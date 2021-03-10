You are here

How Shaima Al-Husseini and Sports For All helped promote a healthy lifestyle during the most trying of years

How Shaima Al-Husseini and Sports For All helped promote a healthy lifestyle during the most trying of years
Shaima Al-Husseini is the Managing Director of Saudi’s Sports For All (SFA) Federation. (Sports For All)
Updated 10 March 2021
Ali Khaled

How Shaima Al-Husseini and Sports For All helped promote a healthy lifestyle during the most trying of years

How Shaima Al-Husseini and Sports For All helped promote a healthy lifestyle during the most trying of years
  • The positive impact Saudi Sports For All (SFA) had on a homebound population’s mental and physical wellbeing during a suffocating lockdown has been tangible
  • Programs such as “Baytak Nadeek” (Your Home, Your Gym), the Women’s Fitness Festival, and others attracted thousands, and often millions, of participants through social media channels
Updated 10 March 2021
Ali Khaled

The year 2020 will forever be remembered for one thing, and one thing only. But from adversity came innovation, and a fierce fightback.

What the rest of 2021 and beyond will look like after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic abates remains to be seen, but the positive impact Saudi Sports For All (SFA) had on a homebound population’s mental and physical wellbeing during a suffocating lockdown has been tangible.

Programs such as “Baytak Nadeek” (Your Home, Your Gym), the Women’s Fitness Festival, and others attracted thousands, and often millions, of participants through social media channels.

“The lockdown of 2020 showed us how we can innovate and work around tight, necessary, restrictions.” Shaima Al-Husseini, managing director at SFA, told Arab News. “If we have another lockdown, we could build on the foundation of the successful programs we’ve put in place and innovate further as needed.”

While Saudi Arabia and other GCC countries are not short on major international sporting events, the SFA’s mission is to ensure that sports thrive at grassroots levels. It’s a bottom-up approach that has over the last three years seen the SFA sign a number of fitness initiatives at local communities across the country.

Among them is an agreement with the Ministry of Municipality and Rural Affairs and Housing to activate parks and public spaces in three cities, with multi-sport, running and walking programs, equipment rentals, and community academies being introduced to impact healthy long-term behavior. 

In November, the SFA signed a memorandum of understanding with Majid Al-Futtaim under which the sports group will produce community programs at future Majid Al-Futtaim malls, while receiving guidance on how to ensure SFA facilities are aligned with international standard green building requirements.

There are other plans, on a more global scale.

“We also developed and strengthened partnerships both locally and internationally with parties such as the World Health Organization (WHO), PepsiCo, the Global Goals World Cup, The Association for International Sport for All, Saudi Arabian Federation for Electronic and Intellectual Sports, and many others,” Al-Husseini said.

“Our collaboration with the WHO will see the SFA host global events in the Kingdom, including the Riyadh edition of Walk the Talk,” she added. “The SFA’s strategy will also receive technical assistance from WHO which will keep it aligned with the global action plan of physical activity.”

Since its establishment in 2018, the SFA has become an integral part of the Saudi sporting scene, but for Al-Husseini, there is much work still to be done and no time to sit back and admire what has already been achieved.

“The SFA’s focus is to take a holistic approach to healthy living under several pillars that benefit all sectors of society. So, it’s difficult to be proud of one (particular) step, when we have achieved so much in different areas,” she said.

“With 2020’s lockdown restricting movement, we had to innovate to bring ‘at home’ solutions to Saudis throughout the Kingdom, and we were able to deliver a number of digital offerings to keep people active. We continue to work towards our goal to have 40 percent of all people in Saudi active by 2030.”

The level of engagement during the lockdown prompted SFA President Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal to say: “I’m awestruck by the power of our healthy and active community.”

Crowning a hectic 2020 for the SFA was the launch of the Women’s Football League (WFL) in November, with 24 teams taking part in the competition across Riyadh, Jedddah, and Dammam.

“The establishment of the WFL has been a landmark achievement in Saudi’s sporting history,” said Al-Husseini.

