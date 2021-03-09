You are here

  • Home
  • Oman to cut income tax on SMEs, offer investors long-term residency

Oman to cut income tax on SMEs, offer investors long-term residency

Oman to cut income tax on SMEs, offer investors long-term residency
The was part of a series of measures and incentives to boost economic growth. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z7y7r

Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Oman to cut income tax on SMEs, offer investors long-term residency

Oman to cut income tax on SMEs, offer investors long-term residency
  • State TV also reported Oman will soon offer long-term residency permits for foreign investors
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Oman will reduce income tax for small and medium businesses for 2020 and 2021 and will offer long-term residency permits for foreign investors, state TV said on Tuesday.
The plans are part of Oman’s Vision 2040 aimed at diversifying the economy away from oil, which makes up the bulk of state revenues.
Oman is one of the Gulf’s weakest economies and was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices. The International Monetary Fund said last month its economy likely shrank 6.4 percent in 2020 and estimated it would make a modest recovery to 1.8 percent growth this year.
The measures also include income tax being reduced for companies in sectors aimed at economic diversification that will begin operating this year.
Oman will also cut rent at the Duqm Special Economic Zone and industrial areas until the end of 2022.
It said granting longer residencies for foreign investors would be done “in accordance with specific controls and conditions that will be announced later after their study is completed by the Council of Ministers, in addition to incentives related to the market.”
The cabinet also approved a long-term urban growth strategy that “is considered a key enabler for achieving Oman Vision 2040,” state TV said citing Oman’s ruler, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said.

Topics: Oman SMEs economy

Related

Oman café stops serving beverages in baby bottles, UAE’s Ajman shutters shop for violating COVID-19 measures
Middle-East
Oman café stops serving beverages in baby bottles, UAE’s Ajman shutters shop for violating COVID-19 measures
Oman has fastest port operations in the world, UN body says
Business & Economy
Oman has fastest port operations in the world, UN body says

UAE licenses second unit of Barakah nuclear power plant

UAE licenses second unit of Barakah nuclear power plant
Updated 09 March 2021
Reuters

UAE licenses second unit of Barakah nuclear power plant

UAE licenses second unit of Barakah nuclear power plant
  • Barakah to supply one quarter of peak demand
  • Nuclear joins gas and solar power projects
Updated 09 March 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: The nuclear regulator in UAE has issued an operating license for the second unit of the Barakah nuclear power plant, an official from the regulator said on Tuesday.
The plant in the Al Dhafrah region of Abu Dhabi, one of the seven emirates making up the UAE and the nation’s capital, is the first nuclear power station in the Arab world and part of the Gulf oil producer’s efforts to diversify its energy mix.
Barakah’s Unit 1 was connected to the national power grid in August and in December reached 100 percent of reactor power capacity during testing.
Unit 1’s commercial operations are expected to start this year, Hamad Al Kaabi, deputy chairman of Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) and the UAE’s representative at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told journalists.
The project has faced delays, some related to training staff as the country builds a nuclear industry from scratch.
Construction on Unit 1 began in 2012 and the plant was expected to start up in 2017, but FANR did not grant a license to the operator Nawah Energy Company until February 2020.
Nawah first applied to FANR for licenses for the two units in 2015.
When completed Barakah, which is being built by Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO), will have four reactors with 5,600 megawatts (MW) of total capacity — equivalent to around 25 percent of the UAE’s peak demand.
Construction of Unit 3 is 94 percent complete and Unit 4 is 87 percent complete, Kaabi said.
Asked about security at the plant, Kaabi said measures were in place to protect the site from physical and cyber threats. He did not provide details.

Topics: nuclear Abu Dhabi Korea UAE construction

Related

UAE to operate second Barakah nuclear power plant
Middle-East
UAE to operate second Barakah nuclear power plant

OECD hikes 2021 world growth forecast to 5.6% on vaccine, stimulus rollout

OECD hikes 2021 world growth forecast to 5.6% on vaccine, stimulus rollout
Updated 09 March 2021
AFP

OECD hikes 2021 world growth forecast to 5.6% on vaccine, stimulus rollout

OECD hikes 2021 world growth forecast to 5.6% on vaccine, stimulus rollout
  • The “top policy priority” is to deploy vaccines as quickly as possible, to save lives as well as to speed economic recovery.
Updated 09 March 2021
AFP

