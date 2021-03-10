You are here

Saudi domestic flights buck Mideast air travel slowdown
Weekly domestic flights in the Kingdom have grown to about 3,000. (Supplied)
Updated 10 March 2021
Arab News

  • The Middle East has been particularly hard hit by the global aviation slowdown
Updated 10 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi domestic airlines are seeing a quicker recovery in routes within the Kingdom than larger regional rivals relying on pandemic-paralyzed long haul travel.
The CAPA Live aviation industry event on Wednesday heard that the Kingdom’s domestic airline sector was recovering strongly in sharp contrast to most of its neighbors.
The Middle East has been particularly hard hit by the global aviation slowdown because of its comparatively under-developed domestic market.
In 2019, the region had the lowest share of domestic air capacity, with just one in five seats on offer defined as an internal flight — compared to a global average of 59 percent, CAPA said.
It has meant that countries such as Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon and Qatar have not been able to rely on domestic flights to keep planes in the air. However larger countries in the region such as Saudi Arabia and Iran have bigger domestic markets to fall back on.
“The domestic recovery in Saudi Arabia is already showing positive signs, in frequency terms at least,” said CAPA analyst Richard Maslen.
Weekly domestic flights in the Kingdom have grown to about 3,000 according to CAPA data.
That represents a decline of just 23 percent over the first two months of the year compared to the same period a year ago before COVID restrictions hit.
Earlier flyadeal CEO Con Korfiatis told the consultancy that the Saudi low cost carrier was offering schedules with frequencies just 10 percent lower than this time last year.

Topics: Saudi Arabia transportation aviation

Hilton to open nine more hotels in Egypt by 2026

Hilton to open nine more hotels in Egypt by 2026
Updated 16 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

Hilton to open nine more hotels in Egypt by 2026

Hilton to open nine more hotels in Egypt by 2026
  • The company currently has 14 hotels in Egypt
  • The expansion will increase its number of rooms in the most populous Arab country by 28% and introduce three new brands
Updated 16 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Hilton Worldwide plans to open nine more hotels in Egypt by 2026, adding about 1,700 rooms, its regional head told Reuters.
The company currently has 14 hotels in Egypt. The expansion will increase its number of rooms in the most populous Arab country by 28% and introduce three new brands, said Mohab Ghali.
Tourism, which accounts for 15% of Egypt’s gross domestic product and is a major source of foreign currency, has seen a sharp decline in the COVID-19 pandemic, with visitor numbers plunging to 3.5 million in 2020 from 13.1 million in 2019.
Ghali told Reuters in 2017 that Hilton planned to increase its hotel portfolio in Egypt to 30 within 10 years.

Topics: Egypt Hilton

Kuwait finance minister calls for reforms despite rebound in oil prices

Kuwait finance minister calls for reforms despite rebound in oil prices
Updated 10 March 2021
Reuters

Kuwait finance minister calls for reforms despite rebound in oil prices

Kuwait finance minister calls for reforms despite rebound in oil prices
  • Kuwait’s budget would need oil prices of $90 per barrel to eliminate its deficit
Updated 10 March 2021
Reuters

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait’s finance minister said on Wednesday that an increase in oil revenues due to higher crude prices would not cover the Gulf state’s budget obligations and he called for radical economic reforms.
Kuwait’s budget would need oil prices of $90 per barrel to eliminate its deficit, the minister, Khalifa Hamada, said in a statement. Brent crude was trading at $67.86 a barrel at 1310 GMT on Wednesday.
“We must address the scarcity of financial resources and the depletion of liquidity in the treasury (the General Reserve Fund) as soon as possible, and they must be accompanied by radical economic and financial reforms that contribute to reducing expenditures and increasing non-oil revenues,” Hamada said, adding he had full confidence in parliament’s cooperation.
Kuwait’s finances are heavily dependent on oil income and a combination of lower prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a continued stand-off between government and parliament on implementing measures such as a law allowing the state to borrow, have put it on the brink of a liquidity crunch.
“Issuing bonds and other solutions are not reform solutions, but rather temporary measures that must be taken to fulfil the immediate obligations represented by salaries and subsidies, which constitute more than 71% of the state’s total spending,” Hamada said.

