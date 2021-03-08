You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Air Force holds joint exercises with US counterparts

Saudi Air Force holds joint exercises with US counterparts

The Royal Saudi Air Force participates in Desert Flag 2021 exercises in UAE with a number of friendly countries. (SPA)
1 / 7
The Royal Saudi Air Force participates in Desert Flag 2021 exercises in UAE with a number of friendly countries. (SPA)
The Royal Saudi Air Force and the US Air Force complete a joint exercise. (SPA)
2 / 7
The Royal Saudi Air Force and the US Air Force complete a joint exercise. (SPA)
The Royal Saudi Air Force and the US Air Force complete a joint exercise. (SPA)
3 / 7
The Royal Saudi Air Force and the US Air Force complete a joint exercise. (SPA)
The Royal Saudi Air Force participates in Desert Flag 2021 exercises in UAE with a number of friendly countries. (SPA)
4 / 7
The Royal Saudi Air Force participates in Desert Flag 2021 exercises in UAE with a number of friendly countries. (SPA)
The Royal Saudi Air Force participates in Desert Flag 2021 exercises in UAE with a number of friendly countries. (SPA)
5 / 7
The Royal Saudi Air Force participates in Desert Flag 2021 exercises in UAE with a number of friendly countries. (SPA)
The Royal Saudi Air Force participates in Desert Flag 2021 exercises in UAE with a number of friendly countries. (SPA)
6 / 7
The Royal Saudi Air Force participates in Desert Flag 2021 exercises in UAE with a number of friendly countries. (SPA)
The Royal Saudi Air Force and the US Air Force complete a joint exercise. (SPA)
7 / 7
The Royal Saudi Air Force and the US Air Force complete a joint exercise. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/23asa

Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Air Force holds joint exercises with US counterparts

The Royal Saudi Air Force and the US Air Force complete a joint exercise. (SPA)
  • RSAF also participates in Desert Flag 2021 exercises in UAE
  • Ventures come as Houthis have escalated cross-border attacks on Kingdom
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) and the US Air Force completed a joint exercise on Sunday, in which Saudi F15-SA fighters and US Air Force B52 strategic bombers participated.
“This exercise highlighted capabilities, air control and operational integration,” Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense said on Monday.
The ministry added that the exercise was also a continuation of the joint cooperation between the Saudi and US air forces to maintain security and stability in the region.
The exercises come as the Iran-backed Houthi militia in neighboring Yemen escalated cross-border attacks on civilian areas in the Kingdom.
Meanwhile, the RSAF also began joint military exercises in Al-Dhafra Air Base in the UAE, with the participation of a number of friendly countries.
The RSAF is participating in the Desert Flag 2021 exercises with F15-SA fighter jets, and all air and technical crews, the ministry said.
Lt. Col. Fahd bin Muzal Al-Harbi, commander of the RSAF group participating in the exercise, said it is important due to the number of participating countries, the military technology being used, and the quality of the participating airplanes, which will benefit the participants and raise their combat efficiency.
Al-Harbi said: “Saudi forces participating in the exercise implemented a number of air tactics as part of the the operational plan for the exercise.”
He also said that the exercise comes within the RSAF’s pre-prepared training plans and programs to refine and develop the skills of air, technical and administrative crews, which will support the combat readiness of the RSAF.
Maj. Saleh bin Ahmed Al-Shehri said that the technical crews are working on equipping, maintaining and arming the F15-SA system, following the highest standards of quality and safety to ensure that pilots perform their operational tasks to the fullest.
Maj. Saud bin Faisal Al-Tamimi added that this exercise is being carried out in three phases, which will involve planning and executing a number of training sorties, as well as defensive and offensive air operations, according to war scenarios that simulate current and future threats.
The exercise is set to conclude on March 26.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Royal Air Force US US Air Force Military Drills Desert Flag 2021

Related

Saudi armed forces participate in the joint exercise ‘Saif Al-Arab 2020’ in Egypt
Saudi Arabia
Saudi armed forces participate in the joint exercise ‘Saif Al-Arab 2020’ in Egypt
Saudi, Bahraini forces carry out joint exercises
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, Bahraini forces carry out joint exercises

Saudi customs catch drug smugglers using grape boxes

Saudi customs catch drug smugglers using grape boxes
Updated 10 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi customs catch drug smugglers using grape boxes

