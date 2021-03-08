You are here

  • Home
  • Regional leaders arrive in Riyadh for meetings with Crown Prince

Regional leaders arrive in Riyadh for meetings with Crown Prince

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan in the capital Riyadh on Monday. (SPA)
1 / 4
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan in the capital Riyadh on Monday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan in the capital Riyadh on Monday. (SPA)
2 / 4
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan in the capital Riyadh on Monday. (SPA)
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also held a meeting with his Bahraini counterpart Prince Salman bin Hamad. (SPA)
3 / 4
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also held a meeting with his Bahraini counterpart Prince Salman bin Hamad. (SPA)
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also held a meeting with his Bahraini counterpart Prince Salman bin Hamad. (SPA)
4 / 4
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also held a meeting with his Bahraini counterpart Prince Salman bin Hamad. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5z9e8

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Regional leaders arrive in Riyadh for meetings with Crown Prince

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan in the capital Riyadh on Monday. (SPA)
  • Jordan's King Abdullah II and Bahraini crown prince in Saudi capital
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan in the capital Riyadh on Monday, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

During the meeting, they reviewed relations between the two countries, aspects of joint cooperation in various fields and promising opportunities to further develop them in a way that serves the common interests of the two countries.

Both sides also discussed a number of Arab and regional issues and the efforts made toward them, SPA said.

King Abdullah arrived earlier on Monday, where he was received by the crown prince at King Khalid International Airport, along with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Khaled Al-Issa, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers.

READ MORE

Malaysia’s prime minister and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met on Monday ahead of talks on Tuesday in Riyadh to sign memorandums of understanding. Click here for more.

Mohammed bin Salman also held a meeting with his Bahraini counterpart Prince Salman bin Hamad, who also arrived in the Kingdom on Monday, SPA said.

During the meeting, they reviewed the close relations between the two countries, and areas of Saudi-Bahraini cooperation in various aspects to achieve more bilateral achievements for the two countries.

The meeting also dealt with a number of Gulf and Arab issues and coordinating joint efforts toward them.

The meeting was attended by Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Minister of Finance and Acting Minister of Economy and Planning Mohammed Al-Jadaan.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jordan Bahrain Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman King Abdullah II

Related

Since being announced and inaugurated by the late King Abdullah, KAEC has featured projects and initiatives with a total worth of SR130 billion. (SPA/File Photo)
Business & Economy
$480m fund launched to build hotel resort at King Abdullah Economic City
Jordan’s King Abdullah, Crown Prince Hussein get COVID-19 jab
Middle-East
Jordan’s King Abdullah, Crown Prince Hussein get COVID-19 jab

Malaysia PM meets with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince

Malaysia PM meets with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince
Updated 18 min 38 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

Malaysia PM meets with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince

Malaysia PM meets with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince
  • Muhyiddin Yassin arrived in Jeddah on Saturday to perform Umrah
  • Will hold talks on Tuesday to sign memorandums of understanding
Updated 18 min 38 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Malaysia’s prime minister and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met on Monday ahead of talks on Tuesday in Riyadh to sign memorandums of understanding.

Muhyiddin Yassin arrived in Jeddah on Saturday to perform Umrah, where he was received by the Kingdom’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Mahmoud Qattan, the Gov. of Jeddah Prince Mishael bin Abdul Aziz, and other officials.

In an interview with Arab News, Abd Razak Abdul Wahab, Malaysian ambassador, described the long-standing relationship between the Kingdom and Malaysia.

“When we talk about bilateral relations, of course, it is very good and warm between the two countries, and it has been for years,” he said.

“The relations are good between people and people, and between government and government, also between the private sector.”

READ MORE

Malaysia’s prime minister arrived in Jeddah on Saturday ahead of performing Umrah. Muhyiddin Yassin, who was photographed wearing an Ihram, was received on arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport by the the Kingdom’s ambassador to Malaysia Mahmoud Qattan. Click here for more.

Ties between the two countries are entering a new era, with many joint initiatives on the horizon. Both nations hope to further strengthen the initiatives through joint collaborative ventures that can further contribute to Vision 2030.

Abdul Wahab described the history between the two nations, citing a visit from the late King Abdullah in 2006 and Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Malaysia in February 2017.

Relations were “very cordial between the two countries and we hope that we can enhance further the relations to a greater high, or greater level,” he added.

When Yassin was first elected into office, Saudi Arabia was the first country he decided to visit, the envoy said. These visits reinforce the unity between the nations where they began developing joint ventures in growth.

Abdul Wahab stressed the importance of honoring the Islamic relations of the two nations as he spoke about the prime minister’s visit to Makkah and Madinah to perform religious duties.