PARIS: The OECD sharply hiked its 2021 global growth forecast on Tuesday as the deployment of coronavirus vaccines and a huge US stimulus program greatly improve the economic prospects.
The Paris-based Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development said it now expects the global economy to grow 5.6 percent, an increase of 1.4 percentage points from its December forecast.
“Global economic prospects have improved markedly in recent months, helped by the gradual deployment of effective vaccines, announcements of additional fiscal support in some countries, and signs that economies are coping better with measures to suppress the virus,” it said in a report.
The recovery will be largely led by the United States thanks to President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus program, Laurence Boone, chief economist of the OECD, told AFP.
The OECD sees the US economy growing 6.5 percent this year, a very sharp increase of 3.3 percentage points on its previous forecast, with the world as a whole returning to pre-pandemic output levels by mid-2021.
But for the moment, only China, India and Turkey have surpassed pre-pandemic levels and the picture is very mixed elsewhere.
“Despite the improved global outlook, output and incomes in many countries will remain below the level expected prior to the pandemic at the end of 2022,” said the OECD, which groups the world’s most developed economies.
It said the “top policy priority” is to deploy vaccines as quickly as possible, to save lives as well as to speed economic recovery.
“There are huge and significant risks to our economic projections, most notably the pace of vaccination,” Boone told AFP.
“What we know is the faster countries vaccinate, the quicker they can reopen their economy,” she said.
Britain, which also has rolled out vaccines quickly, got a 0.9 percentage point increase to 5.1 percent — higher than the UK’s own forecast, which was lowered last week.
The eurozone, where vaccination campaigns have been slower, received only a 0.3 percentage point bump to 3.9 percent, as the recoveries in both Italy and France were revised lower.

Abu Dhabi opens region’s first COVID-19 test lab inside an airport

Abu Dhabi opens region’s first COVID-19 test lab inside an airport
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

Abu Dhabi opens region’s first COVID-19 test lab inside an airport

Abu Dhabi opens region’s first COVID-19 test lab inside an airport
  • assengers arriving at Abu Dhabi International Airport through terminals 1 and 3 will be tested at the new facility
  • Results will be available in 90 minutes
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi is set to open the region’s first airport polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing laboratory for COVID-19.


The laboratory will be located within the Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH), and will provide quick coronavirus test results in line with global travel standards.

“Through partnering with Pure Health and Tamouh Healthcare, Abu Dhabi International Airport is now able to offer travelers state-of-the-art rapid testing services delivered by a dedicated laboratory facility,” said Shareef Hashim Al-Hashmi, chief executive of Abu Dhabi Airports.

The move comes as airports around the world explore new ways to accelerate the revival of air travel demand, which was heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The introduction of the RT-PCR COVID-19 testing is a milestone achievement in our ongoing efforts to facilitate the safe resumption of international air travel and support the recovery of the aviation industry,” Al-Hashimi said.

The 4,000-square-meter testing site has the capacity to test more than 20,000 travelers per day, according to a release.

Passengers arriving at Abu Dhabi International Airport through terminals 1 and 3 will be tested at the new facility, where results will be shared via SMS, WhatsApp, and the Alhosn mobile application in 90 minutes.

Those who test negative and are coming from predetermined low-risk countries will not have to self-isolate. Otherwise, quarantine rules will apply – 10 days of self-isolation and mandatory use of quarantine wristband, which will be fitted at the facility.

Abu Dhabi Airports, the operator of AUH, earlier implemented safety mechanisms at the airport as it restores people’s confidence in traveling.

These airport enhancements include touchless elevator technology, thermal scanners with facial recognition capabilities, as well as sterilization tunnels.

Topics: Abu Dhabi transportation COVID-19 UAE

Related

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways reports $1.7 billion loss in 2020
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways reports $1.7 billion loss in 2020
Update Abu Dhabi to reopen cinemas with reduced capacity, Dubai bans cafes offering drinks in baby bottles
Middle-East
Abu Dhabi to reopen cinemas with reduced capacity, Dubai bans cafes offering drinks in baby bottles

Pandemic to stall UAE banks’ recovery in early 2021: A&M report

Pandemic to stall UAE banks’ recovery in early 2021: A&M report
Updated 09 March 2021
Reuters

