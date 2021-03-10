Saudi Arabia signs deal for rapid response to environmental threats in Red Sea

LONDON: Saudi Arabia has agreed a deal with Lamor Corporation for a project that will provide rapid response operations to combat oil spills and leaks of other harmful substances in the Red Sea.
Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli, the minister of environment, water and agriculture and chairman of the board of directors of the National Center for Environmental Compliance (NCEC), and Fred Larsen, board member of the Finnish environmental company, signed the contract. It will help to protect the marine environment off the shores of the Kingdom and build national capacities in this field.
“The project aims to implement response operations and combat oil spills and other harmful substances and accidents in the marine environment on the Red Sea strip, using ships and aircraft specialized in rapid-response operations,” according to a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency.
It will also enhance Saudi Arabia’s ability to respond rapidly to oil spills and other environmental dangers through the development of contingency plans, simulated response programs, and mechanisms for their implementation.
Under the contract, three platforms will be established to provide a quick response to oil spills and other threats to the Red Sea coast. In addition, training programs will be developed to enhance the capabilities of national teams of specialists in this field, and to facilitate the transfer of international expertise.
The NCEC works to promote and sustain the environment, and contribute to the prosperity of development sectors to improve the quality of life in the Kingdom. It works with other authorities to improve environmental compliance by monitoring pollution and providing environmental assessment, oversight and guidance. It also sets environmental standards and regulations, tracks and controls pollution levels and sources, and issues and renews environmental licenses and permits for businesses.
Saudi Arabia signs deal for rapid response to environmental threats in Red Sea
- Contract with Finnish company Lamor Corporation will help protect marine environment from effects of oils spills and other disasters
