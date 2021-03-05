Egypt begins vaccine rollout to wider population

You are here

Coronavirus
A man receives the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at Al-Nozha Hospital in Cairo on Thursday. (AP)
Updated 05 March 2021
Reuters

  • Nearly 153,000 people have applied for vaccinations since Sunday when Egypt opened online registration
CAIRO: Egypt on Thursday expanded its coronavirus vaccination rollout to include the elderly and people with chronic diseases after several weeks of vaccinating medical staff, the Cabinet said.
Nearly 153,000 people have applied for vaccinations since Sunday when the North African country opened online registration, the Cabinet said in a statement.
Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous country with more than 100 million, has prepared 40 vaccination centers and plans to increase that number after the arrival of more vaccine batches, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said.
Egypt received 350,000 doses of a coronavirus vaccine developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) in two batches since December, in addition to 50,000 doses of a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca in February.
It is hoping to receive vaccines through the COVAX facility, a global initiative aimed at providing equitable distribution of vaccines, in the coming weeks.
On Feb. 24, the Egyptian Drug Authority approved Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use.
Egypt’s Prime Speed Medical Services said it had obtained the right to provide Sputnik V in Egypt in a statement to the stock exchange, without giving details.
Egypt began vaccinating frontline medical staff against COVID-19 on Jan. 24 using the Chinese vaccine.
Those getting the Sinopharm jab have a second dose after 21 days while those who receive the AstraZeneca vaccine wait 12 weeks for the second dose, said Health Minister Hala Zayed.
As of Wednesday, Egypt had confirmed 184,168 coronavirus cases, including 10,822 deaths, since the start of the pandemic.
However, health officials say the real number is likely far higher due to a relatively low rate of coronavirus testing and the exclusion of private test results.
Meanwhile, Sudan will begin vaccinating healthcare workers followed by people aged 45 or older with chronic conditions for free next week after becoming the first country in the Middle East and North Africa to benefit from COVAX facility vaccines.
Sudan received 828,000 doses of the AstraZeneca-produced vaccine on Wednesday at Khartoum airport, a Health Ministry official said.
The delivery follows that of 4.5 metric tons of syringes and disposal boxes through COVAX in late February.
Sudan says it expects to receive the remainder of a total 3.4 million doses through COVAX, a vaccine-sharing program co-led by the World Health Organization, in the second quarter of this year.
It aims to cover 20 percent of its population of 44 million through COVAX by September, Health Ministry officials said.
“This is an essential part of our battle against coronavirus,” Health Minister Omer Elnageib said.
Sudan was also in initial discussions to produce the vaccine domestically, Elnageib added.
Sudan is a young country, with only about 4 percent of its population over the age of 65, according to UN statistics.
It has been suffering from a long economic crisis that has left it unable to import some basic medicines and its health care system suffered from decades of neglect and sanctions under former President Omar Bashir before his overthrow in 2019.
As of March 1, Sudan had officially recorded 28,545 cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic one year ago, including 1,895 deaths.

UAE confirms 3,072 new COVID-19 infections, 10 deaths

UAE confirms 3,072 new COVID-19 infections, 10 deaths
Updated 05 March 2021
Arab News

UAE confirms 3,072 new COVID-19 infections, 10 deaths

UAE confirms 3,072 new COVID-19 infections, 10 deaths
  • The Ministry of Health and Prevention said the total number of infected cases since the pandemic began has reached 405,277
  • 2,026 people had recovered from the virus
Updated 05 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has recorded 3,072 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours after conducting 242,742 tests, state news agency WAM reported.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention said the total number of infected cases since the pandemic began has reached 405,277, while the total fatalities stand at 1,269 after 10 deaths were confirmed.
Meanwhile, 2,026 people had recovered from the virus, raising the total number of recoveries to 389,304.

