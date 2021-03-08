You are here

What's cooking? Chef turns trope on its head in new women's empowerment book

What’s cooking? Chef turns trope on its head in new women’s empowerment book
Originally from America, Hurst is the project manager of an upcoming book, “Empowering Women through Cooking.” (Supplied)
Rawaa Talass 

  • Chef in Lebanon explains how women who choose to cook are taking control of their lives
DUBAI: How do you empower women? Chef and culinary consultant Sally Hurst provides what some might consider an unconventional answer — by cooking.

A resident of Beirut for the past five years, Hurst recalls an anecdote told by women in the traditional Lebanese mountainside areas.

“Women had the key to the larder back in the day, before they had refrigeration, and having that key was the ultimate power in the household. You controlled everything by what was in there and by who you fed and how you fed them,” she told Arab News.




“Empowering Women through Cooking” features the recipes and personal stories of 52 women from different backgrounds living in Lebanon. (Supplied)

Originally from America, Hurst is the project manager of an upcoming book, “Empowering Women through Cooking,” featuring the recipes and personal stories of 52 women from different backgrounds living in Lebanon. This book is the latest venture of the Amman-founded “Empowering through” social movement that helps individuals in more than 10 countries via events and publications.

“Some people had a problem with the title, because there is this idea that cooking is something women have to do,” Hurst said of the book, which took nearly four years to complete. “The idea is that a lot of women choose, like me, to do this. It does empower you — there’s something about being able to feed your family with what you do in the kitchen that is really rewarding. A lot of women do that for a living in Lebanon.”




This book is the latest venture of the Amman-founded “Empowering through” social movement that helps individuals in more than 10 countries via events and publications. (Supplied)

Offering their recipes of traditional savory dishes (some of which have foreign influences) and sweet delicacies, the participants include a refugee from Syria, a Filipino household helper, the founder of the Beirut Marathon Association, and a cook who was born with Down syndrome. “I wanted it to reflect the diversity of Lebanon because I think that’s one of its strengths,” Hurst said. 

It is much more than a recipe book. Another one of its objectives is to inspire aspiring chefs and entrepreneurs by offering advice on setting up a culinary business, as well as health and wellness tips specific to Lebanon and through sharing stories of women-led businesses in the culinary world. Most of all, at a time when Lebanon is facing multiple economic and social crises, proceeds of the book will go to the World Food Program MENA to feed the hungry of Lebanese society.

Taylor Swift, BTS, Cardi B and more to perform at Grammys

Taylor Swift is set to perform at next week’s Grammy awards. File/AFP
Taylor Swift is set to perform at next week’s Grammy awards. File/AFP
Updated 2 min 44 sec ago
AP

Taylor Swift, BTS, Cardi B and more to perform at Grammys

Taylor Swift is set to perform at next week’s Grammy awards. File/AFP
Updated 2 min 44 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK: Taylor Swift, BTS, Cardi B and Billie Eilish are set to perform at next week’s Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy announced Sunday that Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa will also hit the stage at the March 14 event. The show will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on CBS and Paramount+.

The Grammys were originally supposed to take place on Jan. 31 but were delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The academy said in a statement that “artists will be coming together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us all.”

Trevor Noah is hosting the show for the first time. Other performers include Chris Martin, John Mayer, Doja Cat, Maren Morris, DaBaby, HAIM, Lil Baby, Brandi Carlile, Roddy Ricch, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas.

Beyoncé is leading nominee with nine, followed by Swift, Lipa and Ricch, who each earned six nominations.

Topics: 2021 Grammys

Bella Hadid stuns on Givenchy Fall 2021 runway

Bella Hadid wearing Givenchy Fall 2021 RTW. Instagram
Bella Hadid wearing Givenchy Fall 2021 RTW. Instagram
Updated 44 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Bella Hadid stuns on Givenchy Fall 2021 runway

Bella Hadid wearing Givenchy Fall 2021 RTW. Instagram
Updated 44 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Matthew M. Williams presented the Givenchy Fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection via an audience-free runway show at a 50,000-seat concert venue in Paris on Saturday. 

For his sophomore offering, the new creative director of the Parisian maison churned out a lineup of extravagant looks that were modeled by the likes of Adut Akech, Jourdan Dunn, Vittoria Ceretti and Bella Hadid.

Hadid closed the show, wearing a black deconstructed top and tailored black trousers.

