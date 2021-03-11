Amnesty director slams Turkey over rights abuses

LONDON: The director of Amnesty International’s Europe office has called for a harder line against Turkey’s human rights violations, saying “the time for delay and dithering is over” in holding the country accountable.
“Turkey’s disregard for human rights has recently become particularly brazen,” said Nils Muiznieks.
“It is not only jailing innocent journalists, human rights defenders, protesting students and social media activists, it is also ramping up political persecution and ignoring European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) rulings to release people unjustly imprisoned.
“It is time for European governments to ratchet up the pressure and demand Turkey’s compliance with its obligations and not be blinded by the lofty statements in the long-awaited human rights action plan announced by President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan on 2 March.”
Muiznieks added: “The deep erosion in the justice system can only be reversed through a root and branch reform.”
Turkey is a member of the Council of Europe, and has long “gone through the motions of cooperating with the ECtHR,” he said, adding that Ankara’s refusal to budge on two high-profile cases of human rights abuses that have made their way through the European court system has driven a diplomatic wedge between the country and its European neighbors.
“A stark sign of disengagement from ‘business as usual’ for Turkey has been its refusal to release two leading figures who have been wrongly imprisoned for more than three and four years respectively — Osman Kavala, a philanthropist and pillar of Turkish civil society, and Selahattin Demirtaş, a political opposition leader, both of whom I know personally.”
The ECtHR, Muiznieks said, had found that both of these detentions “were cases of political persecution.”
Pan-European organizations such as the Committee of Ministers — a body consisting of the foreign ministers of all EU member states — have called repeatedly for Kavala’s release.
“Turkey’s response has been to spit in the face of the rest of Europe by slapping new, unfounded charges on both men, demonstrating the clearly political nature of the cases,” said Muiznieks.
“These ‘fantastical’ accusations against Kavala would be laughable were their use to deprive him of his freedom not so utterly unjust.”
Muiznieks said the EU should launch “infringement proceedings” against Turkey and launch an inquiry into Ankara’s failure to implement legally binding ECtHR rulings.
“The Turkish authorities have shown that no amount of dialogue will free these men,” he added. “It is impossible to pretend that Turkey continues to cooperate and fulfil its obligations in good faith.”
Jordanians welcome decision to close national airspace to Israeli PM
Khalil Attiyeh MP says all Arab nations should prevent Benjamin Netanyahu from using their airspace
Daoud Kuttab
AMMAN: Jordanians on Thursday welcomed a government decision to prevent Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from using their airspace to reach the UAE, with his trip being shelved because of the block.
Israeli media reported that the decision was an apparent response to interventions in the visit of Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah to Al-Aqsa Mosque on the occasion of Isra wal Miraj, which marks the night that Prophet Muhammad went on a journey from Makkah to Jerusalem and then to heaven.
Deputy Jordanian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said the Israelis had changed the crown prince’s visit arrangements that would have made things difficult for Jerusalem residents.
“There were clear agreements with the Israelis and we were surprised when they ordered new arrangements that would add restrictions to the Jerusalemites in a night of worship.”
Adnan Abu Odeh, a former adviser to both King Hussein and King Abdullah, welcomed closing the airspace to Netanyahu.
“The Israelis need to understand that Prince Hussein is not a tourist visiting Jerusalem, but that the Hashemites are the custodians of the holy places in Jerusalem,” he said.
Safadi added that the crown prince had canceled his visit to Al-Aqsa because of the changes to the visit arrangements. “His royal highness will not allow difficulties to Muslims and to have the evening’s activities turned upside down and, as a result, he canceled the visit in order to preserve the rights to worship without intervention.”
The foreign minister, speaking in Paris, said that the Haram Al-Sharif was a holy place for Muslims and that there was no Israel sovereignty over it. “We don’t expect their intervention.”
Retired Jordanian Air Force Maj. Gen. Mamoun Abu Nuwar said the Israelis needed to know that their actions had consequences.
“In the relationship between countries, actions have consequences,” he told Arab News. “This is a normal tit-for-tat that Israelis should have known would happen when they intervened with the visit of the crown prince.”
Jordanian MP Khalil Attiyeh welcomed the “excellent” government decision as it was done as part of the “treatment in kind.”
When the Israelis disrupted the visit of the crown prince, he said, they needed to know that Jordan would respond. “This decision made all Jordanians happy and we need more decisions like it. The arrogant Netanyahu should understand what Jordanians think of him.”
Attiyeh said that all Arab countries should prevent the Israeli leader from visiting their countries or using their airspace.
