You are here

  • Home
  • UK foreign aid cuts may not get parliamentary vote

UK foreign aid cuts may not get parliamentary vote

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to comment on whether the cut would be subject to a vote. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
A spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to comment on whether the cut would be subject to a vote. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vn5vz

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

UK foreign aid cuts may not get parliamentary vote

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to comment on whether the cut would be subject to a vote. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Implications for Yemen said to be behind growing opposition among MPs
  • Charities, campaign groups considering legal action against British govt
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A controversial reduction in UK overseas aid may not be voted on in Parliament, potentially exposing the government to legal action.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to comment on whether a cut in the aid budget from 0.7 percent of national income — a precedent established in a 2015 law — would be subject to a vote.

However, the spokesperson claimed that the proposed cut to 0.5 percent of national income was permitted by the law, the 2015 International Development Act.

The reduction in spending was announced by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, who claimed in last year’s spending review that it was necessary following Britain’s economic battles in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The spokesperson said: “The government is acting compatibly with the International Development Act, which explicitly envisages that there may be a circumstance where the 0.7 percent target is not met.

READ MORE

The UK government is planning to cut its aid programs to some of the world’s poorest countries by as much as two thirds between 2021 and 2022, according to a leaked Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) report. More here.

“We are looking at (a potential vote) carefully, and the foreign secretary will inform the house on how we intend to proceed in due course.”

The UK is the only G7 country to propose cutting its foreign aid budget this year. A leaked Foreign Office report revealed that Britain is considering slashing its aid budget to countries in grave need of assistance, including Lebanon by 88 percent, Syria by 67 percent, Libya by 63 percent and Somalia by 60 percent.

Most notably, cuts to UK aid to war-torn Yemen, which is battling a serious humanitarian crisis, are said to be behind growing opposition to the wider cuts in Parliament.

It would see a decline from £164 million ($233.36 million) to £87 million in urgent aid to the famine-hit country.

The proposal has been slammed by figures including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who called it a “death sentence for millions of people.”

In a rare intervention, the head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said the decision means that UK officials have decided to “balance the books on the backs of the starving people of Yemen.”

Last week, Johnson blamed the pandemic for the aid cuts, saying it was the right decision given the “current straitened circumstances.”

Mark Lowcock, former head civil servant at Britain’s Department for International Development, said the aid cut to Yemen would “cause many more deaths” and “damage the international reputation of the UK.”

Should the cut enter the House of Commons for a vote, the government could lose because of a rebellion by MPs. The cut is also likely to face significant pushback in the House of Lords.

But if it is passed without a vote, it could still lead to legal action against the government. Charities and campaign groups would likely seek a judicial review into the legality of the aid cut in relation to the International Development Act.

The act does include concessions in case of adverse economic circumstances, but charities believe the proposals set out by Sunak will fail to meet the conditions to follow through with the cut.

Late last year, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the government had sought legal advice and was told that if the UK did not return to the 0.7 percent norm “in the immediate foreseeable future,” legislation would be required.

Topics: UK aid UK government Yemen

Related

UK to slash aid to poorest countries: Leaked report
Middle-East
UK to slash aid to poorest countries: Leaked report
UN official rebukes UK over Yemen aid cut
World
UN official rebukes UK over Yemen aid cut

Defiant Afghan VP says ‘no change’ in policy after Blinken’s letter to Ghani

Defiant Afghan VP says ‘no change’ in policy after Blinken’s letter to Ghani
Updated 08 March 2021

Defiant Afghan VP says ‘no change’ in policy after Blinken’s letter to Ghani

Defiant Afghan VP says ‘no change’ in policy after Blinken’s letter to Ghani
  • Amrullah Saleh says ‘not concerned’ by US Secretary of State’s proposal to restart peace talks
  • Letter asked Ghani to ‘develop constructive positions’ on Khalilzad’s proposals to ‘jumpstart flailing peace process’
Updated 08 March 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Monday took on a defiant tone as he reacted to a letter from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to President Ashraf Ghani, which included an urgent proposal to help restart stalled peace talks between Kabul and the Taliban.

“There are those who say a letter has reached you. Yes. We are not concerned by the letter; no change has come on our stance, and neither there will be any change,” Saleh said during a memorial for a former vice president in Kabul on Monday.

“The essence of a leader is tested at the time when he is not shaken from letter, bomb, plot and outcry, and stands on the principle,” he added.

Blinken’s letter to Ghani, which was published by several media houses on Sunday, comes amid intense diplomatic efforts by the US administration to revive the intra-Afghan peace talks, which began in September last year between the Taliban and Ghani’s emissaries.

It also follows a visit by US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad who proposed forming a new government in Afghanistan during his meeting with key Kabul leaders last week.

The letter asked Ghani to “develop constructive positions” on Khalilzad’s proposals to “jumpstart the flailing peace process.”

