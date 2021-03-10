You are here

  • Home
  • Pope Francis thanks Iraqis for visit, saying they deserve peace
Pope Francis in Iraq
Pope Francis in Iraq

Pope Francis thanks Iraqis for visit, saying they deserve peace

Pope Francis thanks Iraqis for visit, saying they deserve peace
Pope Francis reflected on the packed three-day program that saw him travel throughout Iraq last weekend, offering encouragement to persecuted Christians. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4m2y6

Updated 26 sec ago
AFP

Pope Francis thanks Iraqis for visit, saying they deserve peace

Pope Francis thanks Iraqis for visit, saying they deserve peace
  • ‘After this visit, my soul is filled with gratitude – gratitude to God and to all those who made it possible’
Updated 26 sec ago
AFP

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis thanked the people of Iraq on Wednesday for allowing him to make his historic trip to the country, saying Iraqis deserve to live in peace.
In his weekly audience, the 84-year-old pope reflected on the packed three-day program that saw him travel throughout Iraq last weekend, offering encouragement to persecuted Christians and extending a hand to Shiite Muslims.
“After this visit, my soul is filled with gratitude – gratitude to God and to all those who made it possible,” he said, citing political and religious leaders.
These include top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, “with whom I had an unforgettable meeting.”
He said he heard first-hand of “wounds still open” from the destruction wrought on Iraq’s Christian communities, which have been decimated after decades of conflict.
“And at the same time, I saw around me the joy of welcoming Christ’s message,” he said.
“The Iraqi people have the right to live in peace. They have the right to rediscover the dignity that belongs to them.”
He condemned the “monster” of war, adding: “I ask myself, who sells arms to terrorists? Today, who sells them to terrorists?
“They are waging wars in other places as well, in Africa, and it’s a question that I want an answer to.”
But he noted that Iraqis “are trying hard to rebuild. The Muslims are inviting the Christians to return and together they are restoring churches and mosques. Fraternity is there.”

Topics: Pope Francis in Iraq Pope Francis Iraq

Related

Chaldean leader: Pope’s Iraq visit ‘will leave great impact’
Middle-East
Chaldean leader: Pope’s Iraq visit ‘will leave great impact’
Pope in Iraq: Terror, death ‘will never have the last word’
Middle-East
Pope in Iraq: Terror, death ‘will never have the last word’

UAE to host IAEA’s most complex nuclear crisis drill

UAE to host IAEA’s most complex nuclear crisis drill
Updated 10 March 2021
AFP

UAE to host IAEA’s most complex nuclear crisis drill

UAE to host IAEA’s most complex nuclear crisis drill
Updated 10 March 2021
AFP

DUBAI: The UAE said Tuesday it will this year host the International Atomic Energy Agency’s most complex nuclear emergency exercise, a 36-hour drill that takes place every three to five years.
The exercise, which will involve more than 170 countries, will be held at the UAE’s Barakah nuclear power plant on the Gulf coast west of the capital Abu Dhabi, which lies some 340 kilometers (210 miles) from Iranian shores.
The drill is designed to test international responses and capabilities in the event of a severe nuclear emergency.
“In the last quarter of this year, UAE will be hosting an international emergency exercise by the IAEA, which is called ConvEx-3,” the permanent representative of the UAE to the IAEA, Hamad Al Kaabi, told AFP.
“It allows all the countries, more than 170 countries including countries from the region, to participate.”
Known as the Level 3 Convention Exercise, it is the IAEA’s highest level emergency exercise.
The United Arab Emirates, the fourth largest crude producer in the OPEC cartel, was built on oil. Nevertheless, it is spending billions to develop enough renewable energy to cover half of its needs by 2050.
The Barakah plant, a first for the Arab world, started up in August when authorities pushed the button on the first of four reactors, with the second reactor receiving its operating license on Tuesday.
When fully operational, the four reactors will generate 5,600 megawatts, around 25 percent of the UAE’s electricity needs.
But the region is grappling with conflicts.
A few hundred kilometers away to the east, Iran has been facing severe sanctions designed to prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons.
To the south, Yemeni rebels have been attacking Saudi Arabia and its oil facilities with drones and missiles.
Yemen’s Houthis, backed by Tehran, have threatened to hit targets in the UAE including the nuclear plant, over its involvement in the six-year Yemen war.
But Kaabi said that the Barakah site is well protected.
Asked whether the plant is “immune” to outside threats, the Emirati official told AFP that “when we gave the license, we took into consideration all these elements including physical security, cybersecurity, and protection against sabotage and any potential threat.”
“It continues to be updated, based on any additional information,” he said.

