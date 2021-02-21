You are here

Erdogan regime condemned after human rights activist MP is jailed

Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu
Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Erdogan regime condemned after human rights activist MP is jailed

Erdogan regime condemned after human rights activist MP is jailed
  Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu exposed abuse of female detainees in Turkish prisons
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

ANKARA: The Erdogan regime faced widespread condemnation on Saturday after an activist member of parliament who exposed human rights abuses was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison.

Turkey’s Court of Appeal upheld the sentence on Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, a member of the People’s Democratic Party (HDP), which the government accuses of having links with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party.

Gergerlioglu was convicted on charges of “making terrorist propaganda” for retweeting a news story about the Kurdish conflict and the collapse of the peace process. His conviction over a social media post had the “hallmark of an attempt to silence him,” Amnesty International’s Turkey campaigner Milena Buyum told Arab News.

“The extent of the dissenting opinion of the appeal court judge confirms this concern,” she said. “No one should be subjected to judicial harassment for highlighting allegations of human rights violations.”

Gergerlioglu reported last December that female suspects and detainees had been subjected to humiliating strip searches by police in provinces across Turkey. His allegations were supported by thousands of prisoners who described their experiences of systematic sexual violence at the hands of the police, but Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu denied them and accused the MP of being a “terrorist.”

Gergerlioglu is also a doctor, but was dismissed from the profession by presidential decree. His son Salih told Arab News: “After my dad was dismissed from the medical profession a couple of years ago, he was punched in the middle of the street by someone who claimed that he was a terrorist. I remember very well the big bruise on his face. He was so calm but I wasn’t. He explains to everyone that he was on the right track.”

The regime had “instrumentalized statehood for consolidating its power” rather than reaching out to people in need, and had criminalized dissent, Salih said. “We need to communicate with every vulnerable segment of society, be it Armenians or Kurds, in order to heal these fault lines in society. It is a must.”

 

 

Turkey’s president wishes to improve testy relations with US

Turkey’s president wishes to improve testy relations with US
ISTANBUL: Turkey’s president says mutual interests with the United States outweigh their differences and has called for more cooperation with President Joe Biden’s new US administration.
In a video message late Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan acknowledged that Turkish-American relations were “seriously tested” but stressed that their strategic partnership has “overcome all kinds of difficulties.”
Erdogan’s conciliatory tone follows his strongly worded accusations that the US supported Kurdish militants, days after Turkish troops found the bodies of 13 Turkish hostages held by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK in a cave complex in northern Iraq.
Ankara has been infuriated by American support for a Syrian Kurdish fighters in combatting the Daesh group, saying they are linked to the decades-long Kurdish insurgency in southeastern Turkey that the US also lists as terrorists.
Erdogan said Saturday the US did not give Turkey the “desired support and solidarity” in fighting the PKK and linked groups, demanding a “clear stance” from Turkey’s allies.
He also repeated the frustration over the continued US residency of Fethullah Gulen, a Muslim cleric accused of orchestrating the bloody 2016 coup attempt. Turkey wants Gulen’s extradition. He denies the allegations of links to the attempted coup.
“We believe our common interests with America far outweigh our differing opinions,” Erdogan said, adding that he wanted to strengthen relations through a “long-term perspective based on win-win.”
Erdogan’s video message was aired during the launch of a Turkish television channel in the US

Yemeni minister condemns Houthi bombing in Taiz

Yemeni minister condemns Houthi bombing in Taiz
Updated 21 February 2021
Yemeni minister condemns Houthi bombing in Taiz

