Saudi Arabia signs deal for rapid response to environmental threats in Red Sea

Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli and Fred Larsen, board member of Lamor Corporation sign a contract for rapid response operations in the Red Sea. (SPA)
Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli and Fred Larsen, board member of Lamor Corporation sign a contract for rapid response operations in the Red Sea. (SPA)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

  Contract with Finnish company Lamor Corporation will help protect marine environment from effects of oils spills and other disasters
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia has agreed a deal with Lamor Corporation for a project that will provide rapid response operations to combat oil spills and leaks of other harmful substances in the Red Sea.
Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli, the minister of environment, water and agriculture and chairman of the board of directors of the National Center for Environmental Compliance (NCEC), and Fred Larsen, board member of the Finnish environmental company, signed the contract. It will help to protect the marine environment off the shores of the Kingdom and build national capacities in this field.
“The project aims to implement response operations and combat oil spills and other harmful substances and accidents in the marine environment on the Red Sea strip, using ships and aircraft specialized in rapid-response operations,” according to a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency.
It will also enhance Saudi Arabia’s ability to respond rapidly to oil spills and other environmental dangers through the development of contingency plans, simulated response programs, and mechanisms for their implementation.
Under the contract, three platforms will be established to provide a quick response to oil spills and other threats to the Red Sea coast. In addition, training programs will be developed to enhance the capabilities of national teams of specialists in this field, and to facilitate the transfer of international expertise.
The NCEC works to promote and sustain the environment, and contribute to the prosperity of development sectors to improve the quality of life in the Kingdom. It works with other authorities to improve environmental compliance by monitoring pollution and providing environmental assessment, oversight and guidance. It also sets environmental standards and regulations, tracks and controls pollution levels and sources, and issues and renews environmental licenses and permits for businesses.

Men unite in campaign to end global violence against women

Men unite in campaign to end global violence against women
Updated 10 March 2021
Lama Alhamawi

Men unite in campaign to end global violence against women

Men unite in campaign to end global violence against women
  • UN Women for Peace Association launched the campaign to encourage men and boys to play a role in halting violence towards women
  • Prominent Saudis and regular Twitter users unite under Arabic translation of the 'count on me' hashtag
Updated 10 March 2021
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Men took to Twitter using the hashtag “count on me” to show support for Women's International Day and ending violence against women around the world. 

The UN Women for Peace Association (UNWFPA) launched the campaign to encourage men and boys to play a role in halting violence towards women.

Influencers and government officials in Saudi Arabia used their accounts to send messages of support for the campaign using the Arabic for "count on me" as a hashtag.

Abdullah Al-Tayer, director general of the cabinet and chief adviser to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which is based in Jeddah, said on Twitter: “International Women's Day means, for me, the future for my daughters Lama and Rand. 

“I start with them and all women saying ‘count on me’ in supporting your empowerment and advocating for your affairs, pledging to support your safety and respect for you everywhere. Condemning any violence that affects women inside or outside of their homes.”

International Women’s Day, which was on Monday, comes as Saudi Arabia continues to take historic steps to empower and support women in the Kingdom as part of the Vision 2030 reform program.
Fahad Nazer, a spokesperson for the Saudi embassy in Washington, said: “As we reflect on International Women’s Day I think its heartening to see Saudi men not only celebrating the important achievements of the women in their lives but also by taking public pledges to protect and support women and by supporting initiatives like the global virtual campaign that is being launched by the UN Women for Peace Association to engage men and boys as partners in the fight to end violence against women and girls.”

The UNWFPA campaign aims to target deep-rooted gender-based violence that can be caused through hypermasculinity, destructive forms of socialization or generational biases.

The project believes that the best way to create a positive change is by working together to equally accomplish one mutual goal, the protection of women and girls from violence globally.

Reported cases of violence against women have increased by 40 percent since the coronavirus pandemic sparked global lockdowns across the world.

Abdullah Al-Nassar, a Twitter user, was among dozens of men using the Arabic hashtag to play his part in sending the message. 

“I recognize that men and boys play an important role in changing the way women and girls are treated,” he said, quoting the UNWFPA pledge.