Saudi customs catch drug smugglers using grape boxes
  • Over 15 million Captagon pills were seized in Jeddah port
Updated 10 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi customs in Jeddah port thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of amphetamine pills found hidden in a consignment of grapes imported to the Kingdom.
Mohammed Al-Naeem, the authority’s undersecretary for security affairs, said the shipment was received by customs. He detailed how it was subjected to customs procedures and examined through X-ray machines, revealing more than 15.2 million Captagon pills cunningly hidden inside the boxes of grapes.
Al-Naeem said the contraband was seized in coordination with the General Directorate for Narcotics Control, and the recipients of the shipment were arrested as they were caught inside the Kingdom.
He added that despite the skill involved in the smuggling method, it was exposed and thwarted due to the diligence of customs employees when they perform inspection procedures and other security measures, and the use of the latest tools that help uncover such seizures. 
“Through all its land, sea and air ports, Saudi customs continue to work diligently to achieve one of the most important pillars of its strategy of strengthening the enforcement of laws and regulations to protect society and the national economy,” Al-Naeem added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia saudi customs Captagon

Related

Saudi Customs in Dammam said they seized over 14 million Captagon pills hidden inside the recesses of wooden panels during an X-ray scan carried out as part of customs procedure. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Customs seize over 14m Captagon pills in Dammam
Saudi authorities seize drug haul in Jeddah
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities seize drug haul in Jeddah

‘Alarm in White House’ over escalating attacks on Saudi Arabia

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki delivers remarks during a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC on March 8, 2021. (Reuters)
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki delivers remarks during a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC on March 8, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 45 min 40 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

‘Alarm in White House’ over escalating attacks on Saudi Arabia

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki delivers remarks during a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC on March 8, 2021. (Reuters)
  • US says Kingdom faces ‘genuine security threats’
  • Speculation over launch point for missiles
Updated 45 min 40 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: The US led global condemnation on Monday of attempted air strikes on Saudi Arabia, amid growing speculation by analysts about the launch point for the attacks.

The Biden administration is alarmed by escalating attacks on the Kingdom, which faced “genuine security threats” from Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen and elsewhere in the region, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.
“We of course continue to work in close cooperation with the Saudis, given the threat,” Psaki said.

Saudi air defenses thwarted Sunday’s drone and missile attacks on an oil storage yard at Ras Tanura, the world’s biggest offshore oil loading facility, and a residential compound in Dhahran where Saudi Aramcoemployees live.

“The heinous assaults on civilians and vital infrastructure demonstrate lack of respect for human life and disregard for peace efforts,” the US Embassy in the Kingdom said. “The US stands by Saudi Arabia and its people. Our commitment to defend the Kingdom and its security is firm.”

The attacks were also condemned by the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Arab Parliament and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and spokesmen for governments in Bahrain, Egypt, Djibouti, Qatar, Kuwait and Egypt.

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen on Monday intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile and an armed drone fired by Houthi militias toward the south of the Kingdom.

READ MORE

The attacks on Ras Tanura Port oil facilities in eastern Saudi Arabia and attempted attack on an Aramco residential area, which the Kingdom said targeted global energy supplies, drew regional and internal condemnation on Sunday.

Click here for more.

The Houthis also claimed they launched Sunday’s attacks on the Eastern Region. However, the targets are 1,300km from northern Yemen, beyond the range of any ballistic missiles the Houthis are known to possess, and the attempted drone strike approached from the sea, which suggests that it was not launched from Yemen.

The Saudi political analyst Hamdan Al-Shehri said the attack could have come from Iran-backed paramilitary groups in Iraq. “This would relieve pressure on the Houthis after recent military blows from the Saudi-led coalition,” he told Arab News. “There were previous attacks that were clearly from Iraq.

“Saudi Arabia had meetings with the interior ministry and others in Iraq, and reached an agreement that their territory would not be used for attacks. But of course, Iraq is open to Iran.”

The Tehran regime had the ability to launch strikes from various locations, security analyst Dr. Theodore Karasik told Arab News. “These asymmetric tactics coordinate with other Iranian activities, such as the Korean ship that was basically hijacked for cash. Missiles and drones continue to be a major problem and not having these issues in negotiations is most likely an error,” said Karasik, senior adviser to Gulf State Analytics in Washington DC.