The prime minister was able to complete Umrah in Makkah and visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Malaysia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Muhyiddin Yassin

Related

Malaysian PM arrives in Jeddah ahead of Umrah
Saudi Arabia
Malaysian PM arrives in Jeddah ahead of Umrah
Update Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan in the capital Riyadh on Monday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Regional leaders arrive in Riyadh for meetings with Crown Prince

Saudi Air Force holds joint exercises with US counterparts

The ministry added that the exercise was also a continuation of the joint cooperation between the Saudi and US air forces and to maintain security and stability in the region. (SPA)
The ministry added that the exercise was also a continuation of the joint cooperation between the Saudi and US air forces and to maintain security and stability in the region. (SPA)
Updated 28 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Air Force holds joint exercises with US counterparts

The ministry added that the exercise was also a continuation of the joint cooperation between the Saudi and US air forces and to maintain security and stability in the region. (SPA)
  • Ventures come as Houthis have escalated cross-border attacks on Kingdom
Updated 28 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The Royal Saudi Air Force and the US Air Force completed a joint exercise on Sunday, in which Saudi F15-SA fighters and US Air Force B52 strategic bombers participated.

“This exercise highlighted capabilities, air control and operational integration,” Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense said on Monday.

The ministry added that the exercise was also a continuation of the joint cooperation between the Saudi and US air forces and to maintain security and stability in the region.

The exercises also come as the Iran-backed Houthi militia in neighboring Yemen have escalated cross-border attacks on civilian areas in the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Royal Air Force US US Air Force Military Drills

Related

Saudi armed forces participate in the joint exercise ‘Saif Al-Arab 2020’ in Egypt
Saudi Arabia
Saudi armed forces participate in the joint exercise ‘Saif Al-Arab 2020’ in Egypt
Saudi, Bahraini forces carry out joint exercises
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, Bahraini forces carry out joint exercises

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched towards Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched towards Saudi Arabia
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched towards Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched towards Saudi Arabia
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

The Arab coalition said it intercepted a ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait and a booby-trapped drone headed towards the southern region in Saudi Arabia.

Developing...

Topics: Saudi Arabia Houthis Yemen

Saudi Arabia records 6 COVID-19 deaths, 351 new cases

Saudi Arabia records 6 COVID-19 deaths, 351 new cases
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia records 6 COVID-19 deaths, 351 new cases

Saudi Arabia records 6 COVID-19 deaths, 351 new cases
  • The Kingdom said 418 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • The highest number of cases were recorded in Riyadh with 168
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded six new COVID-19 related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,534.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 351 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 380,182 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 2,616 remain active and 519 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 168, followed by the Eastern Province with 62, Makkah with 53, Qassim recorded 17 and Madinah confirmed 12 cases.

The ministry also announced that 418 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 371,032.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 117 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.59 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

King Saud University Health Company explores virtual clinic tie up
Business & Economy
King Saud University Health Company explores virtual clinic tie up
Entertainment activities resume in Saudi Arabia with strict COVID-19 measures
Saudi Arabia
Entertainment activities resume in Saudi Arabia with strict COVID-19 measures

Saudi foreign minister meets Qatari counterpart in Doha

Saudi foreign minister meets Qatari counterpart in Doha
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi foreign minister meets Qatari counterpart in Doha

Saudi foreign minister meets Qatari counterpart in Doha
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met on Monday with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani, during his official visit to Doha.

The ministers reviewed the bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and ways to enhance and develop them in various sectors.

Prince Faisal discussed the importance of promoting joint “Arab and Gulf action,” and regional security and stability, the Saudi state news agency reported.

Both ministers also discussed regional and international interests.

The meeting was attended by the Chargé d'Affairs of the Kingdom's embassy in the State of Qatar, Ali bin Saad Al-Qahtani, and the Director General of the Office of His Highness the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Abdul Rahman bin Arkan Al-Dawood.

Topics: Qatar Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Forum calls for action on plight of women, female refugees during pandemic
Forum calls for action on plight of women, female refugees during pandemic
Pope Francis promises to visit Lebanon
Pope Francis bows in farewell to his hosts before boarding his Alitalia Airbus A330 aircraft as he departs from the Iraqi capital's Baghdad International Airport on March 8, 2021. (AFP)
Malaysia PM meets with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince
Malaysia PM meets with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince
Head of Yemen Red Cross criticized for meeting Iran’s Houthi ‘envoy’
Head of Yemen Red Cross criticized for meeting Iran’s Houthi ‘envoy’
Saudi Air Force holds joint exercises with US counterparts
The ministry added that the exercise was also a continuation of the joint cooperation between the Saudi and US air forces and to maintain security and stability in the region. (SPA)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.