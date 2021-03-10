You are here

Duterte: More jabs coming but 'don't let guard down yet'

Duterte: More jabs coming but ‘don’t let guard down yet’
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte shows a vial containing the AstraZeneca vaccine as it arrives at Villamor Air Base in Metro Manila, Philippines on Thursday March 4, 2021. (AP)
Ellie Aben

Duterte: More jabs coming but ‘don’t let guard down yet’

Duterte: More jabs coming but ‘don’t let guard down yet’
  • The government launched a nationwide vaccination program on March 4, inoculating health workers in the first phase
MANILA: The Philippines is set to sign a new agreement with US drugmaker Novavax and the Serum Institute of India (SII) on Wednesday to procure 30 million doses of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) jabs.

“We will sign tomorrow, March 10, the supply agreement with Novavax. That’s 30 million doses,” President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesperson, Harry Roque, said during a press briefing in Malacañang on Tuesday.

To initiate the process, National Task Force Against COVID-19 (NTFAC) chief and vaccine czar, Carlito Galvez Jr., will fly to India on Tuesday to ink the deal.

Roque added that the government had also signed a purchase order for 1 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine from China — plus a supply agreement for 13 million doses of Moderna vaccine  — and another 7 million doses of the Moderna jabs from the private sector.

Galvez said that the Philippines might receive more than 20 million doses of vaccines in April, May or June, with shipments from Sinovac, Novavax and the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility expected in June or July.

In total, the Philippines has already received 1.125 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 600,000 doses of Sinovac donated by China.

The government launched a nationwide vaccination program on March 4, inoculating health workers in the first phase.

Meanwhile, Duterte reminded Filipinos to strictly observe health protocols on Monday, after a surge in COVID-19 infections across the Philippines.

“You have only one life to live, so please guard yourself,” he said during his weekly public address.

He blamed the surge in cases, particularly in the National Capital Region (NCR), or Metro Manila, on those who had failed to follow health protocols.

“Because of this, the public must be put on notice on the importance of observing health protocols,” he said.

“Many have died, and many got infected. Metro Manila now has the highest number of cases. What’s the reason for this? Well, those who don’t believe in social distancing, those who don’t believe in personal hygiene,” he added.

He further emphasized the importance of washing hands and wearing face masks before urging Filipinos “not to let their guard down against the coronavirus disease.”

Duterte then asked the public to trust the government, which, he said, was “doing everything” to address the current health crisis.

“Believe in your government … follow our advise and help bring down the COVID-19 cases,” Duterte said, adding that reducing the rate of infection would help the government “effectively combat” emerging COVID-19 variants.

As of Tuesday, the Department of Health (DoH) had recorded 2,668 new infections, taking the total tally to 600,428 cases and 12,528 deaths.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III reported a spike in the number of cases in region 4A or Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Central Visayas, and NCR.

“The NCR recorded a high two-week growth rate,” Duque said, adding those at “critical risk are Pasay City and Malabon City while those in the high-risk level are the cities of Navotas, Makati and San Juan.”

The health chief also assured the public that despite the rising number of infections in those areas, “the government was doing everything to ensure that hospitals can treat individuals.”

Malacañang on Monday also said that the government had ruled out re-imposing a strict lockdown in the country due to “sufficient health care capacity.”

