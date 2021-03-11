You are here

  • Home
  • Qatar resumes condensate exports to UAE after boycott lifted

Qatar resumes condensate exports to UAE after boycott lifted

Qatar resumes condensate exports to UAE after boycott lifted
The UAE's Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) imported 80,000 tons of condensate from Qatar. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2t4mw

Updated 11 March 2021
Reuters

Qatar resumes condensate exports to UAE after boycott lifted

Qatar resumes condensate exports to UAE after boycott lifted
  • Data shows ENOC cargo unloaded at Jebel Ali
  • Follows Gulf normalization of ties with Doha
Updated 11 March 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Qatar has resumed exports of condensate to the UAE after a three-year boycott was lifted.
A tanker offloaded at Dubai’s Jebel Ali port this week, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
The Abu Dhabi III tanker, chartered by the Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), loaded 80,000 tons of condensate, which is a hydrocarbon liquid similar to crude oil, at Qatar’s Ras Laffan port on March 4, the data showed.
It discharged its cargo on March 7 at Jebel Ali, where ENOC operates an oil refinery, the data showed.
ENOC did not immediately reply to request for comment.
Qatar’s three-year dispute with Saudi Arabia and three other Arab countries, including the UAE, ended with an agreement earlier this year, leading to restoring diplomatic and trading ties.
Before the boycott, Qatar regularly exported condensate to the UAE.
The UAE was forced to tap alternative sources for the oil, importing its first US cargo in mid-2017.

Topics: Qatar Enoc UAE gas CONDENSATE

Related

Stored crude, condensate could be shipped from shut Libyan ports
Business & Economy
Stored crude, condensate could be shipped from shut Libyan ports
Qatargas to start operations at its new Ras Laffan 2 condensate splitter
Business & Economy
Qatargas to start operations at its new Ras Laffan 2 condensate splitter

Saudi banks to lead the sector’s post-pandemic recovery

Saudi banks to lead the sector’s post-pandemic recovery
Updated 31 min 55 sec ago
Deema Al Khudair

Saudi banks to lead the sector’s post-pandemic recovery

Saudi banks to lead the sector’s post-pandemic recovery
  • AD S&P Global Ratings Roman Rybalkin: The Saudi economy is expected to recover in 2021-2022 due to an increase in global demand for oil and increase of private consumption
  • MD BCG Godfrey Sullivan: The pandemic has taken a toll on the retail banking sector, and we believe that a slow-recovery scenario is most likely to occur for GCC retail banks
Updated 31 min 55 sec ago
Deema Al Khudair

JEDDAH: The profitability of Saudi banks will surpass those of its GCC peers in 2021, despite low interest rates and the elevated cost of risk, according to Roman Rybalkin, associate director at S&P Global Ratings.

“After the shocks witnessed in 2020, the Saudi economy is expected to recover in 2021-2022 due to an increase in global demand for oil and increase of private consumption. By 2022, we expect the expiry of OPEC+ quotas and higher oil prices to boost economic activity to close to 3 percent,” he told Arab News.

While he believed that real gross domestic product (GDP) will not return to pre-pandemic levels until next year, he said the size of the economy, conservative regulation and lack of aggressive growth pre-2020 will help the Kingdom’s banking sector begin to return to normal over the next 12 to 24 months.

Last year, the Kingdom’s banking sector witnessed increased credit growth, on the back of stronger mortgage and small loan lending, and Rybalkin has forecast that this trend will remain strong into 2021-2022.

“The Public Investment Fund is expected to launch new programs and make additional domestic investments. This could increase the demand for corporate lending in the years to come as PIF will continue to award contracts for businesses and boost corporate credit growth in 2021-2022,” he said.

At the same time, a new report by consultancy firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG) found that the revenue outlook for retail banks over the next few year in key GCC economies, which includes the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, will be relatively subdued compared to previous years.

“The pandemic has taken a toll on the retail banking sector, and we believe that a slow-recovery scenario is most likely to occur for GCC retail banks,” said Godfrey Sullivan, managing director and partner, BCG. “In this scenario, the revenue pool of regional retail banks will approximately reach the 2019 level only by 2024, essentially a flat market.”

Godfrey Sullivan is Managing Director and Partner at BCG. (Supplied)

According to the findings of the BCG study, consumer loans and deposit revenues are the most affected retail banking items in regional banks as a result of the pandemic.

Although loans (mortgages and consumer loans) and deposits accounted for 80 percent of retail banking revenue in 2019, recent events suggest that payment, mortgage and investment products will now be the primary drivers of retail banking revenue growth.