The Taliban have said that Khalilzad had shared the proposal with the group but were unavailable for comment when contacted by Arab News on Monday.

Afghan officials, however, confirmed to Arab News that Ghani had received a letter but declined to share more details.

“We confirm the letter but cannot talk about its contents and give other details now. The letter has been sent to the president from the US state department,” Fatima Morchal, a spokeswoman for Ghani, told Arab News.

Copies of the purported letter also made it clear to Ghani that US President Joe Biden’s administration continued to consider a “full withdrawal” of the 2,500 troops from Afghanistan by the May 1 deadline, as negotiated by the Trump administration during a controversial deal signed with the Taliban in February last year.

“I must also make clear to you, Mr. President, that as our policy process continues in Washington, the United States has not ruled out any option. We are considering the full withdrawal of our forces by May 1st, as we consider other options,” Blinken said.

Some of the letter’s proposals include the formation of a participatory government that would eventually transfer power to a permanent government “following the adoption of a new constitution and national elections.”

Blinken’s letter comes a day after Ghani said in a charged speech on Saturday that the “transfer of power after the election is a principal for us that will not be compromised.”

Saleh reiterated that stance on Monday when he said: “The West and America have the right to decide about their troops in Afghanistan, but it is also our right to not make a deal and compromise on the destiny of 35 million Afghans based on others timetable.”

The letter addressed Washington’s concerns on the issue, adding that despite the continuation of Washington’s financial aid to Afghan forces, post troops withdrawal, “the security situation will worsen and that the Taliban could make rapid territorial gains.”

“I share this so that President Ghani understands the urgency of my tone regarding the collective work outlined in this letter,” it said.

Ghani has long hoped that with Biden assuming power, the February accord would be reviewed and the US would retain troops in Afghanistan for a few more years, especially in areas where the Taliban had gained ground and violence has surged.

Authorities in Washington have on various occasions spoken about the need for reassessing the deal too, and extending the troops' presence beyond the May deadline, prompting the Taliban to warn against such a move.

To expedite the peace talks and troops withdrawal, the letter said that the US would ask the UN to “convene foreign ministers and envoys from Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, India, and the United States to discuss a unified approach to supporting peace in Afghanistan.”

It would also request Turkey to host a high-level meeting of Afghan stakeholders and the Taliban in the coming weeks to “finalize a peace agreement.”

For the purpose, the letter said, Washington had prepared a revised proposal for a “90-day Reduction-in-Violence” — one of Kabul’s and the international community’s top demands — intended to “prevent a spring offensive by the Taliban.”

It further urged Ghani to show “the urgent leadership that President Biden and I ask of you in the coming weeks” by working with political rivals and others to create a united front that Afghans regard as “inclusive and credible.”

Officials believe that Ghani has “no other option but to obey.”

“The letter is an order and serious threat for Ghani who has no other response other than obeying,” Aref Rahmani, a lawmaker from Ghazni province, told Arab News.

Experts say that it dashes any hopes for Ghani to finish his second term in office, which expires after four years.

“This letter has caught people and the leaders in power by surprise,” Taj Mohammad, an analyst based in Kabul, told Arab News.

“It puts an end to any optimism or illusion that Ghani may have had. It shows Washington is serious about pulling troops regardless of who is in power in America,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a tweet on Monday, former deputy foreign minister Jawed Ludin said: “The letter may not be a fine specimen of US diplomacy, but it offers some major steps forward — a speedier political settlement, potential cease-fire & regional consensus, among others.”

Topics: Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh Ashraf Ghani Antony Blinken Zalmay Khalilzad

Related

Italy identifies Algerian suspect in 2015 Paris terror attacks

Italy identifies Algerian suspect in 2015 Paris terror attacks
Updated 08 March 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

Italy identifies Algerian suspect in 2015 Paris terror attacks

Italy identifies Algerian suspect in 2015 Paris terror attacks
  • Prosecutors in the southern city of Bari believe that 36-year-old Athmane Touami, also known as Tomi Mahraz, allegedly provided support to the terrorists who carried out the Paris attacks
  • The attacks of Nov. 13, 2015, saw 130 people killed and hundreds more wounded when suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the Stade de France, central bars and the Bataclan concert hall
Updated 08 March 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italian police have identified an Algerian man suspected of being involved in the Nov. 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris that killed 130 people.

Prosecutors in the southern city of Bari believe that 36-year-old Athmane Touami, also known as Tomi Mahraz, allegedly provided support to the terrorists who carried out the attacks, including giving them fake documents.

The suspected Daesh member was already in a Bari jail after being convicted of forgery.

He was due to be released this June, but a new detention order related to the probe into his alleged involvement in the Paris attacks means that will not happen.

