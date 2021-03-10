You are here

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Russian foreign minister hold talks

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Riyadh on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Riyadh on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with Russia’s Foreign Minster Sergey Lavrov in Riyadh on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with Russia's Foreign Minster Sergey Lavrov in Riyadh on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Riyadh on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Riyadh on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Riyadh on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Twitter/@mfa_russia)
Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Riyadh on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Twitter/@mfa_russia)
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Riyadh on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Twitter/@mfa_russia)
Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Riyadh on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Twitter/@mfa_russia)
Russia’s Foreign Minster Sergey Lavrov arrived in the Saudi capital, in Riyadh on an official visit on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (SPA)
Russia's Foreign Minster Sergey Lavrov arrived in the Saudi capital, in Riyadh on an official visit on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (SPA)
Russia’s Foreign Minster Sergey Lavrov arrived in the Saudi capital, in Riyadh on an official visit on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (SPA)
Russia's Foreign Minster Sergey Lavrov arrived in the Saudi capital, in Riyadh on an official visit on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (SPA)
Russia’s Foreign Minster Sergey Lavrov arrived in the Saudi capital, in Riyadh on an official visit on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (SPA)
Russia's Foreign Minster Sergey Lavrov arrived in the Saudi capital, in Riyadh on an official visit on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (SPA)
Russia’s Foreign Minster Sergey Lavrov arrived in the Saudi capital, in Riyadh on an official visit on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (SPA)
Russia's Foreign Minster Sergey Lavrov arrived in the Saudi capital, in Riyadh on an official visit on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Russian foreign minister hold talks

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Russian foreign minister hold talks
  • They discussed bilateral relations and developing areas of joint cooperation
  • Crown prince also discussed ways to strengthen relations with India's premier
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held talks with Russian Foreign Minster Sergey Lavrov in Riyadh on Wednesday.
Lavrov, who arrived on an official visit to the Kingdom earlier, conveyed greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin to King Salman and the crown prince, who returned the sentiments.
During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries, areas of joint cooperation and ways to support and develop them in various fields, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Both sides also discussed efforts to enhance security and stability in a number of regional and international developments, and issues of common concern.
The meeting was attended by Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan.
Prince Faisal also met with Lavrov separately on Wednesday.
Mohammed bin Salman also made a telephone call to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.
“During the call, they reviewed aspects of the distinguished relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance them in various fields to serve the common interests of both countries,” SPA reported.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Russia Sergey Lavrov Mohammed bin Salman Prince Faisal bin Farhan Narendra Modi India khalid bin salman Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman

Who’s Who: Dr. Deema Al-Athel, strategic business development leader at IBM

Who’s Who: Dr. Deema Al-Athel, strategic business development leader at IBM
Who’s Who: Dr. Deema Al-Athel, strategic business development leader at IBM

Who's Who: Dr. Deema Al-Athel, strategic business development leader at IBM
  • Al-Athel was featured in 2020 in Forbes as one of the leading women in artificial intelligence from around the world
Dr. Deema Al-Athel is the newly appointed strategic business development leader at IBM. She joined IBM Saudi Arabia in early 2019 as a strategy leader and was recently promoted to a data and artificial intelligence business development role at IBM in the US, with a focus on strategic engagements in the Kingdom.

Al-Athel has over 15 years of experience in developing and managing IT solutions, facilitating the decision-making process at higher levels in different organizations.

While working closely with upper management at several career stages, she gained expertise in crisis management, adhering to multiple factors such as strict deadlines, limited resources and political considerations. Through lessons learned, she developed her strategic and operational planning skills while executing different projects and initiatives.

Al-Athel received a bachelor’s degree in computer sciences from King Saud University (KSU) in 2000. Five years later, she was granted a master’s degree in the same field of study from KSU.

In 2015, she obtained a Ph.D. in computer science from the George Washington University in Washington, DC, specializing in artificial intelligence.

In 2020, Al-Athel was featured in Forbes as one of the leading women in artificial intelligence from around the world.

Before joining IBM, Al-Athel served as a chief information officer at the women’s campus in KSU. In addition to that, she worked as a part-time consultant for multiple government and nongovernment agencies, such as the King Salman Humanitarian Relief and Aid Center, the National Digital Transformation Unit and the Bunyan Women’s Charity Association.

She has also participated with the Saudi delegation for the Human Rights Commission at the UN in Switzerland multiple times.

Topics: Who's Who IBM Dr. Deema Al-Athel

Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia threaten global energy security: Princess Reema bint Bandar

Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia threaten global energy security: Princess Reema bint Bandar
Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia threaten global energy security: Princess Reema bint Bandar

Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia threaten global energy security: Princess Reema bint Bandar
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US said “egregious terrorist attacks” by Iran-backed militias on the Kingdom threatened both civilians and global energy security.
Arab coalition forces intercepted a drone targeting an oil tank yard in Ras Tanura Port and a missile heading for an Aramco residential area in Dhahran on Sunday.
The attacks “represent a threat to the stability of global energy supplies, affecting the entire global economy and endangering the lives of Saudi workers in Aramco and thousands more from 80 different nationalities, including Americans,” Princess Reema bint Bandar said on Wednesday.

More to follow...

Topics: Saudi Arabia Princess Reema bint Bandar Houthi Iran Yemen

Saudi Arabia welcomes Libya parliament’s approval of unity government

Saudi Arabia welcomes Libya parliament’s approval of unity government
Saudi Arabia welcomes Libya parliament’s approval of unity government

Saudi Arabia welcomes Libya parliament's approval of unity government
  • Lawmakers approved the government of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah on Wednesday
  • The Kingdom said it hopes the approval will preserve the unity and sovereignty of Libya
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia welcomed on Wednesday the Libyan parliament’s approval of a unity government to lead the country.
Lawmakers approved the government of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, which replaces two rival administrations — one based in the country’s east and another in the west — that have been ruling a divided Libya for years.
The Kingdom congratulated Libya, its government and its people for “this important historic step that will achieve security and stability” in the country, a foreign ministry statement said.
The Kingdom also expressed its support for all efforts aimed at reaching a political solution to the Libyan crisis.
Saudi Arabia hopes that this step will achieve security, stability and development in Libya and praised the fruitful efforts of the UN to bring these about, the statement added.
The Kingdom said it hopes the approval will preserve the unity and sovereignty of Libya and prevent external interference that endangers Arab regional security.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Libya

Saudi Arabia announces 6 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 6 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces 6 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 6 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 371,583
  • A total of 6,545 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced six deaths from COVID-19 and 386 new infections on Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 177 were recorded in Riyadh, 81 in the Eastern Province, 43 in Makkah, 16 in Hail, 13 in Madinah, 10 in Asir, eight in the Northern Borders region, eight in Jazan and four in Najran.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 371,583 after 245 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,545 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Saudi and French naval forces carry out maritime exercise

The Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) and the French Navy participated in a maritime exercise on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (SPA)
The Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) and the French Navy participated in a maritime exercise on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi and French naval forces carry out maritime exercise

The Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) and the French Navy participated in a maritime exercise on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (SPA)
RIYADH: The Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) and the French Navy held a maritime exercise, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

White Shark-21 enabled both navies to exchange experience, develop their capabilities and enhance maritime security operations in the region.

Topics: Saudi Arabia France