Topics: Kuwait budget Khalifa Hamada

Kingdom on course to meet competitive investment goals: Trade minister

Kingdom on course to meet competitive investment goals: Trade minister
Updated 10 March 2021
Zaid Khashogji

Kingdom on course to meet competitive investment goals: Trade minister

Kingdom on course to meet competitive investment goals: Trade minister
  • Drive to encourage entrepreneurship
  • Overlapping responsibilities between agencies
Updated 10 March 2021
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is well on course to achieving its strategic goals of creating a business environment that attracted local and foreign investment, the Kingdom’s trade minister said.

Speaking during a media meeting held at the National Competitiveness Center (NCC) on Tuesday, Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi said the country had made “serious steps” toward meeting its targets.

The minister of commerce and investment, and acting minister of media, said: “The Kingdom is undergoing an unprecedented transformation with continuous mobility in all aspects.” However, he pointed out that the NCC faced a number of future challenges.

The center — established in 2019 following a decision by the Saudi Cabinet — was working to build a competitive national economy in line with the Vision 2030 reform plan by elevating the Kingdom into the top 10 of the most competitive countries in the world.

It aimed to do so by tracking key indicators related to competitiveness, namely legislative environment, security, infrastructure, labor market, government spending, and human capital.

Dr. Iman Al-Mutairi, CEO of the NCC, told Arab News that the center had been empowered, through cooperation with the relevant government agencies, to improve the business environment in the Kingdom, and raise its global competitiveness within international reports and indexShe noted that one of the issues faced by the NCC was overlapping powers between government agencies but said the center had been given the authority to deal with any such problems. “The overlap also exists in some procedures and decisions monitored by the center,” the chief executive added.

The center was working toward providing a unified platform for local and foreign investors — instead of the existing 65 platforms — which would help streamline business operations in the Kingdom, said Al-Mutairi.

She pointed out that this would be done by providing solutions, initiatives, and legislation to fuel an environment that encouraged entrepreneurship and economic growth.

Last year, the NCC launched 96 initiatives with the aim of developing the private sector and enhancing the competitive environment in the country, one of the most prominent being the automation of investment licenses through the scrapping of approximately 50 percent of previous requirements.

The center currently has more than 300 initiatives and reforms in place to address matters affecting the private sector and during 2020 focused on strategic areas including trade and invest

Tadawul rejects main market listing for food firm after pump and dump claim

Tadawul rejects main market listing for food firm after pump and dump claim
Updated 10 March 2021
Arab News

Tadawul rejects main market listing for food firm after pump and dump claim

Tadawul rejects main market listing for food firm after pump and dump claim
  • Share listing request rejected
Updated 10 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi stock exchange rejected a request by a food firm seeking a main market listing after unidentified investors were suspected of manipulating share prices.
The bourse said it had rejected an application by Development Works Food Co. to transfer to the main market and had referred a suspected violation to the Public Prosecution.
It relates to alleged practices by a number of investors, involving manipulation and fraud in market trades.
“The suspicion case was regarding them entering purchase orders for the purpose of influencing the share price, and entering purchase orders at the closing auction to achieve a high closing price in the shares of number of listed companies on the Saudi Stock Exchange,” the statement said.
No further details were disclosed.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tadawul CMA

Saudi Telecom Company confirms plan to list internet services unit in IPO

Saudi Telecom Company confirms plan to list internet services unit in IPO
Updated 10 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Telecom Company confirms plan to list internet services unit in IPO

Saudi Telecom Company confirms plan to list internet services unit in IPO
Updated 10 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Telecom Company has confirmed its plan to list the shares of its internet services unit in an IPO.

It follows the completion of a feasibility study into the listing of Arabian Internet and Communications Services Company.

The company said on Wednesday that it was now in the process of submitting an application for the registration and offering of its shares to the Capital Market Authority and of an application for the listing of its shares to the Saudi Stock Exchange.

Topics: STC Saudi Telecom Telecom

