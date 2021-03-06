You are here

Russia accused of fending Assad 'despite its chemical weapons attack

Russia accused of fending Assad 'despite its chemical weapons attack
US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield. (Supplied)
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

Russia accused of fending Assad 'despite its chemical weapons attack

Russia accused of fending Assad 'despite its chemical weapons attack
  • The team asked Syria “to declare the exact types and quantities of chemical agents produced and/or weaponized at this site,” but no response has been received, Nakamitsu said
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK: The US has accused Syrian leader Bashar Assad and Russia of trying to block all efforts to hold his regime accountable for using chemical weapons during attacks on civilians.
US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the UN Security Council that “the Assad regime has tried to avoid accountability by obstructing independent investigations and undermining the role and work of the OPCW,” the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons which is the international chemical weapons watchdog.
She accused Russia of defending Assad “despite its chemical weapons attacks,” obstructing independent investigations, and undermining efforts to hold the Syrian regime accountable not only for using chemical weapons but for “numerous other atrocities.”
OPCW investigators blamed three chemical attacks in 2017 on Assad’s regime in April 2020.
The OPCW Executive Council responded by demanding that Syria provide details.
When it didn’t, France submitted a draft measure on behalf of 46 countries in November to suspend Syria’s “rights and privileges” in the global watchdog which means it would lose its vote. It will be considered at the April meeting of the OPCW’s 193 member states.
Syria joined the Chemical Weapons Convention in September 2013, pressed by Russia after a deadly chemical weapons attack that the West blamed on Damascus. By August 2014, the Assad regime declared that the destruction of its chemical weapons was completed.
But Syria’s initial declaration of its chemical stockpiles and chemical weapons production sites to the OPCW has remained in dispute.
UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu told the council that issues related to Syria’s declaration “remain outstanding” including a chemical weapons production facility that the Syrian government declared “as never having been used for the production of chemical weapons.”
She said, however, that analysis of information and all materials gathered by the OPCW Declaration Assessment Team since 2014 “indicates that production and/or weaponization of chemical warfare nerve agents did, in fact, take place at this facility.”
The team asked Syria “to declare the exact types and quantities of chemical agents produced and/or weaponized at this site,” but no response has been received, Nakamitsu said.
Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia accused some countries, which he didn’t name, of repeatedly using the chemical weapons “card” as a tool to pressure the Syrian regime, using grave accusations “backed up by unconvincing evidence like video footage on social media or ‘testimony’ of knowingly biased witnesses, or falsified facts.”

At the same time, he said, “they reject the counter-arguments provided not only by Russia and Syria, but also by independent experts and organizations, and do not give any coherent explanation as to why they do so.”
Nebenzia reiterated Russia’s accusations that the OPCW and its technical experts have become the “transmitter of anti-Syrian claims of the Western countries” — an allegation strongly denied by Nakamitsu, US ambassador Thomas-Greenfield, and many other speakers.
“The root cause of the problem is that our Western colleagues have long turned Syria’s chemical file into a means of punishment of the unwanted authorities in Damascus,” the Russian ambassador said.
“Therefore, attempts to establish the connection between the file and actual use or non-use of chemical weapons are absolutely senseless.”
Syria’s new UN ambassador, Bassam Al-Sabbagh, who served as his country’s envoy to the OPCW for seven years after 2013, stressed the regime’s condemnation of the use of chemical weapons and denial that it ever used chemical weapons.
He said Syria has made “tangible progress” in resolving issues in its initial declaration and expressed regrets that some countries “always see the glass half empty and don’t hesitate to criticize rather than applaud progress achieved.”
France’s UN Ambassador Nicolas De Riviere countered that “the Syrian regime is still lying, hiding the truth and evading its international obligations.”
He emphasized “the need to fight impunity.”
He sharply criticizedd “the unfounded accusations” against the OPCW, saying “they are undignified and, above all, they are irresponsible.”
“The Security Council has a historic responsibility for the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, and the re-emergence of chemical weapons in the world is a major threat,” De Riviere said.
“We cannot allow these weapons to become commonplace.