She later posted a picture of herself on Instagram wearing a piece from the designer’s Fall 2021 collection — an angular leather bag, with a chunky silver chain strap.

“Right after walking the @givenchyofficial show,” she captioned the photo. 

Hadid, who was born in the US to a Dutch mother and a Palestinian father, is a Givenchy house favorite.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

She recently appeared in Williams’ first official campaign at the helm of the Givenchy brand.

For the campaign, the Parisian fashion house’s artistic director invited a few models and musicians to style themselves in key pieces from his debut Spring collection.

Hadid opted for a beige-toned dress with crystal-embellished cutouts at the elbows and a larger cutout in the back, paired with the brand’s marshmallow slides.

Late actor Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker, also made her runway debut for Givenchy this season, opening the show. 

The Givenchy Fall 2021 show was Williams’ first runway presentation for the house.

Celebrities Kim Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Doja Cat and more all slipped into looks from Williams’ Fall 2021 collection as they watched the livestream of the show.

US actress Anne Hathaway posted a carousel of images, along with a sweet caption thanking Williams for the invitation and for sending her “these gorgeous threads.”

“How I look getting to see Givenchy’s virtual fashion show,” the Oscar winner wrote, referring to her outfit.

The founder of streetwear label 1017 Alyx 9SM was appointed as the creative director for the Parisian luxury label last June.

He became the French house’s seventh couturier, succeeding previous Creative Director Clare Waight Keller, who stepped down from the role in April after serving for three years.

Topics: Bella Hadid

Leading e-tailer Net-a-Porter makes its Middle East debut with localized platform

The luxury etailer offers a diverse range of brands. Supplied
The luxury etailer offers a diverse range of brands. Supplied
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

Leading e-tailer Net-a-Porter makes its Middle East debut with localized platform

The luxury etailer offers a diverse range of brands. Supplied
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: This week, e-commerce platform Net-a-Porter made its official and highly-anticipated Middle East debut. 

The localized platform will be available in both Arabic and English and as a mobile app and website, which has been customized to fit the needs of the Middle Eastern consumer. 

Optimized features include dual language product search as well as local editorial content and product curation. Meanwhile, prices will be displayed in local currency according to the market. 

The localized platform will be available in both Arabic and English. Supplied

For those who have been paying close attention to the booming Middle Eastern market, the launch of a version of the website in the region is hardly surprising — the region is one of the largest luxury markets in the world.

Nisreen shocair, CEO of Yoox Net-a-Porter Middle East, said in a statement: “As the leading luxury platform, the launch of the localized Arabic site allows us to celebrate the unique beauty and talent of our community in the Middle East, bringing Net-a-Porter even closer to its customers,” adding “We will continue to realize exciting developments in future, including collaborations with local designers through to new personalized experiences supported by platform capabilities, to ensure we continue to offer best-in-class curation and service in the market.”

Net-a-Porter follows in the footsteps of other luxury brands, such as Farfetch, Gucci and Louis Vuitton, which have recently introduced Arabic versions of their websites in an effort to facilitate the online shopping experience of shoppers based in the region.

Topics: Net-a-Porter

Meet the women educating their Instagram followers on female health, one post at a time

Nour Emam (L) and Dr. Deemah Saleh (R) run Instagram accounts where they share information on intimate female health. (Supplied)
Nour Emam (L) and Dr. Deemah Saleh (R) run Instagram accounts where they share information on intimate female health. (Supplied)
Updated 08 March 2021
Khaoula Ghanem
Hams Saleh

Meet the women educating their Instagram followers on female health, one post at a time

Nour Emam (L) and Dr. Deemah Saleh (R) run Instagram accounts where they share information on intimate female health. (Supplied)
  • Dr. Deemah Salem and doula Nour Emam run Instagram accounts where they debunk myths and share information on female intimate health
Updated 08 March 2021
Khaoula Ghanem Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Conversations around female intimate health have long been taboo or non-existent in Arab cultures. But a new crop of female doctors and healthcare practitioners on social media are aiming to destigmatize sexual wellness and educate women about their health, one Instagram post at a time.

“There are so many stereotypical taboos regarding women’s health in the UAE,” Dr. Deemah Salem told Arab News.

The specialist in obstetrics and gynecology in Dubai, who goes by @dr.deemahsalem on Instagram, said: “Being Arab-American myself I understood how some myths about women’s health could have developed, but I made it a mission to debunk them because some of these myths can lead to harmful practices.

