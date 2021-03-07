Actress Jameela Jamil interviews Jane Fonda in Women’s Day video

DUBAI: Actress, model and body positivity advocate Jameela Jamil has interviewed US actress and activist Jane Fonda in a video in celebration of International Women’s Day by jewelry brand Pomellato.

In the video that is part of the “Pomellato for Women” series, the two women discussed hard-hitting topics such as inequality, privilege, climate emergency and gender inequality, among other subjects.

Fonda returned as a contributor for the fourth consecutive year for the Italian jewelry label’s “Pomellato for Women” campaign, a project launched in 2017 that aims to highlight the importance of female leadership and a more authentic idea of natural beauty.







The model, actress and body activist gained prominence for her role in “The Good Place.” Supplied



It was established by a cross-section of women from various disciplines.

Fonda was among the first vocal feminists and activists in Hollywood dating back to the Vietnam War, and is one of the original “Pomellato for Women” ambassadors.

During the heart-to-heart, Jamil and Fonda found that they shared many values, including a love for activism.

“Activism made my life, my first 30 years were hedonist, with not much purpose,” admitted the Academy Award winner, who was the first recipient of the Women in Motion Award and was just bestowed the Cecil B. DeMille award for lifetime achievement at the 2021 Golden Globes.

“People need meaning in their lives. Activism is joyful,” added the 83-year-old actress.

The powerful new video will air on International Women’s Day on March 8 and the complete interview will be broadcast as part of Kering’s “Women in Motion” series.