“If Touami were released, he would probably disappear without trace,” Bari Chief Prosecutor Riccardo Rossi told Arab News.

He said the Algerian was put under special surveillance while he was detained, and that evidence of his involvement with the terrorist group had emerged from his conversations with other inmates.

The attacks of Nov. 13, 2015, saw 130 people killed and hundreds more wounded when suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the Stade de France stadium, bars and restaurants in central Paris and the Bataclan concert hall.

“The investigations have made it possible to ascertain that the suspect was in proximity to radical jihadist environments, as well as his direct support to the authors of the terrorist attacks at the Bataclan theater,” Rossi said at a press conference.

Touami is suspected of being part of a Daesh cell operating in France and Belgium with his two brothers.

He is also alleged to have been in contact with Belgian Abdelhamid Abaaoud, a Daesh extremist and mastermind of the Paris attacks, as well as Khalid Zerkani, an extremist preacher in Brussels who recruited scores of young Muslims as fighters for the Syrian war. Abaaoud was killed in a police raid five days after the attacks in Paris.

Zerkani, who is now in prison, has been described by Belgian investigators as the country’s “biggest recruiter” of fighters.

Rossi said that Bari, which is the main port of entry to Italy for ships from Greece and the Balkans, was becoming “central” in the response to terrorism.

“Many of those who enter Europe from war zones and areas where terrorist organizations are operating must pass by Bari also for logistical reasons to reach other European countries. No doubt, our city is a point of passage and, in fact, we believe that many perpetrators of attacks in Europe in the past have passed through Bari. This is why we must be particularly vigilant.”

Topics: Italy Athmane Touami 2015 Paris attacks Daesh Bari

Related

Daesh gunman’s fugitive widow convicted in 2015 Paris attacks
World
Daesh gunman’s fugitive widow convicted in 2015 Paris attacks
French extremist trained by Paris attacks leader given 12-year jail term
Middle-East
French extremist trained by Paris attacks leader given 12-year jail term

UN official rebukes UK over Yemen aid cut

UN official rebukes UK over Yemen aid cut
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

UN official rebukes UK over Yemen aid cut

UN official rebukes UK over Yemen aid cut
  • Mark Lowcock: Britain has decided to ‘balance the books on the backs of starving people’
  • Decision ‘has consequences not just for Yemenis now, but for the world in the long term’
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The British government has decided to “balance the books on the backs of the starving people of Yemen,” in an act that will see tens of thousands die and damage the UK’s global influence, the head of the UN’s Office for Humanitarian Affairs has said.

In a rare direct criticism of a British government decision, Mark Lowcock — formerly a senior figure in the UK’s Department for International Development — said he was shocked by the decision to slash the country’s Yemen aid budget.

The decision is “an act of medium- and longer-term self-harm, and all for saving what is actually — in the great scheme of things at the moment — a relatively small amount of money,” he added.

“The decision, in other words, to balance the books on the backs of the starving people of Yemen has consequences not just for Yemenis now, but for the world in the long term.”

The British government has announced that it will provide £87 million ($120.3 million) in aid to Yemen this year — down from £164 million in 2020. 

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the decision was due to “current straitened circumstances” caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of measures introduced to manage the pandemic’s economic shock, the British government has temporarily reduced its aid budget from 0.7 percent of gross domestic product to 0.5.

The decision will impact a number of countries and vulnerable populations currently in receipt of British support.

A leaked Foreign Office report revealed that officials are considering slashing the aid budget to Lebanon by 88 percent, to Syria by 67 percent, to Libya by 63 percent, and to Somalia by 60 percent, among other countries.

Lowcock said: “The UK has had a strong reputation for being a leading donor and a lead player in international development. That has had wider reputational benefits for the UK and that obviously isn’t the case any more. There is a very substantial reputational impact, particularly because this is a commitment that was made in the UN.”

He added that the aid cuts would harm Britain’s ability to influence other countries, and that the move could prompt other donors to follow suit.

“The result would be much more loss of life and misery, additional instability and fragility, and more substantial problems in these hotspots, which, we know, from bitter experience, have a tendency to spread and create their own bad dynamics, with wider international consequences, including to countries like the UK,” he said.

A recent escalation in fighting between Yemen’s internationally recognized government and Iran-backed Houthi militias has prompted UN warnings that the poorest Arab country is on the brink of the world’s worst famine and humanitarian catastrophe.

In a recent round of fundraising, the UN had hoped to raise $3.85 billion in aid from donor countries, but expressed “disappointment” that despite generous donations from countries such as Saudi Arabia, current total pledges failed to reach even half that amount.

