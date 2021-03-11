PSG draws 1-1 with wasteful Barcelona to reach Champions League quarters

You are here

Paris Saint-Germain's goalkeeper Keylor Navas makes a save during their UEFA Champions League football match with FC Barcelona in Paris, on March 10, 2021. (AFP / FRANCK FIFE)
Paris Saint-Germain's goalkeeper Keylor Navas (C) celebrates after saving a penalty kick during their UEFA Champions League football match with FC Barcelona in Paris, on March 10, 2021. (AFP / FRANCK FIFE)
PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain withstood early pressure from a much-improved Barcelona side to draw 1-1 at Wednesday and reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League.
PSG lead 4-1 from the first leg of their round-of-16 game and moved four goals clear when Kylian Mbappe, who scored a hat trick at Camp Nou, netted with a confident penalty in the 31st minute.
That goal was firmly against the run of play and, after Barca had squandered possession and chances, Messi equalized in the 37th with a powerful shot from 25 meters that tore into the top left corner.
But the six-time Golden Ball winner then had a penalty saved by goalkeeper Keylor Navas on the stroke of halftime, his first miss from the spot in the Champions League since 2015.
Barcelona could have been ahead at halftime, anyway, if not for some very wasteful play from winger Ousmane Dembele in terms of both sloppy passing and poor finishing.
Barca kept probing in the second half, and Messi had a chance from close range in the 61st but hesitated a split-second before shooting and allowed defender Marquinhos to block his shot with the goal gaping.
At the same stage of the competition four years ago, Barcelona lost 4-0 in Paris only to win 6-1 at Camp Nou in one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history.
Neymar and Messi tormented PSG that night, but there was to be no reply this time.
Barca’s coach Ronald Koeman made three substitutions for the closing stages, but the visitors’ hopes gradually fizzled out as a cold wind whipped around Parc des Princes.

BUDAPEST, Hungary: With its Premier League title defense in tatters, Liverpool kept its last chance of a trophy alive by beating Leipzig 2-0 Wednesday to reach the Champions League quarterfinals.
Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané scored Liverpool’s goals to complete a 4-0 win on aggregate. Liverpool ended its run of six defeats in home games, at least technically, as Jürgen Klopp’s team was officially the host at the neutral Puskas Arena in Hungary.
A string of saves by goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi — once a Liverpool player — kept Leipzig in contention before Salah made the breakthrough in the 70th minute. Mané drew in two defenders on a counterattack and passed to Salah, who had plenty of space to line up a low shot tucked inside the right post.
As Leipzig — which surprisingly reached the semifinals last season — tried to find a way back into the game four minutes later, substitute Divock Origi found space on the right flank to cross low for Mané to tap in.
Both legs were played in Budapest because of restrictions in Germany on travel from Britain amid the pandemic.

DUBAI: Aryna Sabalenka and Garbine Muguruza avoided falling victim to one of a succession of upsets at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Wednesday, where only three seeds survived at the end of play.

Second seed Karolina Pliskova slumped to a stunning 6-0 6-2 third-round defeat at the hands of Jessica Pegula, while fifth seed — and 2019 champion — Belinda Bencic was beaten 6-1 2-6 7-5 by tournament wild card Anastasia Potapova.

Teenage sensation Coco Gauff took another step toward the possibility of contesting Saturday’s final on her 17th birthday by defeating qualifier Tereza Martincova 6-4 6-2.

However, Arab sporting icon Ons Jabeur failed to advance to the quarter-finals, falling 6-3 6-3 to Jil Teichmann.

“Jil’s a great player,” said Jabeur. “It wasn’t my best game today; a lot of unforced errors. Obviously it wasn’t my day today and, as I’ve said, I haven’t felt great lately on the court. I wasn’t expecting much from this tournament and I was taking it day by day. It was kind of tough for me.”

Two French Open champions faced off in another third-round clash, with 2016 winner Garbine Muguruza overcoming current title holder Iga Swiatek 6-0 6-4. In the other matches, third seed Aryna Sabalenka eased past Anett Kontaveit 6-3 6-2, 10th seed Elise Mertens beat Caroline Garcia 6-4 6-2 and Barbora Krejcikova ended the run of Svetlana Kuznetsova with a 6-3 6-2 victory.

Muguruza was particularly impressive against Swiatek, dominating her less-experienced opponent in the first set and then holding off a greater challenge in the second.

