Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Russian foreign minister hold talks

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held talks with Russian Foreign Minster Sergey Lavrov in Riyadh on Wednesday.
Lavrov, who arrived on an official visit to the Kingdom earlier, conveyed greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin to King Salman and the crown prince, who returned the sentiments.
During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries, areas of joint cooperation and ways to support and develop them in various fields, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Both sides also discussed efforts to enhance security and stability in a number of regional and international developments, and issues of common concern.
The meeting was attended by Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan.
Prince Faisal also met with Lavrov separately on Wednesday.
Mohammed bin Salman also made a telephone call to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.
“During the call, they reviewed aspects of the distinguished relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance them in various fields to serve the common interests of both countries,” SPA reported.