What perhaps went unnoticed beyond its cultural significance was the sheer scope of logistics needed to get the WFL off the ground, with the competition originally mooted for the start of the year but delayed by COVID-19.

“Having the WFL kick off in three parts of the country allowed for a wide scope of players to come forward and sign up, and we had 607 players in 24 teams that had all-female organizational and technical teams,” said Al-Husseini, adding: “The players’ enthusiasm for the game and their sheer talent were remarkable. It’s exciting to think about how the SFA can continue to develop the League, both in terms of enhancing the infrastructure for women in sports and offering training opportunities for local referees.”

On Dec. 17, Challenge Riyadh defeated Jeddah Eagles to take home the WFL Champions Cup and the prize money of SR150,000 ($39,975). The league is set to return for a second season.

Its success bodes well for the future of other organized sports competitions.

“If the interest in the WFL is any indicator, women’s sport in Saudi Arabia is likely to expand exponentially,” Al-Husseini said. “We are working towards developing sports across all sectors and women’s sport is certainly included in that.”

Despite her busy schedule, Al-Husseini herself continues to regularly play tennis and squash, and is an avid follower of basketball and American Football. And while she has no particular favorite individual athletes, she points to several inspirational Saudi female role models.

“HRH Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud is a role model for any young female Saudi,” she said. “Not only is she the former Chair of the SFA, but she is also currently the Saudi Ambassador to the US. 

“In July, she was confirmed as a member of the International Olympic Committee, which further cemented her commitment to continue endorsing the ongoing endeavors of the SFA, where she remains a member of the board, to reach its Vision 2030 goals.”

Al-Husseini believes that while the SFA’s role is to encourage a healthy and active lifestyle at community level, it can also be a catalyst to promoting the nation’s high-achieving athletes towards professional careers in sport.

“We are working with different bodies to develop the necessary infrastructure to keep raising the caliber of sporting talent in the Kingdom,” she said.

“As different sports continue to receive the necessary support in terms of funding and facilities, and as athletes continue to be given the right environment, training, and encouragement to achieve their best, Saudi Arabia will continue to produce competitors that will make their mark in the international and Olympic arenas.”

Topics: Saudi Sports For All (SFA) Shaima Al-Husseini Women's Football League (WFL)

Updated 10 March 2021
Ali Khaled

Female Saudi rally competitors set their sights on Dakar Rally 2022 in Jeddah

Female Saudi rally competitors set their sights on Dakar Rally 2022 in Jeddah
  • Dania Akeel and Mashael AlObaidan recently took part in the Sharqiyah Baja 2021, the third round of the World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas
Updated 10 March 2021
Ali Khaled

Dania Akeel is fast becoming one of the most recognizable faces in Saudi Arabian motorsports.

The 32-year-old was one of the presenting guests at the 2021 Dakar Rally in Jeddah at the start of the year. In 2022, she will herself be taking part in the world’s most famous desert race.

Akeel is today already mixing it with the world’s best rally drivers, having taken part in the recent Sharqiyah Baja 2021, the third round of the World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas, under the supervision of FIA and Saudi Arabia Motor Federation (SAMF).

“The Sharqiyah International Baja Toyota Rally is my personal first race,” Akeel told Arab News. “It is an incentive for me to participate in the 2022 Dakar Rally and a race that introduces me to the future world of racing.”

She has also taken part in the Hail and Northern Region Rally, which is a stage of the International Motorsport Federation’s world rally championship.

Initially it was Akeel’s talent in riding motorcycles that caught the attention of SAMF, which awarded her a Speed Bikes Competition license.

She was keen to thank SAMF Chairman Prince Khalid bin Sultan and Sports Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki for the opportunity and for generally supporting Saudi women’s progress in motorsports.

After gaining her license, her progress was rapid. Riding a Ducati 899, she went on take part in the UAE National SportsBike Super Series grid against more than 15 racers for five rounds.

Unfortunately for Akeel, who holds a master’s degree in international business, an accident in which she suffered several pelvic fractures and an injury to her spine, forced her to put her biking career on hold.

Now she is back and excelling in rally, and having had her big break previously, Akeel is hoping to see more Saudi females embrace car and motorcycle racing, which until recently were a domain exclusive to male drivers.

