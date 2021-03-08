Regional leaders arrive in Riyadh for meetings with Crown Prince

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan in the capital Riyadh on Monday, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

During the meeting, they reviewed relations between the two countries, aspects of joint cooperation in various fields and promising opportunities to further develop them in a way that serves the common interests of the two countries.

Both sides also discussed a number of Arab and regional issues and the efforts made toward them, SPA said.

King Abdullah arrived earlier on Monday, where he was received by the crown prince at King Khalid International Airport, along with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Khaled Al-Issa, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers.

Mohammed bin Salman also held a meeting with his Bahraini counterpart Prince Salman bin Hamad, who also arrived in the Kingdom on Monday, SPA said.

During the meeting, they reviewed the close relations between the two countries, and areas of Saudi-Bahraini cooperation in various aspects to achieve more bilateral achievements for the two countries.

The meeting also dealt with a number of Gulf and Arab issues and coordinating joint efforts toward them.

The meeting was attended by Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Minister of Finance and Acting Minister of Economy and Planning Mohammed Al-Jadaan.