Azzam Khatib, head of the Jerusalem Waqf which administers the mosque, said the visit of tens of thousands of worshippers was a day of celebration for Al-Aqsa and for Jerusalem as both had suffered due to the coronavirus lockdowns.
Around 50,000 Palestinians attended celebrations in the mosque compound.
Why Brazil matters to Iran’s efforts to counter international isolation
An Arab News Research & Studies Unit report sheds light on the fitful friendship between Iran and emerging power
The course of the relationship has been influenced by personalities and views of their leaders through the years
Hamdan Al-Shehri
RIYADH: Brazil has long been an important strategic trade partner for Iran in Latin America, but there has always been more to the relationship than meets the eye. A new report by the Arab News Research and Studies Unit — the second of its “Iran in Latin America” series — examines the ebb and flow of this unlikely association as well as its likely geopolitical drivers.
In addition to political and economic cooperation, Iran has worked to exploit a different kind of influence in Latin America: It instructs its agents, in particular those linked to its Lebanese proxy militia Hezbollah, to carry out terrorist and criminal activities from sanctuaries in the continent. But more about that later.
Relations between Iran and Brazil have passed through several distinct phases in recent decades, sometimes reflecting general shifts in the latter’s foreign policy, at other times resembling an ill-defined relationship based primarily on mutual trade interests.
The dynamic of the relationship has also been influenced by the personalities of successive leaders of both states, their ideological leanings and their perceptions of the West.
For example, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil’s leftist president from 2003 to 2010, placed a high value on relationship with Iran because he wanted to move the focus of his foreign policy away from the countries of North America and Europe and towards the developing nations of Latin America, Africa and the Middle East.
This shift was thrown into sharp relief in 2009 when Mahmoud Ahmadinejad became the first Iranian president to visit Brazil in more than four decades. Lula reciprocated the visit with a trip to Iran in May the following year to meet Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after Brazil supported Iran’s right to conduct nuclear research for peaceful purposes.
Brazil was one of just two countries (the other being Turkey) to vote against new sanctions targeting Iran and its nuclear program at the UN Security Council in June 2010.
The close rapport that developed between Lula and Ahmadinejad contributed to a significant boost in trade between the two countries, which has outlasted their respective terms in office. On the downside, the bilateral relationship’s dependence on individual personalities has made for an unstable long-term partnership.
For instance, the warmth went missing from the relationship after Dilma Rousseff became president of Brazil between 2011 and 2016. In her approach to international relations, Rousseff prioritized Brazil’s relationship with the US and support for human rights.
The election of Jair Bolsonaro in 2018 has done little to improve ties. The right-wing president aligned himself closely with former US President Donald Trump, becoming one of the few world leaders to openly back the elimination on Jan. 3, 2020, of Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)’s extraterritorial Quds Force.
While many countries called for a de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Brazil supported the US drone strike near Baghdad airport that killed Soleimani along with the deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.
Now Iran’s fortunes in Brazil may be about to change again. Lula could make a major political comeback in the 2022 presidential election, having been cleared of a string of criminal convictions on March 8 this year.
Lula was implicated in a 2014 investigation dubbed Operation Car Wash, which uncovered evidence of corruption involving state-owned oil company Petrobras and several senior figures. Now a ban on Lula holding office has been lifted, so he is free to challenge Bolsonaro at the ballot box. Given Bolsonaro’s poor handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tehran will no doubt be watching the elections closely.
Regardless of who is in power, economic and commercial interests have and will remain a consistent driver of bilateral ties between Brazil and Iran, particularly in oil, gas, mineral exploration and agriculture. Their trade surplus in 2018 reached $2.2 billion in favor of Brazil.
That said, Iran’s South American agenda cannot be unpacked without a close look at the Triple Frontier — the tri-border area (TBA) where Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay converge. In Foz do Iguacu, a Brazilian city in the TBA which hosts a significant Muslim population, Iran is suspected of infiltrating and manipulating the community, which in turn offers protection for Iranian agents and facilitates their movements across the TBA.
Since the Al-Qaeda attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, US intelligence has been on guard against terrorist cells forming in this under-policed corner. Hezbollah has been able to find a footing in the TBA by piggybacking on the Lebanese diaspora presence. It has developed local contacts to facilitate as well as conceal its drug-trafficking, money-laundering and terrorist-financing operations.
The fact that, today, more than 5 million Lebanese migrants and their descendants live in just two countries (Brazil and Argentina) has proved a distinct advantage for Hezbollah, which tries to cultivate intelligence assets from across the religious spectrum.
Iran’s relationship with Latin America dates back to 1960 when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) was founded. Ties were cemented further during the first Gulf War (1990-91) when Iran suspended wheat purchases from the US and began sourcing its imports from Brazil.