“I didn’t think that it is only a men’s sport because we live in an era of empowering Saudi women and all opportunities and fields are available for them to prove their capabilities and competence,” she said. “I have not been exposed to any challenges or problems in this regard.”

Having competed in the Sharqiyah rally, she is now set to take part in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge on Nov. 6-12, 2021, before starting preparation for the Dakar Rally 2022.

Akeel is not alone in raising the profile of Saudi female rally drivers. Also present at the Sharqiyah Baja was Mashael AlObaidan, who started her motorsporting journey as a dirt bike rider.

“I say this message not only to girls but to boys and everyone in the world, every human, if you love something just go for it,” she said in a video by Reuters taken at Sharqiyah rally. “If you see obstacles, just push, push, push until you do the things you love, and enjoy life.”

AlObaidan last week told Arab News that, as a child, her love of motorsports was sparked by watching women ride motorbikes in Hollywood films. Now she is living the dream herself.

“Adrenaline just rushes in my blood when I race, it is pure happiness,” she said. “Saudi Arabia is doing a great job in a lot of sectors, especially motorsports,” AlObaidan said. “We have the biggest races and that shows you where we are heading. It is a bright future for the sector and I love it.”

Akeel and AlObaidan now have their eyes set on the Dakar Rally 2022, where they will enter as part of a team dubbed the “Sheroes.”

In every sense, they are blazing a trail for other Saudi women to follow.

Topics: Dakar Rally 2022 Saudi Arabia

Seeds tumble in Dubai as Ons Jabeur keeps Arab hopes alive

Ons Jabeur is keeping Arab hopes alive at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. (WTA Tour)
Ons Jabeur is keeping Arab hopes alive at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. (WTA Tour)
Updated 10 March 2021
Arab News

Seeds tumble in Dubai as Ons Jabeur keeps Arab hopes alive

Ons Jabeur is keeping Arab hopes alive at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. (WTA Tour)
  • Tunisian advances to third round, but fourth seed Petra Kvitova retires
Updated 10 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Elina Svitolina led a procession of seeds out of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Tuesday, losing 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 to former three-time finalist Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Ons Jabeur played her part, with the Arab sporting icon advancing beyond the second round for the first time with a 7-6(6), 4-6, 6-2 win over 14th seed and 2020 Dubai finalist Elena Rybakina. The match was a closely-fought affair right up until Jabeur finally took control late in the final set.

“It was a very tough match. I wasn’t feeling happy on the court, but I’m glad that I challenged myself mentally,” said Jabeur. “I always want to win in this kind of tournaments. Honestly, I’m probably not showing the best behavior on the court but I’m really trying to play and to win here and this win, I think, could bring some joy to me and help me get through this tournament.”

Fourth seed Petra Kvitova, who arrived in Dubai fresh from winning her 28th career title in Doha, was forced to retire with an injury after dropping the opening set 6-2 and leading Jil Teichmann 4-3 in the second. Fifth seed Kiki Bertens fell 6-1, 6-4 against qualifier Tereza Martincova and Madison Keys, seeded 11, was upset 6-4, 6-3 by tournament wild card Anastasia Potapova.

Kuznetsova, who has more wins in Dubai than any other active player, appeared to be on her way out of the tournament, but turned the tables on her opponent in dramatic fashion. From 4-4 in the second set she swept the next seven games to lead 5-0 in the deciding set and closed out the contest on her third match point.

Kuznetsova was in despair during the early stage of the match but stuck to her task and manged to turn things around.

“I was feeling so stressed out there in the first set,” said Kuznetsova. “I couldn’t make any balls. The feeling was terrible and I was just focusing on trying to make two or three shots in to see how I can go, how I can regroup.”

Svitolina looked close to tears as the match slipped away from her and said: “She was serving much better in the second set and I missed a few opportunities, but she played really good on the returns and it was not a great response from me. Obviously the loss is very tough because I think I started the match quite good and I was feeling good going into the tournament and I really love to play here in Dubai, so I’m disappointed that it went that way.”

