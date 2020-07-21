Poland rules out ‘rule of law’ demands for EU cash

You are here

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. (AFP)
A street in Krakow, Poland. The country has been pilloried for years for undermining EU values. (Shutterstock/File)
  • Deadlocked European leaders try to save marathon virus rescue conference
BRUSSELS: Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Monday said he would not allow the EU to put “rule of law” conditions on Poland receiving EU budget cash.

Morawiecki spoke as he arrived to the fourth day of an EU summit that has seen the bloc’s 27 leaders unable to agree a post-coronavirus rescue deal.

“For (the compromise) to be acceptable to Poland, we must obtain what we’ve asked for from the beginning: No discretionary powers for EU bodies, EU institutions regarding the rule of law,” Mateusz Morawiecki told Polish media in Brussels.

Like Hungary, Poland has been pilloried for years for undermining EU values such as freedom of the press and independence of the judiciary.

Meanwhile, EU leaders cautiously tried to get the summit back on track.

They began to gather for another session after three days and nights of prolonged wrangling failed to agree a €750 billion ($860 billion) bundle of loans and grants to drag Europe out of the recession caused by the pandemic.

Arriving for the session, France’s President Emmanuel Macron said he saw “the possible hopes of a compromise,” but added: “Nothing has been agreed yet, so I will remain extremely cautious.”

Germany’s Angela Merkel was also careful not to inspire hopes of a rapid result. “Last night ... we put in place a framework for a possible agreement,” she said. “This is a step forward and it gives hope that an agreement can be reached today — or at least that an agreement is possible.”

The wrangling pits a coalition of “frugals” — the Netherlands, Sweden, Austria, Denmark and Finland — which wants to cut the package back and impose strict rules on how it is used, against virus-ravaged powers like Italy and Spain seeking EU support.

France and Germany are backing efforts by European Council president Charles Michel to broker a compromise by cutting the grant portion of the deal to €390 billion — down from his initial proposal of €500 billion — and increasing the loan part.

But a European source said the new proposition might not reach Michel’s initial total target of €750 billion target and that the host had managed to convince the frugals to start negotiating the recovery grants only by putting a “knife to their throats” in a showdown late Sunday.

“Until we agree to define the amount of the recovery fund, we can’t advance,” he said. France had been holding out for at least €400 billion in grants, already less than the €500 billion in the first draft.

After Sunday’s raucous dinner Macron clashed personally with the Netherlands’ Mark Rutte and Austria’s Sebastian Kurz, accusing them of putting the entire European project in danger through “egotism” and threatening to storm off if they do not listen to his and Merkel’s advice.

Rutte told reporters he was in Brussels to take care of his own country, not to befriend leaders and “go to each other’s birthdays” — Merkel turned 66 on Friday, the first day of the talks, and received gifts from some fellow leaders. But he also said that, despite the tension, a deal was “very close.”

“We haven’t yet found the way through, and it could still fail, but I’m more optimistic than I was last night when, at one moment, I told myself, ‘It’s over’,” Rutte told reporters.

According to witnesses, at one point Macron thumped the table, berated Kurz for leaving to take a call and accused Rutte of behaving like former British Premier David Cameron — who took a hard line at EU summits and ended up leading his country into a referendum to quit the bloc.

Collaboration, govt support ‘will help mitigate pandemic’

Updated 4 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

Collaboration, govt support ‘will help mitigate pandemic’

  • Britain’s aerospace industry, which employs 375,000, is not only facing the COVID-19 crisis
Updated 4 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Deeper industry collaboration and government support will help Europe’s aerospace companies ride out the coronavirus pandemic, sector leaders said on Monday, as they juggle lower revenues with the need to invest in cleaner air travel for the future.

Europe’s biggest aerospace and defense companies Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo had expected to spend this week showcasing aircraft and entertaining clients at the biennial Farnborough Airshow in southern England.

But with the event canceled, chief executives instead joined a webcast as part of “Virtual Farnborough” to discuss coping strategies for the gravest crisis in commercial aviation history.

“I think the challenge is to keep investing in spite of the crisis that is taking away a lot of our investment capacity,” Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said.

Faury said cooperation between governments, bigger companies and smaller suppliers was better than he had seen for years, and that was helping processes become faster and cheaper.

Britain’s aerospace industry, which employs 375,000, is not only facing the COVID-19 crisis, but also the threat of a disorderly exit from the European Union when a transition period ends this year.

Tony Wood, CEO of UK-based Meggitt which supplies parts to aircraft manufacturers, called on the UK government to do more to accelerate programs such as Tempest, a UK plan to build a new fighter jet, and investment in a zero-emissions flight to help boost the industry.

“We’re in close dialogue with the government. We’ll be talking to them further this week, and hoping to try and accelerate and conclude some of those agreements,” Wood said.

Faury said he continued to see the relationship between Airbus and Britain, where Airbus produces wings, as a “successful partnership.”

On the possibility of a disorderly Brexit, he said: “We don’t like it, but it’s one problem among others that we have to solve.”

Britain’s Business Minister Alok Sharma said on Monday that the government would provide grants totaling £200 million ($252 million) to support technology to make flying more efficient.

Topics: COVID-19 Aerospace companies aerospace

Related

Business & Economy
Boeing seeks $60 billion in US support for aerospace industry
World
Britain orders 10,000 ventilators from F1, aerospace consortium

