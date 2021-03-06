You are here

6 Ukrainians die, dozens injured in bus crash in Poland

A crashed bus is made ready to be transported off the accident site on the A4 motorway linking Poland and Germany near the Neustadt district in Dresden, eastern Germany, on July 19, 2014. (File/AFP)
Updated 06 March 2021
AP

  • The accident occurred around midnight on the A4 motorway near the town of Jaroslaw
  • There was no immediate cause given for the accident
WARSAW, Poland: A bus carrying dozens of Ukrainian citizens rolled off an embankment into a ditch in Poland, killing six people and injuring 41, Polish media reported on Saturday.
The accident occurred around midnight on the A4 motorway near the town of Jaroslaw, which is in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine.
TNV24, a private all-news station, reported that the bus had a Ukrainian license plate and was traveling with 57 Ukrainian citizens, including two drivers.
A large rescue operation early Saturday involved dozens of firefighters, paramedics and helicopters to transport the injured to hospitals.
There was no immediate cause given for the accident.
Ukrainians travel for work to Poland, a European Union state on Ukraine’s western border. Ukrainians fill gaps in the labor market in Poland, which has experienced fast economic growth in recent years.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband expresses uncertainty over her release

Updated 21 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

  • UK Foreign Office: ‘The (Iranian) regime must end its arbitrary detention of all dual British nationals’
LONDON: The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian dual national detained in Tehran, says he still does not know if she will be released following the end of her sentence on Sunday.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was sentenced in 2016 to five years’ imprisonment over allegations of plotting to overthrow the Iranian regime — charges she has consistently denied.

The 43-year-old charity worker was arrested while in Tehran on a regular visit with her young daughter.

Her husband Richard Ratcliffe told Sky News that he is still trying to find out whether she will be allowed to return to London and reunite with her daughter after the completion of her sentence.

“We’re obviously sitting very anxiously here, and she’s sitting anxiously waiting in Iran,” he said. “The judiciary has confirmed on the computer and shown that yes, indeed tomorrow is the last day and she should be released, but the arrangements haven’t been clarified.”

Ratcliffe said his wife’s lawyer in Iran had visited the prosecutor’s office to find further information regarding post-release protocol.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was transferred from prison to house arrest in her parents’ home last year as the coronavirus pandemic swept across Iran.

She has been forced to wear an electronic tag and is forbidden from traveling further than 300 meters from the residence.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the family that British officials are “trying really hard” to finalize a release, but warned that it was unlikely that Iranian authorities would follow a strict schedule, Ratcliffe said.

He added that if Zaghari-Ratcliffe is not released on Sunday, it will be a “watershed moment” that represents a serious failure on the part of the UK Foreign Office.

“We’ve had a calendar that our daughter has been counting down, because her mother did one in Iran, so she wanted to do one here,” Ratcliffe said.

“As we’ve got closer she’s picked up on the uncertainty, and obviously children do pick up on the mood. She started asking last night, ‘Is mummy really coming home?’ And I had to say ‘I really don’t know’.”

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said it is “in close contact” with Zaghari-Ratcliffe and will “continue to provide support.”

A statement said: “We do not accept Iran detaining dual British nationals as diplomatic leverage. The regime must end its arbitrary detention of all dual British nationals.

“We continue to do everything we can to secure the release of arbitrarily detained dual British nationals so that they can be reunited with their loved ones.”

Great British Bake Off’s Nadiya encourages UK Bangladeshis to get COVID-19 jab in video campaign

Updated 06 March 2021
Arab News

  • “By educating ourselves around vaccination it allows us to encourage our family members, loved ones and communities to get the vaccine,” Hussain said
  • Asma Khan, from Netflix’s Chef’s Table series, and MasterChef’s Dr. Saliha Mahmood Ahmed are also starring in the campaign
LONDON: Great British Bake Off star Nadiya Hussain has joined forces with the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) to increase COVID-19 vaccine uptake among British Bangladeshis.
Her appearance in a video campaign comes after NHS data revealed that only 15 percent of people of Bangladeshi ethnicity — 76,106 people— have so far received a first dose of the vaccine in England.
“Education is empowering. By educating ourselves around vaccination it allows us to encourage our family members, loved ones and communities to get the vaccine,” Hussain said in the video.
Asma Khan, from Netflix’s Chef’s Table series, and MasterChef’s Dr. Saliha Mahmood Ahmed are also starring in the campaign, which is backed by the UN and aims to increase vaccine confidence.
“I am so grateful for the support brought by Nadiya, Asma and Saliha, who can help us to reassure people that the vaccine is safe, effective, and our best way out of the pandemic,” the national director for primary care at NHS England, Dr. Nikki Kanani, said.
The NHS wants to encourage as many eligible people as possible to get inoculated, including those from black, Asian and ethnic minority groups.
MasterChef 2017 winner, Dr. Mahmood Ahmed, who also works for the NHS, said: “It is imperative we talk the language of these communities. As an NHS doctor, but also as a woman and mother from this community, I hope to use this platform to spread a positive message around vaccination as far as possible.”
Khan added: “Food is at the heart of our communities and our families and the quicker we get vaccinated the quicker we will be able to enjoy meals together with our loved ones.”

