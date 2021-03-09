You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai signs Apple TV deal

Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai signs Apple TV deal

Malala Yousafzai, Nobel Peace Prize winner after surviving a Taliban assassination attempt, has signed a deal with Apple TV+ that will see her produce dramas and documentaries that focus on women and children. (AFP/File Photo)
Malala Yousafzai, Nobel Peace Prize winner after surviving a Taliban assassination attempt, has signed a deal with Apple TV+ that will see her produce dramas and documentaries that focus on women and children. (AFP/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/psmf4

Updated 09 March 2021
AFP

Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai signs Apple TV deal

Malala Yousafzai, Nobel Peace Prize winner after surviving a Taliban assassination attempt, has signed a deal with Apple TV+ that will see her produce dramas and documentaries that focus on women and children. (AFP/File Photo)
  • The multi-year partnership would “draw on her ability to inspire people around the world”
Updated 09 March 2021
AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, who won the Nobel Peace Prize as a teenager after surviving a Taliban assassination attempt, has signed a deal with Apple TV+ that will see her produce dramas and documentaries that focus on women and children.
The multi-year partnership would “draw on her ability to inspire people around the world,” the company said in a statement, adding that content would also include animation and children’s series.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to support women, young people, writers, and artists in reflecting the world as they see it,” the 23-year-old was quoted as saying.
Yousafzai earned the wrath of the Taliban as a 10-year-old in rural northwest Pakistan when she began campaigning for education rights for girls.
At the time, the Pakistani Taliban had gained a significant foothold in the Swat Valley, imposing a fundamentalist version of Islam on areas they controlled — banning education for girls and employment for women.
Yousafzai drew international attention with a series of blogs and articles she wrote about everyday life and hopes for a better future, but her fame incensed the Taliban, whose leadership ordered her murder.
In October 2012, a Taliban assassin shot the then-15-year-old as she rode home on a bus from school. The bullet struck near her left eye, went through her neck and lodged in her shoulder.
She recovered after months of treatment at home and abroad before co-writing a best-selling memoir titled “I am Malala,” which drew even more international attention.
Yousafzai was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize as a 17-year-old in 2014, sharing the award with Kailash Satyarthi, a children’s rights activist from India.
She graduated from Britain’s Oxford University last year and has since created a digital publication for girls and women, and formed her own TV production company.
“I believe in the power of stories to bring families together, forge friendships, build movements, and inspire children to dream,” she was quoted as saying in Monday’s statement.

Topics: media Malala Yousafzai Apple TV Pakistan

Related

Turkish journalist’s fingers broken in street mob attack

Turkish journalist’s fingers broken in street mob attack
Levent Gultekin. (Photo/Twitter)
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

Turkish journalist’s fingers broken in street mob attack

Turkish journalist’s fingers broken in street mob attack
  • The MHP is currently a political ally to Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) for holding the parliamentary majority
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

ANKARA: Turkish journalist Levent Gultekin has been attacked by a 25-strong group of people following his recent criticisms of the late politician and founder of the country’s Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Alparslan Turkes.

Rights activists and opposition figures on Tuesday called on the Turkish government to name the perpetrators of the assault, which took place in a busy Istanbul street and came in the wake of several similar attacks which had so far gone unpunished.

The freeing of a number of prisoners last year under an amnesty law was slammed for allowing the release of ultra-nationalist far-right gangs — known as the Gray Wolves and banned in several European countries — back into communities.

An investigation has been launched into the assault on Gultekin, which was caught on a security camera near Halk TV, an opposition channel where he was heading to take part in a program. The writer was left with broken fingers.

“These 25 people are probably proud of themselves. I would be very embarrassed if I were them. Attacking one person as a group of 25 people is banditry,” Gultekin said on Halk TV.

And he told Arab News: “I was a bit anxious, but I wasn’t expecting an assault of such scale. Turkey’s rule of law is under severe strain and those who have close ties with the rulers enjoy immunity.”

