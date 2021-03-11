You are here

date 2021-03-11

Saudi domestic lending expected to remain strong says S&P
S&P expects credit growth momentum to continue this year and next. (AN)
Saudi domestic lending expected to remain strong says S&P
  • PIF to support construction sector
  • Mortgage market to remain strong
RIYADH: Saudi domestic credit growth is expected to remain strong over the next two years after expanding by 14 percent last year according to S&P
The credit rating agency expects the Kingdom to witness credit growth of about 10 percent this year and next, Al Arabiya reported.
The well capitalized Gulf banking sector has helped companies and individual borrowers navigate through the last 12 months by boosting the availability of lending and offering payment holidays.
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) is also involved in a number of initiatives which are expected to stimulate the growth of corporate credit, especially in the construction sector.
Plans to achieve Saudi Vision 2030 goals, and strong housing demand from citizens, is expected to support growth in retail loans and mortgages, S&P said.
It sees mortgage portfolios in the Kingdom increasing by about 30 percent annually over the next two years.
The credit ratings agency said that Saudi banks were well-capitalized by international standards, and it anticipates that rated banks’ capitalization will stay strong.

Topics: Banks S&P Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's PIF clinches $15bn credit line

Saudi Arabia’s PIF clinches $15bn credit line
Saudi Arabia’s PIF clinches $15bn credit line
  • 17 banks involved in deal
  • Started to raise bank debt in 2018
DUBAI: The Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia’s premier investing institution, has arranged a $15 billion credit facility with a group of international banks as it seeks greater financial flexibility in its role as the main agency of the Kingdom’s economic transformation.

The sovereign wealth fund announced the facility on Wednesday after negotiations with international financial institutions. The amount raised is bigger than initial reports indicated late last year.

“PIF has signed a $15bn multi currency revolving credit facility with a group of 17 leading global financial institutions from Asia, the Middle East, Europe, the UK and the USA,” a statement from PIF said.

“The multi currency revolving facility reflects PIF’s prudent asset-liability management and flexibility, and forms part of its diverse and sustainable funding strategy within the Vision Realization Programs (VRP),” it added.

The Saudi government recently announced details of the second VRP running for a five-year term until 2025, designed to accelerate the diversification of the Kingdom’s economy away from oil dependency.

Under the program, PIF has pledged to inject $40 billion a year into the Saudi economy to generate jobs and stimulate private-sector activity in Saudi Arabia.

A revolving facility allows the borrower to draw down and repay parts of the facility during the duration of the loan arrangement. There was no timescale given for the facility, but reports suggested it would run for four years.

“The facility provides PIF with access to additional capital that can be deployed at speed when convenient,” the PIF said.

“PIF continues to act as a partner of choice globally, and will continue to drive the economic diversification of Saudi Arabia, investing SAR150bn ($40 billion) into the domestic economy per year,” it added.

In addition to borrowing on international financial markets, PIF receives grants from the Saudi government, dividends from its quoted investments and proceeds on asset realizations and transactions as its principal sources of funding.

In the course of the pandemic, during disruptions to the international financial markets, it took advantage of low prices to buy and sell shares in quoted companies and other securities on global stock markets.

The $15 billion facility is PIF’s third foray into global borrowing. Last year, it repaid a $10 billion syndicated loan ahead of schedule after it completed the sale of its stake in SABIC to Saudi Aramco, and in 2018 it raised an $11 billion term-loan facility from international banks.

PIF, currently with $400 billion of assets under management, plans to grow its value to more than $1 trillion by 2025.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Oil prices rise on economic outlook

Oil prices rise on economic outlook
Oil prices rise on economic outlook
  • US crude oil stocks surge
  • $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins approval
SINGAPORE: Crude oil prices rose on Thursday as vaccine rollouts bolstered the economic outlook and US fuel stocks fell sharply, although gains were capped by a surge in crude oil inventories after last month’s Texas storm.
Brent crude oil futures for May rose 55 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $68.45 a barrel in early trade, while US West Texas Intermediate crude for April was up 52 cents, or 0.8. percent, at $64.96.
“Gasoline stocks fell... (which) provided the bullish offset and eventually sent oil prices higher on the strong demand for end products, hence an economic recovery,” said Stephen Innes, Chief Global Markets Strategist at Axi.
“Given the powerful signals from the US re-opening narrative, it still suggests that the path of least resistance for oil prices is higher.”
US gasoline stocks fell by 11.9 million barrels in the week to March 5 to 231.6 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said, compared with expectations for a 3.5 million-barrel drop.​
Crude inventories, however, rose by 13.8 million barrels in the week to March 5 to 498.4 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for an 816,000-barrel rise, as the nation’s oil industry continued to feel the effects of a winter storm mid-February that stalled refining and forced production shut-ins in Texas.
Globally, stocks also remain ample with crude oil in storage at major land and sea hubs rising last week, according to analysts and ship trackers.
Meanwhile, the US House of Representatives gave final approval on Wednesday to one of the largest economic stimulus measures in American history, a sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that gives President Joe Biden his first major victory in office.
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister on Wednesday said the kingdom would take deterrent action to protect its oil facilities, following attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement on energy sites.

