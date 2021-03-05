You are here

Pope Francis in Iraq
Pope Francis in Iraq

Papal visit brings joy and sadness for Iraq’s dwindling Christian community

Papal visit brings joy and sadness for Iraq’s dwindling Christian community
Father Nadhir Dako places a poster welcoming Pope Francis to St. Joseph's Chaldean Church in preparation for the Pope's visit, in Baghdad. (AP)
Papal visit brings joy and sadness for Iraq’s dwindling Christian community
Father Nadhir Dako arranges a Vatican flag to welcome Pope Francis at St. Joseph's Chaldean Church ahead of the Pope's visit, in Baghdad. (AP)
Updated 05 March 2021
Sofia Nitti

Papal visit brings joy and sadness for Iraq’s dwindling Christian community

Papal visit brings joy and sadness for Iraq’s dwindling Christian community
  Security threats and a lack of jobs due to corruption and an economic crisis forced many families to flee the country
  Where once there were more than 6 million Christians in Iraq, now there are fewer than 500,000
Updated 05 March 2021
Sofia Nitti

BAGHDAD: In the sacristy of St. Joseph’s Chaldean Cathedral in Baghdad’s Karrada district, Rev. Nadhir Dako lets out a tired sigh.

Not only has he and his team of volunteers been working hard to prepare for the arrival of Pope Francis, he is also weary of the growing hardship faced by Iraqis in general and the Christian community in particular.

“There are no more than 150 families of faithful left” in his parish, Dako told Arab News. “All the others fled to Jordan, Turkey or Europe, and no one has been able to return because of the economic crisis or because the armed militias seized their property and their homes.”

When Pope Francis arrives in Iraq on Friday, he will become the first pontiff to visit Iraq. In Baghdad, preparations for his arrival were made amid threats posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and breaches of security. Despite the challenges the pope faced in making this historic visit, the plight of Iraqi Christians in recent years seems to have fueled his determination to make sure it went ahead.

This means Christians now make up less than 2 percent of the country’s population.

“It’s very difficult to see the faithful leave the country,” said Dako. “I pray alone at the altar. Sometimes, saying mass in front of an almost empty nave, I really feel like a stranger in my own parish.”




Father Nadhir Dako arranges a Vatican flag to welcome Pope Francis at St. Joseph's Chaldean Church ahead of the Pope's visit, in Baghdad. (AP)

Since the 2003 US-led invasion sent security in the country into free fall, the number of Christians has decreased by about 90 per cent. However, economic and political factors are as much to blame for the decline as the threat from extremist groups such as Daesh.

The announcement of the papal visit gave this distressed community a little much-needed hope. In the Karrada district in central Baghdad, graffiti and placards mask, as best they can, the massive reinforced concrete barricades that protect most churches.

“Benvenuto a Francesco,” (welcome, Francis) is the message on one poster near St. Joseph’s where, on Saturday, the pope will say mass. While Dako is excited about the visit, he said his normal daily life is difficult.

In a country dominated by corruption, jobs are often handed out to members of the most influential religious groups, Sunnis and Shiites. Combined with this corruption, the dire state of the economy in Baghdad means that Christians struggle to find good jobs. As a result, more and more are considering leaving Iraq. Those few who remain in the city often struggle to pay the rent and school fees for their children.

“Many families fled Iraq because of Islamic State (Daesh) … but nowadays they try to leave Iraq because of this bad situation for all Iraqis in general,” Dako said. “Instability of the economy has forced Christians to leave Iraq.”

When the pope’s visit was announced in December, morale was briefly lifted. Bishops in Iraq said it gave hope to Iraqi people who have suffered greatly, and would encourage Christians to return. Two months later, the sense of desperation is evident everywhere.




Father Nadhir Dako places a poster welcoming Pope Francis to St. Joseph's Chaldean Church in preparation for the Pope's visit, in Baghdad. (AP)

During his 35 years as a priest in Baghdad, Dako has seen many churches close or be destroyed. In December, he decided to visit St. Jacob’s church in the southern outskirts of Baghdad.

“I used to say mass there in 1996,” he said. “Now there isn’t even an altar. There are not any Christian families left in that neighborhood, anyway.”

The church was burned down by Daesh in 2015 and was not rebuilt, even though it is located in a district that before the 2003 invasion hosted the largest community of Assyrian Christians in Iraq.

“Today there are no more than half a million Christians in all of Iraq, compared with more than 6 million in 2003,” William Warda, the president of the Hammurabi organization, which campaigns on behalf of religious minorities in Iraq, told Arab news. “In Baghdad they were once 750,000; today they are no more than 75,000.”

