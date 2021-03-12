You are here

‘Unbelievable’ comeback takes Mertens to Dubai Open semifinals

Elise Mertens
AFP

  • Mertens won the Gippsland Trophy in Melbourne last month, and is 11-1 win-loss in 2021
AFP

DUBAI: World No. 18 Elise Mertens pulled off a miraculous comeback, saving three match points en route to a 5-7, 7-5, 6-0 success over Jessica Pegula in the Dubai Open quarterfinals on Thursday.

The Belgian 10th seed, who was down 5-7, 2-5 before she turned things around, is into the 15th tour-level semifinal of her career where she will face either her doubles partner Aryna Sabalenka or Garbine Muguruza.

“It’s unbelievable to come back like this. I just didn’t want to let it go, I just kept on fighting, and I think that was the spirit today,” said Mertens.

Pegula, one of 15 main-draw debutants in Dubai this week, entered the quarterfinals having dropped just eight games through her first three rounds in the Emirates.

The 26-year-old American backed up her breakthrough run to the Australian Open last eight by making the semis in Doha last week prior to her arrival in the UAE.

Mertens, 25, is already a title winner this season, having picked up the Gippsland Trophy in Melbourne last month, and is 11-1 win-loss in 2021.

She served for the opening set at 5-4 after claiming a crucial break of serve with a stunning backhand passing shot winner, but dropped the next eight points as Pegula grabbed the 75-minute set on a costly double fault.

Pegula leapt to a 4-1 advantage in the second but was broken at love while serving for the victory at 5-3.

Mertens saved three match points in the next game and stole the set to force a decider.

Pegula never recovered as Mertens claimed the last 11 games of the match to punch her ticket to the final four.

Earlier on centre court, the 63rd-ranked Barbora Krejcikova reached the biggest semi-final of her career with a dominant 6-0, 6-2 victory over Russian teenager Anastasia Potapova.

Krejcikova, a former doubles world No. 1, has enjoyed an impressive week so far, taking out No. 16 seed Maria Sakkari and Grand Slam champions Jelena Ostapenko and Svetlana Kuznetsova en route to the last four.

Time has come for Kingdom to host AFC Asian Cup: Saudi football chief

Time has come for Kingdom to host AFC Asian Cup: Saudi football chief
Updated 11 March 2021
Paul Williams

Time has come for Kingdom to host AFC Asian Cup: Saudi football chief

Time has come for Kingdom to host AFC Asian Cup: Saudi football chief
  • Yasser Al-Misehal talks exclusively to Arab News about the bid to host the continent’s biggest tournament in 2027
Updated 11 March 2021
Paul Williams

RIYADH: Riyadh’s night skies recently provided the dramatic backdrop as the opening round of the 2021 Formula E season roared into life around the streets of Diriyah.

An even louder roar is expected later in the year when Formula 1 comes to the streets of Jeddah with the first ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

But it is a roar of a different kind that the Saudi sports officials will be hoping to hear in 2027 as the country bids to host football’s AFC Asian Cup for the first time.

Despite Saudi Arabia’s pedigree in the tournament, winning it three times and finishing runner-up on a further three occasions, the country, remarkably, has yet to host the competition which has been running for more than 60 years.

But the Saudi Arabian Football Federation is hoping all of that will change in 2027 as the Kingdom looks to add another international event to its growing repertoire, inviting Asian football’s most passionate fans to visit as part of the country’s Vision 2030 reform plan.

“As we in Saudi Arabia undertake our own transformation through our national Vision 2030, we are focused on the future,” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wrote in the official bid book.

“We want to use our long-standing passion for football as a catalyst for the continued development of our country, and the growth of Asian football as a whole, by enabling all 47 AFC member associations to experience, exchange, and expand like never before.

“Bringing the AFC Asian Cup to Saudi Arabia for the first time ever is an opportunity to make history – for Saudi Arabia and for Asia.”

Also competing for the rights to host the tournament in 2027 are Qatar (host in 2011), Iran (host in 1968 and 1976), and India – bidding to host the tournament for the first time.

