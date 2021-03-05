You are here

  • Home
  • Thousands of refugees at risk of homelessness in Greece

Thousands of refugees at risk of homelessness in Greece

Thousands of refugees at risk of homelessness in Greece
A woman and a child stand outside a tent as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp are sheltered at a temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Sept. 16, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g9hxv

Updated 21 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Thousands of refugees at risk of homelessness in Greece

Thousands of refugees at risk of homelessness in Greece
  • Mass destitution feared as end of EU-funded housing program approaches
  • Some 80,000 refugees live in Greece, mostly from Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, Pakistan
Updated 21 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: Thousands of refugees and migrants currently in Greece are at risk of becoming homeless, as an EU scheme to provide temporary shelter and cash assistance is set to end.

Aid groups and international bodies have appealed for action as up to 2,000 men, women and children in Greece face destitution as the EU-funded Filoxenia program draws to an end.

The program worked with hotels to provide shelter for refugees and migrants, but it has been drawing to its long-planned end since December.

Already many hotels have ceased hosting refugees, and in the coming days up to 750 more people are at risk of being ejected from their accommodation. 

Many who lost access to hotel accommodation have resorted to sleeping rough in squares and public parks.

Christine Nikolaidou, a public information officer at the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM), told Arab News that it is working closely with Greek authorities to provide around 800 people with appropriate accommodation, and to help them establish lives in the country.

“Integration can benefit refugee and local communities,” she said. “Steps toward integration have been made, but significant challenges for refugees remain, such as learning the Greek language or finding a job in Greece.”

The IOM, she said, has been trying to ease this process for refugees by providing accommodation and employment workshops.

The organization, alongside Greek and EU authorities, have also been making “targeted interventions” to protect unaccompanied child refugees on the Greek islands.

But despite the work of international bodies such as the IOM, some remain concerned for the safety of the hundreds of refugees facing potential homelessness — a danger compounded by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s extremely concerning that recognized refugees in Greece are being turned on to the streets amidst a global pandemic,” said Imogen Sudbery, the International Rescue Committee’s director of policy and advocacy in Europe. 

“Without necessary documentation, access to information, language skills or other essential means of becoming self-reliant, they’re at grave risk of becoming homeless and unemployed.”

The Mediterranean country has found itself on the frontlines of the last decade’s wave of migration to Europe from Asia, the Middle East and Africa. 

There are now an estimated 80,000 refugees living in Greece, the majority from Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq and Pakistan. 

Under EU rules, refugees arriving in the bloc must claim asylum in the first safe country they land in — which, for many, was Greece.

This has put a strain on the country’s post-crisis economy, and the integration of the thousands of refugees living in Greece is now seen as its biggest challenge.

“What we’re seeing reflects the wholesale lack of national integration policy that, incredibly, is still a problem so many years after this crisis began,” said Lefteris Papagiannakis, head of advocacy, policy and research at charity NGO Solidarity Now. 

“They’re images we’ve seen before, and will see again, unless real efforts are made to include these people in our society.”

Topics: Greece migrants International Organization for Migration (IOM)

Related

Greece moves more migrants to mainland as arrivals increase
World
Greece moves more migrants to mainland as arrivals increase
Greece moves hundreds of asylum-seekers from crowded island camp
World
Greece moves hundreds of asylum-seekers from crowded island camp

Giant portrait of Bangladesh’s founder heightens anniversary fervor

Giant portrait of Bangladesh’s founder heightens anniversary fervor
Updated 32 min 21 sec ago
AFP

Giant portrait of Bangladesh’s founder heightens anniversary fervor

Giant portrait of Bangladesh’s founder heightens anniversary fervor
  • The portrait of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was created from planting purple and green rice over 13 hectares of land
  • Sheikh Mujib was a central figure in Bangladesh’s war for independence from Pakistan that ended 50 years ago
Updated 32 min 21 sec ago
AFP

