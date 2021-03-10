Demise of financier Greensill sparks global jobs panic

You are here

The Greensill Bank is pictured in downtown Bremen, Germany, July 3, 2019. (File/Reuters)
  • Greensill specialized in short-term corporate loans via a complex and opaque business model that ultimately sparked its declaration of insolvency
LONDON: The collapse of British finance firm Greensill has sparked panic and threatened 50,000 jobs, in particular at the sprawling steel empire of Indian-British billionaire Sanjeev Gupta.
Greensill specialized in short-term corporate loans via a complex and opaque business model that ultimately sparked its declaration of insolvency on Monday.
The bankruptcy marks a major fall from grace for a company that won a key $1.5-billion investment from Japan’s SoftBank in 2019 — and employs former British Prime Minister David Cameron as adviser.
Its demise has now created massive uncertainty for clients, who depended on its finance services to pay their bills and could now potentially default on payments and lead to further turmoil.
“For companies reliant on its service, the great scramble has begun to find other ways of covering the looming cavern in their finances,” said Susannah Streeter, an analyst with financial services company Hargreaves Lansdown.
“Those investors who had bought the debt sold on the market are now staring at potentially big losses.”

Greensill’s failure has put 50,000 jobs at risk, both at the London-headquartered group and across its customer base.
One that could be hit hardest is Gupta’s GFG Alliance empire, which has 35,000 staff worldwide, including Britain where its Liberty Steel division employs 5,000 people.
Bloomberg news reported that Greensill had close links with Gupta, who told the financial news agency in October that it was the company’s biggest lender.
Sanjeev Gupta himself met for “productive” talks with trade unions in Britain on Tuesday, GFC said in a statement.
The company is seeking “additional working capital facilities to support the business” and continues “to work closely with the unions and our employees to identify the most effective ways of supporting the business and preserving jobs.”
A Downing Street spokesman said the news “will be very worrying for employees,” adding the UK government was following the matter closely.
GFG also operates three large sites in France, comprising Ascoval steelworks, Hayange rail plant and an aluminum facility in Dunkirk.
“We are obviously afraid of a domino effect ... and the risks are high for jobs at the French sites,” said Stéphane Destugues, an official at French trade union CFDT.
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Tuesday he was not worried about job losses at Ascoval and other industrial sites.
Greensill crashed Monday into administration, or the process whereby outside expertise is called upon to minimize job losses, amid mounting doubts over the value of its assets.
Administrator Grant Thornton is seeking to sell Greensill’s intellectual property and a technology platform for $60 million to private equity firm Apollo, according to a source close to the matter.

Greensill transformed clients’ debts into complex packaged financial products which it sold to big investors, in an elaborate business model with echoes of the repackaged US subprime debt that precipitated the 2008 global financial crisis.
“Greensill chopped up and repackaged that debt and sold it on the financial markets at a huge scale,” added Streeter.
“But there was a flaw at the heart of the global operation. Greensill was hugely reliant on an insurer providing cover for that debt, and withdrawal (of the cover) set in motion the slow financial train wreck of the past week.”

  • The Middle East has been particularly hard hit by the global aviation slowdown
DUBAI: Saudi domestic airlines are seeing a quicker recovery in routes within the Kingdom than larger regional rivals relying on pandemic-paralyzed long haul travel.
The CAPA Live aviation industry event on Wednesday heard that the Kingdom’s domestic airline sector was recovering strongly in sharp contrast to most of its neighbors.
The Middle East has been particularly hard hit by the global aviation slowdown because of its comparatively under-developed domestic market.
In 2019, the region had the lowest share of domestic air capacity, with just one in five seats on offer defined as an internal flight — compared to a global average of 59 percent, CAPA said.
It has meant that countries such as Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon and Qatar have not been able to rely on domestic flights to keep planes in the air. However larger countries in the region such as Saudi Arabia and Iran have bigger domestic markets to fall back on.
“The domestic recovery in Saudi Arabia is already showing positive signs, in frequency terms at least,” said CAPA analyst Richard Maslen.
Weekly domestic flights in the Kingdom have grown to about 3,000 according to CAPA data.
That represents a decline of just 23 percent over the first two months of the year compared to the same period a year ago before COVID restrictions hit.
Earlier flyadeal CEO Con Korfiatis told the consultancy that the Saudi low cost carrier was offering schedules with frequencies just 10 percent lower than this time last year.

