut classes in the past week due to the rise in cases amongst students.
Online learning remains difficult in a conflict-ridden country where internet and electricity supply is not stable.
Awa said adding to the problem was the fact that most schools in Syria don't have access to functional bathrooms, and soap and sanitation facilities, which if provided could decrease the number of infections.
"These things could help reduce numbers if closure is difficult," Awa said.
"It's still not too late to act but the problem is we have to admit that we are being subjected to a severe spike."

Topics: Syria Coronavirus