She uses her platform to inform her followers about all aspects of sexual health, and talk about issues that many women might be embarrassed to discuss.

Salem believed that sexual education was still frowned upon in the region due to conservative cultural norms and that, while most UAE schools offered sexual education classes for young girls, a lot of females still felt uncomfortable about discussing intimate matters with doctors.

“It’s possible to educate women about their sexual and reproductive health while still respecting cultural and religious values. Women need to feel comfortable to discuss their intimate issues with their gynecologists.”

Egypt-based doula Nour Emam said there were popular misconceptions about what sex education actually entailed. “I think people think that if we have sex education, we’d be promoting sex and promiscuity, when in reality having sex education at primary and secondary levels in school usually means youth engage later in sexual activities and what’s more important is that they are safe (while) doing so,” she told Arab News.

She founded the Instagram page @thisismotherbeing in order to give women the information they need about their health and, with 173,000 followers, the message clearly resonates.

Many women are either unaware, or worse, misinformed about their sexual education because there is scarce access to accurate information. 

According to Salem, there are several myths and areas of concern that women in the region need to be educated on.  

“We need to teach women how to practice feminine hygiene in a healthy way, help them understand how normal female genitalia functions, to realize the role of preventative healthcare, to encourage women to discuss any sexual concerns with their doctors, and to educate about domestic and intimate partner violence.

“In addition to harmful practices, ignorance can lead to an array of problems for women, including unintended pregnancies, sexually transmitted diseases, recurring vaginal infections, sexual dysfunction disorders, mental health disorders and marital issues… just to name a few.”

These female healthcare practitioners are no strangers to backlash despite - or perhaps due to - their engaging social media presence.

“I’m the most loved/hated woman in Egypt,” Emam remarked. “People think I’m leading young girls astray and that my information will ‘give them ideas.’ Of course, this is to be expected. No one wants to admit that the stuff I talk about is real and true, especially when this information enables women to choose.”

She described what she believed to be the most important areas for knowledge dissemination online.

“Absolutely everything,” she stated. “Reproductive and sexual health education is a continuum. It’s an entire spectrum and you can’t take one thing without learning the rest. Women just need to be certain that they have rights when it comes to their place in society, healthcare and maternity care.”

Topics: international women's day 2021

In interview with Oprah, Meghan says British royals refused to make her son a prince because of his dark skin

In interview with Oprah, Meghan says British royals refused to make her son a prince because of his dark skin
Updated 08 March 2021
AP

In interview with Oprah, Meghan says British royals refused to make her son a prince because of his dark skin

In interview with Oprah, Meghan says British royals refused to make her son a prince because of his dark skin
  • Harry: my father Prince Charles stopped taking my calls
  • Interview with Oprah Winfrey follows break with royals
Updated 08 March 2021
AP

