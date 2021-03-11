You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi

What We Are Reading Today: Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi

What We Are Reading Today: Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi
Short Url

https://arab.news/y9qb9

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi

What We Are Reading Today: Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Yaa Gyasi’s “Transcendent Kingdom” is a powerful, raw, intimate, deeply layered novel about a Ghanaian family in Alabama.
Gifty is a fifth-year candidate in neuroscience at Stanford School of Medicine studying reward-seeking behavior in mice and the neural circuits of depression and addiction.
Her brother, Nana, was a gifted high school athlete who died of a heroin overdose after a knee injury left him hooked on OxyContin.
Her suicidal mother is living in her bed. Gifty is determined to discover the scientific basis for the suffering she sees all around her.
But even as she turns to the hard sciences to unlock the mystery of her family’s loss, she finds herself hungering for her childhood faith and grappling with the evangelical church in which she was raised, whose promise of salvation remains as tantalizing as it is elusive.
Transcendent Kingdom is a deeply moving portrait of a family of Ghanaian immigrants ravaged by depression and addiction and grief — a novel about faith, science, religion, love.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Drowned World by J.G. Ballard
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Drowned World by J.G. Ballard
What We Are Reading Today: Lost Hills by Lee Goldberg
books
What We Are Reading Today: Lost Hills by Lee Goldberg

Award-winning short-story collection ‘A Bed for the King’s Daughter’ resonates long after final tale

Award-winning short-story collection ‘A Bed for the King’s Daughter’ resonates long after final tale
Updated 10 March 2021
MANAL SHAKIR

Award-winning short-story collection ‘A Bed for the King’s Daughter’ resonates long after final tale

Award-winning short-story collection ‘A Bed for the King’s Daughter’ resonates long after final tale
Updated 10 March 2021
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: Award-winning Syrian author Shahla Ujayli’s “A Bed for the King’s Daughter” is an extraordinary short-story collection of 22 fictional tales.

From a global hunt for a man named Mohammed Ismail, to Cinderella, and a woman who uses her own strength to ensure her fate, the writer’s characters spread themselves around the world.

Translated into English by another prize winner, Sawad Hussain, the subjects of Ujayli’s tales take shape and transform in their incredible thirst for life by living through themes of apartheid, spirituality, life’s contradictions and ironic fates, the curiosity of the young, and the instinct to survive.

Identified as an experimental journey and one that fits no mold, according to Hussain’s translator’s note, there had been difficulties trying to find an editor, despite the collection scooping the 2017 Al-Multaqa award for Arabic short-story collections.

Labeled as “too short” or “not Arab enough,” Hussain said that the collection went beyond what was on the page, inspiring readers to explore what was unsaid and unwritten.

Beginning with the story of Cinderella, whose slipper becomes a weapon of agency rather than a clue that leads to fortune and love, a woman finds strength in her own hands.

But in the second tale, that power is taken away when young children waiting for their Christmas presents are left disappointed when they realize Santa cannot get to them.

From the sheikh who continues to ask the heavens for rain while the youth check the weather on their phones, to the villagers on the mountain who battle the cold and refuse to succumb, Ujayli invokes and massages perspectives and resilience that is carried on the wind of her words. In just a few simple sentences, she conveys the lives of ordinary people and the contradictions and ironic fates they face.

Among the stories there is a desire for life, and each of Ujayli’s characters adapt and fight to survive for the human spirit rather than materials they can possess.

Her characters are stubborn which can bring about their own downfall and sometimes success, as happens in life. But that which is broken, or wounded is still alive in Ujayli’s collection.

There are scars, mental and physical, that mar the collection’s multiple characters, but that shows they have lived and their urgency for life remains long after their stories have ended.

Topics: A Bed for the King’s Daughter Shahla Ujayli

What We Are Reading Today: The Drowned World by J.G. Ballard

What We Are Reading Today: The Drowned World by J.G. Ballard
Updated 10 March 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Drowned World by J.G. Ballard

What We Are Reading Today: The Drowned World by J.G. Ballard
Updated 10 March 2021
Arab News

First published in 1962, J.G. Ballard’s “The Drowned World” is a mesmerizing and ferociously prescient novel imagines a terrifying future in which solar radiation and global warming have melted the polar ice caps and Triassic-era jungles have overrun a submerged and tropical London. 

Set during the year 2145, the novel follows biologist Dr. Robert Kerans and his team of scientists as they confront a surreal cityscape populated by giant iguanas, albino alligators, and endless swarms of malarial insects. 

Nature has swallowed all but a few remnants of human civilization, and, slowly, Kerans and his companions are transformed—both physically and psychologically—by this prehistoric environment. 