Topics: Pope Francis in Iraq Pope Francis Baghdad Chaldean Catholic Church Chaldean Christians

Kuwait imposes curfew amid rising COVID-19 cases, Jordan suspends classroom classes

Kuwait imposes curfew amid rising COVID-19 cases, Jordan suspends classroom classes
Updated 36 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait imposes curfew amid rising COVID-19 cases, Jordan suspends classroom classes

Kuwait imposes curfew amid rising COVID-19 cases, Jordan suspends classroom classes
  The curfew will be imposed from 5 p.m. until 5 a.m. starting March 7 until April 8
Updated 36 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwait has imposed a minimum one-month curfew to curb a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, after reporting the highest infections in 24 hours since the outbreak started.

“The curfew will be imposed from 5 p.m. until 5 a.m. local time as of Sunday March 7 until April 8,” state news agency KUNA reported in a government statement.

Kuwait on Thursday recorded 1,716 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total count to 196,497, including 1,105 deaths.

The Gulf country has since February 7 cut opening hours for non-essential retail shops and banned non-citizens from entering the country, but a steep increase in cases in the past week has forced the government to take more stringent measures.

Those who break the rules, which also include mandatory use of face masks outside the home, can be fined as much as $16,000 and jailed for up to three months, KUNA reported.

A government spokesman said people are allowed walk to mosques to perform prayers during curfew hours, but pharmacies and food shops must use delivery services and all public parks and recreational areas will be closed. Taxis are allowed to service only two passengers.

Other Gulf countries have tightened public health restrictions to address the pandemic, with Oman mandating businesses including restaurants and cafes to close between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. until March 20. They are likewise banned from providing home delivery services.

“The decision excludes fuel stations, health institutions and private pharmacies, and the committee’s decision does not include the movement ban of individuals and vehicles,” a report from Times of Oman said.

Further the Middle East, Jordan has suspended the return of 4th to 9th graders to in-person classroom education until further notice.

“The 4th to 9th grades will continue to receive distance education,” statement from the education ministry said, in a report from Petra news agency.

Students instead will now receive direct and remote learning, according to the ministry’s plan to return to schools over the second semester, the statement added.

Jordan reported 5,733 new coronavirus cases and 40 fatalities on Thursday, bringing its caseload to 413,350 with a death toll of 4,833.

Topics: Kuwait Jordan Oman Coronavirus

Massive security net in Iraq as pope begins visit ‘like a pilgrim of peace’

Massive security net in Iraq as pope begins visit ‘like a pilgrim of peace’
Updated 05 March 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

Massive security net in Iraq as pope begins visit ‘like a pilgrim of peace’

Massive security net in Iraq as pope begins visit ‘like a pilgrim of peace’
  Undercover intelligence and national security officers will also be deployed at gatherings attended by the pope
  The 84-year-old will visit four cities, including the former Daesh stronghold of Mosul
Updated 05 March 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Iraq is deploying thousands of additional security personnel to protect Pope Francis during his four-day visit, which comes after a spate of rocket and suicide bomb attacks raised fears for the Catholic leader’s safety.A senior security official who has been briefed on the security plan said that forces involved had been trained to deal with worst-case scenarios, from street battles to bombings and rocket attacks.
Large-scale exercises included hypothetical threats among preparations for the March 5-8 visit, the first-ever by a pope to Iraq. As well as concerns over violence, the country has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases, further complicating preparations.
The 84-year-old will visit four cities, including the former Daesh stronghold of Mosul, where churches and other buildings still bear the scars of conflict. Francis will also visit Ur, birthplace of Prophet Abraham who is revered by Christians, Muslims and Jews, and meet Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, 90-year-old Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani.
Interior Ministry special forces and the army will set up a security cordon around the pope wherever he goes, while the air force will operate drones around the clock to monitor the routes he will take. There will be an explosives team and
counterterrorism personnel on standby in case of any suspicious devices or street battles.
Undercover intelligence and national security officers will also be deployed at gatherings attended by the pope. A technical team can also jam or cut off suspicious phone calls or radio communications, he added.
About 10,000 security personnel will be deployed to protect Francis, who may travel in armored cars in what would be a departure from the norm for him.
Pope Francis said in a video message on Thursday that he wants to be seen by the Iraqi people as a “penitent pilgrim” asking God for “forgiveness and reconciliation after years of war and terrorism,” and for “consolation of hearts and the healing of wounds.”
He added:  “I come among you like a pilgrim of peace and I repeat, you are all brothers. I come as a pilgrim of peace in search of fraternity animated by desire to pray together and to walk together, also with brothers and sisters belonging to other religious traditions.”
A special bronze medal has been minted by the Vatican to celebrate the pope’s visit. Vatican sources told Arab News that the medal will be one of the gifts that the pope will give to Iraqi representatives.
The medal has been designed by artists from the Ufficio Filatelico e Numismatico, the dedicated branch of the Vatican State Post Office for stamps and coins. It features the map of Iraq, the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, a palm tree and Abraham leaving Ur. In the lower part of the medal, there is the inscription of the apostolic visit’s dates (March 5-8) in Latin, the official language of the Vatican. In its upper part the medal reads “Visit Iraquiam,” Latin for “Visit to Iraq.”