Last week, Gultekin criticized Turkes for having spread racism in the country, sparking a social media backlash from several senior members of the MHP.

Separately, MHP deputy leader, Semih Yalcin, called Gultekin “a sick man, an enemy of the Turks, and a separatist who hates those the nation loves, slanders those it values, attempts to defame those it respects, and slams the reputable with hatred and enmity.”

Last year, Yalcin also criminalized the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party by defining its members as “a flock of insects that need to be exterminated.”

The MHP is currently a political ally to Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) for holding the parliamentary majority.

Berk Esen, a political scientist from Sabanci University in Istanbul, told Arab News: “In a worrisome manner, political violence has increased in recent months, due to the ruling bloc’s harsh language and retributive policies against its opponents. While growing repression is felt more widely, journalists have especially been hard hit by this autocratization process in the country.”

In January, simultaneous attacks by nationalistic gangs were carried out in the capital city Ankara against individuals critical of the MHP, including opposition politicians and dissident journalists.

“Although such attacks are carried out in crowded city centers, the perpetrators have either not been caught or released immediately, leading many commentators to think that they have tacit support from the state authorities.

“Due to the politicization of the judicial system, there is little accountability for crimes committed against government critics,” Esen said.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the main opposition CHP, was recently warned to “watch his step” by Alaattin Cakici, a notorious mafia leader politically affiliated with the MHP.

Gultekin said: “This attack doesn’t only target me. Nobody’s life is secure in Turkey. Some 67 women were murdered in the first 65 days of 2021. The rules aim to oblige people for respecting a social order. But when you remove that wall of law, all the evil is also set free.

“As dissident journalists, we are talking and writing for objecting against the wrongdoings. We cannot remain silent and such attacks cannot silence us at all as long as we are willing to live in a better country with more democracy and more freedom of speech,” he added.

Esen noted that there appeared to be a rift within the ruling bloc between the AKP and MHP when it came to state critics.

“The MHP leadership has openly criticized dissident journalists, who were subsequently attacked on the street. Meanwhile, government authorities have openly criticized such attacks on dissidents, preferring to use more subtle mechanisms to weaken the opposition, including long prosecutions and direct pressure on media organs,” he said.

 

Topics: Levent Gultekin

Related

Special Turkey likely to host Afghan peace meeting  
Middle-East
Turkey likely to host Afghan peace meeting  
Turkey ready to normalize ties with Egypt, Gulf countries following years of tension
Middle-East
Turkey ready to normalize ties with Egypt, Gulf countries following years of tension

Burger King burnt over offensive tweet on International Women’s Day

Fast-food chain Burger King found itself on the griddle and getting burnt over an offensive tongue-in-cheek tweet on International Women’s Day that backfired massively on the burger brand. (File/AFP)
Fast-food chain Burger King found itself on the griddle and getting burnt over an offensive tongue-in-cheek tweet on International Women’s Day that backfired massively on the burger brand. (File/AFP)
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

Burger King burnt over offensive tweet on International Women’s Day

Fast-food chain Burger King found itself on the griddle and getting burnt over an offensive tongue-in-cheek tweet on International Women’s Day that backfired massively on the burger brand. (File/AFP)
  • “Women belong in the kitchen,” the now-deleted tweet by Burger King UK read on Monday
  • While the thread was meant to reference the male-dominated UK kitchens and attempt to help women break through by awarding culinary scholarships, the chain deleted the tweet and issued an apology instead
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Fast-food chain Burger King found itself on the griddle and getting burnt over an offensive tongue-in-cheek tweet on International Women’s Day that backfired massively on the burger brand.

“Women belong in the kitchen,” the now-deleted tweet by Burger King UK read on Monday.

While the thread was meant to reference the male-dominated UK kitchens and attempt to help women break through by awarding culinary scholarships, the chain deleted the tweet and issued an apology instead. 

“We hear you. We got our initial tweet wrong and we’re sorry. Our aim was to draw attention to the fact that only 20% of professional chefs in UK kitchens are women and to help change that by awarding culinary scholarships,” the apology read. “We will do better next time.”

