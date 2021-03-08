Malaysia PM meets with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince

RIYADH: Malaysia’s prime minister and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met on Monday ahead of talks on Tuesday in Riyadh to sign memorandums of understanding.

Muhyiddin Yassin arrived in Jeddah on Saturday to perform Umrah, where he was received by the Kingdom’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Mahmoud Qattan, the Gov. of Jeddah Prince Mishael bin Abdul Aziz, and other officials.

In an interview with Arab News, Abd Razak Abdul Wahab, Malaysian ambassador, described the long-standing relationship between the Kingdom and Malaysia.

“When we talk about bilateral relations, of course, it is very good and warm between the two countries, and it has been for years,” he said.

“The relations are good between people and people, and between government and government, also between the private sector.”

Ties between the two countries are entering a new era, with many joint initiatives on the horizon. Both nations hope to further strengthen the initiatives through joint collaborative ventures that can further contribute to Vision 2030.

Abdul Wahab described the history between the two nations, citing a visit from the late King Abdullah in 2006 and Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Malaysia in February 2017.

Relations were “very cordial between the two countries and we hope that we can enhance further the relations to a greater high, or greater level,” he added.

When Yassin was first elected into office, Saudi Arabia was the first country he decided to visit, the envoy said. These visits reinforce the unity between the nations where they began developing joint ventures in growth.

Abdul Wahab stressed the importance of honoring the Islamic relations of the two nations as he spoke about the prime minister’s visit to Makkah and Madinah to perform religious duties.

The prime minister was able to complete Umrah in Makkah and visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.