Topics: UAE IAEA drill Abu Dhabi

Related

Update UAE says US sanctions complicate Syria’s return to Arab fold
Middle-East
UAE says US sanctions complicate Syria’s return to Arab fold
UAE to operate second Barakah nuclear power plant
Middle-East
UAE to operate second Barakah nuclear power plant

Lebanese army starts clearing roadblocks after week of protests

Lebanese army starts clearing roadblocks after week of protests
Updated 10 March 2021
Reuters

Lebanese army starts clearing roadblocks after week of protests

Lebanese army starts clearing roadblocks after week of protests
  • President Michel Aoun had asked the army and security forces to clear the obstructions
  • Groups of protesters have been burning tires daily to block roads since the Lebanese currency tumbled to a new low last week
Updated 10 March 2021
Reuters

BEIRUT: The Lebanese army said on Wednesday it had started clearing roadblocks eight days after protesters burnt tires to block roadways across the country in anger over the country’s economic meltdown and political deadlock.
“As a result of the tragic accidents and violations that took place units of the army started this morning opening closed roads,” a statement posted on the official Twitter page of the Lebanese army said.
President Michel Aoun had asked the army and security forces to clear the obstructions on Monday after a meeting with top officials.
Lebanon’s financial crisis, which erupted in 2019, has wiped out jobs, locked people out of their bank deposits and raised the risk of widespread hunger.
Groups of protesters have been burning tires daily to block roads since the Lebanese currency tumbled to a new low last week, deepening popular anger over the country’s financial collapse.
Three people died in car accidents amidst the roadblocks on Monday including two young men who died when they drove into a truck that was parked across a road to block traffic.
The incident prompted Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, the country’s top Christian cleric, to caution against chaotic road blocks.
In a sermon, he assured demonstrators that he stood by them and felt their pain but that people on the road are not the cause of the country’s problems and should not be the ones who are punished.

Topics: Lebanon Protests Army

Related

Lebanon crackdown on black market money-changers fails to stem dollar crisis
Business & Economy
Lebanon crackdown on black market money-changers fails to stem dollar crisis
Lebanon protesters block roads over worsening poverty
Middle-East
Lebanon protesters block roads over worsening poverty

West Bank refuge welcomes unfancied donkeys

West Bank refuge welcomes unfancied donkeys
Donkeys that did not attract a buyer at a weekly market in Nablus are brought to the shelter in nearby Rujayb, where Silos, a veterinarian, examines them ‘completely and free of charge.’ (AFP)
Updated 10 March 2021
AFP

West Bank refuge welcomes unfancied donkeys

West Bank refuge welcomes unfancied donkeys
  • Some Palestinians still rely on donkeys for transport and in agricultural work
Updated 10 March 2021
AFP

RUJAYB, Palestinian Territories: Rakan Silos rises early every Thursday and heads to a West Bank donkey shelter where he helps care for animals that still play an important role in daily Palestinian life.

Donkeys that did not attract a buyer at a weekly market in Nablus are brought to the shelter in nearby Rujayb, where Silos, a veterinarian, examines them “completely and free of charge.”
The shelter is run by the British charity Safe Haven For Donkeys, established in 2000 to care for working donkeys in Israel and the Palestinian territories.
Donkeys “work so hard for so little,” but are often plagued by easily treatable conditions like overgrown hooves and bad teeth, the charity says. Some Palestinians still rely on donkeys for transport and in agricultural work.
Silos, who trained at Al-Najah University in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, said donkeys in Nablus are brushed and coddled, the way some in other cultures might treat a cherished horse.
On Thursdays, market day in Nablus, fully grown donkeys are popular sellers, but younger ones often go unsold and abandoned because buyers want animals at full strength rather than one that will take time and money to raise.
“We take care of them until they are adults,” said Wael Salama, who also works at the shelter.
He explained that adoption is free but on the condition that the donkey not be sold. The refuge, the only one in the West Bank, has the capacity to care for up to 200 donkeys, but also offers free treatment for farmers who bring their donkeys to the site.

Topics: Palestine West Bank

Related

Palestinian killed in confrontation in West Bank settlement
Middle-East
Palestinian killed in confrontation in West Bank settlement
West Bank demolitions lead to surge in displaced children
Middle-East
West Bank demolitions lead to surge in displaced children

Yemen urges probe into fatal Sanaa migrant detention fire

Yemen urges probe into fatal Sanaa migrant detention fire
Updated 10 March 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen urges probe into fatal Sanaa migrant detention fire

Yemen urges probe into fatal Sanaa migrant detention fire
  • Local Yemeni media reports and government officials said that “several hundreds” were killed or wounded
  • The fire on Sunday occurred in a detention center in Sanaa
Updated 10 March 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s government and human rights activists have called for the formation of an international inquiry to examine the death of dozens of African migrants inside a detention camp in Houthi-controlled Sanaa on Sunday.

