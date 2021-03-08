You are here

King Saud University Health Company explores virtual clinic tie up

King Saud University Health Company explores virtual clinic tie up
The aim would be to provide virtual health and medical services inside and outside the Kingdom. (Supplied)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

King Saud University Health Company explores virtual clinic tie up

King Saud University Health Company explores virtual clinic tie up
  • The pair signed an initial agreement exploring the plan to provide remote treatment
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Al Moammar Information Systems Company (MIS) may develop virtual clinics across the Kingdom with King Saud University Health Company.
The pair signed an initial agreement exploring the plan to provide remote treatment, they said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
Al Moammar earlier said it had signed a separate agreement with Teladoc Health, the largest provider of virtual health services in the US, to develop a digital system using cloud technology.
The aim would be to provide virtual health and medical services inside and outside the Kingdom.
The telehealth sector is attracting increased investment worldwide as more people have sought treatment remotely in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Topics: Education Health technology

UAE telecom subscribers reached 21.9m in 2020

UAE telecom subscribers reached 21.9m in 2020
Updated 36 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

UAE telecom subscribers reached 21.9m in 2020

UAE telecom subscribers reached 21.9m in 2020
  • Mobile phone subscriptions increased to 16.820 million, making up 76.2 percent of the total telecom subscriptions
Updated 36 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Telecom subscriptions in the UAE, including mobile phones, landlines, and internet, grew to 21.929 million by end of 2020, state news agency WAM has reported.

Mobile phone subscriptions increased to 16.820 million, making up 76.2 percent of the total telecom subscriptions, according to data from the country’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority.

Some 13.17 million were subscribed to pre-paid products, while there were some 3.64 million postpaid plans by the end of last year.

Internet subscriptions stood at 2.98 million, according to the data.

Telecom companies worldwide have benefited from a surge in demand for their mobile and TV services  during the pandemic as more people stayed at home.

Topics: telecoms Telecom UAE

Saudi Sakani program to help 140,000 families own their home this year

Saudi Sakani program to help 140,000 families own their home this year
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Sakani program to help 140,000 families own their home this year

Saudi Sakani program to help 140,000 families own their home this year
  • Some 644,000 families in total will have benefited from different types of assistance under the scheme by the end of 2021
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Real Estate Development Fund (REDF) in the Kingdom said that 140.000 new Saudi families will be able to own their first home this year through the Sakani program.

This will help to achieve the housing targets set out within the Saudi Vision 2030, said REDF CEO Mansour bin Madi, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
It aims to boost Saudi home ownership to 70 percent.
Some 644,000 families in total will have benefited from different types of assistance under the scheme by the end of 2021, the fund chief predicted.
The “subsidized loan” program enabled more than 424,000 Saudi families to own adequate housing, since its launch in June 2017 through the end of 2020.
The scheme runs in partnership with the private sector and channels financing options to people who can also construct their own homes.

Topics: Saudi Sakani Program

Saudi Space Commission in talks with European aerospace giant
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Space Commission in talks with European aerospace giant

Saudi Space Commission in talks with European aerospace giant
  • Saudi Arabia earlier committed $2.1 billion for its own program as part of the Vision 2030
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Saudi Space Commission (SSC) was in discussion with Europe’s OHB Corporation for partnership opportunities, the Saudi Press Agency has reported.

Officials of the Germany-based aerospace firm met with SSC’s chief operating officer Majed Al-Onazi, discussing possible areas of cooperation. No further details were disclosed.

Countries have been reviving space programs in recent years with Gulf countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia also increasing their activity.

Saudi Arabia earlier committed $2.1 billion for its own program as part of the Vision 2030.

OHB is the third largest corporation in the European space sector, and one of its key products is a fully integrated spacecraft.

Topics: technology space

Damac Properties increases stake in international unit developing London Nine Elms

Damac Properties increases stake in international unit developing London Nine Elms
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

Damac Properties increases stake in international unit developing London Nine Elms

Damac Properties increases stake in international unit developing London Nine Elms
  • The Dubai-based property developer would increase its ownership of Damac International to 45 percent from 20 percent
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Damac Properties is increasing its stake in its international unit developing the flagship Nine Elms project in London.
The Dubai-based property developer would increase its ownership of Damac International to 45 percent from 20 percent, it said in a stock exchange statement on Monday.The international unit is also working on a project in the Maldives.
Damac Towers Nine Elms is a 50-storey tower being developed on London’s South Bank with one, two and three-bedroom units starting from about £929,000 ($1.3 million).
UK property prices rose in February ahead of the end of a stamp duty holiday this month., according to the Nationwide Building Society.
The UK Nationwide house price index rose 0.7 percent in February compared to the previous month.

Topics: London UAE real estate Damac Properties

Brent crude oil price surges above $70 a barrel

Brent crude oil price surges above $70 a barrel
Updated 08 March 2021
AFP

Brent crude oil price surges above $70 a barrel

Brent crude oil price surges above $70 a barrel
  • A barrel of the black gold jumped 2.11 percent to $70.82 a barrel, the highest since May 2019
Updated 08 March 2021
AFP

HONG KONG: Brent crude oil surged more than two percent Monday following a missile attack on facilities owned by energy giant Aramco in Saudi Arabia, and on optimism about the demand outlook as the global economy recovers.
A barrel of the black gold jumped 2.11 percent to $70.82 a barrel, the highest since May 2019.

Topics: Brent Oil energy

