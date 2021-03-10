‘The Present,’ ‘Limbo,’ ‘The Mauritanian’ nominated for Bafta awards

DUBAI: Palestinian-British filmmaker Farah Nabulsi’s short film “The Present” and British director Ben Sharrock’s “Limbo,” starring Egyptian-British actor Amir El-Masry, have been nominated for the 2021 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) awards.

French-Algerian actor Tahar Rahim’s thriller-drama “The Mauritanian” has been listed in five categories for best film, outstanding British film, leading actor, adapted screenplay, and cinematography.







Nabulsi’s movie has been shortlisted in the British short film section, while “Limbo” has been nominated for outstanding British film, outstanding debut by a British writer, and director or producer awards.

“The Present” is a short film that tells the story about a man named Yusef and his daughter who set out in the West Bank to buy his wife a gift.







Meanwhile, “Limbo” sees El-Masry star as a Syrian asylum-seeker who finds himself living on a small Scottish island.

Mohamedou Ould Salahi, who fights for freedom after being detained and imprisoned without charge by the US government after the 9/11 terror attacks, is the subject of the “The Mauritanian.”