In a three-set struggle, Coco Gauff took just two minutes under two hours to upset 12th seed Marketa Vondrousova 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 and keep her dream alive of playing in the final on her 17th birthday on Saturday.

“I thought I played well. I’m just staying in there, fighting every point, to be honest,” said Gauff, who has been taken to three sets in her last seven matches, winning six. “Today she started off strong and I was making errors but I found my rhythm in the second and third sets.”

After Kvitova fell behind 4-1 in the first set she received treatment several times during the change of ends before deciding that she could no longer compete.

“Unfortunately, since my semi-final in Doha I felt my (right) adductor and in the second set it got a little bit worse and I could no longer move the way I wanted and I didn’t want to get it even worse,” Kvitova explained. “I’m disappointed how it ended today and that I couldn't be more in the tournament here in Dubai.”

Other seeds struggled to reach the third round but managed to avoid an upset.

Second seed Karolina Pliskova had to battle for more than two hours before overcoming Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-2, and former champion Belinda Bencic was also stretched to the limit, needing two hours 38 minutes to overcome Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 5-7, 6-4. But third seed Aryna Sabalenka was able to ease past former finalist Alize Cornet 6-2, 6-4, eighth seed Iga Swiatek beat Misaki Doi 6-2, 6-4 and ninth seed Garbine Muguruza defeated Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 6-2.

There were also wins for 10th seed Elise Mertens and 15th seed Annet Kontaveit.

Topics: tennis Dubai Dubai Duty Free Championships Ons Jabeur

UAE’s jiu-jitsu elite face off against the world’s best fighters

UAE’s jiu-jitsu elite face off against the world’s best fighters
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

UAE’s jiu-jitsu elite face off against the world’s best fighters

UAE’s jiu-jitsu elite face off against the world’s best fighters
  • The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) has confirmed that 123 fighters from the UAE across belts will be in action during the two-day tournament
  • AJP Operations Manager Rodrigo Valerio added: Abu Dhabi is the global capital of jiu-jitsu, and we are looking forward to two days of high-quality action on the mats
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s best fighters will have the opportunity to face off against leading international opponents in different divisions at the Abu Dhabi International Pro, a key stop on the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) Tour on March 12-13 at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena, with over 500 fighters from 30 countries having confirmed their participation in the tournament.

Action will begin on March 12 when blue belt holders compete, while purple, brown, and black belt holders will take to the mats on Saturday.

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) has confirmed that 123 fighters from the UAE across belts will be in action during the two-day tournament. Brazil and Colombia, traditional jiu-jitsu powerhouses, will also have strong representation with 87 and 34 fighters respectively, with 600 ranking points available to winners in each class, attaching even greater importance to the tournament.

According to senior members of the UAEJJF, the timing is ideal for fighters to test the level of their preparations and identify further areas of improvement going into what is expected to be a very busy season.

UAEJJF Technical Director Mubarak Al-Menhali said the AJP Abu Dhabi International Pro would bring some truly elite fighters to the mats and would offer opportunities for high-class competition.

“Tournaments on the AJP circuit are extremely competitive and the technical level of the fighters is very high,” he said. “It is the perfect opportunity for all our fighters, budding and experienced, to get the chance to participate in a high-level tournament here at home. The benefits from competing on such a big platform are invaluable and I would like to urge as many fighters from the UAE as possible to sign up for the competition.

“This is the first time that we are hosting an AJP International Pro event here in the UAE and the timing couldn’t be better,” Al-Menhali added. “Our fighters are preparing for upcoming international assignments and the quality of the opponents they would face in this tournament would greatly aid their career development. This tournament also provides valuable exposure to the AJP Tour circuit, with fighters getting a taste of the pressure that comes with competing on the global stage and a window into the workings of professional jiu-jitsu.”

AJP Operations Manager Rodrigo Valerio added: “It is a pleasure to organize an event of this stature in Abu Dhabi. The city is fast becoming a global hub for combat sports and having successfully put on a number of high-quality sporting events in these challenging times, we are confident that this tournament will benefit from those same high standards. 

