$240m investment vehicle eying Nasdaq IPO targets Saudi investors

The Arrow/Tribe SPAC follows in the footsteps of similar recent fundraising deals involving big regional names, such as Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Capital and Saudi Arabia’s Public investment Fund. (Reuters)
Updated 23 sec ago
Shane McGinley

  • Dubai’s Arrow Capital has teamed up with Silicon Valley’s Tribe Capital for a tech listing
Updated 23 sec ago
Shane McGinley

DUBAI: Arrow Capital, a Dubai-based investment advisory firm, has partnered with a Silicon Valley venture capital firm to set up a $240 million investment vehicle that aims to identify a potential technology partner to list on the Nasdaq New York.

Arrow has teamed up with San Francisco-based Tribe Capital to partner on a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and, according to its press release it is looking to identify companies in the technology sector that are “showing inflection points in their growth trajectory” and are ready for an initial public offering (IPO).

Often referred to as “blank check companies” in the industry, SPACs are seen as a quick and cheap route to a Nasdaq listing. The Arrow/Tribe SPAC follows in the footsteps of similar recent fundraising deals involving big regional names, such as Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Capital and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Rohit Nanani, Arrow Capital’s founder and CEO, told Arab News that he was targeting investors across the Middle East to take part in the SPAC, including those in the Kingdom. “We are excited to offer to Saudi investors the opportunity to access high quality, more diversified deal flow coming right from the heart of Silicon Valley.”

“We plan to extend these unique opportunities and deal access to our full network of investors in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia. We have already seen growing interest and demand from the Kingdom, and going forward we plan to offer Saudi investors greater visibility and opportunity to participate in high-growth technology investments long-term,” he said.

Tribe Partner currently has about $540 million in assets under management and some of its recent technology deals have included names such as Bolt, Carta, Front, Instabase, Momentus, and Relativity Space.

Last week, Arabic music-streaming service Anghami announced that it was set to become the first technology company from the region to list on New York’s Nasdaq stock exchange as part of a SPAC. Set to list in late May or early June, the SPAC was co-sponsored by Singapore’s Vista Media Capital and UAE asset management firm SHUAA Capital.

“The Middle East has fast become an increasingly attractive marketplace. The region’s commitment to technology innovation, rising community of entrepreneurs and infrastructure development has made it a hub for global trade and investment, and a valuable conduit into emerging markets,” Arjun Sethi, co-founder of Tribe Partner, said, adding that “expanding our network into the Gulf has been on our radar for quite some time.”

The 2021 Saudi Arabia Salary & Employment report released on Monday was based on a survey of about 600 Saudi employers and employees in late 2020. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
The 2021 Saudi Arabia Salary & Employment report released on Monday was based on a survey of about 600 Saudi employers and employees in late 2020. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 08 March 2021
Ruba Obaid

The 2021 Saudi Arabia Salary & Employment report released on Monday was based on a survey of about 600 Saudi employers and employees in late 2020. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • More than half of employers expect to award pay rises, with most increasing earnings by up to 5 percent
Updated 08 March 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: More than half of Saudi employers and employees expect salaries to increase this year, according to a survey by global agency Hays.

The 2021 Saudi Arabia Salary & Employment report released on Monday was based on a survey of about 600 Saudi employers and employees in late 2020.

Despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic’s negative impact on salaries last year, 39 percent of surveyed employees said they received a pay increase, while only 9 percent said their salary was reduced, compared with 4 percent in 2019.

The report forecast that most salaries will remain the same, but Saudi employees were more optimistic, with 56 percent of respondents saying they expect an increase, 41 anticipating no change and just 3 percent believing they will get a pay cut.

The survey found that 53 percent of employers anticipate they will award pay raises to staff, with most increasing earnings by up to 5 percent.

Chris Greaves, managing director of Hays in the Middle East, said that salary offerings have always been fundamental to attracting workers to the Kingdom.

He said that there was likely to be more movement of employees in the labor market this year, due to the upcoming Iqama reforms, which allow expat employees working in private sector to freely change jobs without the employer’s consent. As a result, more expats will be willing to leave an organization based on pay offered by another.

Hays said that salary was the leading factor in 44 percent of professionals looking to move jobs in the next 12 months.

“Employers will need to be competitive with salaries, paying more than others to secure the top talent,” Greaves said.

Around 21 percent of businesses said they were either unaffected or positively affected by the crisis, but 33 percent said they had reduced staff due to reduced revenues from March 2020.

However, 81 percent of employers said they were already in recovery, or their business is as usual or at a growth phase. Moreover, 62 percent are expecting business activity to increase in 2021.

About 60 percent of employers expect staffing levels in their organization to increase in the next 12 months, while 29 percent of respondents said they had increased head count at the end of 2020 compared with 12 months earlier.