Yasser Al-Misehal, the president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, said it was time the tournament came to the Kingdom.

“Naturally, this was the fundamental question that we asked ourselves before officially launching our bid last year,” he told Arab News.

“Saudi Arabia has a long and proud history of competing in the AFC Asian Cup, being finalists on six occasions and winning the tournament three times. But, until now, we have never hosted it. Now, we feel it is the right time to host this prestigious event.”

On why now, he said it was a mix of societal and generational change, and big event experience garnered over the last few years.

“We believe in the power of football to unite, engage, and inspire, and as we look to the future, we want to make sure that football continues to play such a pivotal role in the lives of all of those within the Kingdom,” he added.

Al-Misehal noted that with approximately two-thirds of Saudi Arabia’s population, almost 34 million, currently under the age of 35, having the opportunity to host the Asian Cup would provide an unprecedented occasion to excite and inspire young people like never before.

“Equally important, we now feel we are truly ready to host the AFC Asian Cup and provide the new and necessary benefits to football federations from across the AFC,” he said.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has hosted many world-leading events including football’s Italian and Spanish super cups, golf, tennis, and boxing events, and major motorsport occasions such as the Dakar Rally, Formula E races, and from later this year, Formula 1.

“Through this, we have developed great knowledge about what it takes to host major international events, and feel fully prepared to deliver a spectacular, next-generation tournament in 2027,” Al-Misehal added.

Part of the Kingdom’s pitch to the other 46 AFC member nations is that this would be a bid for the benefit of the entire continent, and not just for Saudi Arabia.

“A fundamental principle behind our decision to bid has been the importance of ensuring that the benefits of an AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia last far longer than the duration of the tournament itself, and far wider than the borders of the Kingdom,” the football chief said.

“In recent decades, we have seen Asian football gather important momentum, at a grassroots and elite level. As a first-time host, we want to continue this momentum, but also renew and expand it by providing tangible benefits to all 46 other AFC member associations.”

To do that, the bid has developed a wide range of plans aiming to leave a lasting legacy for Asian football.

“Whether it be creating new learnings for event hosting innovation, new opportunities for knowledge exchange between federations, or the creation of new facilities to serve the interests of all, we are committed to making sure that an AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia will help AFC member associations grow and develop in an accelerated way.

“Though we are competitors on the field, we are partners off it, and by supporting each other – whether big or small – we will all ultimately benefit,” he added.

Al-Misehal wants visiting supporters to experience Saudi Arabia at first hand without prejudice.

“I would urge football fans from across Asia to make their own minds up about Saudi Arabia, by coming and visiting for themselves. We often hear from many international players, for example, that visiting and living in Saudi Arabia is very different to how it is sometimes portrayed.

“We know the eyes of the world will be on us to deliver a great tournament, and we absolutely welcome that – because we have no doubt in our ability to put on a tournament that will leave a lasting positive impression for all those who attend,” he said.

Saudi Arabia named as host for 3 AFC Champions League groups in April

Saudi Arabia named as host for 3 AFC Champions League groups in April
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia named as host for 3 AFC Champions League groups in April

Saudi Arabia named as host for 3 AFC Champions League groups in April
  • Other two West Region groups will be held in UAE, India
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been named as the host for three AFC Champions League 2021 group stages, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced on Thursday.

The West Region matches will see the Kingdom host groups A and D in Riyadh and C in Jeddah, between April 14 and 30.

The games in Group B will be staged in Sharjah, in the UAE, while India, whose representative FC Goa will mark the nation’s debut in Asia’s premier club competition, will host Group E.

In the East Region, the AFC has confirmed the postponement of the group stage matches scheduled to be played between April 21 and May 7, to June and July, taking into consideration the existing travel restrictions and quarantine challenges posed by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Meanwhile, Thailand will provide the location for the matches in the East Region groups F, G, and J, with the venues for groups H and I as well as the exact dates for all groups to be decided at a later date. The preliminary and playoff matches of the AFC Champions League (East) have also been postponed and will be played in centralized venues of their respective group stage games.

