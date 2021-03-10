Saudi Arabia announces 6 more COVID-19 deaths

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced six deaths from COVID-19 and 386 new infections on Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 177 were recorded in Riyadh, 81 in the Eastern Province, 43 in Makkah, 16 in Hail, 13 in Madinah, 10 in Asir, eight in the Northern Borders region, eight in Jazan and four in Najran.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 371,583 after 245 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,545 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held talks with Russian Foreign Minster Sergey Lavrov in Riyadh on Wednesday.
Lavrov, who arrived on an official visit to the Kingdom earlier, conveyed greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin to King Salman and the crown prince, who returned the sentiments.
During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries, areas of joint cooperation and ways to support and develop them in various fields, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Both sides also discussed efforts to enhance security and stability in a number of regional and international developments, and issues of common concern.
The meeting was attended by Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan.
Prince Faisal also met with Lavrov separately on Wednesday.
Mohammed bin Salman also made a telephone call to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.
“During the call, they reviewed aspects of the distinguished relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance them in various fields to serve the common interests of both countries,” SPA reported.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister called for a block on weapons sales to Iran to be reimposed after fresh attacks against oil facilities in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province.
Ras Tanura, one of the world’s biggest oil ports, was targeted by an explosive drone on Sunday. Hours later, a ballistic missile was shot down over an Aramco residential area just to the south in Dhahran.
A UN arms embargo expired in October, allowing Iran to purchase foreign weapons for the first time in a decade. Efforts to keep the ban in place foundered in the UN Security Council, despite intense efforts by the United States to lobby support.
“We have witnessed widespread condemnation of the recent attempt on facilities in Ras Tanura, as well as a strong stance from the international community that parallels the gravity of the attack that comes not only against the Kingdom but also on the global economy,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan said at a press conference on Wednesday with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.
The attempted strikes were condemned by governments around the world and caused a brief spike in oil prices.
They took place amid a wave of drone attacks on southern Saudi Arabia by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen.
“Such attacks require a strong stand by the international community in confronting the perpetrators, and efforts must be concerted to stop the sources of the continuation of the conflict,” Prince Faisal said. “The most important of which is Iran’s supplying the Houthi militia with advanced weapons, including ballistic missiles and booby-trapped drones.”
Lavrov called the developments in Yemen worrying. “We need to immediately stop the military industry,” he said.
Since the start of the Yemen conflict, Iranian-backed militias have targeted the Kingdom with ballistic missiles and drones as Yemen slid into a humanitarian disaster.
The Kingdom’s oil infrastructure also came under fire in September 2019 when two key oil facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais were struck and set ablaze. A UN report confirmed Iranian involvement.
Prince Faisal said the UN arms embargo must be extended to Iran.
“It is necessary for the international community to have a firm stand, stop the continued flow of weapons to the Houthi militia and prevent the export of weapons to Yemen, as this is a violation of United Nations resolutions,” he said.
Saudi Arabia supports international efforts aimed at ensuring Iran does not develop nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, Prince Faisal added.
He stressed the importance of making the Gulf region free of all weapons of mass destruction, respecting the independence and sovereignty of states, and not interfering in their internal affairs.
He said Saudi Arabia would continue to protect its land and people while keeping a steady eye on developments in Yemen.
“The Kingdom will never hesitate to protect its security and its citizens and will continue to address threats with effectiveness, firmness and strength,” Prince Faisal said. “Our priority is a ceasefire in Yemen in support of the efforts of the UN envoy.”
The prince and Lavrov also discussed OPEC+ meetings on global oil supplies and the Syria conflict. Prince Faisal said consultation and cooperation exist at a high level between the two countries.
“Any disagreements between Saudi and Russia regarding oil can be resolved through coordination,” Lavrov said. “We need to continue cooperating together.”
Prince Faisal said this is the mechanism of the OPEC+ group, which includes OPEC members and other leading oil producers like Russia.
“The Kingdom and Russia are keen on a fair price of oil for consumers and producers, and this is what the OPEC+ mechanism is based on, and there is good coordination in this regard, and they continue to support the global economy,” he said.