There was a large backlash on social media as the original tweet had to be deleted due to “abusive comments in the thread and we don't want to leave the space open for that.”

Topics: Burger King International Women's Day

Related

Step aside Burger King, Lebanon’s Malak Al-Batata is claiming the French fries sandwich
Lifestyle
Step aside Burger King, Lebanon’s Malak Al-Batata is claiming the French fries sandwich
‘Burger King’ serves sandwiches flame-grilled by sun
Corporate News
‘Burger King’ serves sandwiches flame-grilled by sun

Only 2 news outlets corrected fake news regarding late Saudi oil minister Ahmad Zaki Yamani’s OPEC position

Sheikh Ahmed Zaki Yamani, a key player in the first oil shock of 1973, has died at the age of 90 on February 23, 2021. (File/AFP)
Sheikh Ahmed Zaki Yamani, a key player in the first oil shock of 1973, has died at the age of 90 on February 23, 2021. (File/AFP)
Updated 09 March 2021
TAREK ALI AHMAD

Only 2 news outlets corrected fake news regarding late Saudi oil minister Ahmad Zaki Yamani’s OPEC position

Sheikh Ahmed Zaki Yamani, a key player in the first oil shock of 1973, has died at the age of 90 on February 23, 2021. (File/AFP)
  • Arab News exposed the mistake regarding Ahmad Zaki Yamani’s OPEC role on Feb. 24
Updated 09 March 2021
TAREK ALI AHMAD

LONDON: Only two regional media outlets — CNN Arabic and London-based Asharq Al-Awsat — have corrected a mistake relating to coverage of late Saudi Oil Minister Ahmad Zaki Yamani.

Following his death on Feb. 23, the aforementioned outlets were two of many that mistakenly reported that he was the first secretary-general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) — despite OPEC itself confirming this was not the case.

The common mistake was exposed at the time by the Arab News Research & Studies Unit, which tracked coverage of Yamani’s death and found that most Saudi and regional media outlets relied on his Arabic Wikipedia page. The Wikipedia entry contained inaccurate and unsourced information.

Speaking to Arab News over the phone at the time, a spokesperson for OPEC in Vienna firmly denied that Yamani was ever a secretary-general or the first conference president. He was in fact the fourth — a role he presided over seven times, first in 1962.

CNN Arabic and Asharq Al-Awsat immediately corrected the fallacy. But other outlets — all of them previously named by Arab News, including Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ekhbariya channel, dailies Saudi Gazette and Okaz, and international broadcasters Al Jazeera and RT Arabic — seemed adamant on keeping the error and not issuing a correction.

“Not correcting the mistake about Ahmad Zaki Yamani at first glance, after the error was pointed out, shows sloppiness and lack of professionalism. If it was done intentionally, it would indicate malicious intent,” Magda Abu-Fadil, a veteran journalist and director of Media Unlimited, told Arab News.

“In either case, it undermines the journalist’s or media’s credibility that published that news item. Worst-case scenario, if it were a security-related issue, it could endanger people — all of which is unacceptable and unethical.”

A simple phone call, or even a cursory skim of OPEC’s official list of secretaries-general, would have revealed that Yamani’s name does not appear as the first — or indeed at all.

Despite his legendary standing and influence, the late minister was never a secretary-general, but was in fact the first Saudi representative on the OPEC board of governors.

Topics: Saudi Arabia ahmad zaki yamani Wikipedia

Related

Special Sheikh Ahmad Zaki Yamani, a key player in the first oil shock of 1973, has died at the age of 90 on February 23, 2021. (AN collage)
Media
How a Wikipedia error took root in the world’s media: Ahmad Zaki Yamani, the ‘first OPEC secretary-general’ that never was
Special Kingdom mourns long-serving oil minister Yamani
Saudi Arabia
Kingdom mourns long-serving oil minister Yamani

Spotify to support more women creators

Spotify to support more women creators
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

Spotify to support more women creators

Spotify to support more women creators
  • The company’s global program aims to support female creators beyond just Women’s History Month in March
  • Spotify playlists such as Women of Arab Music, SAWTIK and Iconic Arab Women will represent Arab female artists in the Equal Hub
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Spotify is launching “Equal,” a global commitment dedicated to fostering equity for women in audio and celebrating their contributions. The program will highlight women artists around the world through partnerships, activations and new content experiences, and will offer support both on and off the platform.

