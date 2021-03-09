You are here

  • Home
  • Greece and Egypt reach compromise in eastern Mediterranean

Greece and Egypt reach compromise in eastern Mediterranean

Greece and Egypt reach compromise in eastern Mediterranean
In this photo taken on Aug. 31, 2020, by the Greek Defense Ministry, worships from Greece, Italy, Cyprus and France, participate in a joint military exercise in eastern Mediterranean sea. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pqh22

Updated 09 March 2021
Angelos Al. Athanasopoulos

Greece and Egypt reach compromise in eastern Mediterranean

Greece and Egypt reach compromise in eastern Mediterranean
  • Deal is a blow for Turkey after Ankara's attempt to capitalize by enhancing its own ties with Cairo
Updated 09 March 2021
Angelos Al. Athanasopoulos

ATHENS: Greece and Egypt reached a compromise on Monday in their disagreement over oil and gas exploration in an area of the eastern Mediterranean.
The spat had given Ankara an opportunity to mount a diplomatic offensive in an attempt to show that Turkey and Egypt were close to reaching an agreement of their own on maritime-exploration zones.
However, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke a few days ago with Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi. Soon after, it was announced that Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias would travel to Cairo on Monday to meet his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry.
After the meeting, Dendias said the contentious issue concerning one of the three Egyptian exploration areas, which follows the boundaries of a previous agreement between the two countries but also extends eastwards into an area claimed by Turkey, was merely a “technical one” and had been resolved. The coordinates of the disputed block were reportedly adjusted after consultations between Egyptian and Greek experts.
Earlier, Egyptian diplomatic sources told Arab News that rumors suggesting Cairo had discussed eastern Mediterranean issues with Turkey were not true. In the past week, high-level Turkish officials, including Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, spoke about the possibility of reaching a delimitation agreement with Cairo.
However, the Egyptian sources said that Cairo remains committed to Greece and Cyprus being part of any negotiations with Turkey about the eastern Mediterranean, and has “no intentions” of negotiating with Turkey over the issue.
In addition, they said “the Egyptian side is sticking to its position rejecting the maritime agreement signed between the Libyan Government of National Accord and Ankara.”
This is not the first time Ankara tried to exploit disagreements between Athens and Cairo to advance its own regional agenda.
“Turkey’s latest attempt to spread news, primarily in English-language media, that it wants to ‘reconcile’ with Egypt, and that Egypt and Turkey are close to a maritime border deal, is part of Ankara’s attempts to sabotage Egypt’s relations with Greece and Cyprus,” Seth Frantzman, an analyst and correspondent for the Jerusalem Post, told Arab News.
“The Turkish propaganda onslaught is one that we have seen before, when Ankara invented a similar non-existing ‘reconciliation’ with Israel. This myth, of Ankara’s own making, is not designed to go anywhere, except to create controversy and concern among the emerging alliance of Egypt, Greece, Cyprus, Israel, France and the UAE.”
Turkish authorities simply want to gain control of a large part of the eastern Mediterranean without any recognition or acceptance of Cypriot or Greek claims to it, Frantzman added.
“There is an overarching trend in Turkish strategic-policy circles that seeks to recalibrate Turkey’s relations with key eastern Mediterranean neighbors,” professor Michael Tanchum, a lecturer at Universidad de Navarra and senior fellow at the Austrian Institute for European and Security Policy, told Arab News.
“As Turkey seeks to expand its commercial influence across the Mediterranean to the Middle East and Africa, its interests are not served by driving countries like Egypt and Israel closer to Turkey’s systemic rivals.”
A rapprochement with Egypt would go a long way to ending the isolation of Ankara in issues related to the eastern Mediterranean, he added.
“Turkey-Egypt commercial relations are significant but there is room for there to be more robust cooperation,” said Tanchum.
“If each side convinces the other of its genuine goodwill for cooperation, then progress can be made. For Egypt and Turkey, a clear mutual understanding about Libya and the Muslim Brotherhood are required.”
He added that “the new Biden administration’s foreign policy reset forms an opportune time to explore options.”
During his visit to Cairo, Dendias also met Ahmed Aboul Gheit, general secretary of the Arab League, as part of ongoing efforts by Athens to gain observer status in the organization.

 

Topics: Egypt and Greece

Related

Special Egypt denies Turkish claims over Mediterranean talks
Middle-East
Egypt denies Turkish claims over Mediterranean talks
Egypt and Greece discuss cooperation in eastern Mediterranean
Middle-East
Egypt and Greece discuss cooperation in eastern Mediterranean

UAE to operate second Barakah nuclear power plant

UAE to operate second Barakah nuclear power plant
Updated 1 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