“I took my opportunities and I was efficient when I had to break her serve or stay with my own serve,” said Muguruza. “Just happy with the way I started. I was very focused, very looking forward to the match as well. Sometimes you start a little bit off but today I felt good on the court.

“It got a little bit more tight and I felt she was playing better. I had to stay strong there and not get tense or nervous, and try to stay calm to be able to close the set and not give her the chance to go to a third set.”

Pliskova’s clash with Pegula, who secured victory in just 53 minutes, was their second contest in two weeks. The American also came out on top in Doha, by a similarly emphatic 6-3 6-1 scoreline. While Pegula is flourishing, Pliskova has lost her last seven matches to opponents ranked outside of the top 20.

She had struggled on Tuesday to overcome Anastasija Sevastova in a three-set battle that stretched to more than two hours, and that might have played a part in her defeat on Wednesday. She produced seven double faults, made 26 unforced errors and won only a third of the points against her dominant opponent.

“Definitely she has a lot of confidence because any time there is a close game she’s able to play some great points,” Pliskova said of Pegula. “I think she played some good tennis and I was just not able to have any answer. My tennis was not there where I want to be but I think she has a lot to do with it. I have to give a lot of credit to her.”

In contrast, Pegula breezed through her two previous matches this week, giving up just three games in each, and her confident performance always had sixth-ranked Pliskova on the back foot. Wednesday’s victory follows an equally impressive win over world number five Elina Svitolina at the Australian Open last month, where Pegula reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final.

“I think I didn’t give away a lot of free points,” she said. “Serve and first ball return is what I think I did really well and I didn’t make a lot of errors. That’s what I wanted to do and I think I just stuck with my game plan pretty well and was able to execute it.”

In Thursday’s quarter-finals, Krejcikova will play Potapova, Mertens will face Pegula, Sabalenka will attempt to prevent ninth seed Garbine Muguruza reaching her third Dubai semi-final, and Gauff will take on Teichmann.

The year 2020 will forever be remembered for one thing, and one thing only. But from adversity came innovation, and a fierce fightback.

What the rest of 2021 and beyond will look like after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic abates remains to be seen, but the positive impact Saudi Sports For All (SFA) had on a homebound population’s mental and physical wellbeing during a suffocating lockdown has been tangible.

Programs such as “Baytak Nadeek” (Your Home, Your Gym), the Women’s Fitness Festival, and others attracted thousands, and often millions, of participants through social media channels.

“The lockdown of 2020 showed us how we can innovate and work around tight, necessary, restrictions.” Shaima Al-Husseini, managing director at SFA, told Arab News. “If we have another lockdown, we could build on the foundation of the successful programs we’ve put in place and innovate further as needed.”

While Saudi Arabia and other GCC countries are not short on major international sporting events, the SFA’s mission is to ensure that sports thrive at grassroots levels. It’s a bottom-up approach that has over the last three years seen the SFA sign a number of fitness initiatives at local communities across the country.

Among them is an agreement with the Ministry of Municipality and Rural Affairs and Housing to activate parks and public spaces in three cities, with multi-sport, running and walking programs, equipment rentals, and community academies being introduced to impact healthy long-term behavior. 

In November, the SFA signed a memorandum of understanding with Majid Al-Futtaim under which the sports group will produce community programs at future Majid Al-Futtaim malls, while receiving guidance on how to ensure SFA facilities are aligned with international standard green building requirements.

There are other plans, on a more global scale.

“We also developed and strengthened partnerships both locally and internationally with parties such as the World Health Organization (WHO), PepsiCo, the Global Goals World Cup, The Association for International Sport for All, Saudi Arabian Federation for Electronic and Intellectual Sports, and many others,” Al-Husseini said.

“Our collaboration with the WHO will see the SFA host global events in the Kingdom, including the Riyadh edition of Walk the Talk,” she added. “The SFA’s strategy will also receive technical assistance from WHO which will keep it aligned with the global action plan of physical activity.”

Since its establishment in 2018, the SFA has become an integral part of the Saudi sporting scene, but for Al-Husseini, there is much work still to be done and no time to sit back and admire what has already been achieved.

“The SFA’s focus is to take a holistic approach to healthy living under several pillars that benefit all sectors of society. So, it’s difficult to be proud of one (particular) step, when we have achieved so much in different areas,” she said.

“With 2020’s lockdown restricting movement, we had to innovate to bring ‘at home’ solutions to Saudis throughout the Kingdom, and we were able to deliver a number of digital offerings to keep people active. We continue to work towards our goal to have 40 percent of all people in Saudi active by 2030.”

