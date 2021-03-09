Oman to cut income tax on SMEs, offer investors long-term residency

UAE-based venture builder eyes Saudi startup market

DUBAI: Hatch & Boost, an Abu Dhabi-based venture builder (VB), was officially launched this week to spur further growth in the region’s hyperactive startup scene, particularly supporting homegrown “impact-driven business models.”

The venture builder will co-create startups alongside entrepreneurs – from concept stage to market introduction – and help to reduce costs by offering a shared pool of resources to participants.

“Our mission at Hatch & Boost is to bridge the gap between ideation and growth through our unique venture building model, which offers hands-on support from a startup’s early-most stages,” Faris Mesmar, the VB’s co-founder and managing partner, said.

Hatch and Boost has launched two tech startups in the UAE, with three more in the pipeline.

“The startup scene in the UAE has evolved considerably in recent years, and today it is a hotspot for startup activity, supported by an excellent entrepreneur-friendly infrastructure,” Mesmar added.

This startup outlook also applies to Saudi Arabia, he told Arab News, adding that they plan to bring the venture builder to the Kingdom to capitalize on its potential.

“KSA is on our radar, predominantly because it is a flourishing market with an ecosystem that’s suitable for startups,” he said.

“The PIF (Public Investment Fund) is a great example of this, as it continues to move the needle on supporting the startup ecosystem and creating a successful SME infrastructure,” Faris explained.

He added: “We have our eyes on the market, as do investors, on the rising talent and wave of entrepreneurship in the Kingdom.”