LIVE: ‘Pilgrim of peace’ Pope Francis arrives in Iraq

A grab from Iraqi ya TV footage shows Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi welcoming Pope Francis at Baghdad Airport on March 5, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 13 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

LIVE: ‘Pilgrim of peace’ Pope Francis arrives in Iraq

  • Holy Father’s first public event will be with authorities, civil society and the diplomatic corps
Updated 13 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Pope Francis is in Iraq on Friday for the start of a historic trip to the war-battered country, defying security fears and the coronavirus pandemic to comfort one of the world's oldest and most persecuted Christian communities.

The 84-year-old pontiff, who said he was making the first-ever papal visit to Iraq as a ‘pilgrim of peace,’ will also reach out to Shiite Muslims when he meets Iraq’s top cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani.

Follow live coverage of his first day itinerary below... (All times GMT)

12:00 - Next on the Pope's agenda is an official welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad, where he will meet with President Salih in the private office of the palace.

11:30 - Following a brief discussion with the Iraq prime minister, the Pope will head to the Presidential Palace for a reception with President Salih. On leaving the airport, the Pope was treated to traditional Iraqi dance.

11:15 - Pope Francis and Mustafa Al-Kadhimi now head into a VIP hall within the airport for an official reception and welcome.

11:00 - The Pope touches down at Baghdad International Airport, where he will receive an official welcome and meet with Iraqi prime minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

READ MORE

Go to Arab News' dedicated In Focus section on the Pope's visit to Iraq for coverage of the historic trip. Click here.

 

09:45 - Here is what to expect during his four days of stay in Iraq:

Day 1: Baghdad

Upon arrival in Iraq, Pope Francis will meet privately with Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

Then, following an official welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace, Pope Francis will visit President Barham Salih. The Holy Father’s first public event will be with authorities, civil society and the diplomatic corps at 3:45 p.m. in the Presidential Palace.

Afterwards, he will travel to the Syriac-Catholic Cathedral of “Our Lady of Salvation” and meet with Bishops, priests, religious persons, seminarians and catechists.

READ: Massive security preparations in Iraq to protect Pope Francis during his four-day visit

Day 2: Najaf, Ur, Baghdad

On Saturday, Pope Francis will travel by plane to the cities of Najaf and Ur, before returning to Baghdad.

The Pope’s first event of the day is a courtesy visit in Najaf to Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani, the spiritual leader of Iraq’s Shiites.

He will then depart for Nasiriya to lead an interreligious meeting at the Plain of Ur.

The Pope will then return to Baghdad, where he will celebrate the Divine Liturgy at the Chaldean Cathedral of Saint Joseph.

WATCH: Preparations for Pope Francis’s Holy Mass at the Chaldean Cathedral of Saint Joseph, video below

READ: Pope Francis’ visit to give hope and comfort to Iraqis of all faiths

Day 3: Irbil, Mosul, Qaraqosh

On Sunday, his third day in Iraq, Pope Francis will travel to Irbil, Mosul and Qaraqosh.

He is due to be welcomed upon his arrival in Irbil by the President of the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan and the civil authorities of the region.

He will then meet with Nechirvan Barzani and Masrour Barzani, respectively President and Prime Minister of the autonomous region, privately, before departing by helicopter for Mosul.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

In Mosul, Pope Francis will lead a prayer of suffrage for war victims at Hosh Al-Bieaa.

He will then travel to Qaraqosh where he will visit the faithful at the Church of the Immaculate Conception.

Afterwards, he will return to Irbil where he will celebrate Holy Mass at the ‘Franso Hariri’ stadium. The Pope will then travel back to Baghdad after the Holy Mass.

WATCH: Iraqi Christians in California watch Pope Francis’s visit from afar, video below

READ: Papal visit brings joy and sadness for Iraq’s dwindling Christian community

Day 4: Baghdad, Rome

Pope Francis will depart from Baghdad International Airport following a brief farewell ceremony. He is expected to arrive at Rome’s Ciampino Airport at late evening.

