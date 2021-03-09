You are here

  • Home
  • Split in Israeli-Arab parliamentary bloc could prove costly

Split in Israeli-Arab parliamentary bloc could prove costly

Split in Israeli-Arab parliamentary bloc could prove costly
An Israeli border policeman walks past campaign posters for the Joint List and the United Arab List in the Bedouin town of Rahat near the southern Israeli city of Beersheba on March 7, 2021, ahead of the legislative election. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mhhxx

Updated 09 March 2021
ALI YOUNES

Split in Israeli-Arab parliamentary bloc could prove costly

Split in Israeli-Arab parliamentary bloc could prove costly
  • It is predicted the Joint List will lose up to six of its MPs after the United Arab List left the group over political and social disagreements
  • It comes almost a year after the alliance won 15 seats in the Knesset, which was a record high for an Arab political bloc
Updated 09 March 2021
ALI YOUNES

ATLANTA: With only two weeks to go until parliamentary elections in Israel, a recent split within the ranks of the Joint List, the bloc that represents most of the country’s 1.5 million Palestinian citizens, threatens to diminish its political power.

The United Arab List (UAL), also known as the Southern Branch of the Islamic Movement in Israel, withdrew from the four-party alliance in February over disagreements about political and social issues. The remaining members are the Democratic Front for Peace and Equality, the Arab Movement for Renewal, and the National Democratic Alliance (Balad).

In the previous election, in March last year, the Joint List won 15 seats in the Knesset, a record high for an Arab political bloc. Analysts predict that as a result of the split it will will lose five or six of those seats in the next parliament.

UAL leaders said the conflict with the Joint List is a result of its decision to support Benny Gantz, the leader of the Blue and White coalition, in his efforts to form a government with Arab political support after last year’s elections.

Instead of forming his own government with the support of the Joint List as agreed, Gantz instead decided to form a joint government with right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Palestinian community viewed this as both a rebuke and a betrayal of the Arab parties that had supported his bid to become prime minister.

However Jamal Zahalka, a former member of parliament and former leader of Balad, said the cause of the rift was the refusal of UAL leader Mansour Abbas to abide by a collective Joint List decision to cast a vote to dissolve the Knesset, which paved the way for this month’s election.

“Abbas floated the possibility that he might swing his vote in either direction of the Israeli political parties in exchange for economic benefits for the Palestinian communities,” Zahalka told Arab News.

“Palestinian political parties, given their marginalized status, should not engage in such political bargains that could weaken them in the long run.”

Ibrahim Hijazi, the UAL’s secretary-general, told the Arab News that the party was effectively “pushed out” of the Joint List because of its desire to be more politically independent.

He said there is no significant difference between the Israeli political right or left when it comes to issues such as the racist treatment of Palestinian citizens of Israel, ending the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, and the building of illegal Israeli settlements.

“All shades of the Israeli government are inherently anti-Arab racists,” he said. Therefore Palestinian Arabs should not align themselves with the Israeli left as the Joint List has, he added, which was a major point of contention with the bloc.

The Joint List’s record of voting for laws that support the LGBTQ community in Israel was another cause of disagreements, Hijazi said, because such laws are not in line with the social values of Arab communities in Israel.

He added that his party has forged alliances with a number of community leaders across the country and he expects it to win between four and six seats in this month’s elections.

Palestinian historian Mahmoud Yazbak, a professor of Palestinian History at the University of Haifa, agreed with Hijazi that since 1948 successive Israeli governments have implemented racist policies designed to politically disenfranchise and marginalize Palestinians.

“As a result, the Arab Palestinian parties inside Israel have been operating on the periphery of the Israeli political system without real power,” he said. The historic electoral success of the Joint List in March last year gave it the ability to tip the balance of power for the party seeking to form the government, he added.

To capitalize on this new-found political clout, “the Joint List’s main goal was to topple Netanyahu from power because he is the most anti-Arab racist of Israeli prime ministers,” said Yazbak.

Israeli governments have deliberately neglected the Palestinian community socially, politically and economically, he added. The proliferation of organized crime and the high rate of murders in Palestinian communities is a deliberate result of Israeli policies that aim to dismantle the political and social cohesiveness of Palestinians in Israel.

“Successive Israeli governments for the past 20 years have tacitly encouraged gang members, drug dealers and Mafia-style criminal activities in Palestinian areas,” he said.