UAE to operate second Barakah nuclear power plant

UAE to operate second Barakah nuclear power plant
  • The Nawah Energy Company became authorized to operate the second unit over the next 60 years
Updated 1 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE announced the issuance of a license to operate the second unit of the Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi’s Al-Dhafra region, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.
The Nawah Energy Company – which is responsible of operating unit one to four of the power plant - became authorized to operate the second unit over the next 60 years, the report said.
The extensive evaluation process during the past five years included a review of the design of the nuclear plant, and a geographical and demographic analysis of its location.
The evaluation process also included the cooling and safety systems of the nuclear reactor, security measures, emergency preparedness procedures, radioactive waste management, and other technical aspects.
The authority also reviewed the readiness of the Nawah Energy Company in making available all the necessary procedures and measures to ensure the safety and security standards of the power plant.
“Today’s announcement represents a milestone in the UAE’s journey and realization of the vision of the wise leadership. It is considered a strategic achievement that culminates in the efforts exerted over the past 13 years,” Permanent Representative of the International Atomic Energy Agency to the UAE Hamad Al-Kaabi said.

Topics: Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant

Related

UAE’s Barakah Unit 1 reaches 100% power capacity, commercial operations to begin early 2021
Middle East
UAE’s Barakah Unit 1 reaches 100% power capacity, commercial operations to begin early 2021
UAE connects Barakah nuclear plant to electric grid
Middle-East
UAE connects Barakah nuclear plant to electric grid

Airstrike kills 10 Daesh militants in Nineveh, north of Iraq

Airstrike kills 10 Daesh militants in Nineveh, north of Iraq
Updated 12 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Airstrike kills 10 Daesh militants in Nineveh, north of Iraq

Airstrike kills 10 Daesh militants in Nineveh, north of Iraq
Updated 12 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: A US-led coalition airstrike has destroyed a site housing 10 militants from the Daesh group in Nineveh, north of Iraq, according to the country’s state news agency Tuesday. 

“The international coalition warplanes carried out an air strike in Mount Adaya, within the Nineveh sector of operations, which resulted in the destruction of a den containing about 10 members of the Daesh terror group,” the agency reported. 

A brigade from the Iraqi army searched the targeted area after the coalition strike and neutralized two other Daesh militants wearing explosive-laden belts, the report said.

Topics: Iraq airstrike Daesh

With Internet shutdown, Iran seeks to limit protest outcry

With Internet shutdown, Iran seeks to limit protest outcry
Updated 09 March 2021
AFP

With Internet shutdown, Iran seeks to limit protest outcry

With Internet shutdown, Iran seeks to limit protest outcry
  • Rights groups say at least 10 people were killed when security forces opened fire on fuel porters in Sistan-Baluchistan
Updated 09 March 2021
AFP
PARIS: After Iran last month imposed an Internet shutdown lasting several days in a southeastern region during a rare upsurge of unrest, activists say the government is now using the tactic repeatedly when protests erupt.
Rights groups say at least 10 people were killed when security forces opened fire on fuel porters around Saravan in the province of Sistan-Baluchistan on February 22, prompting protests where live ammunition was used on unarmed demonstrators.
But little information filtered out due to a near total shutdown of the Internet in the impoverished region bordering Pakistan, which has a large ethnic Baluch population and has been a flashpoint for cross-border attacks by separatists and Sunni extremists.
The Internet shutdown was a “measure authorities appear to be using as a tool to conceal gross human rights violations and possible international crimes such as extrajudicial killings,” freedom of expression groups Access Now, Article 19 and Miaan Group said in a joint statement with Amnesty International.
Campaigners say such shutdowns, which recall those seen in recent months during street protests in Belarus and Myanmar, have a dual purpose.
They seek to prevent people from using social media messaging services to mobilize protests but also hinder the documentation of rights violations that could be used to rally support at home and abroad.
Iran in November 2019 imposed nationwide Internet limits during rare protests against fuel hikes that the authorities suppressed in a deadly crackdown.
Rights groups fear the same tactic risks being used again during potentially tense presidential elections this summer.

The Sistan-Baluchistan shutdown saw mobile Internet services halted, effectively shutting down the net in an area where phones account for over 95 percent of Internet use.
“It is aimed at harming documentation and the ability of people to mobilize and coordinate,” Mahsa Alimardani, Iran researcher with the Article 19 freedom of expression group, told AFP. “It helps the authorities to be able to control the narrative.”
State media said there were attacks on government buildings in Saravan and that a policeman was killed when unrest spread to the provincial capital Zahedan.
The governor of the city’s region, Abouzarmahdi Nakahei, denounced “fake” reports of deaths in the protests, blaming “foreign media.”
Alimardani noted that targeting mobile Internet connections made the shutdown different from the one seen in November 2019.
Then, Iranians were cut off from international Internet traffic but were able to continue highly-filtered activities on Iran’s homegrown Internet platform the National Information Network (NIN).
She said the documentation of atrocities was the authorities’ biggest fear. “It is a big rallying call when these videos go viral,” she said.


