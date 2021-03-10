You are here

GRAPHIC: Saudi gaming spend leads Arab world
Last week Saudi Arabia said it was measuring the gaming response times across its major telecoms networks. (Supplied)
RIYADH: The Saudi gaming market boomed in 2020 as more people turned to their controllers and joysticks to pass the time during a year of lockdowns.
The gaming market in the Kingdom is estimated to be worth SR2.6 billion ($690 million) and its growth rate is among the highest in the world. The market is expected to reach SR9.5 billion by the end of the decade.
Online gaming in particular is one of the sectors currently recording strong growth.


Last week Saudi Arabia said it was measuring the gaming response times across its major telecoms networks in the latest move by the government to encourage investment in the booming industry.
The Kingdom’s Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) has launched the ‘Game Mode’ initiative, to drive competition among telecom operators to provide the best experience for gamers.
It includes the launch of a quarterly award for the Internet service provider with the best response time for video gaming, a key indicator of the network’s performance, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, said on Wednesday it has signed a $15 billion multi-currency revolving credit facility with a group of 17 banks, which it said gives it access to extra capital that can be deployed quickly when needed.
PIF started raising bank debt in 2018 with an $11 billion facility, followed in 2019 by a $10 billion loan which it then repaid last year.
The new loan was provided by 17 banks from Asia, the Middle East, Europe, the United Kingdom and the United States, PIF said in a statement on Wednesday.
PIF is pursuing a two-pronged strategy, building an international portfolio of investments while also investing locally in projects that will help reduce Saudi Arabia’s reliance on oil.

BERLIN: German sportswear maker Adidas AG expects a strong China-led recovery in sales this year, though profit will be trimmed by costs associated with divesting its Reebok brand.
Preparing to presenting its 2021 outlook on Wednesday as part of its five-year strategy, Adidas said it has reopened 95 percent of its stores after coronavirus lockdowns and expects 2021 sales growth rate in the mid-to-high teens, rising to as much as 30 percent in greater China, the rest of Asia and Latin America.
“The 2021 outlook appears broadly consistent with consensus estimates once Reebok stranded costs are added back,” said Jefferies analyst James Grzinic.
Rival Puma last month said it expects the financial impact from lockdowns to last well into the second quarter but that pandemic-driven growth in running should help to support a strong improvement after that.
Adidas reported fourth-quarter sales up by a currency-neutral 1 percent at 5.55 billion euros ($6.59 billion) while operating profit slipped slightly to 225 million euros, ahead of the 5.47 billion and 202 million euros expected by analysts.
About half of its stores were closed in Europe in the period, but online sales grew 43 percent.
As part of its new strategy, Adidas will manage greater China as a separate market from the rest of Asia and it has integrated Europe, Russia and emerging markets into a new Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.
For EMEA, Adidas expects sales growth in the mid-to-high teens, but only a high single-digit percentage in North America.
Net income from continuing operations is projected to rise to between 1.25 billion and 1.45 billion euros.
However, Adidas expects a hit of about 250 million euros to operating profit from costs to make Reebok a standalone company, with a third of that in 2022 but none in 2023.
Adidas last month said that it plans to sell or spin-off the underperforming brand, 15 years after it bought the US fitness label to help it compete with arch-rival Nike Inc.

DUBAI: Gains in banks helped Saudi Arabian shares rise for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, while other major Gulf markets traded little changed.
Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index advanced 1 percent, with Al Rajhi Bank gaining 2.3 percent and National Commercial Bank (NCB) advancing 2.4 percent.
Oil-rich Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, whose state coffers have been battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, are set to get some fiscal respite after OPEC and its allies last week agreed to extend most oil output cuts into April.
OPEC’s leader Saudi Arabia said it would extend its voluntary oil output cut of 1 million barrels per day for a third consecutive month and that it would decide in the coming months to gradually phase it out.
Utility company Qatar Electricity and Water firmed 2.9 percent after announcing that it would build a new plant in 2027 with a production capacity of 2,600 megawatts of electricity and 100 million gallons of water per day.
In Dubai, the index eased 0.6 percent, weighed down by a 0.9 percent decline in Emirates’ largest lender, Emirates NBD , and a 0.6 percent fall in Dubai Islamic Bank .
S&P Global Ratings said in a report earlier this month that economic recovery in Dubai would be subdued and its gross domestic product in dollar terms would return to the 2019 level only in 2023

Eastern Med gas club could grow further, says Egyptian LPG chief

Eastern Med gas club could grow further, says Egyptian LPG chief
Updated 10 March 2021
Arab News

Eastern Med gas club could grow further, says Egyptian LPG chief

Eastern Med gas club could grow further, says Egyptian LPG chief
  • Egypt, Israel, Cyprus and Greece, Jordan, Palestine and Italy are members of the club
Updated 10 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Lebanon, Libya and Algeria could all eventually become members of the EastMed Gas Forum according to a top Egyptian industry official.
Mohamed Saad El-din, chairperson of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Investors Association said the Eastern Mediterranean holds more than 200 million cubic feet of gas and that the addition of more members would strengthen the organization’s global reach, Al Arabiya reported.
The discovery of vast gas reserves in the Eastern Mediterranean is rapidly reshaping the global energy landscape and reviving the economic fortunes of countries such as Egypt and Israel. However it has also sparked intense regional rivalries and disputes over maritime drilling rights.
El-din said that the EastMed Gas Forum had grown in stature and compared the organization to OPEC in its potential to maintain order in the industry.
Cairo is hosting the meeting of the EastMed Gas Forum for the first time. Egypt, Israel, Cyprus and Greece, Jordan, Palestine and Italy are its members.

DUBAI: The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) plans to collaborate with Malaysian oil and gas company Petronas.
Under the deal the pair will jointly explore opportunities to collaborate in the production of conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon resources in Abu Dhabi, ADNOC said in a statement carried by WAM, the official UAE news agency.
“The agreement is a natural evolution of the strong ties between the UAE and Malaysia and provides an opportunity to deepen the relationship through strategic energy cooperation,” said ADNOC CEO Sultan Al-Jaber.
It also allows both companies to jointly assess opportunities for domestic and international collaboration across the downstream sector.
Among the opportunities in Abu Dhabi is TA’ZIZ which is driving the development of industrial projects in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi and in fuel oil bunkering and support of liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering vessels, ADNOC said.
ADNOC and PETRONAS have also agreed to explore potential partnership opportunities in trading including optimization of crude and feedstock supply and refined products offtake.
In addition, they will look to work together to identify technology solutions as well as on hydrogen projects, enhanced hydrocarbon recovery and carbon capture utilization and storage.