Prior COVID-19 infection may reduce need for second jab

Updated 06 March 2021
Arab News

  • UK research: Side effects of vaccines up to 3 times greater in people who have already had disease
LONDON: People who have had COVID-19 may not need a second dose of vaccine, but are as much as three times more likely to develop serious side effects after receiving the first.
Data collected by King’s College London from 700,000 vaccinated people showed a link between prior infections and side effects, particularly among those who received the Pfizer jab.
It also suggested that a single dose proved just as effective as a double dose for those who had already been infected.
In total, 12.2 percent of recipients reported side effects, including muscle pain and headaches, after the Pfizer jab — rising to 35.7 percent of people who had previously had COVID-19.
For recipients of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine, 31.9 percent reported side effects, rising to 52.7 percent in those previously infected.
Ellie Barnes, professor of hepatology and immunology at the University of Oxford, said this might be because the body’s immune system was already activated by prior infection.
“There’s emerging data to show that when you’ve had a COVID-19 infection your T cells become activated, and then over the weeks after that they become memory T cells and kind of calm down,” she added.
“But they are then able to respond very rapidly to subsequent vaccination, so if you’ve been infected before and then get your first dose of the vaccine, you have a really excellent response to that single dose compared to someone that wasn’t infected before.”
Researchers in Maryland and New York recently found that people with prior infection had more antibodies after their first vaccination than those who had never had the virus — as much as 10-20 times as many in the New York study — suggesting that second doses for previously infected people may be unnecessary. 
Eleanor Riley, professor of immunology and infectious disease at the University of Edinburgh, said: “Both US papers suggest that people who have had a PCR-confirmed COVID-19 infection may only require one dose of the vaccine.”
Lawrence Young, a virologist at the University of Warwick, said: “If future work can confirm this high level of immunity post a single mRNA vaccine in this group of individuals, this could become a viable option when there are concerns around vaccine supply.”

‘Revolutionary’ new cancer treatment builds on COVID-19 jab tech

Updated 06 March 2021
Arab News

  • Biotech company launched by leaders of Oxford University vaccine team
  • It is using vaccine technology pioneered during the pandemic to treat non-small cell lung cancer
LONDON: Vaccitech, a biotechnology company launched by two leaders of the Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine team, is deploying anti-coronavirus technology to revolutionize conventional cancer treatments.
The company, founded by professors Sarah Gilbert and Adrian Hill, is financed by the venture capital wing of tech giant Google.
It is using vaccine technology pioneered during the pandemic to treat non-small cell lung cancer. Clinical trials will begin this summer.
The technology’s application on prostate cancer treatment is already underway, with “very promising” results seen in an initial study.
Vaccitech is also developing “therapeutic vaccines” to treat rather than prevent diseases resulting from chronic viral infections such as hepatitis B.
Hill said: “This technology has the potential to make therapeutic vaccination a standard and very cost-effective part of most cancer treatments.”
Gilbert said: “For some cancers, vaccination to induce T cells could enable the body to destroy malignant cells in a very targeted way.”
Vaccitech CEO Bill Enright said the company will know whether the technology is successful within two years.
“It’s pretty revolutionary. If we can show proof of concept on the oncology side, it should have a huge impact,” he added.

Face veil ban ‘violates women’s rights’: Amnesty International Switzerland

Updated 06 March 2021
Arab News

  • Dangerous policy that violates women’s rights, including to freedom of expression and religion: Huguenot
  • Supporters of the ban, including right-wing movements behind the idea, say it is needed to combat the oppression of women
LONDON: The proposed ban on face veils in Switzerland is discriminatory and “violates women’s rights,” the head of women’s rights at Amnesty International’s Swiss section said.
“The proposed face veil ban cannot in any way be viewed as measure for the liberation of women. Rather, it is a dangerous policy that violates women’s rights, including to freedom of expression and religion,” Cyrielle Huguenot said.
“This ban would have a particularly negative impact on Muslim women who choose to wear the niqab or burqa. If we really want to respect women’s rights, we should let women decide what they want to wear,” Huguenot added.
Switzerland will go to the polls on Sunday to vote on a long-laid proposal to ban face coverings, both the niqabs and burqas worn by some Muslim women in the country, as well as ski masks and bandannas used by protesters.
The vote comes at a time when most people around the world are wearing face masks to counter the spread of COVID-19.
Huguenot added that the proposed ban sanctions “women for their choice of clothing and in so doing undermines the freedoms Switzerland purports to uphold.” 
“If the intention of this is in any way to protect women’s rights, it fails abjectly,” she added.
“A ban of this type would be discriminatory. It also carries the risk of stigmatising women belonging to an already marginalized group, cementing stereotypes about people and increasing intolerance,” Huguenot said.
Supporters of the ban, including populist, right-wing movements behind the idea, say it is needed to combat the oppression of women and to uphold a basic principle that faces should be shown in a free society.

