King Saud University Health Company explores virtual clinic tie up

UAE telecom subscribers reached 21.9m in 2020

DUBAI: Telecom subscriptions in the UAE, including mobile phones, landlines, and internet, grew to 21.929 million by end of 2020, state news agency WAM has reported.

Mobile phone subscriptions increased to 16.820 million, making up 76.2 percent of the total telecom subscriptions, according to data from the country’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority.

Some 13.17 million were subscribed to pre-paid products, while there were some 3.64 million postpaid plans by the end of last year.

Internet subscriptions stood at 2.98 million, according to the data.

Telecom companies worldwide have benefited from a surge in demand for their mobile and TV services during the pandemic as more people stayed at home.