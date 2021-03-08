You are here

Syria president and first lady test positive for COVID-19

Syria president and first lady test positive for COVID-19
Handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on Nov. 4, 2020 shows Syrian President Bashar al-Asad and his wife Asma during a visit to a state-sponsored fair in Damascus. (File/AFP)
AP

Syria president and first lady test positive for COVID-19

Syria president and first lady test positive for COVID-19
AP

DAMASCUS: Syrian President Bashar Assad and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president's office said Monday, with both having only mild symptoms of the illness.
In a statement, Assad’s office said the first couple did PCR tests after they felt minor symptoms consistent with the COVID-19 illness.
It said that Assad, 55, and his wife Asma, will return to work after spending between two to three weeks in isolation in their home.
Both were in “good health and in stable condition,” it added.

Chaldean leader: Pope's Iraq visit 'will leave great impact'

Chaldean leader: Pope’s Iraq visit ‘will leave great impact’
Updated 08 March 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

Chaldean leader: Pope’s Iraq visit ‘will leave great impact’

Chaldean leader: Pope’s Iraq visit ‘will leave great impact’
  • Cardinal Louis Raphael I Sako accompanied Francis throughout
  • ‘He has delivered a message of comfort and peace that was so powerful’
Updated 08 March 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: The visit that Pope Francis paid to Iraq “will leave a great impact on … our country,” said Cardinal Louis Raphael I Sako, head of the Chaldean Catholic Church. Sako accompanied the pope throughout the March 5-8 visit, which went off without a hitch despite security worries and a second wave of coronavirus cases in the country.

The 84-year-old pontiff covered more than 1,400 km inside Iraq, bringing encouragement to its diminished Christian community and extending a hand to Shiite Muslims by meeting top cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani.

Sako told Vatican Radio: “The mentality here is changing in terms of respect for others, the elimination of violence and fundamentalism.”

He added: “Iraqis are moderate by nature. They have been influenced by a fundamentalism coming from outside our country. I am sure that they will return to their good nature.”

The pope’s visit “will have an impact on political life in terms of peace and stability, also in view of the next elections. It will be a real change,” said Sako, adding that Iraqi politicians listened to Francis “with great interest.”

The pope “spoke with his heart, showing real interest in the Iraqi people. He freely chose to stay three days here and share their suffering and hope with them,” Sako said.

“He has delivered a message of comfort and peace that was so powerful … Many Muslims, including some high-ranking local politicians, approached me during the visit and said, ‘You have a treasure, a father so humble, who listens to and loves people’.”

Right before boarding the flight back to Rome, the pope had a private meeting at Baghdad International Airport with Iraqi President Barham Salih and his wife.

In an official telegram after leaving Iraqi soil, the pope expressed “once more deep gratitude” to Salih and “the beloved people of Iraq for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to me during my stay. With fervent good wishes and prayers for the peace, unity and prosperity of the nation, I invoke upon all the copious blessings of the most High God.”

Topics: Pope Francis in Iraq

Turkey ready to normalize ties with Egypt, Gulf countries following years of tension

Turkey ready to normalize ties with Egypt, Gulf countries following years of tension
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

Turkey ready to normalize ties with Egypt, Gulf countries following years of tension

Turkey ready to normalize ties with Egypt, Gulf countries following years of tension
  • Turkey had shown support to Qatar during regional disputes
  • Kalin said talks between Turkey and Egypt can help their bilateral relationship and regional issues
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Turkey is ready to normalize ties with Egypt and Gulf countries, following disputes over Ankara’s support for extremist-rooted governments, business daily Bloomberg reported on Monday.
Turkey had shown support to Qatar during regional disputes, as well as the Muslim Brotherhood after Egyptian former President Mohammed Morsi was overthrown in 2013.

Saudi Arabia blacklisted the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization in May 2014, in a royal decree that outlawed membership of the groups, along with any form of support or sympathy for them expressed “through speech or writing.”
“A new chapter can be opened, a new page can be turned in our relationship with Egypt as well as other Gulf countries to help regional peace and stability,” Spokesman of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Ibrahim Kalin told Bloomberg.
Ankara’s relations with Egypt deteriorated following the election of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as president of the republic in 2013.
“Egypt is an important country in the Arab world, I mean it still remains the brain of the Arab world, the heart of the Arab world. Egypt is struggling with economic issues, with security issues we fully understand,” he said.
He added that talks between both countries can help their bilateral relationship and regional issues. He further said that Ankara is interested in talking to Egypt about maritime issues, Palestinian issue, Libyan crisis as well as other problems.

