‘Saudi’s got talent?’ Kingdom mulls entertainment academy

RIYADH: Saudi investment chiefs want to ensure more of the country's workforce is trained to work in the entertainment sector.

The Kingdom’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) has signed an initial agreement with the Council of Saudi Chambers (CSC) to boost the quality of human capital in the fledgling sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The plan is to raise the entertainment game of small firms operating in the industry and ensure there are enough properly trained people in the country to work across a raft of planned new mega projects.

It also envisages a new academy specializing in entertainment and courses to be run in third-level colleges for people who want to work in the industry.

Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in a number of large scale entertainment projects that are being developed in tandem with the opening up of the country to overseas tourists.

The GEA was established five years ago and has actively promoted events and attractions in Saudi Arabia from the "Sahara City" desert experience to the Riyadh Motor Show.