Topics: Saudi Arabia transportation aviation

RIYADH: The Saudi gaming market boomed in 2020 as more people turned to their controllers and joysticks to pass the time during a year of lockdowns.
The gaming market in the Kingdom is estimated to be worth SR2.6 billion ($690 million) and its growth rate is among the highest in the world. The market is expected to reach SR9.5 billion by the end of the decade.
Online gaming in particular is one of the sectors currently recording strong growth.


Last week Saudi Arabia said it was measuring the gaming response times across its major telecoms networks in the latest move by the government to encourage investment in the booming industry.
The Kingdom’s Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) has launched the ‘Game Mode’ initiative, to drive competition among telecom operators to provide the best experience for gamers.
It includes the launch of a quarterly award for the Internet service provider with the best response time for video gaming, a key indicator of the network’s performance, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Topics: Saudi Arabia technology gaming

  • 17 banks involved in deal
  • Started to raise bank debt in 2018
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, said on Wednesday it has signed a $15 billion multi-currency revolving credit facility with a group of 17 banks, which it said gives it access to extra capital that can be deployed quickly when needed.
PIF started raising bank debt in 2018 with an $11 billion facility, followed in 2019 by a $10 billion loan which it then repaid last year.
The new loan was provided by 17 banks from Asia, the Middle East, Europe, the United Kingdom and the United States, PIF said in a statement on Wednesday.
PIF is pursuing a two-pronged strategy, building an international portfolio of investments while also investing locally in projects that will help reduce Saudi Arabia’s reliance on oil.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

  • OPEC’s leader Saudi Arabia said it would extend its voluntary oil output cut of 1 million barrels per day for a third consecutive month
DUBAI: Gains in banks helped Saudi Arabian shares rise for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, while other major Gulf markets traded little changed.
Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index advanced 1 percent, with Al Rajhi Bank gaining 2.3 percent and National Commercial Bank (NCB) advancing 2.4 percent.
Oil-rich Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, whose state coffers have been battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, are set to get some fiscal respite after OPEC and its allies last week agreed to extend most oil output cuts into April.
OPEC’s leader Saudi Arabia said it would extend its voluntary oil output cut of 1 million barrels per day for a third consecutive month and that it would decide in the coming months to gradually phase it out.
Utility company Qatar Electricity and Water firmed 2.9 percent after announcing that it would build a new plant in 2027 with a production capacity of 2,600 megawatts of electricity and 100 million gallons of water per day.
In Dubai, the index eased 0.6 percent, weighed down by a 0.9 percent decline in Emirates’ largest lender, Emirates NBD , and a 0.6 percent fall in Dubai Islamic Bank .
S&P Global Ratings said in a report earlier this month that economic recovery in Dubai would be subdued and its gross domestic product in dollar terms would return to the 2019 level only in 2023

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy Finance

  • Egypt, Israel, Cyprus and Greece, Jordan, Palestine and Italy are members of the club
RIYADH: Lebanon, Libya and Algeria could all eventually become members of the EastMed Gas Forum according to a top Egyptian industry official.
Mohamed Saad El-din, chairperson of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Investors Association said the Eastern Mediterranean holds more than 200 million cubic feet of gas and that the addition of more members would strengthen the organization’s global reach, Al Arabiya reported.
The discovery of vast gas reserves in the Eastern Mediterranean is rapidly reshaping the global energy landscape and reviving the economic fortunes of countries such as Egypt and Israel. However it has also sparked intense regional rivalries and disputes over maritime drilling rights.
El-din said that the EastMed Gas Forum had grown in stature and compared the organization to OPEC in its potential to maintain order in the industry.
Cairo is hosting the meeting of the EastMed Gas Forum for the first time. Egypt, Israel, Cyprus and Greece, Jordan, Palestine and Italy are its members.

Topics: Oil energy