Yemeni minister condemns Houthi bombing in Taiz
  • The Houthi militia bombed the residential neighborhood in Taiz
  • The Foreign Minister said Yemen was “suffering from the rebellion of a racist group that doesn’t believe in dialogue,” in reference to the Houthis
DUBAI: Yemen’s Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Muammar Al-Eryani, condemned on Saturday the Houthi militia’s bombing of civilian homes in north Taiz, state news agency SABA.
The Houthi militia bombed the residential neighborhood in Al-Rawda district with a number of artillery shells, killing a child, Muhammad Hazbar, and wounding four others, including his sister, who is in intensive care, according to Eryani.
The minister called on the international community, the United Nations and its special envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, and human rights organizations to condemn this attack.
Earlier on Saturday the Yemeni Foreign Minister said his country was “suffering from the rebellion of a racist group that doesn’t believe in dialogue,” in reference to the Houthis.
The group “does not believe in dialogue and solving disputes, but it has chosen violence and war to impose its will upon the people of Yemen,” Ahmed Bin Mubarak said during his address at a model UN conference in the eastern city of Mukalla.
Mubarak said the militia had drafted students to frontlines instead of schools, and was working to change school textbooks to “lay the landmines of death and extremism in the minds of young generations instead of dialogue and peace.”
Meanwhile, elsewhere in Yemen, the Governor of Aden, Ahmed Lamlas, discussed with the Director General of the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen in Aden, Eng. Ahmed Madkhali, the progress of projects implemented by the Saudi program.
A number of projects were reviewed during the meeting, including work on Aden International Airport that was attacked in late December last year that saw at least 22 killed.
Earlier this month a UN plane landed at the Aden International Airport carrying senior international experts to investigate the missile attack on the airport.

Crisis talks in Iran over nuclear ultimatum

Crisis talks in Iran over nuclear ultimatum
Crisis talks in Iran over nuclear ultimatum

Crisis talks in Iran over nuclear ultimatum
  IAEA chief 'looks forward to success'
JEDDAH: The head of the UN nuclear watchdog arrived in Tehran for crisis talks on Saturday as the clock ticked down on an Iranian ultimatum for a US return to the deal aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear program.

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said he would “meet with senior Iranian officials to find a mutually agreeable solution, compatible with Iranian law, so that the IAEA can continue essential verification activities in Iran.” He added: “I am looking forward to success — this is in everybody’s interest.”

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was signed in 2015 to limit Iran’s nuclear activities in return for the lifting of economic sanctions. Since former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2018 and began reimposing sanctions, Iran has incrementally breached its obligations under the JCPOA, enriching uranium to prohibited levels of purity.

Rafael Mariano Grossi (right) Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency, speaks with spokesman of Iran's atomic agency Behrouz Kamalvandi upon his arrival at Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, Iran, on Feb. 20, 2021. (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AP)

In its latest ultimatum, Tehran set a deadline of Feb. 23 for the US to return to full compliance with the agreement. If not, Iran will refuse to comply with a section of the JCPOA that permits unannounced snap inspections by the IAEA. The deadline, set in a law passed by the Iranian parliament, has fueled international concern about a possible expulsion of UN inspectors.

Iran has told the IAEA that it will suspend “voluntary transparency measures,” notably inspection visits to non-nuclear sites, including military sites suspected of nuclear-related activity.

“If the other side has not fulfilled its obligations to lift the sanctions, inspections beyond safeguard measures will be suspended,” Iran’s atomic energy chief Ali Akbar Salehi said on Saturday.

US President Joe Biden on Friday urged European powers to work together to curb Iran’s “destabilizing activities.” He said: “The threat of nuclear proliferation also continues to require careful diplomacy and cooperation among us. That’s why we have said we’re prepared to re-engage in negotiations … on Iran’s nuclear program.”

The US insists Iran must comply with the JCPOA before it will consider easing sanctions, but Tehran says sanctions must be lifted first. In an opening gesture, the Biden administration has dropped a push for more sanctions proposed by Trump and removed restrictions on Iranian diplomats accredited to the UN.

Iran’s government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Saturday that Tehran’s nuclear deadline would not prevent it from responding to any US show of goodwill.

“We predict with confidence that diplomatic initiatives will result in a favorable outcome despite the diplomatic wrangling, which is a natural prelude to the return of the parties to their commitments, including the lifting of all sanctions in the near future,” he said.