“I am committed to the safety, respect and empowerment of women and girls everywhere. I denounce gender-based violence and resolve to actively show my support for gender equality in my daily life.”

The campaign will continue through the month of March and will end in June.

26 more vaccination centers opened in Saudi Arabia's Asir region to fight COVID-19

26 more vaccination centers opened in Saudi Arabia’s Asir region to fight COVID-19
More than 200 health workers have volunteered to help administer vaccination shots at the new centers in Asir. (SPA)
Updated 10 March 2021
Arab News

26 more vaccination centers opened in Saudi Arabia’s Asir region to fight COVID-19

26 more vaccination centers opened in Saudi Arabia’s Asir region to fight COVID-19
  Among the testing hubs, Taakad (make sure) centers provide COVID-19 tests for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual
Updated 10 March 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Asir Health Affairs opened 26 more vaccination centers on Tuesday bringing the total number of facilities operating in the region to 32.
The Saudi Ministry of Health has invited all Saudis and expats to register for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine through its Sehaty app. They will receive a text message within 48 hours giving them an appointment date.
More than 200 health workers have volunteered to help administer vaccination shots at the new centers. The volunteers are also supporting technical and administrative teams by receiving beneficiaries, organizing entry and exit for patients and assisting the elderly and people with disabilities.
To participate in volunteer work, register via the Health Ministry’s volunteering platform.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia reported 390 new cases as 192 were in Riyadh, followed by the Eastern Province (61), Makkah (58), and Madinah (12).
The Health Ministry on Tuesday reported five more virus-related deaths as the national death toll now stands at 6,539.

FASTFACTS

• Saudi Arabia reported 390 new cases on Tuesday.

• Saudis and expats in the Kingdom continue to receive their jabs of the vaccine as 1,557,743 doses have been administered so far.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Saudi health authorities have set up testing hubs and treatment centers to help thousands of people across the Kingdom.
Among the testing hubs, Taakad (make sure) centers provide COVID-19 tests for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual.
Tetamman (rest-assured) clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms, such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.
Appointments to either service can also be made through the ministry’s Sehhaty app.
Saudis and expats in the Kingdom continue to receive their jabs of the vaccine as 1,557,743 doses have been administered so far.

Malaysian PM visits museum dedicated to life of Prophet during Madinah trip

Malaysian PM visits museum dedicated to life of Prophet during Madinah trip
Updated 10 March 2021
Arab News

Malaysian PM visits museum dedicated to life of Prophet during Madinah trip

Malaysian PM visits museum dedicated to life of Prophet during Madinah trip
Updated 10 March 2021
Arab News

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Tuesday visited the International Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization in Madinah. He appreciated the efforts of the Saudi leadership in serving the two holy mosques and taking steps for the preservation of Islamic heritage.
The museum is operated by the Muslim World League and aims to present the message of an Islam of justice, peace, mercy, tolerance and moderation.
The dignitary visited different sections of the museum and took keen interest in various items on display depicting the life of Prophet Muhammed.
There are seven languages available to visitors — Arabic, English, Spanish, Urdu, French, Turkish and Indonesian. It also includes a 4DX theater, which screens a series of films about the Prophet’s life.
Another pavilion uses 3D, virtual-reality, and augmented-reality technology to reconstruct and describe many of the Prophet’s personal possessions, including details of his furniture, clothing, footwear and even his comb.
One of the 25 pavilions is dedicated to the history of women in Islam and showcases the important part women played in the early days of Islam by spreading a message of truth and virtue, and the vital role women played in the life of the Prophet.

Saudi UN mission hails Kingdom's successes in empowering women

Ambassador Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN, convened a high-level meeting to celebrate the event. (UN)
Ambassador Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN, convened a high-level meeting to celebrate the event. (UN)
Updated 30 min 50 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

Saudi UN mission hails Kingdom’s successes in empowering women

Ambassador Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN, convened a high-level meeting to celebrate the event. (UN)
  • Government is working to ensure females play an increasingly important role in the country, envoy says during Women’s Day event
  • The empowerment of women and gender equality are key aspects of the Saudi Vision 2030 development plan
Updated 30 min 50 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: As part of its celebrations for International Women’s Day, the Saudi mission to the UN in New York on Tuesday highlighted the Kingdom’s recent successes in its efforts to empower women.