Echoing Joseph Conrad’s Heart of Darkness — complete with a mad white hunter and his hordes of native soldiers — this “powerful and beautifully clear” work becomes a thrilling adventure and a haunting examination of the effects of environmental collapse on the human mind.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Lost Hills by Lee Goldberg
books
What We Are Reading Today: Lost Hills by Lee Goldberg
What We Are Reading Today: Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro
books
What We Are Reading Today: Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

What We Are Reading Today: Lost Hills by Lee Goldberg

What We Are Reading Today: Lost Hills by Lee Goldberg
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Lost Hills by Lee Goldberg

What We Are Reading Today: Lost Hills by Lee Goldberg
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

A detective’s brutal first case could make or break her career in an exhilarating thriller by #1 New York Times bestselling author Lee Goldberg.

A video of Deputy Eve Ronin’s off-duty arrest of an abusive movie star goes viral, turning her into a popular hero at a time when the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is plagued by scandal. The sheriff, desperate for more positive press, makes Eve the youngest female homicide detective in the department’s history.

Now Eve, with a lot to learn and resented by her colleagues, has to justify her new badge. Her chance comes when she and her burned-out, soon-to-retire partner are called to the blood-splattered home of a missing single mother and her two kids. The horrific carnage screams multiple murder — but there are no corpses.

Eve has to rely on her instincts and tenacity to find the bodies and capture the vicious killer, all while battling her own insecurities and mounting pressure from the media, her bosses, and the bereaved family. It’s a deadly ordeal that will either prove her skills … or totally destroy her.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro
books
What We Are Reading Today: Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro
What We Are Reading Today: Trees of Life
books
What We Are Reading Today: Trees of Life

Beirut stars in Lebanese author’s comical coming-of-age debut

Beirut stars in Lebanese author’s comical coming-of-age debut
Updated 08 March 2021
MANAL SHAKIR

Beirut stars in Lebanese author’s comical coming-of-age debut

Beirut stars in Lebanese author’s comical coming-of-age debut
Updated 08 March 2021
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: Lebanese author A. Naji Bakhti’s debut is a comical coming-of-age tale of a boy growing up within the confines of post-civil-war Beirut.

With a Muslim father, Christian mother, and a curious little sister, the young Adam Najjar navigates adolescence in the vibrant coastal city.

In Bakhti’s “Between Beirut and the Moon,” Najjar flirts with adulthood as the Lebanese capital teeters between peace and conflict while flourishing in its multiple identities.

Despite the harsh realities of war and limited finances, and the difficult school yard choices children must make, there is a brightness to Najjar’s world that comes in the form of his family’s never-ending ability to adjust, his father’s books, and the scenarios that play out in his life.

A sharp wit and endless curiosity drown out the bombs falling around his sixth-floor apartment off Hamra Street in Ras Beirut as his family hides in the bathroom for safety.

Bakhti displays Beirut in all its multifaceted brilliance, pluralism, and conflicts and through Najjar, his family, and friends tries to make sense of the complex histories of characters, and religious and political tensions.

With the works of Lebanese writer Khalil Gibran and Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish nearby, a mother who wants him to live out his dream, and his father’s articles and obituaries, the Najjar family members force light into the dark corners of their lives.

In an old city that has built and rebuilt itself, Bakhti manages to convey the dream of a young boy, in a humorous way, when life wants to weigh him down.

Bakhti does not romanticize Beirut but creates an ever-increasing feel of belonging, and a love of the imperfect and sometimes dangerous. There is a fighting spirit for home, one that asks of his main character, why would you ever want to leave Beirut for the moon?

Because between Beirut and the moon, anything can happen. It is where life takes place.

Topics: A. Naji Bakhti Between Beirut and the Moon

What We Are Reading Today: Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

What We Are Reading Today: Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

What We Are Reading Today: Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

In his latest novel, “Klara and the Sun,” Kazuo Ishiguro turns his focus to artificial intelligence. 

In his first novel since winning the Nobel Prize for Literature, Ishiguro insists he is an optimist about technology. “I’m not one of these people who thinks it’s going to come and destroy us,” he said in a recent interview in December about his latest work, his lockdown reading list, and his fears about the future.

As with many of his previous works, the book doesn’t fit neatly into one genre but has elements of science fiction and also works as a coming-of-age tale. 

The story follows Klara, an intelligent robot known as an “artificial friend,” who joins a human family in a dystopian America in a deeply disturbing novel about human cloning.  

What he fears, Ishiguro explained, is the devastating injustice that may result if society isn’t careful with scientific progress as he rattled off a list of promising breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and genetics. 

“We’ve all got to start to think and worry about these questions,” he said, “because at the moment, they’re in the hands of very, very few people.”

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Trees of Life
books
What We Are Reading Today: Trees of Life
What We Are Reading Today: Fears of a Setting Sun
books
What We Are Reading Today: Fears of a Setting Sun

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi
What We Are Reading Today: Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi
Qassim governor meets US official in Buraidah
Qassim governor meets US official in Buraidah
Hindu religious texts are ‘optional’ in India’s madrasas
Hindu religious texts are ‘optional’ in India’s madrasas
Myanmar forces target railway workers over anti-coup strike
Myanmar forces target railway workers over anti-coup strike
Saudi Arabia expanding COVID-19 vaccination campaign
Saudi Arabia expanding COVID-19 vaccination campaign

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.