Russia, Turkey see ‘window of opportunity’ to salvage Iran nuclear deal, urge US to lift sanctions on Tehran

Russia, Turkey see ‘window of opportunity’ to salvage Iran nuclear deal, urge US to lift sanctions on Tehran
Updated 05 March 2021
Arab News

Russia, Turkey see ‘window of opportunity’ to salvage Iran nuclear deal, urge US to lift sanctions on Tehran

Russia, Turkey see ‘window of opportunity’ to salvage Iran nuclear deal, urge US to lift sanctions on Tehran
  • The US unilaterally quit the deal under the Donald Trump administration in May 2018
  • The Biden administration said it would return to the deal if Iran started complying with its terms
Updated 05 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Russia and Turkey both see a ‘window of opportunity’ to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement and have called on the US to lift crippling sanctions imposed against Tehran.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said the Biden administration’s lifting of the sanctions against Iran over its nuclear work, and returning to the 2015 nuclear deal will contribute to regional stability and economic prosperity, news channel Al-Arabiya reported.

“President Erdogan, who stated that he wished the new US administration would abandon unilateral sanctions on Iran and lift restrictions on the prosperity of Iranian people, said the statements on the issue in recent days had led to a new window of opportunity,” an earlier statement from the Turkish presidency said.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday the US should take measures to show the seriousness of its intent to return to the Iranian nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The US unilaterally quit the deal under the Donald Trump administration in May 2018, and the Biden administration said it would return to the deal if Iran started complying with its terms.

But Tehran wants the US to return to the agreement first and lift the sanctions.

“The window of opportunity for rescuing the nuclear deal has not yet been closed. A prerequisite is the full and consistent implementation of the 2015 comprehensive agreements by all countries that developed and concluded them. We are working closely with all JCPOA participants to achieve this goal,” Lavrov was cited by Russian state news agency Interfax as saying.

“However, not everything here depends on us or the European participants in the action plan. The principal point is the position of the Joe Biden administration on the nuclear deal. In our opinion, Washington’s steps would contribute to unblocking the situation around Iran and its nuclear program, which would send a signal to Tehran demonstrating the seriousness of the US intentions to return to the JCPOA,” he added.

The landmark 2015 nuclear agreement was signed by the United States plus other major powers China, Russia, Germany, France and Britain after long negotiations with Iran. The deal has been on a brink of collapse since Trump’s decision to withdraw from and reimpose sanctions on Tehran.

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani has estimated that the US sanctions have caused $200 billion in damages to the country.

“If the new US administration wants to make up for the mistakes of the previous administration, we have left the path clear for them,” Al-Arabiya reported, citing Rouhani’s speech on Thursday.

“Some friends said that the US should first compensate the damages it has done to the Iranian nation, which is of course more than $200 billion, but we have said that we will leave the claim for damages to the next stage for now, but first, they have to show their good will by lifting the sanctions and fulfilling their obligations,” Rouhani said.

Kuwait imposes curfew amid rising COVID-19 cases, Jordan suspends classroom classes

Kuwait imposes curfew amid rising COVID-19 cases, Jordan suspends classroom classes
Updated 05 March 2021
Arab News

Kuwait imposes curfew amid rising COVID-19 cases, Jordan suspends classroom classes

Kuwait imposes curfew amid rising COVID-19 cases, Jordan suspends classroom classes
  • The curfew will be imposed from 5 p.m. until 5 a.m. starting March 7 until April 8
Updated 05 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwait has imposed a minimum one-month curfew to curb a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, after reporting the highest infections in 24 hours since the outbreak started.

“The curfew will be imposed from 5 p.m. until 5 a.m. local time as of Sunday March 7 until April 8,” state news agency KUNA reported in a government statement.

Kuwait on Thursday recorded 1,716 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total count to 196,497, including 1,105 deaths.

The Gulf country has since February 7 cut opening hours for non-essential retail shops and banned non-citizens from entering the country, but a steep increase in cases in the past week has forced the government to take more stringent measures.

Those who break the rules, which also include mandatory use of face masks outside the home, can be fined as much as $16,000 and jailed for up to three months, KUNA reported.