Sullivan believes that the reduced revenue growth will be good for consumer as lenders “compete by providing more appealing and relevant offerings, which is better for the end-users.”

“With shifting consumer preferences and increasing population growth, a lot more focus on better implementation of data and analytics in the organization and cross-selling their full breadth of products to their existing customer base is key to remain competitive,” he said.

Topics: Saudi banks S&P Global Ratings BCG Roman Rybalkin Godfrey Sullivan

Related

Saudi banks likely to maintain strong performance over 2021, says top official
Business & Economy
Saudi banks likely to maintain strong performance over 2021, says top official
Saudi banks backed by strong mortgage loans amid COVID-19, lower oil prices
Business & Economy
Saudi banks backed by strong mortgage loans amid COVID-19, lower oil prices

Saudi Arabia, Germany in landmark alliance on green hydrogen

Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the Kingdom’s energy minister, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Peter Altmaier, Germany’s minister for economics and energy. (Screenshot)
Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the Kingdom’s energy minister, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Peter Altmaier, Germany’s minister for economics and energy. (Screenshot)
Updated 11 March 2021
Frank Kane

Saudi Arabia, Germany in landmark alliance on green hydrogen

Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the Kingdom’s energy minister, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Peter Altmaier, Germany’s minister for economics and energy. (Screenshot)
  • Groundbreaking MOU recognized both countries’ shared objective to create appropriate environment for economically and ecologically sustainable development
Updated 11 March 2021
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia and Germany have launched a landmark energy partnership to help implement the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The two countries will cooperate closely in the emerging fuel of “green” hydrogen, which many experts regard as a “fuel of the future,” in the global effort to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions.

Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the Kingdom’s energy minister, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Peter Altmaier, Germany’s minister for economics and energy, in a ceremony organized from Riyadh.

The groundbreaking MOU recognized both countries’ shared objective to create an appropriate environment for economically and ecologically sustainable development, and to work together toward implementing the goals of the Paris Agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The agreement seeks to promote cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Germany regarding the generation, processing, use and transportation of clean hydrogen for the benefit of both countries.

Prince Abdul Aziz said: “The potential of hydrogen has always been there, but now it is entering the mainstream of strategic energy thinking. As countries work jointly to address climate change, we affirm our commitment to lead the response in managing emissions, while continuing our socio-economic development. Our commitment to tackle climate change is firm, a commitment I know Germany shares.

“It is also a compelling investment proposition, with huge investment opportunities in hydrogen over the coming decades,” he added.

READ MORE

Saudi Arabia is building a $5-billion green fuel plant for export in a bid to become the world’s largest supplier of hydrogen, Bloomberg reported. Click here for more.

Saudi Arabia has targeted “green” hydrogen — made from renewable sources such as wind and solar power — as a priority for the energy sector’s diversification under the Vision 2030 strategy, and is in the process of building a facility to generate the fuel on a large scale at the NEOM megacity.

“Saudi Arabia is blessed with an abundance of wind and solar energy, in addition to our renowned hydrocarbon resources. The Kingdom has all the ingredients to be a world leader in the field of hydrogen,” the prince added.

The Kingdom last year also exported the first-ever shipment of “blue” hydrogen — manufactured as a byproduct of oil and gas production — to Japan to power clean electricity generation there.

Germany, which is trying to wean itself off coal, regarded as the worst form of hydrocarbon pollutant, last year launched its National Hydrogen Strategy and passed legislation to enable the incorporation of “green” hydrogen as a fuel for national electricity generation.

Scientists and economists have endorsed the potential value of hydrogen for some time, but in the past it has been expensive to produce compared with hydrocarbon fuels, and difficult to transport because of its explosive qualities.

But the cost is coming down, along with cheaper renewable energy sources, and engineers are working to make it more practical to transport across long distances.

Prince Abdul Aziz told a recent conference that the Kingdom might consider building a green hydrogen pipeline to Europe if the economic rationale was viable.

He highlighted the benefits of the Saudi-German collaboration in technology transfer, research and development and workforce enhancement, as well as the economic impact.

“Germany’s excellence in technology is world renowned, as is its status as a global economic power. Therefore, the fact that Germany and Saudi Arabia have joined together in this strategic cooperation is a testament to our serious mutual intentions,” he said.

“Relations between our two countries go back many decades, and this MOU will lend additional support to further our friendship for generations to come.”

The collaboration between Europe’s biggest economy and technology powerhouse, and the Middle East’s leading energy supplier was welcomed by energy experts.

Joseph McMonigle, secretary-general of the International Energy Forum, told Arab News: “Both Saudi Arabia and Germany have embarked on new net-zero emission pathways, but experts report that the emissions cut needed to meet the world’s climate goals need to come from technologies that do not exist yet.