Sunday’s attacks on the Kingdom’s energy infrastructure also affected global oil prices. Brent crude, the global benchmark, surged to $71.38 a barrel on Monday, its highest since January 2020. It fell back later to just under $69, still its highest level in more than a year.

Kuwaiti energy expert Hajjaj Bou Khaddour said threatening Saudi Arabia’s energy industry was a deliberate Iranian attempt to disrupt the world’s oil supplies. “The Iranian regime’s strategy is to elevate oil prices by carrying out terrorist attacks through its proxies, to overcome their own economic crisis,” he told Arab News.“The world should strongly condemn the attack on

Saudi oil facilities and infrastructure for the sake of global economy stability.”

Joseph McMonigle, secretary general of the International Energy Forum, the world’s largest international organization of energy ministers, said: “Any attack on such facilities anywhere in the world is an attack on energy consumers everywhere.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia US White House Yemen Houthis

Related

Arab Coalition Spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki speaks at a press conference in Riyadh. (File/AFP)
Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile, drone launched towards Saudi Arabia

Malaysia PM meets with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince

Malaysia PM meets with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince
Updated 08 March 2021
Lama Alhamawi

Malaysia PM meets with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince

Malaysia PM meets with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince
  • Muhyiddin Yassin arrived in Jeddah on Saturday to perform Umrah
  • Will hold talks on Tuesday to sign memorandums of understanding
Updated 08 March 2021
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Malaysia’s prime minister and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met on Monday ahead of talks on Tuesday in Riyadh to sign memorandums of understanding.

Muhyiddin Yassin arrived in Jeddah on Saturday to perform Umrah, where he was received by the Kingdom’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Mahmoud Qattan, the Gov. of Jeddah Prince Mishael bin Abdul Aziz, and other officials.

In an interview with Arab News, Abd Razak Abdul Wahab, Malaysian ambassador, described the long-standing relationship between the Kingdom and Malaysia.

“When we talk about bilateral relations, of course, it is very good and warm between the two countries, and it has been for years,” he said.

“The relations are good between people and people, and between government and government, also between the private sector.”

READ MORE

Malaysia’s prime minister arrived in Jeddah on Saturday ahead of performing Umrah. Muhyiddin Yassin, who was photographed wearing an Ihram, was received on arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport by the the Kingdom’s ambassador to Malaysia Mahmoud Qattan. Click here for more.

Ties between the two countries are entering a new era, with many joint initiatives on the horizon. Both nations hope to further strengthen the initiatives through joint collaborative ventures that can further contribute to Vision 2030.

Abdul Wahab described the history between the two nations, citing a visit from the late King Abdullah in 2006 and Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Malaysia in February 2017.

Relations were “very cordial between the two countries and we hope that we can enhance further the relations to a greater high, or greater level,” he added.

When Yassin was first elected into office, Saudi Arabia was the first country he decided to visit, the envoy said. These visits reinforce the unity between the nations where they began developing joint ventures in growth.

Abdul Wahab stressed the importance of honoring the Islamic relations of the two nations as he spoke about the prime minister’s visit to Makkah and Madinah to perform religious duties.

The prime minister was able to complete Umrah in Makkah and visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Malaysia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Muhyiddin Yassin

Related

Malaysian PM arrives in Jeddah ahead of Umrah
Saudi Arabia
Malaysian PM arrives in Jeddah ahead of Umrah
Update Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan in the capital Riyadh on Monday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Regional leaders arrive in Riyadh for meetings with Crown Prince

Regional leaders arrive in Riyadh for meetings with Crown Prince

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan in the capital Riyadh on Monday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan in the capital Riyadh on Monday. (SPA)
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

Regional leaders arrive in Riyadh for meetings with Crown Prince

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan in the capital Riyadh on Monday. (SPA)
  • Jordan's King Abdullah II and Bahraini crown prince in Saudi capital
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan in the capital Riyadh on Monday, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

During the meeting, they reviewed relations between the two countries, aspects of joint cooperation in various fields and promising opportunities to further develop them in a way that serves the common interests of the two countries.

Both sides also discussed a number of Arab and regional issues and the efforts made toward them, SPA said.