Egypt to begin implementation of Sinai spiritual shrine project

Egypt to begin implementation of Sinai spiritual shrine project
Egypt to begin implementation of Sinai spiritual shrine project

Egypt to begin implementation of Sinai spiritual shrine project
  The project will link the city with the rest of the extended coastal area between El-Tor, Sharm El-Sheikh and Dahab
CAIRO: Egypt is to begin implementing a spiritual shrine project in the Sinai Peninsula.

The Greater Transfiguration Project will develop the Monastery of Saint Catherine, which is on the UNESCO World Heritage List, in cooperation with stakeholders in the region.

The city of Saint Catherine is located in South Sinai amid a mountain range, the most famous of which is Jabal Mousa as well as Mount Catherine, and the Monastery of Saint Catherine is one of the oldest in the world.

Egyptian Housing Minister Assem El-Gazzar instructed officials to quickly implement the project, saying the project's site was unique and that the country’s political leadership was following the project’s implementation.

He added that the project aimed to establish a spiritual shrine on the mountains surrounding the Holy Valley in light of the city’s position, which represented a destination for spiritual tourism and provided tourism and entertainment services to visitors. 

The project will link the city with the rest of the extended coastal area between El-Tor, Sharm El-Sheikh and Dahab.

The development work would not interfere with the Holy Valley or the main part of the nature reserve, he said, and there would be no buildings on these sites in order to preserve their sanctity and archeological value.

The western part of the Monastery of Saint Catherine's library, which has the second largest collection of early codices and manuscripts in the world, is currently being restored. There is also restoration work being carried out on some churches inside the monastery, such as the Church of Saint John and Saint Stephen.

El-Gazzar said that, in order to preserve the spirituality of Saint Catherine,  the project aimed to develop the city and its surroundings while at the same time preserve the environment. 

The plan is to accommodate the largest possible number of visitors in the vicinity of Saint Catherine, and to provide accommodation for the employees working on Saint Catherine projects.

Clashes between Iraqi forces and Daesh leave 7 dead

Clashes between Iraqi forces and Daesh leave 7 dead
Iraqi forces search the area in Tarmiyah, 35 kilometres (20 miles) north of Baghdad on February 20, 2021, following clashes with Islamic State group fighters. (AFP)
Clashes between Iraqi forces and Daesh leave 7 dead

Clashes between Iraqi forces and Daesh leave 7 dead
  The new raid comes nearly one month to the day after twin suicide bombers killed more than 30 people in the packed Tayaran Square, the bloodiest such attack in Baghdad in three years
TARMIYAH: Iraqi security forces clashed with Daesh north of Baghdad on Saturday, leaving at least five extremists and two security personnel dead.
A joint force of army troops and state-sponsored tribal fighters raided a Daesh hideout in the leafy plains of Tarmiyah, according to a statement from the military.
“We had learnt that Daesh was holding a meeting there to plan for attacks on the capital Baghdad,” Ahmad Salim, head of the Baghdad Operations Command, said near the site of the fighting.
Ensuing clashes killed five Daesh terrorists and two tribal pro-government forces, the military statement said.
Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi met with top military commanders as troops combed the fields and agricultural lands around Tarmiyah.
The new raid comes nearly one month to the day after twin suicide bombers killed more than 30 people in the packed Tayaran Square, the bloodiest such attack in Baghdad in three years.
Security sources said the two terrorists had infiltrated the city from the north.
A few days later, nearly a dozen fighters from Iraq’s Hashed Al-Shaabi, a powerful network of state-sponsored groups, were killed in a Daesh ambush — also north of the capital.
Since then, security forces have ramped up their efforts to hunt Daesh sleeper cells there, with Al-Kadhemi announcing the killing of Abu Yasser Al-Issawi, identified as the top IS figure in Iraq, on January 28.
In early February, security forces killed another IS leader who they believed helped transport the twin bombers into Baghdad.
Iraq declared Daesh territorially defeated in late 2017 after a three-year fight aided by US-led coalition air strikes and military advisers.
Daesh attacks in urban areas have dramatically dropped since then, but Iraqi troops have continued to battle sleeper cells in the country’s mountainous and desert areas.