“Green hydrogen is one example, and the missing link between renewables and hydrocarbon technologies that holds great promise for the energy transition,” he added.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Germany Green Energy Hydrogen

Related

Saudi Arabia pushes ahead with plan to be world’s top ‘green hydrogen’ producer
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia pushes ahead with plan to be world’s top ‘green hydrogen’ producer
ACWA Power: NEOM will push KSA to the forefront of green hydrogen production video
Business & Economy
ACWA Power: NEOM will push KSA to the forefront of green hydrogen production

New digital authority aims to enhance automation, reduce duplication

New digital authority aims to enhance automation, reduce duplication
Updated 52 min 16 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

New digital authority aims to enhance automation, reduce duplication

New digital authority aims to enhance automation, reduce duplication
  • Digital Government Authority will lead to the automation of government services and better coordination between ministries and other state bodies
  • Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha: It will enrich citizens’ experience through proactive and integrated services
Updated 52 min 16 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: The Saudi Cabinet on Wednesday approved a decision to set up the Digital Government Authority, which will lead to the automation of government services and better coordination between ministries and other state bodies.

It will enrich citizens’ experience through proactive and integrated services, tweeted Abdullah Al-Swaha, who is minister of communications and information technology and chairman of the National Digital Transformation Unit.

Al-Swaha said the authority would also maximize the return on government technical investments and be instrumental in the development of technical skill sets for state employees, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The new authority aims to coordinate processes across different government entities to reduce duplication of work, cybersecurity and digital transformation, consultant Fathi Al-Wosaibi told Arab News.

“There have been a lot of investments in automation., we can see all the ministries have already deployed electronic services. However, fundamentally, these were isolated efforts,”  he said, adding that “automating public services requires a holistic approach.”

The Commerce Ministry could not work independently from the Foreign Ministry, which managed exports and imports, he said, and the same applied to the tourism and oil ministries.

Al-Wosaibi called the establishment of a digital authority an “unprecedented step,” as no government anywhere else in the world had reached this level of technical maturity yet, especially considering the size of the country and the digital literacy rate in the community.

He said that Saudi Arabia was now at a stage where it had the internet infrastructure to provide such a service to people. 

At the same time, Saudi Arabia is among the top 10 countries globally for digital literacy, according to a report from the World Economic Forum last December.

“Reaching this maturity level of automation means the government realizes the importance to unify all government agencies’ efforts, providing a comprehensive one-stop-shop for all the services,” according to Al-Wosaibi.

At an individual level, processing a simple service from any governmental agency usually requires visiting multiple sites and dealing with programming languages and interfaces. This will no longer be the case.

Al-Wosaibi said that users of the e-service interface would “find it more appealing, less complicated, for any individual whether Saudi or non-Saudi.”

The authority will also play an important role in issuing measurements, indicators, tools, and reports to measure government agencies’ performance.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Digital Government Authority digital literacy Abdullah Al-Swaha

Related

Saudi Arabia sets sights on becoming leading digital economy
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia sets sights on becoming leading digital economy
Saudi Arabia among top 10 countries in digital literacy: WEF report
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia among top 10 countries in digital literacy: WEF report

Agthia to target more acquisitions amid pandemic turmoil says official

Agthia to target more acquisitions amid pandemic turmoil says official
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

Agthia to target more acquisitions amid pandemic turmoil says official

Agthia to target more acquisitions amid pandemic turmoil says official
  • Already made three regional acquisitions
  • More deals to boost shareholder value
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE food giant Agthia Group is seeking more acquisitions after already snapping up three new companies, its CEO said.
It has already acquired Al Foah Company, Jordan’s Nabil Foods, and Kuwait’s Al Faysal Bakery, as interest in food sector security increases amid turmoil in global supply chains.
These three deals will contribute to increasing the company’s profits, in addition to the long-term growth of the business, Mubarak Al-Mansouri, the company’s corporate affairs chief, told Al Arabiya.
Agthia is looking for new acquisitions, which will provide additional return to shareholders and the consumer, he added.
Al Mansouri said that Agthia Group operates in multiple markets across the region, including the Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, and Oman, and exports to more than 30 countries globally.
Agthia has a “pipeline of ideas” for additional targets to strengthen its position at home and abroad, Reuters reported last February.
“Certainly we want to be a big regional player in the F&B business and more in the consumer space, so we want to move into that branded space where we can start building master brands across the region,” CEO Alan Smith said.

