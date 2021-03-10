You are here

Nora Attal lights up Dior fall 2021 runway

Nora Attal appears on the Dior fall 2021 ready-to-wear runway. Supplied
Nora Attal appears on the Dior fall 2021 ready-to-wear runway. Supplied
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Nora Attal lights up Dior fall 2021 runway

Nora Attal appears on the Dior fall 2021 ready-to-wear runway. Supplied
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri on Tuesday presented the Dior fall 2021 ready-to-wear show via a fashion film at an empty Hall of Mirrors in the Palace of Versailles, near Paris.

The offering featured 64 looks modeled by a diverse cast of catwalkers, which included regional face Moroccan-British model Nora Attal.

The 21-year-old stomped down the runway wearing two looks. For her first turn down the catwalk, she stunned in a tweed button-up blazer worn over a white collared blouse and paired with a matching flowy skirt and black boots.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora (@noraattal)

She later switched into a navy-blue pleated dress with a white collar and a thin black belt secured around the waist. The look was elevated with white, lace-up boots and a dark headband.

Attal, who made her runway debut in 2017, is a catwalk fixture at the house of Dior. She has walked in plenty of shows for the Parisian maison, including the spring 2019 couture, spring 2018 ready-to-wear, and fall 2018 couture shows.

Titled “Disturbing Beauty,” the video paid sartorial homage to popular fairytales such as “Beauty and the Beast,” and “Snow White.”

For the fashion film, Chiuri commissioned artist Silvia Giambrone to create an installation of rows of thorn-adorned mirror-like sculptures titled “La Galerie des Ombres” to line the palace’s halls.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dior Official (@dior)

The Italian designer’s new collection was punctuated by puffers quilted in the house’s print, sharply tailored coats, crisp shirting, pleated full skirts, and evening gowns printed with roses and apple motifs that were adapted from those created for Dior by Andree Brossin de Mere in the 1950s.

The video, which was streamed online, was watched by Dior front row fixtures and house ambassadors – including Dubai-based Lebanese influencer Karen Wazen – who all shared photographs of themselves sporting looks from the new collection.

Wazen uploaded a snap of herself sitting on wooden stairs with her cat Leo perched on her lap. She opted for a yellow, long-sleeved evening gown that was printed with floral motifs throughout. She accessorized the dress with a brown leather Christian Dior handbag.

In a caption for the image, she said: “Got to watch the stunning Dior show from home in this stunning Dior dress.”

She added: “Congratulations Maria Grazia Chiuri on yet another beautiful collection and work of art.”

Luxury e-tailer Farfetch launches Ramadan capsule collections

Oscar de la Renta for the Farfetch Ramadan collection. Supplied
Oscar de la Renta for the Farfetch Ramadan collection. Supplied
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

Luxury e-tailer Farfetch launches Ramadan capsule collections

Oscar de la Renta for the Farfetch Ramadan collection. Supplied
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: In anticipation of Ramadan, luxury e-commerce platform Farfetch has launched an exclusive edit featuring  30 regional and international designers and brands.

The modest edit includes designs from homegrown talents like Shatha Essa, Sem Sem, Bambah and Sandra Mansour, in addition to renowned global brands such as Marchesa, Oscar de la Renta, Off-White and Tory Burch, among others.

The pieces, which include fluid kaftans, flowy jumpsuits, printed long-sleeved maxi dresses and embellished heels, are all exclusive to Farfetch.

Speaking of the launch, Edward Sabbagh, managing director of Farfetch Middle East, said in a statement: “For the coming Ramadan season we wanted to ensure we could deliver a take on modesty with an Only on Farfetch angle by working with a variety of global and local brands across core categories that we know to be in demand during the period.”

The Ramadan campaign will run across Farfetch’s platforms globally, with items available for purchase around the world.

Shoe maven Amina Muaddi teams up with Net-a-Porter for good cause

Amina Muaddi created a charitable t-shirt for Net-a-Porter. Instagram
Amina Muaddi created a charitable t-shirt for Net-a-Porter. Instagram
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

Shoe maven Amina Muaddi teams up with Net-a-Porter for good cause

Amina Muaddi created a charitable t-shirt for Net-a-Porter. Instagram
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: March 8 marked annual International Women’s Day, a day that celebrates and champions the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women around the world and also highlights what still needs to be done in the ongoing fight for women’s rights and equality.

To celebrate the occasion, many brands, designers and retailers introduced Women’s Day-themed collections and cause-driven products that see all profits go towards charities and organizations that advocate for women and girls, including Net-a-Porter.

The luxury e-tailer, which launched a localized platform in the Middle East this week, teamed up with 12 female designers who have created exclusive pieces.

Among the designers who have participated in the initiative is Jordanian-Romanian footwear designer Amina Muaddi, who has created a white, long-sleeve shirt that bears the words “I got you” in pink and of which 100% of the proceeds will be donated to charity Women for Women International.

“Happy International Women’s Day Sisters!” she wrote on Instagram.

“I made this long sleeve tee to support @netaporter’s charitable partnership with @womenforwomen. 100% of profits will be donated to Women for Women International,” she said, adding that in 2020 Net-a-Porter “raised over $230,000 for women survivors of war, and in total over the last three years, raised enough to fund over 850 women through the Stronger Women, Stronger Nations program.”

Other designers that took part in the initiative include French-Algerian homeware designer Anissa Kermiche, who created a set of mini jugs inspired by her bestselling Jugs Jug, reimagined as a pair to promote female solidarity.

Designers Stella McCartney, Emilia Wickstead, Westman Atelier, Tove, Anya Hindmarch, Jennifer Fisher, Simone Rocha and Ninety Percent, Roxanne Assoulin and Alighieri also took part in the initiative.

