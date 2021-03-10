Zayn Malik slams Grammy Awards over selection process

Nora Attal lights up Dior fall 2021 runway

DUBAI: Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri on Tuesday presented the Dior fall 2021 ready-to-wear show via a fashion film at an empty Hall of Mirrors in the Palace of Versailles, near Paris.

The offering featured 64 looks modeled by a diverse cast of catwalkers, which included regional face Moroccan-British model Nora Attal.

The 21-year-old stomped down the runway wearing two looks. For her first turn down the catwalk, she stunned in a tweed button-up blazer worn over a white collared blouse and paired with a matching flowy skirt and black boots.

She later switched into a navy-blue pleated dress with a white collar and a thin black belt secured around the waist. The look was elevated with white, lace-up boots and a dark headband.

Attal, who made her runway debut in 2017, is a catwalk fixture at the house of Dior. She has walked in plenty of shows for the Parisian maison, including the spring 2019 couture, spring 2018 ready-to-wear, and fall 2018 couture shows.

Titled “Disturbing Beauty,” the video paid sartorial homage to popular fairytales such as “Beauty and the Beast,” and “Snow White.”

For the fashion film, Chiuri commissioned artist Silvia Giambrone to create an installation of rows of thorn-adorned mirror-like sculptures titled “La Galerie des Ombres” to line the palace’s halls.

The Italian designer’s new collection was punctuated by puffers quilted in the house’s print, sharply tailored coats, crisp shirting, pleated full skirts, and evening gowns printed with roses and apple motifs that were adapted from those created for Dior by Andree Brossin de Mere in the 1950s.

The video, which was streamed online, was watched by Dior front row fixtures and house ambassadors – including Dubai-based Lebanese influencer Karen Wazen – who all shared photographs of themselves sporting looks from the new collection.

Wazen uploaded a snap of herself sitting on wooden stairs with her cat Leo perched on her lap. She opted for a yellow, long-sleeved evening gown that was printed with floral motifs throughout. She accessorized the dress with a brown leather Christian Dior handbag.

In a caption for the image, she said: “Got to watch the stunning Dior show from home in this stunning Dior dress.”

She added: “Congratulations Maria Grazia Chiuri on yet another beautiful collection and work of art.”