Pandemic to stall UAE banks’ recovery in early 2021: A&M report

Pandemic to stall UAE banks’ recovery in early 2021: A&M report
  • Growth in loans and advances during 2020 slowed sharply to 1.4 percent from 13.2 percent in 2019
Updated 09 March 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: The pandemic will continue to affect profitability for banks in the United Arabia Emirates (UAE) in the early quarters of 2021, after a sharp drop in return on equity last year, consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) said on Tuesday.
Return on equity fell to 7.7 percent in 2020 from 13.3 percent the previous year, A&M said in a report on the UAE’s top 10 banks.
“We possibly have not turned the corner,” Asad Ahmed, head of Middle East financial services for A&M told a briefing, saying this goes for banks globally as well as in the UAE.
“In terms of the region and the UAE, 2021 will continue to be a year which does not produce stellar results, but hopefully next year onwards we will see the numbers turn around.”
Growth in loans and advances during 2020 slowed sharply to 1.4 percent from 13.2 percent in 2019, the report said.
2021 is expected to be less volatile than the past year, but banks might see a deterioration in their asset quality after the completion of the central bank’s stimulus scheme later this year, it said.
Total loan-loss provisions jumped 79 percent year-on-year to 28.1 billion dirhams ($7.65 billion) for the top 10 UAE banks last year, as a challenging economic environment and banks’ exposure to several high-profile cases boosted impairments, A&M said.
UAE banks have been hurt by their exposure to hospital operator NMC Health, which disclosed more than $4 billion in hidden debt after short-seller Muddy Waters questioned its financial reporting.
The hospital operator filed for administration in London in April last year.

Topics: UAE Coronavirus Banks Finance economy

Related

UAE-based venture builder eyes Saudi startup market
Business & Economy
UAE-based venture builder eyes Saudi startup market
UAE to operate second Barakah nuclear power plant
Middle-East
UAE to operate second Barakah nuclear power plant

UAE-based venture builder eyes Saudi startup market

UAE-based venture builder eyes Saudi startup market
Updated 09 March 2021
ONE CARLO DIAZ

UAE-based venture builder eyes Saudi startup market

UAE-based venture builder eyes Saudi startup market
  • Hatch and Boost has launched two tech startups in the UAE, with three more in the pipeline
Updated 09 March 2021
ONE CARLO DIAZ

DUBAI: Hatch & Boost, an Abu Dhabi-based venture builder (VB), was officially launched this week to spur further growth in the region’s hyperactive startup scene, particularly supporting homegrown “impact-driven business models.”

The venture builder will co-create startups alongside entrepreneurs – from concept stage to market introduction – and help to reduce costs by offering a shared pool of resources to participants.

“Our mission at Hatch & Boost is to bridge the gap between ideation and growth through our unique venture building model, which offers hands-on support from a startup’s early-most stages,” Faris Mesmar, the VB’s co-founder and managing partner, said.

Hatch and Boost has launched two tech startups in the UAE, with three more in the pipeline.

“The startup scene in the UAE has evolved considerably in recent years, and today it is a hotspot for startup activity, supported by an excellent entrepreneur-friendly infrastructure,” Mesmar added.

This startup outlook also applies to Saudi Arabia, he told Arab News, adding that they plan to bring the venture builder to the Kingdom to capitalize on its potential.

“KSA is on our radar, predominantly because it is a flourishing market with an ecosystem that’s suitable for startups,” he said.

“The PIF (Public Investment Fund) is a great example of this, as it continues to move the needle on supporting the startup ecosystem and creating a successful SME infrastructure,” Faris explained.

He added: “We have our eyes on the market, as do investors, on the rising talent and wave of entrepreneurship in the Kingdom.”

Topics: UAE economy Saudi startup

Related

Women’s healthcare startup planning Saudi expansion
Business & Economy
Women’s healthcare startup planning Saudi expansion
MITEF announces winners of Saudi startup competition
Corporate News
MITEF announces winners of Saudi startup competition

Latest updates

Lebanon protesters block roads over worsening poverty
Lebanon protesters block roads over worsening poverty
Moore-Gilbert says Iran tried ‘many times’ to recruit her as spy
Moore-Gilbert says Iran tried ‘many times’ to recruit her as spy
War-weary Syrian children foresee prolonged displacement: Study
In their study titled “Anywhere but Syria,” Save the Children has found that a huge swathe of the refugee children population cannot see themselves returning in the near future. (AFP/File Photo)
Greek hitman fails to block prison transfer with hunger strike
Greek hitman fails to block prison transfer with hunger strike
UAE’s jiu-jitsu elite face off against the world’s best fighters
UAE’s jiu-jitsu elite face off against the world’s best fighters

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.