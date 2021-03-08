Saudi Air Force holds joint exercises with US counterparts

LONDON: The Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) and the US Air Force completed a joint exercise on Sunday, in which Saudi F15-SA fighters and US Air Force B52 strategic bombers participated.
“This exercise highlighted capabilities, air control and operational integration,” Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense said on Monday.
The ministry added that the exercise was also a continuation of the joint cooperation between the Saudi and US air forces to maintain security and stability in the region.
The exercises come as the Iran-backed Houthi militia in neighboring Yemen escalated cross-border attacks on civilian areas in the Kingdom.
Meanwhile, the RSAF also began joint military exercises in Al-Dhafra Air Base in the UAE, with the participation of a number of friendly countries.
The RSAF is participating in the Desert Flag 2021 exercises with F15-SA fighter jets, and all air and technical crews, the ministry said.
Lt. Col. Fahd bin Muzal Al-Harbi, commander of the RSAF group participating in the exercise, said it is important due to the number of participating countries, the military technology being used, and the quality of the participating airplanes, which will benefit the participants and raise their combat efficiency.
Al-Harbi said: “Saudi forces participating in the exercise implemented a number of air tactics as part of the the operational plan for the exercise.”
He also said that the exercise comes within the RSAF’s pre-prepared training plans and programs to refine and develop the skills of air, technical and administrative crews, which will support the combat readiness of the RSAF.
Maj. Saleh bin Ahmed Al-Shehri said that the technical crews are working on equipping, maintaining and arming the F15-SA system, following the highest standards of quality and safety to ensure that pilots perform their operational tasks to the fullest.
Maj. Saud bin Faisal Al-Tamimi added that this exercise is being carried out in three phases, which will involve planning and executing a number of training sorties, as well as defensive and offensive air operations, according to war scenarios that simulate current and future threats.
The exercise is set to conclude on March 26.
