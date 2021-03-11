You are here

DiplomaticQuarter: US chargé d’affaires, Saudi entertainment chief review cultural ties

Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy Martina Strong with GEA Chairman Turki Al-Alshaikh. (SPA)
Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy Martina Strong with GEA Chairman Turki Al-Alshaikh. (SPA)
SPA

  • GEA chairman invited American companies to invest in the Kingdom to enrich and support entertainment content
RIYADH: Martina Strong, chargé d’affaires of the US Embassy in Riyadh, called on Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki Al-Alshaikh to discuss cultural cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, they reviewed ways to cooperate in the entertainment sector, as Al-Alshaikh stressed the importance of the sector in the Kingdom and its role in attracting investments and achieving economic development.

The GEA chairman invited American companies specialized in the sector to invest and cooperate with their counterparts in the Kingdom to enrich and support entertainment content.

Commenting on the meeting, Strong told Arab News: “I had a really outstanding meeting with Al-Alshaikh. He walked me through the vision that he has, which is part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Saudi Vision 2030. 

“I will tell you that from my personal standpoint, having been here for almost three years, it has been truly tremendous to watch Saudi Arabia develop, open itself up to culture from outside and also to show the world all of the rich culture and traditions that it has to offer,” she added.

BURAIDAH: Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal bin Saud met on Wednesday with Martina Strong, chargé d’affaires of the US Embassy in Riyadh, along with her accompanying delegation. They discussed issues of mutual interest.

Strong praised the development and progress of the Qassim region, as well as that of the Kingdom as a whole.

On Tuesday, the Saudi-US Parliamentary Friendship Committee of the Shoura Council also held a meeting with Strong, in which various issues of mutual interest to the two friendly countries were discussed.

 

 

 

 

Saudi Arabia expanding COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Saudi Arabia expanding COVID-19 vaccination campaign
  • Health Ministry plans to launch more vaccination centers across all regions of the Kingdom
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health announced it is expanding its coronavirus (COVID-19) inoculation campaign to reach a wider segment of society.
The ministry said that the registered priority groups have been covered and it will make vaccinations available to other groups.
There are plans to launch more vaccination centers across all regions of the Kingdom, with the cooperation of public and private health service providers. 
Individuals wishing to receive the jab must first register through the official Sehatty app, then they can book direct appointments to receive the vaccine, according to the available dates.
“This step comes as a continuation of health efforts to preserve the safety of citizens and residents to limit the spread of the coronavirus and facilitate the vaccination process,” the ministry said in a statement.

Attacks on Saudi Arabia threaten global energy security: Princess Reema bint Bandar

Attacks on Saudi Arabia threaten global energy security: Princess Reema bint Bandar
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US said “egregious terrorist attacks” by Iran-backed militias on the Kingdom threatened both civilians and global energy security.
Arab coalition forces intercepted a drone targeting an oil tank yard in Ras Tanura Port and a missile heading for an Aramco residential area in Dhahran on Sunday.
The attacks “represent a threat to the stability of global energy supplies, affecting the entire global economy and endangering the lives of Saudi workers in Aramco and thousands more from 80 different nationalities, including Americans,” Princess Reema bint Bandar said on Wednesday.

More to follow...

Who’s Who: Dr. Deema Al-Athel, strategic business development leader at IBM

Who’s Who: Dr. Deema Al-Athel, strategic business development leader at IBM
  • Al-Athel was featured in 2020 in Forbes as one of the leading women in artificial intelligence from around the world
Dr. Deema Al-Athel is the newly appointed strategic business development leader at IBM. She joined IBM Saudi Arabia in early 2019 as a strategy leader and was recently promoted to a data and artificial intelligence business development role at IBM in the US, with a focus on strategic engagements in the Kingdom.

Al-Athel has over 15 years of experience in developing and managing IT solutions, facilitating the decision-making process at higher levels in different organizations.

While working closely with upper management at several career stages, she gained expertise in crisis management, adhering to multiple factors such as strict deadlines, limited resources and political considerations. Through lessons learned, she developed her strategic and operational planning skills while executing different projects and initiatives.

Al-Athel received a bachelor’s degree in computer sciences from King Saud University (KSU) in 2000. Five years later, she was granted a master’s degree in the same field of study from KSU.

In 2015, she obtained a Ph.D. in computer science from the George Washington University in Washington, DC, specializing in artificial intelligence.

In 2020, Al-Athel was featured in Forbes as one of the leading women in artificial intelligence from around the world.

Before joining IBM, Al-Athel served as a chief information officer at the women’s campus in KSU. In addition to that, she worked as a part-time consultant for multiple government and nongovernment agencies, such as the King Salman Humanitarian Relief and Aid Center, the National Digital Transformation Unit and the Bunyan Women’s Charity Association.

She has also participated with the Saudi delegation for the Human Rights Commission at the UN in Switzerland multiple times.

Saudi Arabia welcomes Libya parliament’s approval of unity government

Saudi Arabia welcomes Libya parliament’s approval of unity government
  • Lawmakers approved the government of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah on Wednesday
  • The Kingdom said it hopes the approval will preserve the unity and sovereignty of Libya
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia welcomed on Wednesday the Libyan parliament’s approval of a unity government to lead the country.
Lawmakers approved the government of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, which replaces two rival administrations — one based in the country’s east and another in the west — that have been ruling a divided Libya for years.
The Kingdom congratulated Libya, its government and its people for “this important historic step that will achieve security and stability” in the country, a foreign ministry statement said.
The Kingdom also expressed its support for all efforts aimed at reaching a political solution to the Libyan crisis.
Saudi Arabia hopes that this step will achieve security, stability and development in Libya and praised the fruitful efforts of the UN to bring these about, the statement added.
The Kingdom said it hopes the approval will preserve the unity and sovereignty of Libya and prevent external interference that endangers Arab regional security.