“Abu Dhabi is the global capital of jiu-jitsu, and we are looking forward to two days of high-quality action on the mats.”

Topics: UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) Tour Abu Dhabi International Pro

Why Saudis are falling in love with Formula racing

Why Saudis are falling in love with Formula racing
Updated 09 March 2021
Nada Hameed

Why Saudis are falling in love with Formula racing

Why Saudis are falling in love with Formula racing
  • The recent Formula E event at Diriyah and the Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix later this year are drawing an increasing number of male and female fans to motorsports
Updated 09 March 2021
Nada Hameed

These are happy days if you happen to be a motorsport fan in Saudi Arabia.

For many years, the desert landscapes of the Kingdom have been a natural home for international rallies, including for the last two years, the world-famous Dakar.

More recently, Saudi Arabia has witnessed the revolutionary introduction of Formula circuit racing with the hosting of three Formula E weekends, starting in 2018 and culminating in the recent historic double header of night races at the Diriyah E-Prix. 

The event may have had a limited live audience, but the interest shown in it, especially around the Diriyah Gate Development, was a clear indication of just how popular racing has become in the country.

And it is about to get better. In December, Formula One racing will finally come to the country with the hosting of the first ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah.

While rallies are for the most part spectacular television spectacles, Formula racing is something that has to be witnessed live to be truly appreciated.

Competitiveness, risks, and entertainment are what the crowds want to see, and should fans be allowed back into circuits in the coming months, Saudi’s growing number of racing events will find a more than hungry audience.

Motorsport fandom in the Kingdom encompasses all aspects of cars.

There are long-time fans of competitive racing, and the more casual watchers. Some are car collectors and others curious about the technology behind the motors. And then there are real racers hoping to emulate world famous drivers.

“More than anything, I love to see the winning car,” Waleed Ibrahim, one of the organizers of the Formula E event, told Arab News. “The danger it goes through, it makes me feel excited and I cannot wait to attend Jeddah Formula One race.”

It’s no surprise that for the fanatics, having a Formula One Grand Prix in the Kingdom is as exciting as a World Cup would be for a football fan.

“Formula 1 is the greatest sporting event after football,” said Omar Allahim, a Saudi desert rally driver and coach. “It is the biggest and oldest race in the world of cars and coming to the Kingdom is considered as a historical leap in the development of Saudi sports.”

“As a teenager back in the old days I used to do a lot to afford attending the races in Bahrain,” he said.

The Saudi racing fans all speak of their common desires to hear the echo of loud formula engines, and enjoy watching the best drivers from around the world giving it their all.

Some embrace racing more than others.

Almohannad Alsharif, a huge motorsport enthusiast since he was a child, a supercar collector, and a racer himself, told Arab News: “My dad has always liked cars and driving fast, so I decided to dig deeper into them until I became a certified FIA international pro driver.”

“Although I offroad and enjoy driving luxury sedans, driving supercars on the track is my greatest passion,” he added. “Especially if they are involving manual transmission, traction off, rear-wheel drive, big engine, and are lightweight.”

Alsharif also has participated and won a number of national competitions.

“I’ve been racing since 2001 in the USA, and I’ve won multiple national championships, the latest was in late 2019,” he said.

Not surprisingly, he is also a big fan of Formula racing - having raced Formula 4 in Dubai in 2015 - and he described it as “the pinnacle of circuit racing”. He also believes that Jeddah Formula 1 Grand Prix “is a huge step for Saudi” and hopes to be a part of the races taking place before the showpiece event scheduled for December 5, 2021.

Formula racing may be relatively new to the Kingdom, but its breeding ground, karting, and the more established rallies are not.

Khaled Al-Zayed, a Saudi driver and member of the Royal Guard team has been racing since 2008.

“I have participated in 50 international race and 180 national races,” he’s said. “My love of motorsport led me to be skilled in both karting and rallies.”

Al-Zayed has three different international racing licenses, including for Group C, karting, and rally.

“Racing on the track makes me feel alive, and now that we have the Formula one race coming to Jeddah, it is a huge deal and it will help us to show the world how much fast cars mean to us,” he added.

