Travel industry bets on vaccine passports to draw Brits to Med

The race to roll out vaccination passports is spurring competition among travel companies and tourist destinations. (Reuters/File)
The race to roll out vaccination passports is spurring competition among travel companies and tourist destinations. (Reuters/File)
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

  • Britain is the only major European country likely to inoculate a large share of working-age adults by summer
LONON/MADRID: The race to roll out vaccination passports is spurring competition among travel companies and tourist destinations for the large number of Britons set to receive COVID-19 shots before the summer.
Thanks to its swift vaccine deployment, Britain is the only major European country likely to inoculate a large share of working-age adults by summer. They may become the first big regional test of digital health credentials in development.
Airlines such as easyJet saw outbound bookings from Britain surge last week as the government raised the prospect of a return to quarantine-free summer travel, and the EU agreed to develop vaccine passports under pressure from tourism-dependent southern countries.
But cooped-up consumers’ getaway plans face reality checks — from unpredictable virus variants to lingering EU divisions over vaccine passports, with France leading resistance from several states over political and discrimination concerns.
Britain’s tentative move toward restoring travel “puts pressure on other countries to do the same, which is good for us,” said Grigoris Tasios of the Greek Hoteliers’ Federation. Greece has eased restrictions for vaccinated Israelis and is discussing a similar arrangement with the UK.
Tourism from Germany, another big travel market lagging the UK on vaccinations, hinges on Berlin dropping quarantines for tested passengers, Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr said this week.
In the aftermath of Britain’s departure from the EU, its reputedly unruly tourists are at the center of a battered travel industry’s hopes for the peak season.
Spain, typically Britons’ No. 1 destination by far, has pushed hard for EU vaccination certificates. The island of Mallorca’s mostly shuttered hotels anxiously await details, their spokeswoman Maria Duran said.
“We’re paying very close attention to the UK, the first country to design and share a roadmap for restoring mobility,” she said. Spain saw UK visitor numbers plunge to 3.1 million last year from more than 18 million in 2019.
Athens is appealing directly to British consumers.
Those with shots will be spared tests, with or without the EU’s blessing, Tourism Minister Harry Theocharis said in UK media interviews.
Tourism sustains a fifth of Greece’s workforce and economy, hit by a 76 percent drop in international arrivals last year and €14 billion ($17 billion) in lost sector revenue.
Greece’s position, and similar Spanish assurances, contrast with the message from France, the second-ranked destination for Britons — which is in no hurry to welcome them back.
“Don’t come,” the mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, advised potential overseas visitors last month as the Mediterranean city grappled with a faster-spreading COVID-19 variant first identified in Britain. “It’s not the time.”
As a result, airlines and tour operators are pushing “sun-and-sea” bookings to Spain, Greece and Portugal in a bid to bring in much-needed cash.
“The trend now is toward what’s likely to be open,” said Toby Kelly, CEO of UK travel agency Trailfinders, pointing to a “massive pickup in demand” to Greek destinations.
“Greece has been the big story, with its government totally behind vaccine certificates.”
Without waiting for Brussels, Cyprus joined the rush on Thursday, announcing that vaccinated UK tourists could enter from May 1 without testing or quarantine.
Andy Davies, a 43-year-old British company director who booked a Mallorca villa for July after getting vaccinated, said he was reassured by Britain’s reopening plans and “noises coming out of Europe about the vaccine passport.”

Topics: Britain COVID-19 vaccinations

WASHINGTON: The US economy added a 379,000 jobs in February and the unemployment rate dipped slightly to 6.2 percent, the Labor Department said on Friday, a better-than-expected result as the country recovers from COVID-19.
The biggest hiring gains were seen in the leisure and hospitality sector, which had been badly damaged by business restrictions during the pandemic, but added 355,000 jobs last month, even as the government warned the pandemic continues to hit the labor market.
“Leisure and hospitality lost half-a-million jobs during the peak of the winter COVID-19 spike in December, and about broke even in January,” said Robert Frick of Navy Federal Credit Union, who called its gains last month “a good sign the beginning of a strong economic recovery may be getting underway.”

However, hiring was tepid outside of that sector, and the report said the economy still had 9.5 million fewer positions than February 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic caused business restrictions that prompted mass layoffs.
The world’s largest economy saw unemployment spike to 14.7 percent in April 2020 after the restrictions were imposed, but joblessness has declined in the months since, albeit at a slower and slower pace.
Outside the strong hiring among restaurants and other sectors saw much weaker gains, with temporary health services adding 53,000 jobs and health care and social assistance adding 46,000.
However, other industries saw job losses, including in education which shed nearly 70,000 positions, and construction which dropped 61,000.
The Labor Department also revised its employment data for the previous two months to show a steeper decline in December payrolls and larger increase in January, for a net gain of 38,000 positions over the two months.

