Zayn Malik slams Grammy Awards over selection process

Zayn Malik slams Grammy Awards over selection process
The star slammed the Grammys “and everyone associated.” (AFP)
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

Zayn Malik slams Grammy Awards over selection process

Zayn Malik slams Grammy Awards over selection process
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: British singer and songwriter Zayn Malik has criticized the Grammy Awards’ selection process on Twitter despite his latest album being released in January, two months after the nominations were announced in November.

The star, who recently welcomed his first child – a girl called Khai – with his part-Palestinian model partner Gigi Hadid, slammed the Grammys “and everyone associated.”

In a tweet, he said: “Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary.”

Malik’s comments came days ahead of the awards show that is set to take place on March 14.

Topics: Zayn Malik Grammy Awards 2021 Grammy's

‘The Present,’ ‘Limbo,’ ‘The Mauritanian’ nominated for Bafta awards

‘The Present,’ ‘Limbo,’ ‘The Mauritanian’ nominated for Bafta awards
Updated 5 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

‘The Present,’ ‘Limbo,’ ‘The Mauritanian’ nominated for Bafta awards

‘The Present,’ ‘Limbo,’ ‘The Mauritanian’ nominated for Bafta awards
Updated 5 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Palestinian-British filmmaker Farah Nabulsi’s short film “The Present” and British director Ben Sharrock’s “Limbo,” starring Egyptian-British actor Amir El-Masry, have been nominated for the 2021 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) awards.

French-Algerian actor Tahar Rahim’s thriller-drama “The Mauritanian” has been listed in five categories for best film, outstanding British film, leading actor, adapted screenplay, and cinematography.

French-Algerian actor Tahar Rahim’s thriller-drama “The Mauritanian” has been listed in five categories. (AFP)

Nabulsi’s movie has been shortlisted in the British short film section, while “Limbo” has been nominated for outstanding British film, outstanding debut by a British writer, and director or producer awards.

“The Present” is a short film that tells the story about a man named Yusef and his daughter who set out in the West Bank to buy his wife a gift.

“Limbo” stars Egyptian-British actor Amir El-Masry. (Toronto International Film Festival)

Meanwhile, “Limbo” sees El-Masry star as a Syrian asylum-seeker who finds himself living on a small Scottish island.

Mohamedou Ould Salahi, who fights for freedom after being detained and imprisoned without charge by the US government after the 9/11 terror attacks, is the subject of the “The Mauritanian.”

Topics: The Present Limbo the mauritanian

Nora Attal lights up Dior fall 2021 runway

Nora Attal appears on the Dior fall 2021 ready-to-wear runway. Supplied
Nora Attal appears on the Dior fall 2021 ready-to-wear runway. Supplied
Updated 10 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Nora Attal lights up Dior fall 2021 runway

Nora Attal appears on the Dior fall 2021 ready-to-wear runway. Supplied
Updated 10 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri on Tuesday presented the Dior fall 2021 ready-to-wear show via a fashion film at an empty Hall of Mirrors in the Palace of Versailles, near Paris.

The offering featured 64 looks modeled by a diverse cast of catwalkers, which included regional face Moroccan-British model Nora Attal.

The 21-year-old stomped down the runway wearing two looks. For her first turn down the catwalk, she stunned in a tweed button-up blazer worn over a white collared blouse and paired with a matching flowy skirt and black boots.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora (@noraattal)

She later switched into a navy-blue pleated dress with a white collar and a thin black belt secured around the waist. The look was elevated with white, lace-up boots and a dark headband.

Attal, who made her runway debut in 2017, is a catwalk fixture at the house of Dior. She has walked in plenty of shows for the Parisian maison, including the spring 2019 couture, spring 2018 ready-to-wear, and fall 2018 couture shows.

Titled “Disturbing Beauty,” the video paid sartorial homage to popular fairytales such as “Beauty and the Beast,” and “Snow White.”

For the fashion film, Chiuri commissioned artist Silvia Giambrone to create an installation of rows of thorn-adorned mirror-like sculptures titled “La Galerie des Ombres” to line the palace’s halls.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dior Official (@dior)

The Italian designer’s new collection was punctuated by puffers quilted in the house’s print, sharply tailored coats, crisp shirting, pleated full skirts, and evening gowns printed with roses and apple motifs that were adapted from those created for Dior by Andree Brossin de Mere in the 1950s.

The video, which was streamed online, was watched by Dior front row fixtures and house ambassadors – including Dubai-based Lebanese influencer Karen Wazen – who all shared photographs of themselves sporting looks from the new collection.

Wazen uploaded a snap of herself sitting on wooden stairs with her cat Leo perched on her lap. She opted for a yellow, long-sleeved evening gown that was printed with floral motifs throughout. She accessorized the dress with a brown leather Christian Dior handbag.

In a caption for the image, she said: “Got to watch the stunning Dior show from home in this stunning Dior dress.”

She added: “Congratulations Maria Grazia Chiuri on yet another beautiful collection and work of art.”