Just over three years ago, women couldn’t even drive in Saudi Arabia, but the societal changes that have swept the country in recent times means they have increasingly embraced racing as a sport, with a chance to shine alongside male racers.

Mashael AlObaidan, a Saudi rally dirt bike racer, told Arab News that she has always been a huge fan of motorsports and watching movies of women riding motorbikes inspired her to do so herself.

“Adrenaline just rushes in my blood when I race, it is pure happiness,” she said. “To have Formula events in my country, it is a big achievement and I am really proud of it and I am also super proud of our female Formula champion Reema Juffali, and our male Saudi car drivers as well.”

“Saudi Arabia is doing a great job in a lot of sectors especially motorsports,” AlObaidan said. “We have the biggest races and that shows you where we are heading. It is a bright future for the sector and I love it.”

On-form Muguruza stakes claim for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title

On-form Muguruza stakes claim for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

On-form Muguruza stakes claim for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title

On-form Muguruza stakes claim for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza held off a solid challenge from qualifier Irina-Camelia Begu on Monday to win 6-3 7-5 and move into the second round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Muguruza, who reached the Dubai semi-finals in 2015 and 2018, has earned more wins than any other player on the WTA Tour this year, and she arrived in Dubai after competing in the Doha final, where she fell to Petra Kivitova.

“It was definitely a challenge because it’s very different conditions (from Doha),” said Muguruza. “I fought as much as I could and I could close the match in two sets. I’m happy that I made it and feel like I’m getting into the tournament.”

Although she was unable to dominate her enterprising opponent, the number nine seed was not threatened until late in the second set, when Begu established a lead and served for the set at 5-3. Muguruza though fought back to claim the next four games and a place in the next round.

“It is never easy to begin a tournament so soon after competing in the final of another, but Garbine Muguruza impressed us with the way she adapted and dealt with a difficult opponent,” said Colm McLoughlin, executive vice chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free. “This is her seventh appearance here and it is a pleasure to welcome her back.”

Elena Rybakina, who reached the Dubai final last year before losing to Simona Halep, also overcame a second set fightback by Saisai Zheng, winning 6-0 6-4, and she was joined there by Madison Keys, who marked her Dubai debut by taking just 64 minutes to claim a 6-1 6-1 victory over qualifier En-Shuo Liang.

Rybakina enjoyed an incredible start to last season, reaching four finals in her first five tournaments and winning Hobart before her momentum was halted by the Covid-19 pandemic. She came desperately close to claiming the Dubai title, upsetting recently crowned Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and world number three Karolina Pliskova to reach the final, where in one of the most thrilling contests on the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium centre court she came within two points of victory in a nail-biting final set tiebreak.

After giving up just five points on serve in the opening set, Rybakina appeared to be coasting to a comfortable victory as she broke to lead 3-1 in the second. But her opponent then began to offer a solid challenge and Rybakina was relieved to close out the match in straight sets.

“Overall, I thought I played not a bad match,” said Rybakina. “I’m happy to come here again. It’s a pity there are not the crowds here like before, but I’ll try to do my best this week.”

Keys tested positive for Covid-19 in January and, instead of flying to compete at the Australian Open, she was forced to self-isolate at home. As a result, the only tournament she has competed in since playing at the French Open in September is last week’s Doha event, where she defeated 2019 Dubai champion Belinda Bencic before falling in the second round to Maria Sakkari.

There were no signs of rust as she swept past Liang, and although she faced seven break points, she fought off every one to secure a comfortable victory.

“I feel good about today,” said Keys. “I played a really clean first set, and in the second set I had some break points against me but I thought I handled them pretty well and kept the momentum. It’s been tough. I definitely feel a little bit behind compared to everyone else, but I know if I keep working at what I’ve been practising and try and implement that in matches then more matches will come.”

“There have been many extremely competitive performances today,” said tournament director Salah Tahlak. “No one is certain of victory, and that was demonstrated when former world number one and triple Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber was beaten by Caroline Garcia. It is impossible to predict who will finish as our 2021 champion on Saturday.”

Topics: tennis