As Latin America’s biggest economy, the world’s fifth-largest country by area, and the sixth most populous, Brazil is among a group known as the BRIC nations, alongside Russia, India and China, which are expected to dominate manufacturing, services and raw-material production by the middle of the century.
Iran, by contrast, has faced varying degrees of political and economic isolation since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. It is viewed as a risky trading partner by the major economic powers in view of the many rounds of sanctions slapped on its industries and officials over the years.
Nevertheless, Iran has managed to win considerable political influence in Latin America and consolidate its network of allies, especially among Washington’s critics in Cuba, Bolivia and Venezuela.
The regime in Tehran actively seeks to expand its list of friends in the hope of counterbalancing the international community’s opposition to its nuclear ambitions and to mobilize support for its policies.
To this end, it has established more than 36 Shiite cultural centers in 17 countries, many of which are allegedly being used as spy rings to gather intelligence. In Latin America the cultural centers act as hubs for recruiting spies and building popular support for Iran.
So far, though, Iran has had limited success in winning over the publics of Latin America. According to 2015 poll data from the Pew Research Center, involving 45,435 respondents across 40 countries, some 79 percent of Brazilians said they hold a negative view of Iran, while just 11 percent said they viewed it favorably.
Still, relationships with Latin American nations remain primarily the Iranian regime’s way of countering the impact of international sanctions and diversifying its means of survival. Through these connections, Iran hopes to project the image of a global power, overcome diplomatic isolation, win support for its nuclear program and potentially respond to US pressure from close proximity.
The last objective is especially well served by the free movement of Hezbollah and Iranian agents through Venezuela, Mexico, Nicaragua, Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, Ecuador and especially the TBA. These individuals would be well placed to enter the US through legitimate border crossings or among convoys of illegal immigrants.
The presence of Hezbollah and the IRGC in Latin America is considered a vital Iranian asset as it provides a base from which strikes can be launched against US targets in the event of an escalation in hostilities in the Middle East.
No solution to Syrian crisis with Assad in power: Experts
Tehran has been a long-time supporter of the Assad regime, either directly or through its proxy militias
BBC Middle East correspondent says Iran is still pursuing the same aim in Syria that it has been pursuing since the 1980s
Updated 11 March 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart
LONDON: A decade since the outbreak of the war in Syria, experts have warned that there can be no resolution to the crisis while President Bashar Assad remains in power
“If the Assad family and entourage are still ruling Syria four years from now, Syria will be even immeasurably worse than it is now,” Frederic Hof, former US special envoy to Syria, said at an event hosted by London-based think tank Chatham House and attended by Arab News.
“This is hard to imagine because we’re already looking at what is for all practical purposes a failed state. We’re seeing Syrians being thoroughly victimized across the board by the (Assad) family and its entourage.”
Because of this, Hof denounced the idea of normalization with the Assad regime, and urged the Biden administration to “make a clear, unmistakable statement that full political transition remains at the basis of American policy toward Syria.”
Hof said in order to solve the Syrian crisis, external actors such as Iran must be accounted for, and their role in perpetuating the conflict addressed.
Tehran has been a long-time supporter of the Assad regime, either directly or through its proxy militias in Syria, Lebanon and Iraq, as part of its pursuit of regional hegemony.
“Iran is still pursuing the same ultimate aim in Syria that it has been pursuing since the 1980s,” said Lina Sinjab, BBC Middle East correspondent.
“The leadership of Bashar Assad, which isn’t as strong as his father, has allowed (Iran) to have more control over the territory and the state itself. The Iranians play the game of time and plan for years and years to come — we can see Lebanon as an example with Hezbollah, where they are today and how they control the country.”
Much like in Lebanon, in order to exert control over Syria, Iran has been putting “men on the ground” for years — “not only the men that they brought in during the civil war, but the men that they planted over years, and the men whose loyalty they have bought over the years,” Sinjab said.
But while Iranian involvement helped prop up the Assad regime during the height of the war, Tehran’s ongoing involvement has caused tension in Syrian society.
“There have been efforts (by Iran) to enter Alawite towns to try to build shrines and develop Shiite influence. They’ve really angered the secular Alawites, who are increasingly looking to Russia, not Iran, for support,” said Sinjab.
“That goes for the majority of Syrian society. Although the (Assad) regime brought in Iran for support and to protect its power, the community inside Syria on both (opposition and regime) sides don’t like the religious agenda that Iran is coming with.”
Wafa Mustafa, a Syrian activist and journalist whose father was among the thousands of people disappeared by the regime, said there can be no future for Syria while the status quo persists.