Unlike some other minority groups in Iran like Arabs and Kurds, the Baluch do not have major representation in the West to promote their cause and draw attention to alleged violations on social media.
Most Baluch adhere to the Sunni branch of Islam rather than the Shiism dominant in Iran and rights groups also say Baluch convicts have been disproportionately targeted by executions.
According to information received by Amnesty from Baluchi activists, at least 10 people were killed on February 22 when Revolutionary Guards “unlawfully and deliberately used lethal force” against unarmed Baluchi fuel porters near Saravan.
The crackdown came after the security forces blocked a road to impede the work of the porters, who cross between Iran and Pakistan to sell fuel.
Amnesty added that security forces also used unlawful and excessive force against people who protested in response to the killings, as well as bystanders, leaving another two dead.


Amnesty’s Iran researcher Raha Bahreini told AFP that the toll was a “minimum figure” that Baluchi activists verified after confirming the victims’ names.
The New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran have an even higher toll of 23 dead, citing local sources.
The Internet shutdown “severely restricted the flow of information to rights defenders from contacts and eyewitnesses,” Bahreini told AFP.
“The authorities are fully aware they are preventing the outside world from learning about the extent and gravity of violations on the ground,” she added.
She said such unlawful shutdowns had turned into a “pattern” in Iran.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights spokesperson Rupert Colville said that the shutdown has impeded precise verification of the death toll and had “the apparent purpose of preventing access to information about what is happening there.”
The CHRI said Iran blocked Internet access “to kill protesters indiscriminately and out of the public eye and prevent protesters from communicating and organizing.”
“Security forces killed hundreds of protesters with impunity in November 2019, and they are doing it again now,” said its director Hadi Ghaemi.
sjw/jh/jz/oho

Egypt hopes to resume talks with Ethiopia on Grand Renaissance Dam

Egypt hopes to resume talks with Ethiopia on Grand Renaissance Dam
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

Egypt hopes to resume talks with Ethiopia on Grand Renaissance Dam

Egypt hopes to resume talks with Ethiopia on Grand Renaissance Dam
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

CAIRO: Egypt hopes to resume talks soon with Ethiopia over the controversial mega-dam to reach an agreement that serves the interests of the three parties involved in the dispute, its foreign minister said.   

Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry said his country has been communicating with Ethiopia over the Grand Renaissance Dam, which Cairo fears it will significantly cut its crucial water supplies from the Nile River.

No talks on the matter were made outside the framework of the African Union (AU), Shoukry was cited by local daily Al-Masry El-Youm . The AU has been mediating the talks between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia. 

Egypt and Sudan have voiced their concern about the possible threats posed by the dam and how it could negatively affect their water share if Ethiopia abstained from signing a binding and legal agreement on the dam operation and the process of filling its reservoir.

Topics: Egypt Ethiopia

Related

Update Dam discussion deadlock requires coordination, say Egyptian and Sudanese leaders
Middle-East
Dam discussion deadlock requires coordination, say Egyptian and Sudanese leaders
President El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s position on the imperative to reach a binding legal agreement regarding filling and operating the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). (AFP/File Photo)
Middle-East
Egyptian president: We must reach legal agreement on Ethiopian dam

Arab League, Greece discuss ways to enhance relations

Arab League, Greece discuss ways to enhance relations
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

Arab League, Greece discuss ways to enhance relations

Arab League, Greece discuss ways to enhance relations
  • Aboul Gheit discussed the Arab League’s keenness to maintain periodic political coordination with Greece
  • Libya’s parliament will hold a crucial vote for a new government on Tuesday
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Arab League called for creating a cooperation mechanism with Greece to enhance relations between the Arab world and the country, local daily Egypt Today reported on Monday.
Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit met with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Cairo where both sides discussed regional and international issues.
Aboul Gheit discussed the Arab League’s keenness to also maintain periodic political coordination with Greece in multiple regional and international forums.
He further stated the Arab League’s support to Libya’s new executive authority, adding that he hopes the country’s state division ends, its state institutions become unified and that elections are held, as scheduled, by the end of 2021.
Libya’s parliament will hold a crucial vote for a new government on Tuesday in the first reunited session of parliament in years, hailed by the UN as “historic.”
Dendias also met with Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry where both sides discussed cooperation in different fields, as well as regional issues of mutual concern.

Topics: Greece Arab League Libya

Related

Special Greece and Egypt reach compromise in eastern Mediterranean
Middle-East
Greece and Egypt reach compromise in eastern Mediterranean
Special Arab League: Ethiopia must respect Nile rights of Egypt, Sudan
Middle-East
Arab League: Ethiopia must respect Nile rights of Egypt, Sudan

Latest updates

UAE to operate second Barakah nuclear power plant
UAE to operate second Barakah nuclear power plant
‘Memory Box’ is a haunting look at love in battered Beirut
‘Memory Box’ is a haunting look at love in battered Beirut
UAE-based car-servicing platform raises $10m funding, eyes Gulf expansion
UAE-based car-servicing platform raises $10m funding, eyes Gulf expansion
Airstrike kills 10 Daesh militants in Nineveh, north of Iraq
Airstrike kills 10 Daesh militants in Nineveh, north of Iraq
On-form Muguruza stakes claim for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title
On-form Muguruza stakes claim for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.