Myanmar paramedics face bullets for treating injured protesters

Myanmar paramedics face bullets for treating injured protesters
Engineers and students take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Mandalay on March 5, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 06 March 2021
Kyaw Ye Lynn

Myanmar paramedics face bullets for treating injured protesters

Myanmar paramedics face bullets for treating injured protesters
  • Video footage showing police battering rescuers and destroying their ambulance went viral earlier this week
Updated 06 March 2021
Kyaw Ye Lynn

YANGON: Security forces in Myanmar have been increasingly targeting paramedics who treat injured anti-coup protesters, rescuers say, as police and soldiers this week started to indiscriminately fire live rounds at demonstrators.
Hundreds of thousands of people have been demonstrating in towns and cities across the country in the aftermath of the military’s overthrow of the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
At least 50 protesters have been killed since the beginning of the civil disobedience movement, 38 of them on Wednesday as security forces opened fire with live rounds. More than 1,200 people have been arrested, including rescuers.
Video footage that went viral on social media after the crackdown showed members of a Yangon-based volunteer group, Mon Myat Seik Htar (MMSH), being beaten by police.
“Police stopped the ambulance and ordered them to step out. A few moments later, police started beating them with batons,” one of the group’s leaders, who requested anonymity, told Arab News on Thursday.
“Police used the stock of the gun to beat them, and one team member was severely injured after his safety helmet was broken.” All four of them, the MMSH leader said, were taken to the notorious Insein prison.
Two members from We Love North Okalapa (WENO), a rescue team in Yangon’s North Okalapa township, were detained on the same day but later released.
A WENO volunteer said that one of them was the group’s chairman.
“The chairman was severely injured by batons while another was shot by police in thigh,” he told Arab News. The ambulances of MMSH and WENO were destroyed by security forces.
Troops also raided the office of Free Funeral Service Society (FFSS) in North Okalapa in search of its founder Kyaw Thu, one of the most vocal social activists in the country.
After the increase in violence, the group, which is present in all parts of the country, refused to provide services to persons related to the military.

Afghanistan applies to register Pashtun dance with UNESCO

Afghanistan applies to register Pashtun dance with UNESCO
In a traditional attan performance, between 30 and 50 dancers match their moves to the beat of the dhol — a double-headed drum — while waving their scarves in the air. (Reuters)
Updated 06 March 2021

Afghanistan applies to register Pashtun dance with UNESCO

Afghanistan applies to register Pashtun dance with UNESCO
  • Once you learn nuts and bolts of it, you will become addicted to attan, says tribal chief
Updated 06 March 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Afghanistan has applied to UNESCO to have the country’s ancient attan dance registered as intangible cultural heritage.

The routine, which has become Afghanistan’s national dance, was traditionally performed by Pashtun tribes ahead of battles or on special occasions such as weddings, the birth of a child, or national holidays.
Mahbooba Babakarkhail, head of intangible cultural heritage at the Afghan Ministry of Information and Culture, told Arab News: “For keeping this intangible art immortal and for introducing it to the world, we are registering it with UNESCO. Attan is our national identity, unique to Afghanistan. It is our national cultural heritage.
And ministry spokesperson, Sabir Mohmand, said: “We have fulfilled all the criteria required for registering attan with the UNESCO and have high hopes that it will happen.”
Attan is a form of dance that dates back nearly 3,000 years and was performed during Zoroastrian religious ceremonies.
“During Zoroastrian King Yama’s rule, whose seat of power was in northern Afghanistan, attan was performed before his army went to war because they believed it would boost the warriors’ confidence and help them defeat the enemy,” Babakarkhail said.
In a traditional attan performance, between 30 and 50 dancers match their moves to the beat of the dhol — a double-headed drum — while waving their scarves in the air. By synchronizing their steps with each beat of the dhol and pipe, the dancers form a circle and start with slow steps.
In some elaborate moves, seasoned dancers sequentially move their hips and arms from left to right while twisting their wrists in the opposite direction. Eventually, each dancer brings one of their hands forward, scooping it toward the center before clapping with the other hand. Gradually, the beats get faster and faster.
Each attan performance can last between five and 30 minutes, and it is not uncommon for dancers to faint due to the physical intensity of the dance. In some cases, Babakarkhail added, attan performers dance for two to three hours without a break.
She said that despite there being no formal training in the art form, the tradition had been kept alive in the country “through local teachers who act as the head of the group for the dancers.”
Janat Gul, a shopkeeper from the southeastern Paktia region near the border with Pakistan, told Arab News: “There is no association or union for attan dancing. So, we do not have a list of contact details for the ages or number of dancers here.
“I know in some regions, people as old as 70 still perform attan. You need strong legs and especially good knees to be able to do so beyond 55 years old,” he said.
There are several regional variations of attan, with the Mahsudi, Kabuli, Paktia or Khosti, Shenwari, Kandahari, Sistani, and Herati being the most popular ones.
In the Kabuli attan, men wear suits and ties, while women put on colorful dresses and dance to modern music.
Attan is so popular and intrinsically Afghan that even the Taliban are said to dance it despite banning performing arts during their rule from the mid-1990s until a US-led invasion in 2001.
Shafiqullah Mangal, a tribal chief from Khost province, said: “Attan is our pride, history, and a tough but very sweet type of dance. Not many can perform attan easily. But once you learn the nuts and bolts of it, you will become addicted to attan.”