The Yemeni government has accused the Houthis of recruiting detained migrants to fight in the civil war. The migrants were said to have burned to death in a fire after  protesting against mistreatment and poor conditions inside a detention facility.

“We strongly condemn the horrific crime committed in migrant detentions run by the terrorist Houthi militia in the seized capital, Sanaa, which led to the death and injury of hundreds of them, who were buried in a mass grave — a Houthi attempts to cover up the crime,” Yemen’s Information Minister Muammer Al-Aryani said.

He added: “We call for a transparent and independent international investigation to reveal details of the crime and hold the perpetrators to account, pressure Houthis to stop recruiting and exploiting refugees in combat, release all detainees in respect of Yemen's obligations and ensure freedom of movement or voluntary return.”

The fire on Sunday occurred in a detention center in Sanaa, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

“The total number of migrants who died in the fire at the Immigration, Passports and Naturalization Authority Immigration Holding Facility remains unconfirmed, as official records have yet to be released. More than 170 people have been treated for injuries, with many in critical condition,” the IOM said in a statement seen by Arab News.

Local Yemeni media reports and government officials said that “several hundreds” were killed or wounded in the blaze and that Houthi rebels had suppressed information about the incident in order to avoid an international backlash.

Majed Fadhail, deputy minister of human rights, told Arab News that “up to 500 migrants” were killed or injured in the fire. Quoting local medical sources, the Yemeni news agency Yemen Press Network (Yazaan) reported that the number of deaths numbered 50, and that about 130 migrants, including dozens of critical cases, were injured.

The UN migration agency said that the cause of the fire was unclear. But an anonymous local source told Arab News that hundreds of migrants had staged a riot inside the overcrowded detention center to protest against mistreatment, long detention periods and poor conditions.

Migrants blocked doors with blankets and mattresses to prevent detention guards from entering rooms to suppress the riot,” the source said, adding that a guard threw an incendiary device inside the detention that ignited the blaze.

On Tuesday, the IOM warned that tightened security measures by Houthis had obstructed their teams from reaching the injured migrants, and demanded the rebels to allow medical access and release the remaining migrants.

“We are facing challenges accessing the injured due to an increased security presence in the hospitals. Humanitarian and health workers must be given access to support the treatment of those affected by the fire and others who have been receiving long-term care from IOM and partners,” said Carmela Godeau, IOM regional director for the Middle East and North Africa.

Yemen’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Awadh bin Mubarak sent his condolences to the Ethiopian government over the death of Ethiopian citizens in the fire, and vowed to provide them with medical care and hold the perpetrators accountable.

“We affirm we’ll make every effort with the relevant international organizations to reach the survivors, provide them with the necessary care, uncover the circumstances of this traumatic incident — for which Houthis are responsible — and hold those in charge accountable,” he said on Twitter.

Desert Storm: 30 years on
The end of the Gulf War on Feb. 28, 1991 saw the eviction of Iraq from Kuwait but paved the way for decades of conflict
Enter
keywords
Topics: Yemen Houthis

Related

Update Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched towards southern Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched towards southern Saudi Arabia
Officials say at least 30 African migrants drown near Yemen
Middle-East
Officials say at least 30 African migrants drown near Yemen

Turkey’s top economic management sees another shakeup

Mehmet Hakan Atilla, CEO of Turkey’s Istanbul Stock Exchange (Borsa Istanbul), resigned from his post on Monday. (AFP/File Photo)
Mehmet Hakan Atilla, CEO of Turkey’s Istanbul Stock Exchange (Borsa Istanbul), resigned from his post on Monday. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 10 March 2021
Arab News

Turkey’s top economic management sees another shakeup

Mehmet Hakan Atilla, CEO of Turkey’s Istanbul Stock Exchange (Borsa Istanbul), resigned from his post on Monday. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Mehmet Hakan Atilla resigned from his post at Borsa Istanbul on Monday
  • Atilla served a 28-month jail term in the US and was released in 2019
Updated 10 March 2021
Arab News

ANKARA: Mehmet Hakan Atilla, CEO of Turkey’s Istanbul Stock Exchange (Borsa Istanbul), resigned from his post on Monday, triggering doubts about the motivations behind this abrupt move at the one of key economic managerial posts of the country. 

Atilla was appointed to his post in October 2019 in a controversial decision just after being sentenced to 32 months in prison in the US for helping Iran circumvent sanctions while he was deputy executive at Turkey’s state-run Halkbank — a case Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan considered a politically motivated assault against the Turkish government.  