BHABANIPUR, Bangladesh: A giant portrait of Bangladesh’s founding leader made from rice paddies has drawn hundreds of visitors as the country gears up to celebrate its 50th anniversary of independence this month.
The 400 meter-long portrait of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman — the father of Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina — was created from planting purple and green rice over the 13 hectares (33 acres) of land.
Sheikh Mujib, as he is known, was born a century ago, and was a central figure in Bangladesh’s war for independence from Pakistan that ended 50 years ago. He became the country’s first leader but was assassinated during a military coup in 1975.
Last year, the prime minister unveiled plans for mass celebrations to mark the centenary birthday of Sheikh Mujib and 50 years since the founding of Bangladesh.
Since then, hundreds of sculptures and murals of Sheikh Mujib have been appearing across the country.
“People come from all over the country. Since the portrait became visible last month, every day we have got hundreds of visitors,” Mohammad Asaduzzaman, a manager of National AgriCare, the company behind the giant portrait, told AFP.
The firm imported Chinese purple seeds to add to the local green variety and recruited fine arts students, hundreds of volunteers and rural workers to make the portrait.
“He is our father of the nation. We got independence thanks to him,” Shrimoti Mayrani Robidas, one of the workers, told AFP.
“It felt so good when we planted the rice which became his ear, his nose and face. We heard he loved farmers. He is like life and death to us.”
Although the commemorations have been overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic, the government has embarked on a mass building of murals and memorials to honor Sheikh Mujib.
This month, visits from the leaders of India, the Maldives and Nepal will kickstart the main celebration events.
But religious hard-liners have expressed anger at a planned new sculpture of Sheikh Mujib on a main road in central Dhaka, warning they will pull it down.
Islam forbids all forms of idolatry and hard-liners have in the past opposed statues and sculptures in public places.
The latest threat has prompted police to increase security around more than 1,220 murals and monuments to the former leader, many of them put up during the incumbent prime minister’s last 12 years in power.
A police official told AFP that 24-hour security had been posted at two murals of Sheikh Mujib at a major bridge at Tangail, northwest of Dhaka.

Topics: Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Sheikh Hasina

Related

Sheikh Hasina sworn in as Bangladesh PM
World
Sheikh Hasina sworn in as Bangladesh PM
Special 1971: As chaos erupted in Dhaka, one Pakistani cameraman was there to capture it all
World
1971: As chaos erupted in Dhaka, one Pakistani cameraman was there to capture it all

January 2022 trial set for Daesh militants nicknamed ‘Beatles’

January 2022 trial set for Daesh militants nicknamed ‘Beatles’
Updated 05 March 2021
AP

January 2022 trial set for Daesh militants nicknamed ‘Beatles’

January 2022 trial set for Daesh militants nicknamed ‘Beatles’
  • A jury trial for El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Amon Kotey is set to start on Jan. 18, 2022
  • The men allegedly made up part of the Daesh cell nicknamed “The Beatles” because of their English accents
Updated 05 March 2021
AP

ALEXANDRIA: A federal judge in Virginia has tentatively scheduled a January 2022 trial for two Britain militants charged with being part of Daesh that tortured and beheaded American and European hostages in Syria.
A jury trial for El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Amon Kotey is set to start on Jan. 18, 2022. US District Judge T. S. Ellis III scheduled that “target” date during a hearing on Friday, saying it “seems more than reasonable to me.”
The two men, along with other British militants, allegedly made up the Daesh cell nicknamed “The Beatles” by surviving captives because of their English accents.
Kurdish forces captured them in January 2018 in eastern Syria amid the collapse of Daesh, as they tried to escape into Turkey. Their detention set off a debate in the US and Europe over how to prosecute them.
Assistant US Attorney Dennis Fitzpatrick said prosecutors expect to need three weeks to present their case against the men, including testimony from witnesses from seven different countries. Fitzpatrick said the government already has provided defense attorneys with more than 5,900 pages of documents and 27 disks or hard drives of other electronic material from the merged British and US investigation.
“The government wants to bring this case to trial as soon as possible,” Fitzpatrick said.
“And the law requires it,” Ellis added.
Fitzpatrick said he believes Friday was the first day that defense attorneys had met their jailed clients in person due to medical concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In my experience, your Honor, that’s a very unusual circumstance that we’ve been subject to in this case,” he added.
In 2014 and 2015, the cell held more than 20 Western hostages in Syria and tortured many of them. It beheaded seven American, British and Japanese journalists and aid workers and a group of Syrian soldiers.
Among the journalists they killed was American James Foley, who was first, followed by fellow Americans Steven Sotloff and Peter Kassig, British aid workers David Haines and Alan Henning and Japanese journalists Haruna Yukawa and Kenji Goto. The beheadings, often carried out on camera, horrified the world soon after Daesh took over much of Iraq and Syria in 2014.