‘More than 10’ killed in Mogadishu car bomb: Security official

‘More than 10’ killed in Mogadishu car bomb: Security official
Updated 05 March 2021
Reuters

‘More than 10’ killed in Mogadishu car bomb: Security official

'More than 10' killed in Mogadishu car bomb: Security official
  • AAMIN ambulance services official says 25 injured people
  • Witness living nearby says he was going to restaurant, but ran back when blast shook the area
Updated 05 March 2021
Reuters

MOGADISHU: More than 10 people were killed Friday night when a car bomb detonated by Al-Shabaab extremists hit a popular restaurant in Mogadishu, according to a security official.
A suicide bomber detonated the car loaded with explosives outside the popular Lul Yemeni restaurant near the Mogadishu port.
"The blast was very heavy and caused massive destruction and civilian casualties, the operation is still going on to establish the exact number of casualties but initial information security officials obtained indicates more than 10 people died", said security officer Mohamed Osman.
"The casualties can be more than that, but it is difficult to establish at the moment", he added.
A medical official said 20 people were confirmed dead and 30 others wounded.
"Our teams on the ground confirmed the death of 20 people and 30 others were wounded", said the director of Mogadishu's Aamin ambulance service, Abdikadir Abdirahman.
The attack was claimed by the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab group.
Mogadishu is regularly targeted with attacks by Al-Shabaab who have been waging a long and violent insurgency seeking to unseat the internationally backed government in Mogadishu.
They were driven out of Mogadishu in 2011, but still control swathes of territory from where they plan and launch frequent, deadly strikes against government and civilian targets.

Thousands of refugees at risk of homelessness in Greece

Thousands of refugees at risk of homelessness in Greece
Updated 05 March 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Thousands of refugees at risk of homelessness in Greece

Thousands of refugees at risk of homelessness in Greece
  • Mass destitution feared as end of EU-funded housing program approaches
  • Some 80,000 refugees live in Greece, mostly from Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, Pakistan
Updated 05 March 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: Thousands of refugees and migrants currently in Greece are at risk of becoming homeless, as an EU scheme to provide temporary shelter and cash assistance is set to end.

Aid groups and international bodies have appealed for action as up to 2,000 men, women and children in Greece face destitution as the EU-funded Filoxenia program draws to an end.

The program worked with hotels to provide shelter for refugees and migrants, but it has been drawing to its long-planned end since December.

Already many hotels have ceased hosting refugees, and in the coming days up to 750 more people are at risk of being ejected from their accommodation. 

Many who lost access to hotel accommodation have resorted to sleeping rough in squares and public parks.

Christine Nikolaidou, a public information officer at the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM), told Arab News that it is working closely with Greek authorities to provide around 800 people with appropriate accommodation, and to help them establish lives in the country.

“Integration can benefit refugee and local communities,” she said. “Steps toward integration have been made, but significant challenges for refugees remain, such as learning the Greek language or finding a job in Greece.”

