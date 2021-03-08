King Saud University Health Company explores virtual clinic tie up

DUBAI: Al Moammar Information Systems Company (MIS) may develop virtual clinics across the Kingdom with King Saud University Health Company.
The pair signed an initial agreement exploring the plan to provide remote treatment, they said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
Al Moammar earlier said it had signed a separate agreement with Teladoc Health, the largest provider of virtual health services in the US, to develop a digital system using cloud technology.
The aim would be to provide virtual health and medical services inside and outside the Kingdom.
The telehealth sector is attracting increased investment worldwide as more people have sought treatment remotely in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.