Topics: Beatles Daesh UK

Related

Brother of UK Daesh victim asks to testify at ‘Beatles’ trial
World
Brother of UK Daesh victim asks to testify at ‘Beatles’ trial
UK Supreme Court rejects Daesh bride Shamima Begum’s legal bid to return
World
UK Supreme Court rejects Daesh bride Shamima Begum’s legal bid to return

India’s top judge urged to quit for suggesting rape defendant marry victim

India’s top judge urged to quit for suggesting rape defendant marry victim
Updated 05 March 2021
Reuters

India’s top judge urged to quit for suggesting rape defendant marry victim

India’s top judge urged to quit for suggesting rape defendant marry victim
  • Bobde posed the question during the bail hearing of an employee who is accused of repeatedly raping a schoolgirl relative
  • This week’s incident has also fueled debate about India’s progress on tackling high rates of sexual violence
Updated 05 March 2021
Reuters

CHENNAI: India’s chief justice is under pressure to resign after asking a man accused of rape whether he would marry the complainant — sparking outrage and concern that his words could legitimize the notion that rapists can make amends by marrying their victims.
Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde posed the question during the bail hearing of a government employee who is accused of stalking, threatening and repeatedly raping a distant schoolgirl relative over a two-year period.
Brinda Adige, a women’s and children’s rights activist, said she was “furious” over Bobde’s suggestion, fearing lower courts might now be more willing to consider marriage offers floated by defense lawyers in rape cases.
“This idea of marrying the rapist was always whispered in the corridors and not spoken about loudly. Now that it has been said aloud, how it will be used across the judiciary and by (those) accused is a terrifying thought,” she said.
“People approach courts for justice and not to listen to the petty mindedness of judges.”
This week’s incident has also fueled debate about India’s progress on tackling high rates of sexual violence nearly a decade since the gang rape and murder of a student on a bus shocked the nation.
Almost 34,000 rapes were reported in 2018, about the same as the previous year, and just over 85% led to charges and 27% to convictions, according to government crime data.
In an open letter demanding Bobde’s resignation, thousands of people and women’s rights organizations said his remark would “lead to the further silencing of girls and women, a process that took decades to break.”
“Your continued presence as CJI (Chief Justice of India) puts every woman in India in danger. It sends a message to young girls that their dignity and autonomy are of no value,” the letter said.
Lawyers said Bobde’s comment could threaten a precedent set by the Supreme Court in 2013 when it said “rape is not a matter for the parties to compromise and settle” — seeking to stamp out a notion that persists in many segments of Indian society.
“The rule of law is at stake here,” said lawyer D Gita, who practices in the Madras High Court.
“How will a woman feel that she will get a fair hearing or even justice if the court echoes a sentiment that is often heard within families and society. The remarks have upturned the legal apple cart and sent a terrible signal to the lower judiciary.”
Suman Chakravarti, another lawyer, has argued in many cases against the “marry your rapist ploy,” which defense attorneys representing rape defendants sometimes use in a bid for leniency from judges.
In July, a year after Catholic priest Robin Vadakkumchery, 52, was jailed for 20 years for raping a minor, he asked Kerala High Court to grant him bail — saying he wanted to marry the girl and take care of the child she conceived.
“The fact that he would make such a suggestion in itself was outrageous,” Chakravarti, who was the public prosecutor in the Vadakkumchery case, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
“This is a shortcut method we often see to escape this serious crime,” he added.
The court denied Vadakkumchery’s application, but Chakravarti said vigilance was necessary to ensure the legal system does not accept the so-called marriage ploy.
There have been numerous cases of rape victims forced or pressured to marry their attackers by relatives or members of traditional panchayats, which serve as village courts, said Jacqui Hunt, director of rights group Equality Now’s Eurasia Office.
“Judges, tasked with upholding constitutional rights and values, are the last people who should champion such marriages,” Hunt said in emailed comments.

Topics: India rape Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde

Related

India’s vaccine giant Serum Institute warns of supply hit from US raw materials export ban
World
India’s vaccine giant Serum Institute warns of supply hit from US raw materials export ban
Indian farmers plan major road blockade outside Delhi to mark 100th day of protests
World
Indian farmers plan major road blockade outside Delhi to mark 100th day of protests

Queen’s husband Philip moved back to private hospital to recover

Queen’s husband Philip moved back to private hospital to recover
Updated 05 March 2021
AFP

Queen’s husband Philip moved back to private hospital to recover

Queen’s husband Philip moved back to private hospital to recover
  • The development came nearly three weeks after the former naval officer was first admitted to King Edward VII’s on February 16
  • He was taken to Barts on Monday for tests for a pre-existing heart condition
Updated 05 March 2021
AFP