Topics: Rodrigo Duterte Philippines

China committing genocide against Uighurs: report

China committing genocide against Uighurs: report
Updated 09 March 2021
AFP

China committing genocide against Uighurs: report

China committing genocide against Uighurs: report
  • Rights activists have said Xinjiang is home to a vast network of extrajudicial internment camps that have imprisoned at least one million people
  • Newlines released a report in December that alleged ethnic minority laborers in Xinjiang were being forced to pick cotton through a coercive state-run program
Updated 09 March 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: The Chinese government’s treatment of Uighurs has violated “each and every act” prohibited by the United Nations’ Genocide Convention, a report by dozens of international experts alleged Tuesday.
The report from Washington-based think tank Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy offers an independent analysis of what legal responsibility Beijing could bear over its actions in the northwestern Xinjiang region.
Rights activists have said Xinjiang is home to a vast network of extrajudicial internment camps that have imprisoned at least one million people, which China has defended as vocational training centers to counter extremism.
“Uighurs are suffering serious bodily and mental harm from systematic torture and cruel treatment, including rape, sexual abuse, exploitation, and public humiliation, at the hands of camp officials,” the report said.
The outgoing administration of president Donald Trump declared in January that China is carrying out genocide against the Uighurs and other mostly Muslim people.
For their part, Canadian MPs voted in February to label Beijing’s treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang as genocide, and ministers called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to officially label it as such.
Newlines identified over 30 experts in fields ranging from international law to Chinese ethnic policies it said had examined the available evidence regarding Beijing’s treatment of Uighur people and the Genocide Convention.
The convention was approved by the United Nations General Assembly in December 1948, with signatories that include China and 151 other countries.
It offers a handful of specific definitions of genocide, such as deliberately imposing conditions “calculated to bring about (a group’s) physical destruction in whole or in part.”
While violating just part of the convention can qualify as genocide, the report alleges Chinese authorities are in “breach of each and every act prohibited” by the definitions.
“The persons and entities perpetrating the... acts of genocide are all state agents or organs — acting under the effective control of the State — manifesting an intent to destroy the Uighurs as a group,” the report alleges.
Newlines, which was previously known as Center for Global Policy, released a report in December that alleged ethnic minority laborers in Xinjiang were being forced to pick cotton through a coercive state-run program.
The report — which referenced online government documents — said the total number involved in three majority-Uighur regions exceeds a 2018 estimate of 517,000 people forced to pick cotton as part of the scheme by hundreds of thousands.
China has strongly denied allegations of forced labor involving Uighurs in Xinjiang and says training programs, work schemes and better education have helped stamp out extremism in the region.

Topics: China Xinjiang Uighurs

US State Dept blacklists two Iranian officials over human rights violations

US State Dept blacklists two Iranian officials over human rights violations
Updated 09 March 2021
Reuters

US State Dept blacklists two Iranian officials over human rights violations

US State Dept blacklists two Iranian officials over human rights violations
  • IRGC interrogators Ali Hemmatian and Masoud Safdari, their immediate families ineligible to enter the United States
Updated 09 March 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON – The US State Department on Tuesday blacklisted two Iranian officials from Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), accusing them of their involvement in human rights violations during 2019 and 2020 protests in Iran.
IRGC interrogators Ali Hemmatian and Masoud Safdari and their immediate family members are now ineligible for entry into the United States, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement adding: “We will continue to consider all appropriate tools to impose costs on those responsible for human rights violations and abuses in Iran.”

Topics: Iran-US relations Iran-US tensions

At least 39 migrants drown off Tunisia as two boats capsize

At least 39 migrants drown off Tunisia as two boats capsize
Updated 09 March 2021
AFP

At least 39 migrants drown off Tunisia as two boats capsize

At least 39 migrants drown off Tunisia as two boats capsize
  • Tunisian defense ministry said 39 bodies had been retrieved so far, with children among the dead
  • The boats left shore overnight carrying mainly migrants from sub-Saharan Africa dreaming of reaching Europe
Updated 09 March 2021
AFP