Over the next 12 months, Hays said it expected to see a lot of recruitment activity in the life sciences, health care, manufacturing and real estate sectors. IT is also expected to see high demand, as Hays said there was a shortage of skilled Saudi workers in this sector.

Greaves said that although organizations were forced to make redundancies and reduce salaries to maintain their operations amid the pandemic, this was primarily only during the height of the pandemic. “When looking on a global scale, Saudi Arabia’s job market has fared very well,” he said.

The report also showed that pay cuts and redundancies had been lower in Saudi Arabia than other countries in the region. For instance, 18 percent of professionals in the UAE faced salary decreases compared with 9 percent in Saudi Arabia. Almost half of employers in the UAE (45 percent) were forced to lay off staff compared with 32 percent in the Kingdom.

“Thanks to the government’s investment in non-oil revenue streams in accordance with Vision 2030, many organizations have continued to operate in the country successfully and there is much positive sentiment ahead,” Greaves said.

Updated 08 March 2021
Reuters

  • Domestic growth seen to stay strong
  • Rising housing demand among Saudis
Updated 08 March 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Investments by Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF) will support credit growth among companies in the Kingdom, ratings agency S&P Global Ratings said on Monday.
PIF, a $400 billion investment vehicle, is at the center of economic reforms to transform the oil-dependent economy.
The fund plans to inject at least SR150 billion ($40 billion) annually in the local economy until 2025, and to increase its assets to SR4 trillion by that date.
“The Public Investment Fund has recently announced investment initiatives that we expect will spur corporate credit growth, mostly in construction-related industries,” S&P said.
“This will offset the gradual lifting of support aimed at easing the impact of the pandemic,” it said.
The Saudi central bank said on Sunday it had extended a deferred payment program to support private sector financing for an additional three months until June 30 as part of measures to stem the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.
It also said a guaranteed financing program had been extended for an additional year until March 14, 2022 to support small and medium enterprises.
Domestic credit growth in Saudi Arabia, the biggest Arab economy, is expected to stay strong this and next year after a 14 percent year-on-year increase in 2020, S&P said.
Part of the growth is due to rising demand for housing from Saudi nationals, which has boosted mortgage growth.
“Over the next couple of years, we forecast that mortgage portfolios will expand by about 30 percent a year,” said S&P.

 

Updated 08 March 2021
Shane McGinley

Updated 08 March 2021
Shane McGinley

DUBAI: Social media influencers and artists in the UAE must pay value-added tax (VAT) on the services they provide, the UAE’s Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has confirmed.

In a bulletin issued by the FTA, services included any online promotional activities, such as blog or social media posts, paid physical appearances, or any marketing activities.

The authority also said that if the artist or influencer recovered costs from their client then these would also be subject to VAT.

All artists and influencers are required to register for VAT if the value of the services they provide exceeds AED375,000 ($102,100) in a 12-month period.

In addition, the FTA pointed out that if social media influencers or artists received goods – such as mobile phones or other gifts – in return for their services, instead of cash, then these too must be accounted for in their VAT calculations.

VAT was introduced in the UAE on Jan. 1, 2018 at a rate of 5 percent.

Updated 1 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

  • The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of the year
Updated 1 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

ROME: The Agnelli family's investment holding company Exor will buy a 25 percent stake in luxury shoemaker Louboutin for 541 million euros ($643 million), the two companies said on Monday.
"The partnership (is) to accelerate the next phase of (Louboutin's) development," the joint statement said, adding that Exor was a perfect fit for Louboutin "at a moment when the brand is poised to capture significant new opportunities".
Exor will nominate two of the seven members of Louboutin's board of directors, alongside the firm's founders, the groups said.
The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of the year.
Founded in 1991, Christian Louboutin is best known for producing shoes with soles painted in lipstick red and for attracting high-profile customers including film stars, musicians and royals.
Louboutin had 150 directly-operated retails stores in 30 different countries.
Exor, which is a top investor in high-end carmaker Ferrari, in December invested around 80 million euros to become the largest shareholder of Chinese luxury group Shang Xia, which had been co-founded by French group Hermes.

Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

  • The budget airline, which is known for its massive seat sales, operates five weekly flights from Dubai to Manila
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Philippines’ Cebu Pacific airlines is offering heavily discounted one-way tickets from Dubai to Manila, as it celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Passengers can book a one-way ticket for as low as AED 300 ($82) from March 8 to 10, and tickets will be valid between May 1 to July 31, 2021.

The budget airline, which is known for its massive seat sales, operates five weekly flights from Dubai to Manila, and four flights weekly from Manila to Dubai.

Airlines across the world have been implementing ways to encourage people to travel as the industry struggles through the COVID-19 pandemic, including lowering ticket prices.