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II’s 99-year-old husband, Prince Philip, was on Friday moved back to a private London hospital after a successful heart procedure, Buckingham Palace said, raising hopes for his recovery.
The Duke of Edinburgh, who turns 100 in June, was transferred from the state-run St. Bartholomew’s Hospital to King Edward VII’s Hospital in central London.
“The duke is expected to remain in hospital for continuing treatment for a number of days,” royal officials said in a statement.
A yellow and green National Health Service (NHS) ambulance with tinted windows was seen driving away from Barts, as it is known, at about lunchtime on Friday.
Philip had been brought to the hospital near St. Paul’s Cathedral in a similar vehicle, with police and royal protection officers blocking the views of waiting photographers and camera crews.
The development came nearly three weeks after the former naval officer was first admitted to King Edward VII’s on February 16 after he reported feeling unwell.
He was taken to Barts on Monday for tests for a pre-existing heart condition.
He had an unspecified procedure on Wednesday, widely believed to be linked to a stent he had fitted in 2011 for a coronary blockage.
His lengthy stay in hospital has raised fears for his health, given his advanced age, but palace officials have been quick to stress it was not related to Covid-19.
The duke and the queen, who is 94, both received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in January at their sprawling Windsor Castle home west of London where they have been isolating for nearly a year.
Prince Philip, who has been married to the queen for 73 years, is Britain’s longest-serving consort and has typically been in robust health throughout his long life.
But despite his latest medical scare, senior royals have been quick to reassure that he was on the mend.
Earlier this week, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who is married to Philip’s eldest son, Prince Charles, said he was “slightly improving.”
His youngest son, Prince Edward, said last week his father was itching to leave hospital.
But royal commentators have expressed concern about the effect of a tell-all interview by his grandson, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan, due to be broadcast in the United States this weekend.
Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, stepped down from royal duties last year, in part due to intrusive media coverage, and moved to North America.
Pre-broadcast clips of the interview with US chat show queen Oprah Winfrey have set off a storm of controversy in Britain, particularly Meghan’s claim that the royal family was peddling lies about them.
Meghan is also reportedly facing an internal palace investigation into claims that she bullied royal household staff during her time in Britain.
She has accused them of character assassination and pushing a “wholly false narrative,” with the row prompting calls for the interview to be rescheduled because of Prince Philip’s health.

Topics: Queen Elizabeth II Prince Philip UK

Related

Queen's husband Prince Philip to have heart tests: palace
World
Queen's husband Prince Philip to have heart tests: palace
Britain’s Heathrow sinks to $2.8bn loss during pandemic
Business & Economy
Britain’s Heathrow sinks to $2.8bn loss during pandemic

India’s vaccine giant Serum Institute warns of supply hit from US raw materials export ban

India’s vaccine giant Serum Institute warns of supply hit from US raw materials export ban
Updated 05 March 2021
Reuters

India’s vaccine giant Serum Institute warns of supply hit from US raw materials export ban

India’s vaccine giant Serum Institute warns of supply hit from US raw materials export ban
  • Recent invocation of the US Defense Production Act to preserve vaccine raw materials goes against the global goal of sharing vaccines equitably
Updated 05 March 2021
Reuters

NEW DELHI: A temporary US ban on exports of critical raw materials could limit the production of coronavirus vaccines by companies such as the Serum Institute of India (SII), its chief executive said in a World Bank panel discussion on Thursday.
SII, the world’s biggest vaccine maker, has licensed the AstraZeneca/Oxford University product and will soon start bulk-manufacturing the Novavax shot.
“There are a lot of bags, filters and critical items that manufacturers need,” Adar Poonawalla said. “The Novavax vaccine, which we are a major manufacturer of, needs these items from the US.”
He said the recent invocation of the US Defense Production Act to preserve vaccine raw materials for its own companies went against the global goal of sharing vaccines equitably.
The White House said this week it had used the act to help drugmaker Merck & Co. produce Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.
“This really needs to be looked at because if they are talking about building capacity all over the world, the sharing of these critical raw materials, which just can’t be replaced in a matter of six months or a year, is going to become a critical limiting factor,” Poonawalla said.
India’s Biological E has tied up with J&J to potentially contract manufacture up to 600 million doses of its vaccine per year. They have signed an initial deal but production volumes have not been agreed upon.

Topics: India US Serum Institute of India Coronavirus

Related

India to ship COVID-19 vaccines to Canada as diplomatic tension eases
World
India to ship COVID-19 vaccines to Canada as diplomatic tension eases
Saudi Arabia to get AstraZeneca shots in about a week from India
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to get AstraZeneca shots in about a week from India

Latest updates

Thousands of refugees at risk of homelessness in Greece
Thousands of refugees at risk of homelessness in Greece
Official: Israel upgrading contingency plans for Iran attack
Official: Israel upgrading contingency plans for Iran attack
Giant portrait of Bangladesh’s founder heightens anniversary fervor
Giant portrait of Bangladesh’s founder heightens anniversary fervor
January 2022 trial set for Daesh militants nicknamed ‘Beatles’
January 2022 trial set for Daesh militants nicknamed ‘Beatles’
Oil surges $2 after OPEC+ extends output cuts
Oil surges $2 after OPEC+ extends output cuts

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.