The level of engagement during the lockdown prompted SFA President Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal to say: “I’m awestruck by the power of our healthy and active community.”

Crowning a hectic 2020 for the SFA was the launch of the Women’s Football League (WFL) in November, with 24 teams taking part in the competition across Riyadh, Jedddah, and Dammam.

“The establishment of the WFL has been a landmark achievement in Saudi’s sporting history,” said Al-Husseini.

What perhaps went unnoticed beyond its cultural significance was the sheer scope of logistics needed to get the WFL off the ground, with the competition originally mooted for the start of the year but delayed by COVID-19.

“Having the WFL kick off in three parts of the country allowed for a wide scope of players to come forward and sign up, and we had 607 players in 24 teams that had all-female organizational and technical teams,” said Al-Husseini, adding: “The players’ enthusiasm for the game and their sheer talent were remarkable. It’s exciting to think about how the SFA can continue to develop the League, both in terms of enhancing the infrastructure for women in sports and offering training opportunities for local referees.”

On Dec. 17, Challenge Riyadh defeated Jeddah Eagles to take home the WFL Champions Cup and the prize money of SR150,000 ($39,975). The league is set to return for a second season.

Its success bodes well for the future of other organized sports competitions.

“If the interest in the WFL is any indicator, women’s sport in Saudi Arabia is likely to expand exponentially,” Al-Husseini said. “We are working towards developing sports across all sectors and women’s sport is certainly included in that.”

Despite her busy schedule, Al-Husseini herself continues to regularly play tennis and squash, and is an avid follower of basketball and American Football. And while she has no particular favorite individual athletes, she points to several inspirational Saudi female role models.

“HRH Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud is a role model for any young female Saudi,” she said. “Not only is she the former Chair of the SFA, but she is also currently the Saudi Ambassador to the US. 

“In July, she was confirmed as a member of the International Olympic Committee, which further cemented her commitment to continue endorsing the ongoing endeavors of the SFA, where she remains a member of the board, to reach its Vision 2030 goals.”

Al-Husseini believes that while the SFA’s role is to encourage a healthy and active lifestyle at community level, it can also be a catalyst to promoting the nation’s high-achieving athletes towards professional careers in sport.

“We are working with different bodies to develop the necessary infrastructure to keep raising the caliber of sporting talent in the Kingdom,” she said.

“As different sports continue to receive the necessary support in terms of funding and facilities, and as athletes continue to be given the right environment, training, and encouragement to achieve their best, Saudi Arabia will continue to produce competitors that will make their mark in the international and Olympic arenas.”

Dania Akeel is fast becoming one of the most recognizable faces in Saudi Arabian motorsports.

The 32-year-old was one of the presenting guests at the 2021 Dakar Rally in Jeddah at the start of the year. In 2022, she will herself be taking part in the world’s most famous desert race.

Akeel is today already mixing it with the world’s best rally drivers, having taken part in the recent Sharqiyah Baja 2021, the third round of the World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas, under the supervision of FIA and Saudi Arabia Motor Federation (SAMF).

“The Sharqiyah International Baja Toyota Rally is my personal first race,” Akeel told Arab News. “It is an incentive for me to participate in the 2022 Dakar Rally and a race that introduces me to the future world of racing.”

She has also taken part in the Hail and Northern Region Rally, which is a stage of the International Motorsport Federation’s world rally championship.

Initially it was Akeel’s talent in riding motorcycles that caught the attention of SAMF, which awarded her a Speed Bikes Competition license.

She was keen to thank SAMF Chairman Prince Khalid bin Sultan and Sports Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki for the opportunity and for generally supporting Saudi women’s progress in motorsports.

After gaining her license, her progress was rapid. Riding a Ducati 899, she went on take part in the UAE National SportsBike Super Series grid against more than 15 racers for five rounds.

Unfortunately for Akeel, who holds a master’s degree in international business, an accident in which she suffered several pelvic fractures and an injury to her spine, forced her to put her biking career on hold.

Now she is back and excelling in rally, and having had her big break previously, Akeel is hoping to see more Saudi females embrace car and motorcycle racing, which until recently were a domain exclusive to male drivers.

“I didn’t think that it is only a men’s sport because we live in an era of empowering Saudi women and all opportunities and fields are available for them to prove their capabilities and competence,” she said. “I have not been exposed to any challenges or problems in this regard.”

Having competed in the Sharqiyah rally, she is now set to take part in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge on Nov. 6-12, 2021, before starting preparation for the Dakar Rally 2022.