“Any solution for Syria that doesn’t start with the release of all detainees, the end of ongoing detention and the prosecution of all those involved in war crimes won’t be sustainable,” she said.
“I believe that there’s no chance for Syria and for Syrians to have a better future or escape the tragic reality while Assad stays in power.”
According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, 593,000 people have been killed in the war since its 2011 inception, when protests morphed into calls for regime change after Assad and his forces cracked down violently on peaceful demonstrators.
The war has seen extensive outside involvement from powers seeking to influence events on the ground, not least from Russia, Turkey and Iran — all of whom have been directly involved in the fighting.
A migrant detained in the center said the Houthis were also extorting them by demanding a fee in exchange for their release.
Witnesses said Houthi guards attempted to end the protest on Sunday afternoon, and when migrants refused, they fired “projectiles” into the hangar, which sparked the blaze.
“We tried to escape but the ward doors were locked, and we were cramped inside,” a detainee told Mwatana. “I could hear the sound of explosions and the sounds of my friends groaning…but I could not help anyone.”
Mwatana said: “The horrific incident once again underscores how desperately international investigations and credible accountability are needed for Yemen.
“States should immediately take concrete steps to ensure criminal accountability and reparations for Yemen, including violations and abuses committed against migrants and refugees.”
Yemenis have expressed their anger on social media with many accounts using the hashtag “HouthisBurnBlackRefugees” along with “BlackLivesMatter” and posts calling for justice for those killed.
In a statement to Arab News, the IOM condemned the inhumane conditions at the detention centers in Sanaa.
“For years, IOM has strongly and publicly advocated against the use of migrant detention centers in Yemen and continues to call for all migrants to be released from detention, particularly those held in inhumane conditions,” the agency said.
“If the local authorities chose to detain migrants, the conditions must respect human dignity,” the statement added. “This was and is not the case in the immigration holding facility in Sanaa, as horrifically shown by the deadly impact of the fire.”
The information I hear from Sana’a are very shocking
The fire that erupted in the detention facility was caused by the Houthis
The Yemeni government, which was driven from Sanaa by the Houthis in 2014, have demanded an international inquiry into the blaze.
Yemen’s Information Minister Muammar Al-Aryani accused the militia of recruiting detained migrants to fight in the civil war.
“We strongly condemn the horrific crime committed in migrant detentions run by the terrorist Houthi militia in the seized capital, Sanaa, which led to the death and injury of hundreds of them,” he said.
The minister said the Houthis had attempted to cover up the massacre by burying victims in a mass grave.
Yemen has long been the destination for millions of refugees from the horn of Africa attempting to seek refuge.
Many have settled in Yemen for decades, and integrated into Yemeni society.
In 2020, movement restrictions and border closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic led to an extremely low rate of migrant arrivals in Yemen, according to the IOM. A total of 37,535 people arrived in Yemen last year, compared to an estimated 138,000 in 2019 with similar numbers arriving the year before.
UNHCR Representative for Yemen, Jean-Nicolas Beuze, told Arab News that although the IOM has been taking the lead in the response to the detention center fire, many other NGOs have joined forces to help those affected.
Aside from giving medical assistance, Beuze said that the UNHCR is providing mental health assistance to the African community in Sanaa.
“It has a huge psychological impact on the African community in Sanaa and Yemen on the whole,” he said with reference to the fire disaster.
Algerian president sets June 12 for early legislative elections
Algerians in November last year voted for amendments to the constitution giving more powers to the PM and parliament
Bouteflika’s allies had a majority in the dissolved lower house which was elected in May 2017 for five years
Updated 11 March 2021
Reuters
ALGIERS: Algerian President Abelmadjid Tebboune has set June 12 for early legislative elections, the presidency said on Thursday, after announcing the dissolution of the lower house of parliament last month.
The vote is part of political reforms promised by Tebboune following mass protests that forced his predecessor, Abelaziz Bouteflika, to resign in 2019 after two decades in power.
Algerians in November last year voted for amendments to the constitution giving more powers to the prime minister and parliament, despite low voter turnout.
Bouteflika’s allies had an overwhelming majority in the dissolved lower house which was elected in May 2017 for five years.
Elected in December 2019, Tebboune has vowed to implement political and economic changes in a bid to put an end to the protest movement which demanded the departure of the whole ruling elite.
Last month he ordered the release of 59 detainees of the protest movement knows as Hirak in an apparent bid to stop the protests that first broke out on Feb. 22, 2019.
But demonstrations resumed three weeks ago after a halt caused by a coronavirus lockdown imposed by the government in March 2020.