Lavrov described the meetings as fruitful, friendly and multi-level. Diplomatic ties between the two countries were restored 30 years ago as both sides agreed that more meetings need to take place.
NEW YORK: When Thoraya Obaid celebrated her 76th birthday a few days ago, it occurred to her that she is only 13 years younger than her country.
“It was on Sep. 23, 1932 that a royal decree by King Abdul Aziz established the modern nation-state of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” she told a high-level meeting at the UN in New York on Tuesday. “And so my story (is) also the story of my country.”
The virtual meeting was convened by the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, to commemorate International Women’s Day, and also celebrate the ongoing reforms in Saudi Arabia that are empowering women and ensuring they have a say in the future of their nation.
“I often jokingly call myself ‘the dinosaur in the room’ because I belong to the pre-oil generation that experienced a very different context, which opened the public space for women gradually but surely,” Obaid said.
She opened some of the doors to that public space herself. In 2001, for example, she became the first Saudi to head a UN agency when she was appointed UN under-secretary-general and head of the organization’s Population Fund (UNFPA). She was previously director of division for Arab states and Europe with the same agency.
A pioneer in women’s rights, in 1975 Obaid established the first women’s development program in Western Asia, helping to create partnerships between the UN and regional non-governmental organizations to address issues affecting women.
For the next 35 years she held key positions at the UN Economic and Social Commission for West Asia (ESCWA), where she was chief of the social affairs office responsible for advancing women’s rights, and the League of Arab States, where she helped devise strategies for social development. In addition she was chair of the UN Task Force on Gender in Amman, and a member of the same task force’s mission in Afghanistan.
Obaid was also one of 30 Saudi women appointed in 2013 as members of the Kingdom’s Shoura Council, which until then had been all-male.
Speaking to the UN event by video link, Obaid said that the start of her work at ESCWA in 1975 coincided with the first time that the UN celebrated International Women’s Day. This offered her the chance “to serve women in various contexts of marginalization, violence, wars, conflicts and exclusion. It opened my eyes to a world crying for justice and empowerment.”
Drawing parallels between her own journey and that of her country, she described her own evolution, and that of Saudi women in general, as “determined, selective, and yes, gradual” in terms of daring to challenge the status quo.
“Education for girls was officially institutionalized in 1961,” she said. “But if we close our eyes and imagine little girls going to school 60 years ago and then fast forward to where they are now, it certainly was a very rapid evolution, with its ups and downs, difficulties, challenges and successes — as any fast change would have its impact.”
Obaid’s education began much earlier. She spoke of the important role her father played in this. In September 1951, just 19 years after the founding of his nation, he dreamed of contributing to its growth. Challenging the status quo, he decided to send his daughter to boarding school in Egypt before she was 7 years old. When she turned 17, he supported her dream of studying in the US “in spite of much social pressure he encountered.”
“When our fathers, supported by our mothers, saw education as key to the empowerment of their daughters, it was not in response to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at that time,” said Obaid. “Rather, it was a response to the first word that was received by the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, the very first word in the Quran: ‘Read, in the name of God.’
“And it was this heavenly order that made our fathers and our rulers dare to challenge the status quo and venture with their daughters into a new world where, like their brothers, they also have the right to education.”
In addition to her father and her husband, she said the belief three other men had in her made a huge difference to her life and to her country.
They were “King Faisal, who gave me the first scholarship for a Saudi woman to study in the US, in 1962; King Abdullah, who nominated me in 2000 for the post of executive director of UNFPA; and (former UN Secretary-General) Kofi Annan, who selected me because he saw that I could bring a new perspective into UNFPA on culture, gender and human rights.”
She added: “When men support women, the sky is the limit for everyone. Together men and women can move mountains to achieve (justice) and equality.”
Although the evolution of the role of women in the Kingdom has been gradual, and has sometimes faced challenges from Saudi society, Obaid said that the latest phase of this evolution, led by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has been the fastest by far.
“From allowing women to drive to eliminating the guardianship requirements, it is as if the country is running a race to join the world again, and to dare to challenge itself to be an active part of the powerful new world of the G20,” she added.