Akeel is not alone in raising the profile of Saudi female rally drivers. Also present at the Sharqiyah Baja was Mashael AlObaidan, who started her motorsporting journey as a dirt bike rider.

“I say this message not only to girls but to boys and everyone in the world, every human, if you love something just go for it,” she said in a video by Reuters taken at Sharqiyah rally. “If you see obstacles, just push, push, push until you do the things you love, and enjoy life.”

AlObaidan last week told Arab News that, as a child, her love of motorsports was sparked by watching women ride motorbikes in Hollywood films. Now she is living the dream herself.

“Adrenaline just rushes in my blood when I race, it is pure happiness,” she said. “Saudi Arabia is doing a great job in a lot of sectors, especially motorsports,” AlObaidan said. “We have the biggest races and that shows you where we are heading. It is a bright future for the sector and I love it.”

Akeel and AlObaidan now have their eyes set on the Dakar Rally 2022, where they will enter as part of a team dubbed the “Sheroes.”

In every sense, they are blazing a trail for other Saudi women to follow.

DUBAI: Elina Svitolina led a procession of seeds out of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Tuesday, losing 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 to former three-time finalist Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Ons Jabeur played her part, with the Arab sporting icon advancing beyond the second round for the first time with a 7-6(6), 4-6, 6-2 win over 14th seed and 2020 Dubai finalist Elena Rybakina. The match was a closely-fought affair right up until Jabeur finally took control late in the final set.

“It was a very tough match. I wasn’t feeling happy on the court, but I’m glad that I challenged myself mentally,” said Jabeur. “I always want to win in this kind of tournaments. Honestly, I’m probably not showing the best behavior on the court but I’m really trying to play and to win here and this win, I think, could bring some joy to me and help me get through this tournament.”

Fourth seed Petra Kvitova, who arrived in Dubai fresh from winning her 28th career title in Doha, was forced to retire with an injury after dropping the opening set 6-2 and leading Jil Teichmann 4-3 in the second. Fifth seed Kiki Bertens fell 6-1, 6-4 against qualifier Tereza Martincova and Madison Keys, seeded 11, was upset 6-4, 6-3 by tournament wild card Anastasia Potapova.

Kuznetsova, who has more wins in Dubai than any other active player, appeared to be on her way out of the tournament, but turned the tables on her opponent in dramatic fashion. From 4-4 in the second set she swept the next seven games to lead 5-0 in the deciding set and closed out the contest on her third match point.

Kuznetsova was in despair during the early stage of the match but stuck to her task and manged to turn things around.

“I was feeling so stressed out there in the first set,” said Kuznetsova. “I couldn’t make any balls. The feeling was terrible and I was just focusing on trying to make two or three shots in to see how I can go, how I can regroup.”

Svitolina looked close to tears as the match slipped away from her and said: “She was serving much better in the second set and I missed a few opportunities, but she played really good on the returns and it was not a great response from me. Obviously the loss is very tough because I think I started the match quite good and I was feeling good going into the tournament and I really love to play here in Dubai, so I’m disappointed that it went that way.”

In a three-set struggle, Coco Gauff took just two minutes under two hours to upset 12th seed Marketa Vondrousova 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 and keep her dream alive of playing in the final on her 17th birthday on Saturday.

“I thought I played well. I’m just staying in there, fighting every point, to be honest,” said Gauff, who has been taken to three sets in her last seven matches, winning six. “Today she started off strong and I was making errors but I found my rhythm in the second and third sets.”

After Kvitova fell behind 4-1 in the first set she received treatment several times during the change of ends before deciding that she could no longer compete.

“Unfortunately, since my semi-final in Doha I felt my (right) adductor and in the second set it got a little bit worse and I could no longer move the way I wanted and I didn’t want to get it even worse,” Kvitova explained. “I’m disappointed how it ended today and that I couldn't be more in the tournament here in Dubai.”

Other seeds struggled to reach the third round but managed to avoid an upset.

Second seed Karolina Pliskova had to battle for more than two hours before overcoming Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-2, and former champion Belinda Bencic was also stretched to the limit, needing two hours 38 minutes to overcome Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 5-7, 6-4. But third seed Aryna Sabalenka was able to ease past former finalist Alize Cornet 6-2, 6-4, eighth seed Iga Swiatek beat Misaki Doi 6-2, 6-4 and ninth seed Garbine Muguruza defeated Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 6-2.

There were also wins for 10th seed Elise Mertens and 15th seed Annet Kontaveit.