As part of the bidding process, member associations were required to meet a rigid set of criteria to ensure adherence to the highest health and safety protocols and standards.

These included minimum travel and quarantine restrictions for away clubs, the convenience of flight connections and the medical situation in the host country, sufficient venues to organize the matches and, most importantly, mandatory COVID-19 testing for all players and officials, the costs of which would be borne by the AFC.

“On behalf of the Asian football family, I would like to thank all our member associations for their interest in hosting our club competitions and commitment toward ensuring we continue to place the safety and wellbeing of our players, teams, and officials at the forefront of all our priorities,” said AFC Secretary- General Dato’ Windsor John.

“The AFC is most grateful for the support of the AFC competitions committee and our commercial partners and we will continue to safeguard the interests of all stakeholders as we strive to ensure a safe and successful 2021 club football season,” he added.

PSG draws 1-1 with wasteful Barcelona to reach Champions League quarters

PSG draws 1-1 with wasteful Barcelona to reach Champions League quarters
Updated 11 March 2021
AP

PSG draws 1-1 with wasteful Barcelona to reach Champions League quarters

PSG draws 1-1 with wasteful Barcelona to reach Champions League quarters
  • At the same stage of the competition four years ago, Barcelona lost 4-0 in Paris only to win 6-1 at Camp Nou in one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history
Updated 11 March 2021
AP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain withstood early pressure from a much-improved Barcelona side to draw 1-1 at Wednesday and reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League.
PSG lead 4-1 from the first leg of their round-of-16 game and moved four goals clear when Kylian Mbappe, who scored a hat trick at Camp Nou, netted with a confident penalty in the 31st minute.
That goal was firmly against the run of play and, after Barca had squandered possession and chances, Messi equalized in the 37th with a powerful shot from 25 meters that tore into the top left corner.
But the six-time Golden Ball winner then had a penalty saved by goalkeeper Keylor Navas on the stroke of halftime, his first miss from the spot in the Champions League since 2015.
Barcelona could have been ahead at halftime, anyway, if not for some very wasteful play from winger Ousmane Dembele in terms of both sloppy passing and poor finishing.
Barca kept probing in the second half, and Messi had a chance from close range in the 61st but hesitated a split-second before shooting and allowed defender Marquinhos to block his shot with the goal gaping.
At the same stage of the competition four years ago, Barcelona lost 4-0 in Paris only to win 6-1 at Camp Nou in one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history.
Neymar and Messi tormented PSG that night, but there was to be no reply this time.
Barca’s coach Ronald Koeman made three substitutions for the closing stages, but the visitors’ hopes gradually fizzled out as a cold wind whipped around Parc des Princes.

Liverpool beats Leipzig to reach Champions League quarters

Liverpool beats Leipzig to reach Champions League quarters
Updated 11 March 2021
AP

Liverpool beats Leipzig to reach Champions League quarters

Liverpool beats Leipzig to reach Champions League quarters
  • Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané scored Liverpool’s goals to complete a 4-0 win on aggregate
Updated 11 March 2021
AP

BUDAPEST, Hungary: With its Premier League title defense in tatters, Liverpool kept its last chance of a trophy alive by beating Leipzig 2-0 Wednesday to reach the Champions League quarterfinals.
Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané scored Liverpool’s goals to complete a 4-0 win on aggregate. Liverpool ended its run of six defeats in home games, at least technically, as Jürgen Klopp’s team was officially the host at the neutral Puskas Arena in Hungary.
A string of saves by goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi — once a Liverpool player — kept Leipzig in contention before Salah made the breakthrough in the 70th minute. Mané drew in two defenders on a counterattack and passed to Salah, who had plenty of space to line up a low shot tucked inside the right post.
As Leipzig — which surprisingly reached the semifinals last season — tried to find a way back into the game four minutes later, substitute Divock Origi found space on the right flank to cross low for Mané to tap in.
Both legs were played in Budapest because of restrictions in Germany on travel from Britain amid the pandemic.