Topics: Pope Francis in Iraq

Egypt begins vaccine rollout to wider population

Egypt begins vaccine rollout to wider population
Updated 05 March 2021
Reuters

Egypt begins vaccine rollout to wider population

Egypt begins vaccine rollout to wider population
  Nearly 153,000 people have applied for vaccinations since Sunday when Egypt opened online registration
Updated 05 March 2021
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt on Thursday expanded its coronavirus vaccination rollout to include the elderly and people with chronic diseases after several weeks of vaccinating medical staff, the Cabinet said.
Nearly 153,000 people have applied for vaccinations since Sunday when the North African country opened online registration, the Cabinet said in a statement.
Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous country with more than 100 million, has prepared 40 vaccination centers and plans to increase that number after the arrival of more vaccine batches, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said.
Egypt received 350,000 doses of a coronavirus vaccine developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) in two batches since December, in addition to 50,000 doses of a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca in February.
It is hoping to receive vaccines through the COVAX facility, a global initiative aimed at providing equitable distribution of vaccines, in the coming weeks.
On Feb. 24, the Egyptian Drug Authority approved Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use.
Egypt’s Prime Speed Medical Services said it had obtained the right to provide Sputnik V in Egypt in a statement to the stock exchange, without giving details.
Egypt began vaccinating frontline medical staff against COVID-19 on Jan. 24 using the Chinese vaccine.
Those getting the Sinopharm jab have a second dose after 21 days while those who receive the AstraZeneca vaccine wait 12 weeks for the second dose, said Health Minister Hala Zayed.
As of Wednesday, Egypt had confirmed 184,168 coronavirus cases, including 10,822 deaths, since the start of the pandemic.
However, health officials say the real number is likely far higher due to a relatively low rate of coronavirus testing and the exclusion of private test results.
Meanwhile, Sudan will begin vaccinating healthcare workers followed by people aged 45 or older with chronic conditions for free next week after becoming the first country in the Middle East and North Africa to benefit from COVAX facility vaccines.
Sudan received 828,000 doses of the AstraZeneca-produced vaccine on Wednesday at Khartoum airport, a Health Ministry official said.
The delivery follows that of 4.5 metric tons of syringes and disposal boxes through COVAX in late February.
Sudan says it expects to receive the remainder of a total 3.4 million doses through COVAX, a vaccine-sharing program co-led by the World Health Organization, in the second quarter of this year.
It aims to cover 20 percent of its population of 44 million through COVAX by September, Health Ministry officials said.
“This is an essential part of our battle against coronavirus,” Health Minister Omer Elnageib said.
Sudan was also in initial discussions to produce the vaccine domestically, Elnageib added.
Sudan is a young country, with only about 4 percent of its population over the age of 65, according to UN statistics.
It has been suffering from a long economic crisis that has left it unable to import some basic medicines and its health care system suffered from decades of neglect and sanctions under former President Omar Bashir before his overthrow in 2019.
As of March 1, Sudan had officially recorded 28,545 cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic one year ago, including 1,895 deaths.

Topics: Coronavirus vaccination Sinopharm vaccine COVAX

Egypt and Greece discuss cooperation in eastern Mediterranean

Egypt and Greece discuss cooperation in eastern Mediterranean
Updated 05 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt and Greece discuss cooperation in eastern Mediterranean

Egypt and Greece discuss cooperation in eastern Mediterranean
  President El-Sisi keen to advance ties in economic, energy, security and military fields
Updated 05 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis have discussed areas of cooperation in the eastern Mediterranean.

This came hours after Turkey announced its willingness to negotiate with Egypt in order to reach an agreement to demarcate the maritime borders in the oil-rich region.

The Egyptian presidential spokesman, Bassam Radi, said that the call between the two officials discussed the close bilateral relations that bring the two countries together in various fields, especially cooperation in energy and the eastern Mediterranean.

During the call, the Egyptian president confirmed the strength of Egyptian-Greek relations.

El-Sisi expressed Egypt’s aspiration to advance various aspects of constructive cooperation, especially in economic and energy fields, and on areas of security.

The Greek prime minister affirmed his keenness to exchange views and consult with the president on regional issues of common interest.

He pointed out the importance of mutual coordination especially in the energy sector and in the eastern Mediterranean.

The phone call came hours after a statement made by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who told a press conference that Turkey and Egypt may negotiate the demarcation of the eastern Mediterranean borders if their relations allow such a step.