LOS ANGELES: In a wide-ranging interview aired Sunday, Harry and Meghan described painful discussions about the color of their son’s skin, losing royal protection and the intense pressures that led the Duchess of Sussex to contemplate suicide.
The interview with Oprah Winfrey was the couple’s first since they stepped down from royal duties and the two-hour special included numerous revelations.
Harry told Winfrey that he felt trapped by royal life and was surprised that he was cut off financially and lost his security last year. He also said he felt his family did not support Meghan, who acknowledged her naivete about royal life before marrying Harry, as she endured media attacks and false stories.
Meghan, who is biracial, described that when she was first pregnant with son Archie, there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.” The statement led Winfrey to ask “What,” incredulously and sit in silence for a moment.
In a rare positive moment in the interview, Harry and Meghan revealed their second would be a girl. The interview opened with Winfrey gushing over Meghan’s pregnancy and lamenting that COVID-19 protocols kept them from hugging.
The interview aired Sunday night in the United States, a full day before it will air in Britain. The revelations aren’t over: Winfrey teased additional bits of the interview would be shown Monday morning on CBS.
In response to a question from Winfrey, Harry said he wouldn’t have left royal life if he hadn’t married Meghan, but that it was their relationship that revealed the strictures of royal life.
“I wouldn’t have been able to, because I myself was trapped,” Harry said. “I didn’t see a way out.
“I was trapped, but I didn’t know I was trapped,” Harry said, before adding, “My father and my brother, they are trapped.”
Harry acknowledged that he does not have a close relationship presently with his brother William, who is heir to the throne after their father, Prince Charles.
The prince disputed rumors that he intentionally blindsided his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, with his decision to split. He suspects the rumors came from the institution.
“I’ve never blindsided my grandmother,” he said. “I have too much respect for her.”
Meghan, too, was complimentary toward the queen, despite saying at one point she realized some in the palace were willing to lie to “protect other members of the family.”
“The queen has always been wonderful to me,” Meghan said.
Winfrey at various points in the interview ran through headlines about Meghan and at one point asked about the mental health impact. Meghan responded that she experienced suicidal thoughts and had sought help through the palace’s human resources department, but was told there was nothing they could do.
Meghan said she grew concerned about her son not having a royal title because it meant he wouldn’t be provided security.
Meghan said digesting everything during while pregnant was “very hard.” More than the “prince” title, she was the most concerned about her son’s safety and protection.
“He needs to be safe,” a teary-eyed Meghan recalled. “We’re not saying don’t make him a prince or princess, whatever it’s going to be. But if you’re saying the title is going to affect their protection, we haven’t created this monster machine around us in terms of click bait and tabloid fodder. You’ve allowed that to happen, which means our son needs to be safe.”
Meghan said it was hard for her to understand why there were concerns within the royal family about her son’s skin color. She said it was hard for her to “compartmentalize” those conversations.
Harry, too, said there are lasting impacts about Meghan’s treatment and his relationship with his family.
“There is a lot to work through there,” Harry said about his relationship with his father. “I feel really let down. He’s been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like. And Archie is his grandson. I will always love him, but there is a lot of hurt that has happened.”
Harry said the royal family cut him off financially at the start of 2020 after announcing plans to step back from his roles. But he was able to afford security for his family because of the money his mother, Princess Diana, left behind.
Sunday’s interview special opened with Meghan describing how naive she was about the ground rules of royal life before she married her husband, Harry, nearly three years ago. “I didn’t fully understand what the job was,” she said. She also noted that she did not know how to curtsy before meeting Queen Elizabeth II for the first time, and didn’t realize it would be necessary.
“I will say I went into it naively because I didn’t grow up knowing much about the royal family,” Meghan said. “It wasn’t something that was part of conversation at home. It wasn’t something that we followed.”
As Meghan Markle, the actor starred in the TV legal drama “Suits.” She married Harry at Windsor Castle in May 2018, and their son, Archie, was born a year later.
Meghan said she and Harry were aligned during their courtship because of their “cause-driven” work. But she did not fully comprehend the pressure of being linked the prestigious royal family.
“It’s easy to have an image of it that is so far from reality,” she said. “And that’s what was really tricky over those past few years, is when the perception and the reality are two very different things. And you’re being judged on the perception, but you’re living the reality of it. There’s a complete misalignment and there’s no way to explain that to people.”
At the top of the interview, Winfrey ran through several key points: that the production was following strict COVID-19 protocols, no topic was off limits and that Meghan and Harry were not being paid for the special.
Royal interviews that aren’t tied to a specific topic are rare, and prior televised sessions have often proved problematic. Prince Andrew’s 2019 BBC interview about his links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein led to his own departure from royal duties after he failed to show empathy for Epstein’s victims.
Harry and Meghan’s departure from royal duties began in March 2020 over what they described as the intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media toward the duchess.
In Britain, the interview is seen as poorly timed. It will air while Harry’s 99-year-old grandfather Prince Philip remains hospitalized in London after undergoing a heart procedure.
It is unclear what public reaction, if any, the queen and other royal family members will have to Sunday’s interview. The UK’s Sunday Times newspaper, citing an anonymous source, reported that the queen would not watch it.

Topics: Prince Harry Harry and Meghan Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Taylor Swift, BTS, Cardi B and more to perform at Grammys
Taylor Swift is set to perform at next week’s Grammy awards. File/AFP
New podcast for Middle East talks diversity, inclusion
New podcast for Middle East talks diversity, inclusion
Netflix pledges $5 million to support female storytellers
Netflix pledges $5 million to support female storytellers
Turkey ready to normalize ties with Egypt, Gulf countries following years of tension
Turkey ready to normalize ties with Egypt, Gulf countries following years of tension
Bella Hadid stuns on Givenchy Fall 2021 runway
Bella Hadid wearing Givenchy Fall 2021 RTW. Instagram