In November last year, Spotify launched Sawtik, its inaugural women-in-music initiative for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, to amplify the voices of emerging female artists. Under the new program Equal, Sawtik artists will have an opportunity to share the global stage.

Spotify is launching the Equal Hub, a dedicated space on the platform to highlight women creators. Spotify playlists such as Women of Arab Music, SAWTIK and Iconic Arab Women will represent Arab female artists in the Equal Hub.

It also launched a new music and talk show with several episodes on March 8 called “WOMN.” The episodes featured women creators and influencers such as music producer and DJ Tokimonsta, and actor and content creator Jenny Lorenzo discussing women-centered content and share their personal reflections on music that inspired them.

Additionally, Spotify is creating an invite-only Equal Board made up of 15 organizations. Spotify will offer each organization a one-time grant to work together on ways to make the audio industry more equitable for women creators.

“March may be Women’s History Month, but spotlighting the voices of women is something we are committed to doing year-round,” the company wrote in a blog post.

In April, Spotify is expanding the Equal program to 50 countries. It will also continue to build on programs such as Sound Up, which supports under-represented podcasters, and EQL, a paid residency program for female audio professionals.

Topics:  Spotify Sawtik Equal Hub

Related

Spotify announces Ramadan podcast in partnership with Obamas
Media
Spotify announces Ramadan podcast in partnership with Obamas

Facebook launches e-book to celebrate International Women’s Day

Facebook launches e-book to celebrate International Women’s Day
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

Facebook launches e-book to celebrate International Women’s Day

Facebook launches e-book to celebrate International Women’s Day
  • Digital book throws spotlight on achievements of women from MENAT region
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Facebook has developed an e-book featuring 26 women from the media and entertainment industries in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey (MENAT) region.

Designed to mark International Women’s Day, the e-book includes stories and messages from women aimed at encouraging, advising, and inspiring readers.

The launch of the e-book comes on the back of the #SheCreates virtual event held in December. The program will continue throughout the year, with focused events and content tailor-made for women.

“This International Women’s Day, we’re amplifying the voices of a diverse group of women who are creating value across communities in the region,” said Moon Baz, Facebook’s strategic partner manager for the MENA region.

“These are influential individuals who, in some way or another, have shown an ability to bring people together both on and off our platforms by creating change and leaving a resounding impact on the lives of others.”

A recording of the #SheCreates event is now available on the Facebook Arabia page.

Derya Matras, regional director for Facebook in Africa, the Middle East, and Turkey, said: “The purpose of #SheCreates is embedded within its name; it’s shining a much-needed spotlight on the incredible, daily impact of women around the region, the difference they make, and the change they create.”

Topics: international women's day 2021 Facebook

Related

VFS Global switches to an all-female staff on Women’s Day
Corporate News
VFS Global switches to an all-female staff on Women’s Day
Saudi woman racer sets sights on British F3 Championship
Sport
Saudi woman racer sets sights on British F3 Championship

Latest updates

PIF’s Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company issues $1.07bn sukuk
PIF’s Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company issues $1.07bn sukuk
Vodafone says tower business could be worth $17.4bn at float
Vodafone says tower business could be worth $17.4bn at float
West Bank refuge welcomes unfancied donkeys
West Bank refuge welcomes unfancied donkeys
Men unite in campaign to end global violence against women
Men unite in campaign to end global violence against women
Kabul mulls Russian offer to host Afghan peace talks
Kabul mulls Russian offer to host Afghan peace talks

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.