Nigerian stock exchange set for public listing

Nigerian stock exchange set for public listing
Nigerian stock exchange set for public listing
LAGOS: The Nigerian stock exchange said on Wednesday it has won regulatory approval paving way for a public listing of its shares.

The exchange, the second biggest in sub-Saharan Africa and one of the main entry points to invest on the continent, has around 200 listed companies, all included in its benchmark share index.

It began changing its ownership structure from a mutual company of stockbrokers in 2017, adding new shareholders in a process known as “demutualization.”

FASTFACTS

  • The exchange has around 200 listed companies, all included in its benchmark share index. The exchange has received approval for the listing from the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission.
  • It began changing its ownership structure from a mutual company of stockbrokers in 2017.

The exchange has received approval for the listing from the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission. It said it has re-registered as a profit-making entity, owned by shareholders, called the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc., with a share capital of 1.25 billion naira ($3.28 million).

It had been operating as a not-for-profit entity.

“We are elated that this milestone has been achieved and now look forward to the future public listing of its shares on NGX Limited,” Nigerian Stock Exchange President Abimbola Ogunbanjo said.

It has yet to set a listing price for the new entity, in which stockbrokers will hold 78 percent of the shares. Ordinary members will own the balance. The Nigerian Exchange Group Plc. will not be raising new cash from the listing.

Nigerian stocks, rose 50 percent in 2020 to become the world best performing market, fell 1.8 percent on Tuesday, to a 10-week low, as yield-hungry investors eyed debt for returns.

 

Topics: Nigerian Stock Exchange Lagos

Will COVID-19 Zoom meetings spell the end of business travel?

Will COVID-19 Zoom meetings spell the end of business travel?
Will COVID-19 Zoom meetings spell the end of business travel?
  • The pandemic has meant executives have become used to not having in-person contact with clients
DUBAI: A survey of 5,678 respondents living in the UAE and Saudi Arabia has offered much-needed hope to the travel and hospitality sectors. Carried out by online travel agency Cleartrip, it found that 72 percent of respondents said that they were happy to travel within the next six months once safety procedures were in place and restrictions lifted.

Digging deep into the results, while 70 percent said they were looking to travel to see family and friends, only 1 percent said that this was for business purposes.

With employees stuck at home and not seeing colleagues, let alone clients, does this mean that the rise of Zoom calls and online meeting platforms will do away with the need to travel to meet clients in person?

“Yeah, definitely, I think corporate business travel is going to see a sea change, which probably would have taken, you know, a decade or so (before COVID-19),” Amit Taneja, chief operating officer of Cleartrip, told Arab News, adding that the rise of video conference meetings with clients had accelerated the demise of business travel.

The impact on the region can be seen in the monthly poll by the US-based Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), which found that in February, 63 percent of respondents said that they had canceled all business trips to the Middle East because of restrictions related to COVID-19, with only 2 percent saying they had not canceled travel.

Looking to the future, just 7 percent of respondents in the February GBTA poll said that they planned to resume travel to the Middle East in the next three months. While 44 percent said they may travel to the region again, they had no timeframe in mind, and 28 percent said they had no plans to travel.

In August 2020, global consultancy firm McKinsey carried out a study into the corporate travel sector. It concluded that “given the volatility of business-travel patterns, on top of significant modern technological and connectivity advancements, the economic disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic will have critical implications for the rebound of business travel — and indicates a long road ahead for the sector.”

However, there are some signs of optimism for the global business travel industry, which, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), made up 0.7 percent of global gross domestic product in 2019 and has doubled in size in the past 20 years to be worth roughly $1.28 trillion.

This week, a survey by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) found that more than a third of respondents said that they could not do business normally without air travel. “People want to get back to travel, but quarantine is the showstopper. As testing capacity and technology improves and the vaccinated population grows, the conditions for removing quarantine measures are being created. And this points us again toward working with governments for a well-planned reopening as soon as conditions allow,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s director general and CEO.

The McKinsey report predicted that travel for conferences and large-scale meetings will recover, but not until well into 2021. Cleartrip’s Taneja was confident that while trips to meet clients might not recover, travel for conferences, networking events and team building sessions would come back.

“People didn’t necessarily need to travel to meet your clients or meet your team in different parts of the world,” he said, but added that what we will “probably see a bigger surge in is the conference kind of travel.”

Topics: COVID-19 ZOOM Cleartrip

Hilton to open nine more hotels in Egypt by 2026

Hilton to open nine more hotels in Egypt by 2026
Hilton to open nine more hotels in Egypt by 2026
  • The company currently has 14 hotels in Egypt
  • The expansion will increase its number of rooms in the most populous Arab country by 28% and introduce three new brands
CAIRO: Hilton Worldwide plans to open nine more hotels in Egypt by 2026, adding about 1,700 rooms, its regional head told Reuters.
The company currently has 14 hotels in Egypt. The expansion will increase its number of rooms in the most populous Arab country by 28% and introduce three new brands, said Mohab Ghali.
Tourism, which accounts for 15% of Egypt’s gross domestic product and is a major source of foreign currency, has seen a sharp decline in the COVID-19 pandemic, with visitor numbers plunging to 3.5 million in 2020 from 13.1 million in 2019.
Ghali told Reuters in 2017 that Hilton planned to increase its hotel portfolio in Egypt to 30 within 10 years.

Topics: Egypt Hilton

