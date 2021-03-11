DiplomaticQuarter: US chargé d’affaires, Saudi entertainment chief review cultural ties

RIYADH: Martina Strong, chargé d’affaires of the US Embassy in Riyadh, called on Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki Al-Alshaikh to discuss cultural cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, they reviewed ways to cooperate in the entertainment sector, as Al-Alshaikh stressed the importance of the sector in the Kingdom and its role in attracting investments and achieving economic development.

The GEA chairman invited American companies specialized in the sector to invest and cooperate with their counterparts in the Kingdom to enrich and support entertainment content.

Commenting on the meeting, Strong told Arab News: “I had a really outstanding meeting with Al-Alshaikh. He walked me through the vision that he has, which is part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Saudi Vision 2030.

“I will tell you that from my personal standpoint, having been here for almost three years, it has been truly tremendous to watch Saudi Arabia develop, open itself up to culture from outside and also to show the world all of the rich culture and traditions that it has to offer,” she added.