The IOM, she said, has been trying to ease this process for refugees by providing accommodation and employment workshops.

The organization, alongside Greek and EU authorities, have also been making “targeted interventions” to protect unaccompanied child refugees on the Greek islands.

But despite the work of international bodies such as the IOM, some remain concerned for the safety of the hundreds of refugees facing potential homelessness — a danger compounded by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s extremely concerning that recognized refugees in Greece are being turned on to the streets amidst a global pandemic,” said Imogen Sudbery, the International Rescue Committee’s director of policy and advocacy in Europe. 

“Without necessary documentation, access to information, language skills or other essential means of becoming self-reliant, they’re at grave risk of becoming homeless and unemployed.”

The Mediterranean country has found itself on the frontlines of the last decade’s wave of migration to Europe from Asia, the Middle East and Africa. 

There are now an estimated 80,000 refugees living in Greece, the majority from Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq and Pakistan. 

Under EU rules, refugees arriving in the bloc must claim asylum in the first safe country they land in — which, for many, was Greece.

This has put a strain on the country’s post-crisis economy, and the integration of the thousands of refugees living in Greece is now seen as its biggest challenge.

“What we’re seeing reflects the wholesale lack of national integration policy that, incredibly, is still a problem so many years after this crisis began,” said Lefteris Papagiannakis, head of advocacy, policy and research at charity NGO Solidarity Now. 

“They’re images we’ve seen before, and will see again, unless real efforts are made to include these people in our society.”

Giant portrait of Bangladesh’s founder heightens anniversary fervor

Giant portrait of Bangladesh’s founder heightens anniversary fervor
Updated 05 March 2021
AFP

Giant portrait of Bangladesh’s founder heightens anniversary fervor

Giant portrait of Bangladesh's founder heightens anniversary fervor
  • The portrait of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was created from planting purple and green rice over 13 hectares of land
  • Sheikh Mujib was a central figure in Bangladesh’s war for independence from Pakistan that ended 50 years ago
Updated 05 March 2021
AFP

BHABANIPUR, Bangladesh: A giant portrait of Bangladesh’s founding leader made from rice paddies has drawn hundreds of visitors as the country gears up to celebrate its 50th anniversary of independence this month.
The 400 meter-long portrait of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman — the father of Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina — was created from planting purple and green rice over the 13 hectares (33 acres) of land.
Sheikh Mujib, as he is known, was born a century ago, and was a central figure in Bangladesh’s war for independence from Pakistan that ended 50 years ago. He became the country’s first leader but was assassinated during a military coup in 1975.
Last year, the prime minister unveiled plans for mass celebrations to mark the centenary birthday of Sheikh Mujib and 50 years since the founding of Bangladesh.
Since then, hundreds of sculptures and murals of Sheikh Mujib have been appearing across the country.
“People come from all over the country. Since the portrait became visible last month, every day we have got hundreds of visitors,” Mohammad Asaduzzaman, a manager of National AgriCare, the company behind the giant portrait, told AFP.
The firm imported Chinese purple seeds to add to the local green variety and recruited fine arts students, hundreds of volunteers and rural workers to make the portrait.
“He is our father of the nation. We got independence thanks to him,” Shrimoti Mayrani Robidas, one of the workers, told AFP.
“It felt so good when we planted the rice which became his ear, his nose and face. We heard he loved farmers. He is like life and death to us.”
Although the commemorations have been overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic, the government has embarked on a mass building of murals and memorials to honor Sheikh Mujib.
This month, visits from the leaders of India, the Maldives and Nepal will kickstart the main celebration events.
But religious hard-liners have expressed anger at a planned new sculpture of Sheikh Mujib on a main road in central Dhaka, warning they will pull it down.
Islam forbids all forms of idolatry and hard-liners have in the past opposed statues and sculptures in public places.
The latest threat has prompted police to increase security around more than 1,220 murals and monuments to the former leader, many of them put up during the incumbent prime minister’s last 12 years in power.
A police official told AFP that 24-hour security had been posted at two murals of Sheikh Mujib at a major bridge at Tangail, northwest of Dhaka.

