36,000 construction workers on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea project given smart badges

RIYADH: Some 36,0000 construction workers on one of Saudi Arabia’s biggest real estate projects are to be given smart badges.
The Red Sea Development Company has awarded a contract to Machinestalk to provide smart badges and wireless tagging solutions, for its construction workforce and fleet of vehicles, according to a statement on the Saudi Press Agency.
Machinestalk will deploy a “LoRaWan” network over the project area of 3,500 square kilometers, in addition to launching an Internet of Things (IoT) platform, that will also help to track 3000 vehicles in operation on site, said CEO, John Pagano.
The smart badges will control access to areas of the sprawling site preventing unauthorized individuals and vehicles from entering.
The badges will also enable everyone to report any security or safety issues to a dedicated emergency response and security center.
The first phase of the project will see 14 luxury and hyper-luxury hotels across five islands and two inland resorts, providing more than 3,000 hotel rooms.
It will also include a new airport, a yacht marina, leisure and lifestyle facilities, as well as supporting logistics and utilities infrastructure, including 75 kilometers of new roads, according to the company’s website.
The destination is expected to be fully completed by 2030.