Topics: Turkey Gulf countries Egypt Relations

Libya's PM, MPs head to Sert for vote of confidence for new unity government headed by Abdul Hamid Al-Dabaib

Libya’s PM, MPs head to Sert for vote of confidence for new unity government headed by Abdul Hamid Al-Dabaib
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

Libya’s PM, MPs head to Sert for vote of confidence for new unity government headed by Abdul Hamid Al-Dabaib

Libya’s PM, MPs head to Sert for vote of confidence for new unity government headed by Abdul Hamid Al-Dabaib
  • Prime minister-designate Abdul Hamid Dbeibah was elected in February at a UN-sponsored dialogue
  • Libya was thrown into years of violent turmoil after a 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled and led to the killing of long-time dictator Muammar Qaddafi
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Libya’s parliament headed to Sirte on Monday ahead of a vote on a new interim unity government for the divided country, a crucial step toward December elections and stability after a decade of violent turmoil.
Prime minister-designate Abdul Hamid Dbeibah and 80 members of parliament travelled to Sirte - where the UN-recognized government is based – to place their vote of confidence in the new government, Italian state agency Agenzia Nova reported.
Prime minister-designate Abdul Hamid Dbeibah was elected in February at a UN-sponsored dialogue attended by a cross section of Libyans to steer the country toward the scheduled December 24 polls.
Dbeibah, a billionaire businessman, submitted his 33-member cabinet line-up to parliament for approval last week, without publicly revealing any names.
If approved, it would replace the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) headed by Fayez al-Sarraj, and the eastern-based administration backed by strongman Khalifa Haftar.
An interim three-member presidency council, selected alongside prime minister Dbeibah last month, is to head the new unity administration.
His interim government faces the daunting challenge of addressing the grievances of Libyans, from a dire economic crisis and soaring unemployment to crippling inflation and retched public services.
Last week a group of about 10 observers from the United Nations flew into the capital Tripoli to monitor a cease-fire between the Libya’s two rival armed factions.
The unarmed observer team is also tasked with verifying the departure of thousands of mercenaries and foreign fighters who have been deployed in the oil-rich North African country and have so far shown no sign of leaving.
Libya was thrown into years of violent turmoil after a 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled and led to the killing of long-time dictator Muammar Qaddafi.
The country has been split between the UN-recognized Government of National Accord, based in the capital and backed by Turkey, and an administration in the east supported by strongman Kalifa Haftar, with the backing of the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia.
The two sides reached a cease-fire in October, and UN-led talks since resulted in a new temporary administration elected in February, led by interim prime minister-designate Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

Topics: Libya

After whirlwind historic visit, Pope leaving Iraq for Rome

After whirlwind historic visit, Pope leaving Iraq for Rome
Updated 08 March 2021
AP

After whirlwind historic visit, Pope leaving Iraq for Rome

After whirlwind historic visit, Pope leaving Iraq for Rome
  • The pontiff and his traveling delegation were to be seen off with a farewell ceremony at the Baghdad airport
  • People gathered in crowds to catch a glimpse of the pope wherever he went, fueling coronavirus concerns
Updated 08 March 2021
AP

BAGHDAD: Pope Francis on Monday wrapped up his historic whirlwind tour of Iraq that sought to bring hope to the country’s marginalized Christian minority with a message of coexistence, forgiveness and peace.
The pontiff and his traveling delegation were to be seen off with a farewell ceremony at the Baghdad airport, from where he will leave for Rome following a four-day papal visit that has covered five provinces across Iraq.
At every turn, Francis urged Iraqis to embrace diversity — from Najaf in the south, where he held a historic face-to-face meeting with powerful Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani, to Nineveh to the north, where he met with Christian victims of the Daesh group’s terror and heard their testimonies of survival.
People gathered in crowds to catch a glimpse of the pope wherever he went, fueling coronavirus concerns. Few wore facemasks, especially during Francis’ stops in northern Iraq on Sunday. That day ended with an open-air mass in a stadium that drew nearly 10,000 people. Security was tight and most events were strictly controlled.
Public health experts had expressed concerns ahead of the trip that large gatherings could serve as superspreader events for the coronavirus in a country suffering from a worsening outbreak where few have been vaccinated. The pope and members of his delegation have been vaccinated but most Iraqis have not.
Iraq is in the midst of another wave of the coronavirus, spurred by a new, more infectious strain that first appeared in the UK Authorities in Iraq recorded 4,068 new infections on March 6, according to Health Ministry figures, up significantly from infection rates at the start of the year. In total 13,500 people have died among a total 720,000 infections.

Topics: Pope Francis in Iraq

Houthis' escalations coincide with attacks on civilians in Saudi Arabia: Yemeni minister

Houthis’ escalations coincide with attacks on civilians in Saudi Arabia: Yemeni minister
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

Houthis’ escalations coincide with attacks on civilians in Saudi Arabia: Yemeni minister

Houthis’ escalations coincide with attacks on civilians in Saudi Arabia: Yemeni minister
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The continued escalations of the Houthi militia in Marib province coincided with the escalation of its extremist attacks on civilians in Saudi Arabia, Yemeni Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani said on Sunday.

The Minister added that the Iranian-backed militia is used as a tool to destabilize the security and stability of Yemen and the countries of the region, state news agency SPA reported.

Al-Eryani also said that the attacks confirm the Iranian regime’s continued intent to undermine efforts to end the war and bring peace to the country.

He further said that the extremist attacks prove the Houthis’ misunderstanding of the language of peace. It only mastered killing and destruction, he said, and that it is just a cheap tool to implement the agenda of Iran and its experts who are now controlling the political and military decision.

He said he was surprised by the continued silence of the international community towards the militia that moves freely to kill Yemenis and recruit children and civilians by force. He called on the international community not to waste more time and support the government's efforts to restore the legitimacy in Yemen.

Earlier, the Arab coalition said it intercepted two ballistic missiles launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia toward southern Saudi Arabia, state TV reported.

Topics: Yemen