Topics: Nora Attal Dior

Lebanese artist Nourie Flayhan partners with US fashion label in celebration of women

Lebanese artist Nourie Flayhan partners with US fashion label in celebration of women
Updated 10 March 2021
Arab News

Lebanese artist Nourie Flayhan partners with US fashion label in celebration of women

Lebanese artist Nourie Flayhan partners with US fashion label in celebration of women
Updated 10 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese artist Nourie Flayhan has partnered with Los Angeles-based fashion label House of Aama on a tote bag that honors women in North Africa and southwest Asia.

The bag, which is available on US e-tailer Shopbop, features an illustration of a woman holding a cup of Arabic coffee, fig trees and gold jewelry — things that Arab women are famous for.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nourie (@nouriflayhan)

 

As part of the collaboration, 20 percent of proceeds will be donated to TBD, an organization that promotes gender equality and supports women.

The partnership came right in time for International Women’s Day.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nourie (@nouriflayhan)

 

Flayhan is a well-known advocate of women’s rights.

She often draws colorful sketches of women in the region. Most of her illustrations feature multiple hands or eyes.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nourie (@nouriflayhan)

 

In 2020, the artist collaborated with Italian luxury label Gucci Beauty for artworks that featured imaginary characters pictured at home.

In an interview with the brand, she spoke about her vision of wanting to change the narrative about being Arab and a woman of color.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nourie (@nouriflayhan)

 

“The women of color, the diaspora around me that I grew up and the lack of representation in the media, books and magazines always inspired me. I never saw myself in them, and could never connect,” she told Gucci.

She added: “I am using my voice to share the stories that need to be shared about our communities, and create conversation around topics that may seem taboo in our cultures or ones that might be sensitive to talk about among our societies or patriarchal systems that need to end.”

Topics: Nourie Flayhan Shopbob

New study on COVID-19’s impact on creative industries announced at Abu Dhabi Culture Summit 2021

Instagram/@abudhabiart
Instagram/@abudhabiart
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

New study on COVID-19’s impact on creative industries announced at Abu Dhabi Culture Summit 2021

Instagram/@abudhabiart
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The chairman of Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), Mohamed Khalifa Al-Mubarak, has announced the launch of a new study, conducted in collaboration with UNESCO that aims to explore the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the cultural and creative industries globally.

The cultural and creative sectors are among the many industries hardest hit by the ongoing pandemic. In addition to the threat to public health, the economic and social disruption brought on by the infectious disease threatens the long-term livelihoods and wellbeing of the thousands of individuals that make up a vast portion of the cultural and creative sectors. 

Meanwhile, arts and culture sector organizations are struggling to provide access to cultural heritage to the community while maintaining the safety of their employees, collections and the public.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi. Supplied

The announcement about the new study was made during the Culture Summit 2021 alongside the Director General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay. 

“The cultural and creative industries were one of the hardest hit during this pandemic,” said Al-Mubarak, commenting on the study. “As part of our ongoing efforts to promote, support and invest in the cultural and creative industries, not just here in Abu Dhabi, but globally, we are proud to be partnering with UNESCO to launch a new global study aiming to assess the impact of COVID-19 on this sector and the social and economic consequences of these impacts on a global level,” he added.

Echoing Al-Mubarak’s statement, Azoulay added: “To act in response to the crisis, we first need to understand it, to measure it. This is an essential step, a first step, because in many respects, the scope of the crisis makes it difficult to quantify.”

Topics: Abu Dhabi Culture Summit 2021

Sotheby’s to auction unseen sculptures by Egyptian pioneer Mahmoud Mokhtar

Sotheby’s to auction unseen sculptures by Egyptian pioneer Mahmoud Mokhtar
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

Sotheby’s to auction unseen sculptures by Egyptian pioneer Mahmoud Mokhtar

Sotheby’s to auction unseen sculptures by Egyptian pioneer Mahmoud Mokhtar
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Auction house Sotheby’s announced on Tuesday that it is auctioning two sculptures by Egyptian pioneer Mahmoud Mokhtar this month.

The artworks have never been auctioned. 

They were bought directly from the artist, who died in 1934 the age of 43, by illustrious collector Hafez Afifi Pasha – an influential politician and the first Egyptian delegate to the United Nations – and have remained in the same family for decades, unseen by the public until now.

Mahmoud Mokhtar, “Ibn El-Balad,” 1910, bronze. (Supplied)

Embedded in Egypt’s cultural sphere, Afifi was one of Mokhtar’s great patrons – funding him for his most famous sculpture “Egypt Awakened,” also known as “Nahdat Misr,” a triumphant representation of Egypt’s past and present, as well as founding the Friends of Mahmoud Mokhtar Foundation after the artist’s death.

The first sculpture, titled “Ibn El-Balad” (estimated at around $107,000- 131,000) was Mokhtar’s university graduation project. 

Mahmoud Mokhtar, “Arous El-Nil,” 1929, bronze. (Supplied)

Dating to 1910, it was among the first sculptures he created, and marks the pivotal moment that he evolved into the artist he is renowned as today. 

The second, “Arous El-Nil,” from 1929 is a Pharaonic head of a woman, a marriage between Ancient Egyptian aesthetics and Art Deco (estimated at around $143,000-214,000). It is the bust of a full-length sculpture in the collection of Paris’ Musée du Jeu de Paume. 

The bidding will be online and will go live from March 23-30.

Topics: Sotheby's Mahmoud Mokhtar