Atilla served a 28-month jail term in the US and was released in 2019, when he was appointed as head of the stock exchange by Erdogan’s son-in-law and former Finance Minister Berat Albayrak.  

For some, the resignation may be connected to the impending Halkbank trial on May 3 in New York as a gesture to fix US-Turkey relations in the upcoming months and attract foreign investors amid rising speculations that Albayrak may return to an economic management post in the government. 

During the upcoming New York trial, Halkbank faces a fine of up to $20 billion with charges of money laundering, evasion of sanctions and fraud as the bank is accused of helping funnel over $20 billion for Iran in violation of US sanctions. 

However, for Wolfango Piccoli, co-president of Teneo Intelligence in London, Atilla’s resignation will make no difference to the trial of Halkbank and US-Turkey relations. 

“It is a desperate move by Ankara, which highlights once again the inability of Turkish policymakers to understand how these kinds of matters are managed in the US,” he told Arab News. 

FASTFACT

Atilla served a 28-month jail term in the US and was released in 2019, when he was appointed as head of the stock exchange by Erdogan’s son-in-law and former Finance Minister Berat Albayrak.

According to Piccoli, looking ahead, there are two key matters for investors: the size of the fine that will be imposed if Halkbank is found guilty, as it is generally assumed, and the reaction of the Turkish authorities once the ruling and the fine are announced.

“Meanwhile, they will monitor the court proceedings to see whether the whole trial becomes politically embarrassing for senior Turkish politicians — a development that could have an adverse impact on the already uneasy Turkey-US bilateral ties,” he said. 

As per usual politics in Turkey, things came in pairs with Atilla’s resignation being followed by a bombshell presidential decision dismissing Zafer Sonmez as CEO of the Turkey Wealth Fund, which owns the Istanbul Stock Exchange. Like Atilla, Sonmez was also appointed by Albayrak. 

“I think some will link the departure of Atilla and Sonmez as clearing the decks of former Albayrak appointees. But Sonmez was more of a technocratic appointment, and I think he had done a decent job in picking the Turkish Wealth Fund from the floor after it went nowhere for the first couple of years of its existence,” Timothy Ash, a senior emerging-market strategist at London-based BlueBay Asset Management, told Arab News. 

“He was more a sovereign wealth guru rather than an Albayrak loyalist, so I don’t see why Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan and Central Bank Governor Naci Agbal would have wanted to oust him. Also, it’s notable that his replacement is a fellow board member and Albayrak nominee. So, it raises the possibility that Sonmez resigned for another reason,” he added. 

Agbal was known for his critical stance against the economic policies that were implemented by Albayrak, opting rather for more orthodox policy-making choices like fighting inflation and increasing the policy rate. 

According to Ash, the resignation of Atilla may be related to the beginning of the Halkbank trial. “And the Turkish authorities don’t want any fallout from that to damage the Istanbul Stock Exchange,” he said. 

But experts also emphasize long-standing criticisms about the nominations for the country’s top management position in line with political favoritism. 

For Piccoli, it remains to be seen whether it is a genuine shakeup at the top of these institutions or the usual giving away of jobs to friends and family members. 

“The start is not that promising, as the newly appointed head of the Turkey Wealth Fund is a classmate of President Erdogan’s son, Bilal,” he said. “As has been the case for a long time, meritocracy plays no role in key appointments made by the government.” 

Turkey’s wealth fund is considering an initial public offering of the Istanbul Stock Exchange by next year.  

Desert Storm: 30 years on
The end of the Gulf War on Feb. 28, 1991 saw the eviction of Iraq from Kuwait but paved the way for decades of conflict
Enter
keywords
Topics: Middle East Turkey

Related

Qatari holdings in Turkey’s Istanbul Borsa drop by 31%
Business & Economy
Qatari holdings in Turkey’s Istanbul Borsa drop by 31%
Nasdaq to acquire 5% Borsa Istanbul stake
Business & Economy
Nasdaq to acquire 5% Borsa Istanbul stake

Latest updates

Pope Francis thanks Iraqis for visit, saying they deserve peace
Pope Francis thanks Iraqis for visit, saying they deserve peace
Eastern Med gas club could grow further, says Egyptian LPG chief
Eastern Med gas club could grow further, says Egyptian LPG chief
Lebanese influencer Karen Wazen stars in Miu Miu’s virtual show at Paris Fashion Week   
Lebanese influencer Karen Wazen stars in Miu Miu’s virtual show at Paris Fashion Week   
COVID-19: EU-UK relations take a new dip over ‘vaccine ban’ comments
COVID-19: EU-UK relations take a new dip over ‘vaccine ban’ comments
Zayn Malik slams Grammy Awards over selection process
Zayn Malik slams Grammy Awards over selection process

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.