Ambassador Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, the permanent Saudi representative to the UN, organized a high-level meeting during which he talked about some of the remarkable reforms and achievements that are ensuring women in Saudi Arabia play an increasingly important role in the decision-making processes in all aspects of daily life.

“Since launching Vision 2030 in 2016, the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has made qualitative legislative reforms that confirm the strong commitment (to) women’s full and effective participation (in) decision-making, (as) well as the elimination of violence, achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all Saudi women and girls in all fields in public and private sectors,” the Saudi mission said in a statement.

It also reiterated the three pillars of Vision 2030: a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation in which Saudi women are invited to engage “more than ever” as active partners in society, government and economic decisions.

Organizers of the Saudi event looked for inspiration to the words of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, who said at the launch of Vision 2030: “We commit ourselves to provide world-class government services which effectively and efficiently meet the needs of our citizens. Together we will continue building a better country, fulfilling our dream of prosperity and unlocking the talent, potential, and dedication of our young men and women.”

In his opening remarks on Tuesday, Al-Mouallimi invoked the words of a hadith by the Prophet Muhammad which teaches that in Islam women are independent of and equal to men: “Assuredly, women are the twin halves of men.”

The ambassador said that the theme of International Women’s Day this year — Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future — has therefore been a familiar idea to Muslims for more than 1400 years. This same, true model of Islam is being restored through Vision 2030, he added.

Al-Mouallimi said that since the launch of Vision 2030, the Saudi government has re-examined civil and labor laws and regulations, and through an ongoing process of reforms and initiatives it has set the stage for the empowerment of women in all spheres of public life, while advocating for gender equality and inclusivity at the highest levels of decision-making.

Guests at the meeting included Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, the executive director of UN women; Miguel Moratinos, the UN’s high-representative for the Alliance of Civilizations; Thoraya Obaid, chair of W20, the G20 engagement group that focuses on women’s empowerment and gender equality; Amal Yahya Al-Mouallimi, the Saudi ambassador to Norway; Hala Altwaijry, secretary-general of the Family Affairs Council of Saudi Arabia; Hind Al-Zahid, Saudi deputy minister of women’s empowerment; and Sarah Al-Tamimi, vice chair of the Kingdom’s National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking.

Al-Mouallimi told the participants that, just five years into the Vision 2030 process, the benefits to women in Saudi Arabia already exceed simple empowerment, with some already achieving success as young leaders.

“Today we can see Saudi women in senior positions playing a crucial role with their male twin halves: ambassadors, members of the Shoura Council, general directors, CEOs, ministries’ and entities’ spokespersons, athletes and scientists.”

The envoy added that women have also achieved leadership positions in the Kingdom’s Armed Forces.

Al-Mouallimi thanked the guests for being part of the celebration of “Saudi women flourishing beautifully and admirably.”

He also called on them to take note of the ongoing socioeconomic reforms in the Kingdom and its achievements in female empowerment during a time of “complex and global humanitarian and economic challenges” resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In particular, he highlighted the W20 summit that took place during the Saudi presidency of the G20 last year, and the declaration of Riyadh as the capital of Arab Women for 2020, during the 39th session of Arab Women Committee under the auspices of the Arab League.

International Women’s Day, which is celebrated on March 8 each year, commemorates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women around the world.

Saudi Arabia says attacks on oil facilities target global economy

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers held their weekly meeting chaired by King Salman in NEOM on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers held their weekly meeting chaired by King Salman in NEOM on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (SPA)
Updated 47 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia says attacks on oil facilities target global economy

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers held their weekly meeting chaired by King Salman in NEOM on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (SPA)
Updated 47 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday that the terrorist attacks on oil installations in the Kingdom target the wider global economy.
This came following the council of ministers weekly meeting that was chaired by King Salman.
During the meeting, the cabinet followed up on the measures taken by the Kingdom to protect its national assets and stop the terrorist attacks to ensure the stability of energy supplies, the security of oil exports, and the free movement of maritime traffic and global trade.

More to follow...