Topics: Yemen UK

Amnesty slams ‘dangerous’ Swiss veil ban

Amnesty slams ‘dangerous’ Swiss veil ban
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

Amnesty slams ‘dangerous’ Swiss veil ban

Amnesty slams ‘dangerous’ Swiss veil ban
  • Vote result ‘discriminates against one religious community in particular’
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Switzerland’s vote to ban full face coverings is “needlessly fueling division and fear,” Amnesty International has said, urging authorities to instead focus on measures that genuinely protect women.

“After the vote to ban minarets, Swiss voters have once again approved an initiative that discriminates against one religious community in particular,” said Cyriele Huguenot, head of women’s rights at Amnesty International Switzerland.

“The ban on the full face veil cannot be viewed as a measure that liberates women. On the contrary, it is a dangerous and symbolic policy that violates the rights to freedom of expression and religion.”

Swiss voters narrowly decided to implement a ban on full face coverings on Sunday, with 51.2 percent in favor and 48.8 percent against.

“We call on the elected politicians and government to unequivocally support the fundamental rights of the country’s religious minorities and to commit to peaceful coexistence,” Huguenot said.

“The authorities must take action to ensure that the ban on the full veil does not marginalize the women in question or exclude them from the public space,” she added.

“The authorities must now strengthen measures to protect women who are suffering real violence and discrimination in Switzerland, regardless of their religion and origin.”

The Swiss ban follows similar initiatives in France and Denmark, both of which have banned full face coverings in initiatives widely seen as being aimed at Muslim women.

Topics: full-face veils niqab ban Switzerland

Related

Face veil ban ‘violates women’s rights’: Amnesty International Switzerland
World
Face veil ban ‘violates women’s rights’: Amnesty International Switzerland
Niqabi women speak out about the surge in mainstream face-covering
Lifestyle
Niqabi women speak out about the surge in mainstream face-covering

UK calls on Iran to release dual national after sentence ends

UK calls on Iran to release dual national after sentence ends
Updated 08 March 2021
AFP

UK calls on Iran to release dual national after sentence ends

UK calls on Iran to release dual national after sentence ends
  • Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been jailed in Iran for five years on charges of sedition
  • Iran has faced regular international condemnation for its imprisonment of dual nationals for political purposes
Updated 08 March 2021
AFP

LONDON: The UK government on Sunday called for the immediate release of a British-Iranian woman after her five-year sentence for sedition ended in Tehran.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been under house arrest for months, has had her ankle tag removed, her local MP in London said.
But the 42-year-old dual national now faces another court date in Iran next Sunday, dashing hopes from her family, friends and colleagues of an immediate return home.
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the government in London welcomed the fact she was no longer electronically tagged.
But he called her treatment by the authorities in the Islamic Republic “intolerable.”
“She must be allowed to return to the UK as soon as possible to be reunited with her family,” he wrote on Twitter.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was detained in Iran in 2016 and convicted of plotting to overthrow the regime in Tehran — accusations she strenuously denied.
But her case, and those of other dual nationals, became the center of a diplomatic dispute during the five years she has been separated from her husband, Richard, and their young daughter.
Richard Ratcliffe told the BBC on Saturday that the case has the potential to “drag on and on,” and predicted she would face a new court case.
She had been summoned last September before an Iranian court and notified of a new indictment against her.
But the authorities have yet to provide details of why nor disclose documents on the charges on which she was originally sentenced.
Ratcliffe said his wife, who was working for the Thomson Reuters Foundation at the time, was being held hostage because of a long-running diplomatic dispute between London and Tehran.
London has admitted it owes Iran up to £300 million ($390 million) over a failed arms deal dating back to the time of the shah of Iran in the 1970s.
MP Tulip Siddiq said Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s first trip without her ankle bracelet would be to see her grandmother, but it was not immediate clear if she is under any other restrictions.
In Iran, the news agency ISNA quoted Hojjat Kermani, who was described as her lawyer, as confirming his client’s ankle tag had been removed.
He also confirmed that she would face further allegations of “propaganda against the system” at a revolutionary court on March 14.

Topics: UK Iran Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Richard Ratcliffe

Related

Update Iran releases British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe from house arrest but court summons looms
Middle-East
Iran releases British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe from house arrest but court summons looms
This file photo shows Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe (R) posing for a photograph with her husband Richard and daughter Gabriella (L). (AFP/Free Nazanin campaign)
World
Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband expresses uncertainty over her release

Latest updates

UK foreign aid cuts may not get parliamentary vote
A spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to comment on whether the cut would be subject to a vote. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Saudi salaries forecast to increase as economy recovers from pandemic
The 2021 Saudi Arabia Salary & Employment report released on Monday was based on a survey of about 600 Saudi employers and employees in late 2020. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Turkey likely to host Afghan peace meeting  
Turkey likely to host Afghan peace meeting  
Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched towards Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched towards Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia records 6 COVID-19 deaths, 351 new cases
Saudi Arabia records 6 COVID-19 deaths, 351 new cases

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.