TUNIS: At least 39 migrants drowned off Tunisia when two boats capsized on Tuesday, the defense ministry said, as numbers risking the dangerous crossing to Europe continue to rise.
Rescuers pulled 165 survivors from the floundering boats out of the sea to safety.
It was not immediately clear what caused both boats to capsize, but vessels leaving the North African coast for Europe are often heavily overloaded makeshift crafts, departing at night even in rough weather to avoid detection from the coast guard.
Tunisian National Guard spokesman Houcem Eddine Jebabli said the “search is still on for survivors and bodies.”
The defense ministry said 39 bodies had been retrieved so far, with children among the dead, but no further details were given.
The boats left shore overnight carrying mainly migrants from sub-Saharan Africa dreaming of reaching Europe, but they were spotted by the coast guard off the Tunisian port of Sfax, according to the authorities.
Last year saw an upsurge of makeshift boats attempting to cross the central Mediterranean, the deadliest route for would-be migrants to Europe.
Such vessels have continued to take to the sea almost daily this year, despite frequent poor weather.
“Departures have continued to rise,” said Romdhane Ben Amor, of the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights.
Since the beginning of 2021, 94 migrant boats have been intercepted, according to a count kept by his organization, against 47 in same period of 2020.
Meanwhile, 1,736 people have been arrested for attempting the crossing, around double the number in the same period last year.
Between January 1 and February 21, 3,800 migrants arrived illegally in Italy by sea, according to the UN refugee agency, including nearly 1,000 via Tunisia, and 2,500 via neighboring Libya.
Among illegal arrivals in Italy during 2020, Tunisian citizens constituted the biggest national contingent, numbering 12,000, the UNHCR said.
But many foreign nationals have also used Tunisia as a jumping off point for Europe.
Since the start of 2021, over half of migrants arrested in waters off Tunisia were from sub-Saharan Africa, according to the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights.
In February, 22 migrants of various African nationalities who departed Sidi Mansour, near the city of Sfax, disappeared at sea, while 25 were rescued by the Tunisian navy around 100 kilometers (about 60 miles) from the Italian island of Lampedusa. One body was retrieved.
In January, the Tunisian navy intercepted 50 migrants, including four Tunisians.

Topics: Tunisia Sfax migrants

UK faces legal challenge to aid budget cut

UK faces legal challenge to aid budget cut
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

UK faces legal challenge to aid budget cut

UK faces legal challenge to aid budget cut
  • PM faces opposition from members of his own party, including ex-ministers
  • Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Somalia among countries most likely to be affected by cut
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The UK government faces a possible legal challenge to its plans to cut overseas aid by members of its own party.

Backbench Conservative MPs, including former ministers and other senior figures, have acted after suggestions by Foreign Office Minister James Cleverly last week that the government could seek to amend its legal commitments to humanitarian spending next month without a vote in Parliament.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to oversee a raft of spending decisions in the coming weeks that will cause controversy, with the UK facing an economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent national lockdown measures.

As part of these measures, plans have been floated to reduce foreign aid spending from 0.7 percent of gross domestic product to 0.5 percent by 2022.

Spending would fall to around £9 billion ($12.5 billion) as a result, having been £15 billion before.

Among the Arab countries most likely to be negatively affected are Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Libya.

Last week, a leaked email showed the aid budgets to these countries could be cut by as much as two thirds, with Lebanon, in the midst of a financial crisis and a serious coronavirus outbreak, set to receive an even greater cut.

A government spokesman said: “The government is acting compatibly with the International Development Act, which explicitly envisages there may be a circumstance where the 0.7 percent target is not met.”

But MP Andrew Mitchell, the former international development secretary tasked with originally implementing the UK’s 0.7 percent target, said the new proposals are potentially unlawful, and he and other MPs will back a legal challenge if a vote in Parliament is not forthcoming.

“I was part of the team that drafted the law and it is very clear. It allows the government to breach the 0.7 percent target in exceptional circumstances, but not if it sets about doing so in a premeditated way,” he told The Times.

“If the government wants to change that, MPs need to vote on it. And if we don’t get a vote it will go to court. Then the judge will look at what Parliament intended and that is very clear. The government cannot balance its books on the back of the poorest people in the world.”

Topics: UK Yemen

Italian police bust migrant-smuggling cell

Italian police bust migrant-smuggling cell
Updated 09 March 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

Italian police bust migrant-smuggling cell

Italian police bust migrant-smuggling cell
  • 5 people arrested, 2 Iraqi Kurds under house arrest
  • Most of the migrants smuggled were Kurds from Syria, Iraq
Updated 09 March 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italian police have dismantled an organization in the country’s northeast that worked to illegally smuggle hundreds of migrants from Kurdish areas into Europe in exchange for large sums of money.

Five people were arrested in the city of Trieste, near the border with Croatia and Slovenia. Two Iraqi Kurds were also put under house arrest.

Operation Hub began a year ago in several Italian cities and was extended abroad, said Massimo De Bortoli, an anti-mafia prosecutor in Trieste.

Italian police said the organization aided and abetted illegal immigration to Europe, especially Germany and France. Most of the migrants were Kurds from Syria and Iraq.

Topics: Italy migrants Boat