Turkish presidential spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, expressed his country’s desire to restore relations with Egypt back in October.

Turkey’s conflict has intensified with neighboring countries, especially Greece and Cyprus, since 2019 to control regional waters that are subject to international disagreement, with the aim of converting them into Turkish concession areas, which are likely to contain quantities of natural gas.

While Egypt has demarcated its borders with Greece, President El-Sisi last October ratified an agreement signed on Aug. 6, 2020 between the Egyptian and Greek governments regarding the designation of the exclusive economic zone.

In 2019, Cyprus, Greece, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Italy and the Palestinian territories held the EastMed Gas Forum without Turkey.

Turkey’s gas exploration in maritime areas disputed with Greece and Cyprus has poisoned relations between these parties for months.

Topics: Mediterranean Egypt-Greece cooperation Kyriakos Mitsotakis Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Lebanon’s roads blocked with burning tires over economic, political crisis

Activists have called on the army and security forces to protect protesters. (Supplied)
Activists have called on the army and security forces to protect protesters. (Supplied)
Updated 05 March 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon’s roads blocked with burning tires over economic, political crisis

Activists have called on the army and security forces to protect protesters. (Supplied)
  Living conditions worsen as currency continues to collapse and hospitals hike up their prices
Updated 05 March 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Protesters in Lebanon took to the streets for the third day, blocking roads with burning tires and blaming “leaders’ incompetence” for failing to form a new government, as the country’s prime-minister designate blamed the political stalemate on the president and Hezbollah.

The country’s continuing hardships and political uncertainty have led to renewed public anger, with activists calling on the army and security forces to protect protesters.

“People are living in fear,” doctor and activist Ziyad Abdel Samad told Arab News.

“There are paid groups that may turn the protests into riots, and there are those who are benefiting from this chaos. We live in a phase of void at all internal and regional political levels, and everyone is waiting. People are hungry. The ability to cause chaos is greater than the ability to organize and direct.”

Activists said the renewed protests were also a result of the “exacerbation of the living crisis” that had exhausted the Lebanese. 

“It has become a threat to their security, social, economic, and health future, and above all, it violates the sovereignty of Lebanon,” they added.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri on Thursday publicly named and shamed the president and Hezbollah for blocking the formation of a new government.

Hariri was tasked with forming a government last October, but has struggled to assemble a Cabinet amid a dispute with President Michel Aoun and others about who should be in the new administration and which portfolios they should get.

A statement from Hariri’s media office said: “Unlike Hezbollah, who is always waiting on Iran’s directions to make any decision, Hariri is not waiting on the approval of any foreign party to form the government. He is waiting for Aoun's approval to form a government of specialists, with the amendments that Hariri proposed publicly to Aoun. Hezbollah is maneuvering to prolong the government gap. It is waiting for Iran to start its negotiations with the new US administration, using Lebanon's stability as a leverage during their negotiations.”

The Cabinet resigned last August in the wake of the devastating explosion at Beirut Port although there was long-standing public anger with the political elite, even before this tragedy, for failing to tackle corruption, improve living conditions and resolve the country’s economic crisis, with Hariri resigning as prime minister in Oct. 2019.  

The leader of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, said in a Zoom meeting that Lebanon had become a “platform for the Iranian missile.”

“Hezbollah is doing well today,” he added. “It has its own central bank. As for the state’s central bank, its mandatory reserves will run out within a year. Can the party bear all the social consequences?”

He warned that chaos would soon prevail and that the more the Lebanese pound collapsed, the more drastic the chaos would be. 

“Lebanese soldiers used to make around $500 before the collapse, today their wage is valued at $60. What will this soldier who maintains security do? One day he will rebel. Is Hezbollah aware of this? Whatever capabilities it possesses, chaos is not in its favor.”

The impact of the currency’s deterioration can be felt across all aspects of life. Private hospitals have started billing their services at the exchange rate of LBP3,900 to the dollar. The official dollar exchange rate is around LBP1,500. 

Dialysis patients, for example, must now pay LBP100,000 for each session to cover their share of the bill.

The head of the health parliamentary committee, Issam Araji, said he was saddened by the situation. 

“Today the father of a newborn baby cried before me as he was unable to afford a hearing aid for his son, who suffers from hearing loss, because its price exceeds LBP142 million,” he told Arab News.

Araji, who is a doctor specializing in cardiovascular diseases, added that chaos was prevailing in the medical sector in light of the country’s financial, economic and political crisis.

“Patients are paying for medical supplies according to the prices set by the black market, medicines are missing, and 100 doctors with extensive experience at the American University Hospital have left the country.”

Topics: Middle East Lebanon Beirut lebanon protests