A government spokesman said people are allowed walk to mosques to perform prayers during curfew hours, but pharmacies and food shops must use delivery services and all public parks and recreational areas will be closed. Taxis are allowed to service only two passengers.

Other Gulf countries have tightened public health restrictions to address the pandemic, with Oman mandating businesses including restaurants and cafes to close between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. until March 20. They are likewise banned from providing home delivery services.

“The decision excludes fuel stations, health institutions and private pharmacies, and the committee’s decision does not include the movement ban of individuals and vehicles,” a report from Times of Oman said.

Further the Middle East, Jordan has suspended the return of 4th to 9th graders to in-person classroom education until further notice.

“The 4th to 9th grades will continue to receive distance education,” statement from the education ministry said, in a report from Petra news agency.

Students instead will now receive direct and remote learning, according to the ministry’s plan to return to schools over the second semester, the statement added.

Jordan reported 5,733 new coronavirus cases and 40 fatalities on Thursday, bringing its caseload to 413,350 with a death toll of 4,833.

Massive security net in Iraq as pope begins visit ‘like a pilgrim of peace’

Massive security net in Iraq as pope begins visit ‘like a pilgrim of peace’
Updated 05 March 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

Massive security net in Iraq as pope begins visit ‘like a pilgrim of peace’

Massive security net in Iraq as pope begins visit ‘like a pilgrim of peace’
  • Undercover intelligence and national security officers will also be deployed at gatherings attended by the pope
  • The 84-year-old will visit four cities, including the former Daesh stronghold of Mosul
Updated 05 March 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Iraq is deploying thousands of additional security personnel to protect Pope Francis during his four-day visit, which comes after a spate of rocket and suicide bomb attacks raised fears for the Catholic leader’s safety.A senior security official who has been briefed on the security plan said that forces involved had been trained to deal with worst-case scenarios, from street battles to bombings and rocket attacks.
Large-scale exercises included hypothetical threats among preparations for the March 5-8 visit, the first-ever by a pope to Iraq. As well as concerns over violence, the country has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases, further complicating preparations.
The 84-year-old will visit four cities, including the former Daesh stronghold of Mosul, where churches and other buildings still bear the scars of conflict. Francis will also visit Ur, birthplace of Prophet Abraham who is revered by Christians, Muslims and Jews, and meet Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, 90-year-old Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani.
Interior Ministry special forces and the army will set up a security cordon around the pope wherever he goes, while the air force will operate drones around the clock to monitor the routes he will take. There will be an explosives team and
counterterrorism personnel on standby in case of any suspicious devices or street battles.
Undercover intelligence and national security officers will also be deployed at gatherings attended by the pope. A technical team can also jam or cut off suspicious phone calls or radio communications, he added.
About 10,000 security personnel will be deployed to protect Francis, who may travel in armored cars in what would be a departure from the norm for him.
Pope Francis said in a video message on Thursday that he wants to be seen by the Iraqi people as a “penitent pilgrim” asking God for “forgiveness and reconciliation after years of war and terrorism,” and for “consolation of hearts and the healing of wounds.”
He added:  “I come among you like a pilgrim of peace and I repeat, you are all brothers. I come as a pilgrim of peace in search of fraternity animated by desire to pray together and to walk together, also with brothers and sisters belonging to other religious traditions.”
A special bronze medal has been minted by the Vatican to celebrate the pope’s visit. Vatican sources told Arab News that the medal will be one of the gifts that the pope will give to Iraqi representatives.
The medal has been designed by artists from the Ufficio Filatelico e Numismatico, the dedicated branch of the Vatican State Post Office for stamps and coins. It features the map of Iraq, the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, a palm tree and Abraham leaving Ur. In the lower part of the medal, there is the inscription of the apostolic visit’s dates (March 5-8) in Latin, the official language of the Vatican. In its upper part the medal reads “Visit Iraquiam,” Latin for “Visit to Iraq.”