Topics: Israel United Arab List

Related

Israeli-Arab lawmaker resigns over Jewish nation bill
Middle-East
Israeli-Arab lawmaker resigns over Jewish nation bill
Israeli minister says interconnection with Gulf grid would boost Mideast energy security
Business & Economy
Israeli minister says interconnection with Gulf grid would boost Mideast energy security

Greek hitman fails to block prison transfer with hunger strike

Greek hitman fails to block prison transfer with hunger strike
Updated 8 min 2 sec ago

Greek hitman fails to block prison transfer with hunger strike

Greek hitman fails to block prison transfer with hunger strike
Updated 8 min 2 sec ago
Athens –Greece’s top administrative court declined to block the prison transfer of a notorious far-left hitman whose life is in danger after a two-month hunger strike, a judicial source said on Tuesday.
Dimitris Koufodinas, formerly the top assassin of the extremist November 17 group, requested to be transferred to the maximum security Domokos prison in central Greece before the Council of State said it lacks jurisdiction to temporarily block the transfer.
The court has set an April 2 hearing for Koufodinas’ request that his transfer to Domokos be canceled altogether.
Koufodinas, 63, is serving multiple life sentences for 11 murders for the November 17 group, which for 20 years targeted industrialists, policemen, foreign diplomats and soldiers, before being dismantled in 2002.
In January, he began a hunger strike after being denied transfer to a high-security jail in Athens to be near his family. His health has been in critical condition for the last two weeks.
Koufodinas’ lawyer last week said he had agreed to receive a liquid serum intravenously at the request of two family doctors, after developing acute kidney failure.
Another court last week denied his request to suspend his sentence, ruling that his worsening condition was not due to an illness, but to his decision to go on a hunger strike.
Recent weeks have witnessed regular protests in solidarity with Koufodinas.
November 17’s victims included Pavlos Bakoyannis, a lawmaker who was the father of Athens Mayor Costas Bakoyannis and brother-in-law to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

UAE says US sanctions complicate Syria’s return to Arab fold

UAE says US sanctions complicate Syria’s return to Arab fold
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

UAE says US sanctions complicate Syria’s return to Arab fold

UAE says US sanctions complicate Syria’s return to Arab fold
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE Foreign Minster Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said Tuesday the sanctions imposed by the US Caesar’s Act complicate Syria’s return to the Arab fold. 

The return of Syria to the Arab League is in the interest of Syria and other countries of the region, he said.

The minister made the remarks during a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Abu Dhabi. 

He also announced that the UAE is looking forward to developing relations with Russia in various fields, saying: "Russia is a reliable friend and partner."

Meanwhile, Lavrov said that Russia has been in contact with UAE officials on developments in the Gulf and the region’s the stability.

Topics: UAE Syria Russia US

Related

UAE telecom subscribers reached 21.9m in 2020
Business & Economy
UAE telecom subscribers reached 21.9m in 2020
UAE to operate second Barakah nuclear power plant
Middle-East
UAE to operate second Barakah nuclear power plant

UAE to operate second Barakah nuclear power plant

UAE to operate second Barakah nuclear power plant
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

UAE to operate second Barakah nuclear power plant

UAE to operate second Barakah nuclear power plant
  • The Nawah Energy Company became authorized to operate the second unit over the next 60 years
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE announced the issuance of a license to operate the second unit of the Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi’s Al-Dhafra region, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.
The Nawah Energy Company – which is responsible of operating unit one to four of the power plant - became authorized to operate the second unit over the next 60 years, the report said.
The extensive evaluation process during the past five years included a review of the design of the nuclear plant, and a geographical and demographic analysis of its location.
The evaluation process also included the cooling and safety systems of the nuclear reactor, security measures, emergency preparedness procedures, radioactive waste management, and other technical aspects.
The authority also reviewed the readiness of the Nawah Energy Company in making available all the necessary procedures and measures to ensure the safety and security standards of the power plant.
“Today’s announcement represents a milestone in the UAE’s journey and realization of the vision of the wise leadership. It is considered a strategic achievement that culminates in the efforts exerted over the past 13 years,” Permanent Representative of the International Atomic Energy Agency to the UAE Hamad Al-Kaabi said.

Topics: Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant

Related

UAE’s Barakah Unit 1 reaches 100% power capacity, commercial operations to begin early 2021
Middle East
UAE’s Barakah Unit 1 reaches 100% power capacity, commercial operations to begin early 2021
UAE connects Barakah nuclear plant to electric grid
Middle-East
UAE connects Barakah nuclear plant to electric grid

Airstrike kills 10 Daesh militants in Nineveh, north of Iraq

Airstrike kills 10 Daesh militants in Nineveh, north of Iraq
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

Airstrike kills 10 Daesh militants in Nineveh, north of Iraq

Airstrike kills 10 Daesh militants in Nineveh, north of Iraq
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: A US-led coalition airstrike has destroyed a site housing 10 militants from the Daesh group in Nineveh, north of Iraq, according to the country’s state news agency Tuesday. 

“The international coalition warplanes carried out an air strike in Mount Adaya, within the Nineveh sector of operations, which resulted in the destruction of a den containing about 10 members of the Daesh terror group,” the agency reported. 

A brigade from the Iraqi army searched the targeted area after the coalition strike and neutralized two other Daesh militants wearing explosive-laden belts, the report said.