 

Topics: US unemployment Joe Biden

Oil surges $2 after OPEC+ extends output cuts

Oil surges $2 after OPEC+ extends output cuts
Updated 05 March 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices jumped more than 3% on Friday, hitting their highest levels in over a year after OPEC and its allies agreed not to increase supply in April as they await a more substantial recovery in demand.
Brent crude futures were up $2.23, or 3.3%, at $68.97 a barrel by 1441 GMT - a nearly 14-month high.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed $2, or 3.1%, to $65.83 - the highest since April 2019.
Both contracts surged more than 4% on Thursday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together known as OPEC+, extended oil output curbs into April, granting small exemptions to Russia and Kazakhstan.
"OPEC+ settled for a cautious approach ... opting to increase production by just 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) in April while market participants looked for an increase of 1.5 million bpd," said UBS oil analyst Giovanni Staunovo.
Investors were surprised that Saudi Arabia had decided to maintain its voluntary cut of 1 million bpd through April even after the oil price rally of the past two months on the back of COVID-19 vaccination programmes around the globe.
Some forecasters revised their price expectations upward following the decision.
Goldman Sachs raised its Brent crude price forecast by $5 to $75 a barrel in the second quarter and $80 a barrel in the third quarter of this year. UBS raised its Brent forecast to $75 a barrel and WTI to $72 in the second half of 2021.
However, analysts and traders have warned that slow physical crude sales and recovery for demand not predicted until around the third quarter suggest that the price rally is unwarranted.
"The market suggests a tightness that does not exist. Therefore, we continue to believe that the price risk is mainly downward and that the current price is overshooting," Hans van Cleef, senior energy economist at ABN Amro said.

Topics: Oil OPEC+

DUBAI: Oil prices jumped more than 2 percent on Friday, hitting their highest in nearly 14 months after OPEC and its allies agreed to extend output cuts. Here, top energy analysts give their reaction to the move.

UBS oil analyst Giovanni Staunovo:
“OPEC+ settled for a cautious approach ... opting to increase production by just 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) in April while market participants looked for an increase of 1.5 million bpd.”
SEB chief commodity analyst Bjarne Schieldrop:
“No additional supply from OPEC in April means lower oil inventories not only in April but all through 2021 and into 2022 even if supply is added in May. Price over volume is the name of the game for as long as they can.”
Reuters energy columnist Clyde Russell:
“The problem for the prevailing narrative is that it’s focused on what is happening in the paper crude market, the widely followed and traded Brent and West Texas Intermediate futures. The paper market has a point: Oil demand does look like it will be heading higher, but the problem is a matter of timing. The market is priced for a sharp increase in demand right now, and in the next few months. But the physical crude market is telling another story, with traders there saying there are plenty of cargoes available, especially for delivery to the top-importing region of Asia.”
RBC Capital Markets analyst Helima Croft:
“The prince continues to urge caution in the face of uncertainties about the recovery, insisting that it is better to err on the side of prudence than opt for an ill-timed production increase.”

DUBAI: Philippine consumer prices rose at their fastest pace in 26 months in February, with food and transport items leading the surge, the government’s statistical agency said on Friday.

National headline inflation accelerated further to 4.7 percent in February, from 4.2 percent a month ago and 2.6 percent during the same period of last year. This is the highest uptick in consumer prices posted since January 2019, when the inflation rate hit 4.4 percent.

“The uptrend in the country’s inflation was mainly brought about by the uptick in the inflation of the heavily-weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages at 6.7 percent during the month, from 6.1 percent in January 2021,” the Philippine Statistics Authority said in a statement.

Also contributing to the uptrend were the higher annual increments in commodity groups including particularly transport and alcoholic beverages and tobacco, the agency added.

“Headline inflation breached the upper bound of the 2 percent – 4 percent target range of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas for a second consecutive month,” ANZ Research said in an Asia note released on Friday.

“Volatile ‘food’ and ‘transport’ prices have been the key drivers, eking out gains on the back of supply disruptions,” it added, noting a slack in the economy has held back a broad–based price rise.

ANZ Research expects the central bank to keep its current monetary policy path.

J.P. Morgan Stanley, in a research note, agreed: “We continue to expect BSP to stay on hold through 2021, looking past the transitory supply-side pressures amid a fragile economic recovery.”

“Headline inflation is set to remain around current levels and above the BSP target in coming months, and likely falling back into the target range in 3Q, considering base effects on fuel prices picking up despite food price pressures likely subsiding.”

In a statement on Friday, the BSP reiterated February’s inflation print was ‘consistent’ with its forecast inflation uptick for the first half of the year due to weather-related disturbances, the effect of the African swine flu on food costs and higher global oil prices.

The central bank’s February inflation rate was forecast at range of between 4.3 percent and 5.1 percent. Average inflation meanwhile expected to remain within the 2 percent and 4 percent target range over the central bank’s policy horizon.

“The overall balance of risks to future inflation continues to lean toward the downside owing mainly to the continued uncertainty caused by the pandemic on domestic and global economic activity,” the central monetary authority said, noting upside risks could emerge from a possible early COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the Philippines.

Ruben Carlo O. Asuncion, chief economist at Union Bank of the Philippines’ corporate research unit, meanwhile expects inflation to continue to rise in the near-term, but may soon begin its descent as prices continue to normalize with supplies, hopefully, normalizing as well.

“We may start to see a slowdown in price upticks soon,” Asuncion said.

Topics: Philippines Inflation economy consumer prices

DUBAI: Budget airlines are expected to recover from the pandemic faster than their full service counterparts, the Wizz Air CEO told Asharq.
The boss of the Abu Dhabi-based carrier also expects prices to fall as competition forces carriers to cut fares.
“I expect the prices of airline tickets to decrease, as all carriers will be eager to return to the market, and the whole sector will want to motivate travelers to return to travel,” Varadi said.
Regional airlines have axed thousands of jobs and pulled routes in response to a year of flying restrictions triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the industry is driving efforts to encourage governments to open the battered sector.
Wizz Air cut staff numbers by almost a fifth last year and also reduced salaries while returning older leased aircraft to drive down costs.
Passenger numbers at Wizz Air plunged 87 percent in February compared to a year earlier.