Teenage sensation Coco Gauff triumphs on another day of upsets in Dubai

Teenage sensation Coco Gauff triumphs on another day of upsets in Dubai
Updated 10 March 2021
Arab News

Teenage sensation Coco Gauff triumphs on another day of upsets in Dubai

Teenage sensation Coco Gauff triumphs on another day of upsets in Dubai
  • Only three seeds survived Wednesday’s action at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
  • Arab sporting icon Ons Jabeur failed to advance to the quarter-finals, falling 6-3 6-3 to Jil Teichmann
Updated 10 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Aryna Sabalenka and Garbine Muguruza avoided falling victim to one of a succession of upsets at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Wednesday, where only three seeds survived at the end of play.

Second seed Karolina Pliskova slumped to a stunning 6-0 6-2 third-round defeat at the hands of Jessica Pegula, while fifth seed — and 2019 champion — Belinda Bencic was beaten 6-1 2-6 7-5 by tournament wild card Anastasia Potapova.

Teenage sensation Coco Gauff took another step toward the possibility of contesting Saturday’s final on her 17th birthday by defeating qualifier Tereza Martincova 6-4 6-2.

However, Arab sporting icon Ons Jabeur failed to advance to the quarter-finals, falling 6-3 6-3 to Jil Teichmann.

“Jil’s a great player,” said Jabeur. “It wasn’t my best game today; a lot of unforced errors. Obviously it wasn’t my day today and, as I’ve said, I haven’t felt great lately on the court. I wasn’t expecting much from this tournament and I was taking it day by day. It was kind of tough for me.”

Two French Open champions faced off in another third-round clash, with 2016 winner Garbine Muguruza overcoming current title holder Iga Swiatek 6-0 6-4. In the other matches, third seed Aryna Sabalenka eased past Anett Kontaveit 6-3 6-2, 10th seed Elise Mertens beat Caroline Garcia 6-4 6-2 and Barbora Krejcikova ended the run of Svetlana Kuznetsova with a 6-3 6-2 victory.

Muguruza was particularly impressive against Swiatek, dominating her less-experienced opponent in the first set and then holding off a greater challenge in the second.

“I took my opportunities and I was efficient when I had to break her serve or stay with my own serve,” said Muguruza. “Just happy with the way I started. I was very focused, very looking forward to the match as well. Sometimes you start a little bit off but today I felt good on the court.

“It got a little bit more tight and I felt she was playing better. I had to stay strong there and not get tense or nervous, and try to stay calm to be able to close the set and not give her the chance to go to a third set.”

Pliskova’s clash with Pegula, who secured victory in just 53 minutes, was their second contest in two weeks. The American also came out on top in Doha, by a similarly emphatic 6-3 6-1 scoreline. While Pegula is flourishing, Pliskova has lost her last seven matches to opponents ranked outside of the top 20.

She had struggled on Tuesday to overcome Anastasija Sevastova in a three-set battle that stretched to more than two hours, and that might have played a part in her defeat on Wednesday. She produced seven double faults, made 26 unforced errors and won only a third of the points against her dominant opponent.

“Definitely she has a lot of confidence because any time there is a close game she’s able to play some great points,” Pliskova said of Pegula. “I think she played some good tennis and I was just not able to have any answer. My tennis was not there where I want to be but I think she has a lot to do with it. I have to give a lot of credit to her.”

In contrast, Pegula breezed through her two previous matches this week, giving up just three games in each, and her confident performance always had sixth-ranked Pliskova on the back foot. Wednesday’s victory follows an equally impressive win over world number five Elina Svitolina at the Australian Open last month, where Pegula reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final.

“I think I didn’t give away a lot of free points,” she said. “Serve and first ball return is what I think I did really well and I didn’t make a lot of errors. That’s what I wanted to do and I think I just stuck with my game plan pretty well and was able to execute it.”

In Thursday’s quarter-finals, Krejcikova will play Potapova, Mertens will face Pegula, Sabalenka will attempt to prevent ninth seed Garbine Muguruza reaching her third Dubai semi-final, and Gauff will take on Teichmann.