Topics: Food retail UAE

Related

Business & Economy
Agthia aims to double revenue
Agthia Group’s net profit increases 20%
Corporate News
Agthia Group’s net profit increases 20%

Airline stocks cleared for takeoff, but turbulence ahead

Airline stocks cleared for takeoff, but turbulence ahead
Updated 11 March 2021
AP

Airline stocks cleared for takeoff, but turbulence ahead

Airline stocks cleared for takeoff, but turbulence ahead
  • The S&P 500’s airline index, which includes American Airlines and other major carriers, has jumped nearly 25 percent so far in 2021 as vaccine distribution ramps up
  • Airlines for America estimates that airlines will spend $151 million of their reserves each day during the first quarter of 2021 as demand remains low
Updated 11 March 2021
AP

NEW YORK: Investors have seemingly cleared airline stocks for takeoff, but the industry still faces a long and bumpy climb.

The S&P 500’s airline index, which includes American Airlines and other major carriers, has jumped nearly 25 percent so far in 2021 as vaccine distribution ramps up and begins to clear the way for a full economic recovery. The gains are outpacing the broader S&P 500’s 3 percent rise, marking a sharp reversal from last year. In 2020 airlines lost up to half their values as the S&P 500 powered through the pandemic to a solid gain.

Airlines won’t likely return to their pre-pandemic revenue and passenger levels for years, according to analysts. Even after much of the world is vaccinated, leisure travel could be slow to recover. Business travel could take even longer as companies continue to conserve cash and use video-conferencing technology instead of spending money on flights and hotels for employees.

“A lot of those stocks are still embedding fairly optimistic assumptions,” said Mark Hackett, chief of investment research at Nationwide. “The idea we’re going to return to normal anytime this year seems awfully optimistic to me.”

Demand for business travelers, the most lucrative passengers for airlines, will likely take years. Meanwhile, many airlines will have to keep burning more cash while keeping a close watch on costs and debt.

Business travel spending reached $1.43 trillion in 2019 and swiftly fell to $694 billion in 2020 according to the Global Business Travel Association. It foresees a slow recovery and spending won’t reach pre-pandemic levels until 2024. Business travelers can account for more than half of passenger revenue, depending on the airline.

“Given the dearth of demand, especially business travel, cost reduction is paramount,” said a report by Airlines for America, a trade association and lobbying group for the industry.

The group doesn’t expect overall passenger volumes to return to pre-pandemic levels until at least 2023. A more pessimistic forecast puts that recovery out past 2024. Airlines have had to burn through cash to make it through the slump.

Airlines for America estimates that airlines will spend $151 million of their reserves each day during the first quarter of 2021 as demand remains low and will spend $90 million per day during the second quarter. The industry also increased its debt to $164 billion in 2020 from $105 billion in 2019 to cope, and will have to eventually address the increasing debt load.

Airlines in the U.S. are set to receive another lifeline with a third round of payroll support and other funds. Government support, including loans, helped the industry retain employees and offset some of its spending on operations. Airlines were barred from laying off workers for six months last year as a condition of up to $25 billion in federal payroll assistance. Congress retroactively approved another $25 billion in aid in December.

Legislation pending in Congress would give airlines another $14 billion to cover about 60 percent of their payroll costs and bar layoffs through September.

Airlines are also finding other ways to raise money during the recovery. American Airlines recently announced plans to raise $7.5 billion by borrowing against its frequent-flyer program and using the funds to pay off a federal loan that it received nearly a year ago. It follows similar moves by Delta Air Lines and United Airlines.

Topics: S&P 500’s airline index American Airlines Delta Air Lines United Airlines

Related

Update As Gulf travelers seek post-pandemic pampering, airlines add more Maldives and Seychelles flights
Business & Economy
As Gulf travelers seek post-pandemic pampering, airlines add more Maldives and Seychelles flights
Emirates to digitally verify passengers’ COVID-19 medical records
Middle-East
Emirates to digitally verify passengers’ COVID-19 medical records

Latest updates

Exposed: How Houthi’s brutal treatment of African migrants in Yemen sparked deadly fire at immigration center
Exposed: How Houthi’s brutal treatment of African migrants in Yemen sparked deadly fire at immigration center
Pakistan blocks social media app TikTok over indecency complaint
Pakistan blocks social media app TikTok over indecency complaint
Saudi and Mauritanian foreign ministers discuss relations
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received his Mauritanian counterpart Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed in Riyadh on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (SPA)
Algerian president sets June 12 for early legislative elections
Algerian president sets June 12 for early legislative elections
Saudi banks to lead the sector’s post-pandemic recovery
Saudi banks to lead the sector’s post-pandemic recovery

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.