Jessica Kahawaty shows support for Chloe, UNICEF mission

The model took to social media to raise awareness about UNICEF’s campaign with Chloe. Instagram
The model took to social media to raise awareness about UNICEF’s campaign with Chloe. Instagram
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

Jessica Kahawaty shows support for Chloe, UNICEF mission

The model took to social media to raise awareness about UNICEF’s campaign with Chloe. Instagram
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: French fashion house Chloe has partnered with UNICEF on a new capsule collection to support Girls Forward, a non-profit initiative dedicated to creating and enhancing opportunities for girls who have been displaced due to conflict or persecution. The charitable line of jewelry and attire was launched on International Women’s Day, which took place on March 8, with the support of influential faces such as Lebanese-Australian model Jessica Kahawaty and Saudi creative Alaa Balkhy.

The collection includes a graphic t-shirt, a vibrant scarf, a bracelet, necklace and pins with graphic medallions, as well as a soft, heart-shaped printed pouch. It should be noted that the t-shirt in question has already been worn by many style influencers on Instagram.

Kahawaty took to the social media platform to show support for the initiative.

“On this symbolic and historic day, I’m proud to be a small part of the Chloé and UNICEF initiative,” she wrote alongside a picture of herself donning the charitable t-shirt that depicts people holding hands.

“They have together sealed a three-year agreement around gender empowerment initiatives that is set to reach 6.5 million adolescent girls and young women around the world, providing them with skills to advance in the workplace.”

She went on to add that “the Girls Forward initiative, which encompasses digital and technology skills as well as entrepreneurial advancement, will be implemented in countries such as Bolivia, Jordan, Morocco, Senegal and Tajikistan. 100% of revenues from this capsule go towards UNICEF.”

It’s not the first time that the model, humanitarian and entrepreneur has teamed up with UNICEF. She previously visited Jordan’s Azraq refugee camp near the border with Syria in a bid to raise awareness about the plight of the families who live there.

She also visited the Za’atari refugee camp in Jordan to help children affected by the Syrian crisis.

Chloé announced a three-year partnership with UNICEF in 2019 with the aim of supporting UNICEF programs that help young women empower themselves with regard to education, employability and active citizenship.

The collection is available online on chloe.com and in Chloé boutiques in France, Italy, Japan, the UAE, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Hindash reveals first product from beauty line 

Hindash reveals first product from beauty line 
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

Hindash reveals first product from beauty line 

Hindash reveals first product from beauty line 
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Celebrity makeup artist Mohammed Hindash has revealed the first product from his new beauty line on Instagram. 

The Dubai-based artist’s first product in his Hindash Cosmetic ranges, which is expected to hit the market this month, is a palette called Beautopsy. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by hindash (@hindash)

It “is a pressed pigment gradient palette that consists of vegan, multi-use shades that can be used as eyeshadow, blush, contour, highlight, eyeliner and brow powders,” Hindash wrote to his 1.1 million followers. 

The “buildable formula” consists of 12 shades in six gradient pans that are said to work on all skin tones.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by hindash (@hindash)

The palette is inspired by his background as a painter, he said on Instagram. 

He has worked with some of the world’s most renowned celebrities, such as British model Naomi Campbell, “Mean Girls” actress Lindsay Lohan, US model Chanel Iman, Egyptian actress Mona Zaki and more. 

Bella Hadid stuns on Givenchy Fall 2021 runway

Bella Hadid wearing Givenchy Fall 2021 RTW. Instagram
Bella Hadid wearing Givenchy Fall 2021 RTW. Instagram
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

Bella Hadid stuns on Givenchy Fall 2021 runway

Bella Hadid wearing Givenchy Fall 2021 RTW. Instagram
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Matthew M. Williams presented the Givenchy Fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection via an audience-free runway show at a 50,000-seat concert venue in Paris on Saturday. 

For his sophomore offering, the new creative director of the Parisian maison churned out a lineup of extravagant looks that were modeled by the likes of Adut Akech, Jourdan Dunn, Vittoria Ceretti and Bella Hadid.

Hadid closed the show, wearing a black deconstructed top and tailored black trousers.

She later posted a picture of herself on Instagram wearing a piece from the designer’s Fall 2021 collection — an angular leather bag, with a chunky silver chain strap.

“Right after walking the @givenchyofficial show,” she captioned the photo. 

Hadid, who was born in the US to a Dutch mother and a Palestinian father, is a Givenchy house favorite.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

She recently appeared in Williams’ first official campaign at the helm of the Givenchy brand.

For the campaign, the Parisian fashion house’s artistic director invited a few models and musicians to style themselves in key pieces from his debut Spring collection.

Hadid opted for a beige-toned dress with crystal-embellished cutouts at the elbows and a larger cutout in the back, paired with the brand’s marshmallow slides.

Late actor Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker, also made her runway debut for Givenchy this season, opening the show. 

The Givenchy Fall 2021 show was Williams’ first runway presentation for the house.

Celebrities Kim Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Doja Cat and more all slipped into looks from Williams’ Fall 2021 collection as they watched the livestream of the show.

US actress Anne Hathaway posted a carousel of images, along with a sweet caption thanking Williams for the invitation and for sending her “these gorgeous threads.”

“How I look getting to see Givenchy’s virtual fashion show,” the Oscar winner wrote, referring to her outfit.

The founder of streetwear label 1017 Alyx 9SM was appointed as the creative director for the Parisian luxury label last June.

He became the French house’s seventh couturier, succeeding previous Creative Director Clare Waight Keller, who stepped down from the role in April after serving for three years.