King Abdullah arrived earlier on Monday, where he was received by the crown prince at King Khalid International Airport, along with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Khaled Al-Issa, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers.

READ MORE

Malaysia’s prime minister and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met on Monday ahead of talks on Tuesday in Riyadh to sign memorandums of understanding. Click here for more.

Mohammed bin Salman also held a meeting with his Bahraini counterpart Prince Salman bin Hamad, who also arrived in the Kingdom on Monday, SPA said.

During the meeting, they reviewed the close relations between the two countries, and areas of Saudi-Bahraini cooperation in various aspects to achieve more bilateral achievements for the two countries.

The meeting also dealt with a number of Gulf and Arab issues and coordinating joint efforts toward them.

The meeting was attended by Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Minister of Finance and Acting Minister of Economy and Planning Mohammed Al-Jadaan.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jordan Bahrain Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman King Abdullah II

Related

Since being announced and inaugurated by the late King Abdullah, KAEC has featured projects and initiatives with a total worth of SR130 billion. (SPA/File Photo)
Business & Economy
$480m fund launched to build hotel resort at King Abdullah Economic City
Jordan’s King Abdullah, Crown Prince Hussein get COVID-19 jab
Middle-East
Jordan’s King Abdullah, Crown Prince Hussein get COVID-19 jab

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile, drone launched towards Saudi Arabia

Arab Coalition Spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki speaks at a press conference in Riyadh. (File/AFP)
Arab Coalition Spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki speaks at a press conference in Riyadh. (File/AFP)
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile, drone launched towards Saudi Arabia

Arab Coalition Spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki speaks at a press conference in Riyadh. (File/AFP)
  • US remains alarmed by escalating attacks on Saudi Arabia
  • UN and UK also condemned the drone and ballistic missile attacks
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition said on Monday it intercepted a ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia toward Khamis Mushait and a booby-trapped drone headed toward the southern region in Saudi Arabia.
The coalition said that “the Houthi militia commits grave mistakes and horrific violations of international humanitarian law,” adding that it is “dealing with these violation in accordance with international humanitarian law.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday that the Biden administration remains alarmed by escalating attacks on Saudi Arabia, and that the Kingdom faces “genuine security threats” from the Iran-backed Houthi militia and elsewhere in the region.
“We of course continue to work in close cooperation with the Saudis, given the threat,” Psaki told a daily news briefing.
The United Nations also condemned the drone and ballistic missile attacks, claimed by the Houthis, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
“We urge all parties to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law,” he told reporters. “It’s really quite simple — such actions are detrimental to the mediation efforts being carried out by our special envoy Martin Griffiths.”
Britain’s ambassador to the Kingdom, Neil Crompton, said : “We condemn these reckless Houthi attacks on civilian targets and infrastructure, at a time when the UN, with Saudi and international support, intensifies its efforts to negotiate a cease-fire and resume talks on a political settlement.”
(With Reuters)

Topics: Saudi Arabia Houthis Yemen Arab Coalition Khamis Mushait Neil Crompton Jen Psaki White House

Related

Arab coalition intercepts 2 ballistic missiles launched by Yemen's Houthis towards Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition intercepts 2 ballistic missiles launched by Yemen's Houthis towards Saudi Arabia
Houthis’ escalations coincide with attacks on civilians in Saudi Arabia: Yemeni minister
Middle-East
Houthis’ escalations coincide with attacks on civilians in Saudi Arabia: Yemeni minister

Latest updates

No country for minorities: The agony of Iran’s ethnic Arabs, Kurds, Balochis and Azeris
No country for minorities: The agony of Iran’s ethnic Arabs, Kurds, Balochis and Azeris
Saudi customs catch drug smugglers using grape boxes
Saudi customs catch drug smugglers using grape boxes
One in three global destinations shut to tourism: UN
At the start of February, 69 destinations out of 217 worldwide, or 32 percent, were completely closed to international tourism. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
UK politicians highlight Iran’s ‘appalling’ treatment of women
UK politicians highlight Iran’s ‘appalling’ treatment of women
‘Alarm in White House’ over escalating attacks on Saudi Arabia
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki delivers remarks during a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC on March 8, 2021. (Reuters)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.