Topics: Iraq airstrike Daesh

Related

Chaldean leader: Pope’s Iraq visit ‘will leave great impact’
Middle-East
Chaldean leader: Pope’s Iraq visit ‘will leave great impact’
After whirlwind historic visit, Pope leaving Iraq for Rome
Middle-East
After whirlwind historic visit, Pope leaving Iraq for Rome

With Internet shutdown, Iran seeks to limit protest outcry

With Internet shutdown, Iran seeks to limit protest outcry
Updated 09 March 2021
AFP

With Internet shutdown, Iran seeks to limit protest outcry

With Internet shutdown, Iran seeks to limit protest outcry
  • Rights groups say at least 10 people were killed when security forces opened fire on fuel porters in Sistan-Baluchistan
Updated 09 March 2021
AFP
PARIS: After Iran last month imposed an Internet shutdown lasting several days in a southeastern region during a rare upsurge of unrest, activists say the government is now using the tactic repeatedly when protests erupt.
Rights groups say at least 10 people were killed when security forces opened fire on fuel porters around Saravan in the province of Sistan-Baluchistan on February 22, prompting protests where live ammunition was used on unarmed demonstrators.
But little information filtered out due to a near total shutdown of the Internet in the impoverished region bordering Pakistan, which has a large ethnic Baluch population and has been a flashpoint for cross-border attacks by separatists and Sunni extremists.
The Internet shutdown was a “measure authorities appear to be using as a tool to conceal gross human rights violations and possible international crimes such as extrajudicial killings,” freedom of expression groups Access Now, Article 19 and Miaan Group said in a joint statement with Amnesty International.
Campaigners say such shutdowns, which recall those seen in recent months during street protests in Belarus and Myanmar, have a dual purpose.
They seek to prevent people from using social media messaging services to mobilize protests but also hinder the documentation of rights violations that could be used to rally support at home and abroad.
Iran in November 2019 imposed nationwide Internet limits during rare protests against fuel hikes that the authorities suppressed in a deadly crackdown.
Rights groups fear the same tactic risks being used again during potentially tense presidential elections this summer.

The Sistan-Baluchistan shutdown saw mobile Internet services halted, effectively shutting down the net in an area where phones account for over 95 percent of Internet use.
“It is aimed at harming documentation and the ability of people to mobilize and coordinate,” Mahsa Alimardani, Iran researcher with the Article 19 freedom of expression group, told AFP. “It helps the authorities to be able to control the narrative.”
State media said there were attacks on government buildings in Saravan and that a policeman was killed when unrest spread to the provincial capital Zahedan.
The governor of the city’s region, Abouzarmahdi Nakahei, denounced “fake” reports of deaths in the protests, blaming “foreign media.”
Alimardani noted that targeting mobile Internet connections made the shutdown different from the one seen in November 2019.
Then, Iranians were cut off from international Internet traffic but were able to continue highly-filtered activities on Iran’s homegrown Internet platform the National Information Network (NIN).
She said the documentation of atrocities was the authorities’ biggest fear. “It is a big rallying call when these videos go viral,” she said.


Unlike some other minority groups in Iran like Arabs and Kurds, the Baluch do not have major representation in the West to promote their cause and draw attention to alleged violations on social media.
Most Baluch adhere to the Sunni branch of Islam rather than the Shiism dominant in Iran and rights groups also say Baluch convicts have been disproportionately targeted by executions.
According to information received by Amnesty from Baluchi activists, at least 10 people were killed on February 22 when Revolutionary Guards “unlawfully and deliberately used lethal force” against unarmed Baluchi fuel porters near Saravan.
The crackdown came after the security forces blocked a road to impede the work of the porters, who cross between Iran and Pakistan to sell fuel.
Amnesty added that security forces also used unlawful and excessive force against people who protested in response to the killings, as well as bystanders, leaving another two dead.


Amnesty’s Iran researcher Raha Bahreini told AFP that the toll was a “minimum figure” that Baluchi activists verified after confirming the victims’ names.
The New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran have an even higher toll of 23 dead, citing local sources.
The Internet shutdown “severely restricted the flow of information to rights defenders from contacts and eyewitnesses,” Bahreini told AFP.
“The authorities are fully aware they are preventing the outside world from learning about the extent and gravity of violations on the ground,” she added.
She said such unlawful shutdowns had turned into a “pattern” in Iran.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights spokesperson Rupert Colville said that the shutdown has impeded precise verification of the death toll and had “the apparent purpose of preventing access to information about what is happening there.”
The CHRI said Iran blocked Internet access “to kill protesters indiscriminately and out of the public eye and prevent protesters from communicating and organizing.”
“Security forces killed hundreds of protesters with impunity in November 2019, and they are doing it again now,” said its director Hadi Ghaemi.
sjw/jh/jz/oho

Latest updates

Greek hitman fails to block prison transfer with hunger strike
Greek hitman fails to block prison transfer with hunger strike
UAE’s jiu-jitsu elite face off against the world’s best fighters
UAE’s jiu-jitsu elite face off against the world’s best fighters
Oman to reduce income tax on SMEs: state TV
Oman to reduce income tax on SMEs: state TV
UK faces legal challenge to aid budget cut
UK faces legal challenge to aid budget cut
Lebanese artist Nourie Flayhan partners with US fashion label in celebration of women
Lebanese artist Nourie Flayhan partners with US fashion label in celebration of women

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.