Obaid singled out the crown prince’s efforts to reform the Saudi legal system as the most important aspect of this, and said that once completed this “will make a true difference in empowering women, and all citizens, in a new national context of justice, equality, and clear set of rights.”
Quoting the crown prince, she said the legal reforms will “safeguard rights, solidify principles of justice, transparency, the protection of human rights, achieve comprehensive development, (and) strengthen the global competitiveness of the Kingdom through references that are institutional, procedural, objective, clear and specific.”
In conclusion, she said: “Gender equality is about social justice and human rights, and it is the primary responsibility of governments, as the primary duty bearers, to take quick, determined and cohesive action.”
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s private and public sectors have been investing in training and mentoring programs to help boost women’s skills and careers. The idea of women’s empowerment has taken a center stage in most of the commercial and non-commercial entities in the Kingdom.
Past debates about whether women should join the workforce are over. The future is now.
Efforts are underway to support and empower female workers, so they can realize their true potential through training, reskilling and upskilling initiatives. According to the Cambridge dictionary, the term “upskilling” refers to the process of learning new skills or teaching workers new skills while “reskilling” is the process of learning new skills so workers can do a different job or instruct others on how to do a different job.
Saudi Arabia’s strong approach to women’s inclusivity in the workforce has provided many with the means to grow professionally in the private and government sectors. The new focus is on hiring those who fit the job description and can add to their skills. It is a critical strategy in the Kingdom’s ever-changing and growing employment landscape.
“I’ve always run initiatives to empower women whether that was in previous jobs or here in Saudi Arabia,” Danielle Atkins, the CMO at the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, told Arab News.
“My team’s success is a direct reflection on my own success. For me to come to Saudi and inspire a new generation of female leaders — that’s my benchmark of success,” Atkins said.
The Kingdom is determined to groom its female leaders while bringing out the passion, energy and enthusiasm of its workers. Atkins said DGDA is on a similar mission.
One of her protégées went on to become the company’s community management associate director. Ahlam Al-Thunayan, a native of Diriyah, is working within DGDA’s Community Engagement Department and is proud to be part of an all-female staff.
“Each team member is strong and opinionated, and they are hard workers even though most are fresh graduates,” Al-Thunayan told Arab News.
DGDA has made strides in fields such as hospitality, culture and heritage, and tourism. Al-Thunayan noted that the firm focuses on each new employee’s skill set, and places them in the department best suited for them. The ongoing practice of reskilling increases growth opportunities, boosts performance, and helps the company stay competitive.
More than 40 percent of Saudi government workers are female as DGDA is playing a key role in employing women. Over half of the marketing team consists of women as the firm is also creating even more new roles within its establishment for female workers. Those who show potential and work at a high pace are selected for leadership development programs that help further their careers while also putting a focus on moving employees from one department to the next to upskill their staff.
Atkins’ advice for trainees and young graduates still new to the workforce is to do something they are passionate about.
“At the end of the day, you’ll excel if you are passionate,” she said. “When you are young and have not had a lot of experience in the workplace, having the opportunity to work in different departments under different leadership is a really good way to develop your skills. It also helps you understand where is the best place to grow and develop going forward.”
Reskilling and upskilling initiatives continue to help female workers rise to prominence.
Thekra Althaalabi started off as a warehouse employee at Al-Nahdi Medical Co. where she was responsible for performing an array of duties. After eight years with the company, she is now a warehouse shift and supply chain manager leading an all-female team.
“Just like everyone, I started at the very bottom,” Althaalabi told Arab News.
“Throughout my time working here, the company ensured that I received different types of training in processing incoming stock, time management, documentation and inventory workshops. The training has benefited me greatly.”
Starting off with nine female employees in 2012, the medical distribution division at the warehouse has since increased 80 women in different divisions across the supply chain. Althaalabi said employees were encouraged to take part in the different training programs that were available. Many have been able to put their training into practice and rise in ranks.
“The common feeling is that we, as female employees, have grown more confident in our jobs,” she said. “We are empowered, we have developed our skills within our area of expertise and we are improving employee capabilities.”