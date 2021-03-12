EAT, PLAY, LOVE: Nourishment at Nassau

DUBAI: As we walked through the doors to Nassau, reception seemed somewhat frosty. Swiftly ushered to our dining area with not so much as a greeting, we hadn’t even taken our seats when the menus were plopped in the middle of our table — no explanation of the concept, or what was on offer — and the hostess just walked away. Surprising for a restaurant that describes itself as “your home away from home” on its website.
Thankfully, things took a turn for the better once other team members got involved, expertly taking us through the full menu, including specials, as well as offering a full rundown on the restaurant itself.
Nassau is one of the latest ventures by Silvena Rowe, the Turkish-Bulgarian chef, food writer, television personality, and restaurateur who has really made a name for herself in the GCC over the past few years.
Despite the name, the restaurant is not related to the Bahamas in any shape or form. Instead, it promises a “culinary tour of the Mediterranean” with nods to Greece, Italy, Lebanon, Turkey and more. Curiously, sushi is also on offer — but we’ll get to that later.
Beginning our journey, the selection of starters looked delightful. We were recommended the Vegan Greek Salad — vegan “feta cheese” with crunchy heritage tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, red onions, black olives, black sesame, parsley, and roasted garlic vinaigrette — apparently one of Nassau’s top sellers. We also opted for the Black Truffle Labneh and the Tuna Tartare.
With a standalone menu, Nassau caters well to those on a vegan or dairy-free diet, and the Vegan Greek Salad was an interesting intro. The combination of vegetables with dressing definitely works; however, the faux-cheese was a little underwhelming, tasting more like hummus or cashew cream than a strong, creamy feta. The dish might actually work better with a coconut-based vegan cheese.
What that dish lacked, however, the next more than made up for. Beautifully presented, the Black Truffle Labneh seemed almost too picture-perfect to destroy, but, wow, it was worth it. Fragrant but not overpowering, the black truffle worked very well here.
Another perfect presentation was the Tuna Tartare, with fresh yellow-fin tuna and wasabi-scented avocado. The smooth, firm texture of the fish played off the avocado base and radish cream faultlessly, arousing a refreshing revival of the tastebuds.
The starters set the benchmark for what was still to come, and it was going to be difficult to match. That being said, the team hit a homerun by recommending the Grilled Jumbo Shawarma-Style Marinated King Prawns. Drizzled with green harissa, the prawns were cooked to perfection — their sweet, meaty texture pairing well with a burst of North African flavour.
Our final dish was the only one we regretted ordering. Attempting to sample as wide a variety of cuisines as possible, we opted for the Dragon Maki (another recommendation from the team); a teriyaki-flavoured roll with grilled prawns, wrapped with avocado, tuna, and unagi. As someone who prefers bite-sized Japanese portions to the supersized Western-style ones, this one was just too difficult to eat. Each piece was more than a mouthful, thus had to be cut in half, resulting in it falling apart. With sushi, less is always more, we say.
The dessert menu was diverse and delicious-looking, but we ended our experience on a light note with some refreshing coconut sorbet.
Given its location in Jumeirah Golf Estates, Nassau isn’t an easy find, but it’s worth the trek for some colourfully creative dishes and picturesque outdoor views. Just don’t forget to order the Black Truffle Labneh.
DUBAI: Roughly 23 kilometers southwest of Ras Al-Khaimah city lies the abandoned town of Al-Jazirah Al-Hamra. The last surviving pearl diving and seafaring settlement in the country, its ghost-like appearance and traditional coral-stone architecture have proved a magnet for the curious over the years. Now an anthropological spotlight is being shone on the once-vibrant community, providing valuable insight into the lifestyles of those who used to live there.
A series of five short films are being screened in the town until April 3, each providing a glimpse of what life was like prior to its abandonment in the 1960s. Screening as part of the Ras Al-Khaimah Fine Arts Festival, which has been held at Al-Jazirah Al-Hamra since 2019, each film is an oral history, providing an invaluable window into life in the country’s best-preserved coastal community.
“We really wanted to capture the site and showcase all the work that has gone into Al-Jazirah Al-Hamra in recent years, while at the same time using it as a platform to promote modern and contemporary art in the emirate,” says David Dingus, a research associate at the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al-Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, the festival’s organizer. “We received overwhelmingly positive feedback, but everyone wanted to know more about Al-Jazirah Al-Hamra.”
The problem was, very little information was available, so the foundation began researching. It soon became apparent, however, that the only way to gather information would be to interview surviving inhabitants. That in turn would prove challenging, not only because many former residents have died, but because distance and COVID-19 made face-to-face interviews much more difficult.
Initially, respondents tended to be in their fifites, but they were too young to recall the intricacies of life prior to 1968, so the foundation continued searching for older inhabitants. Eventually they tracked down a number of men who were ideal, but not all would or could participate. And although a handful of women were found, none would agree to be filmed. In the end, five men were interviewed for the project.
One of them was Sultan Mohamed Al-Zaabi, who was born in the town and lived there until he was 22. His family had two houses — one in the market and one in the neighborhood of Al-Munakh — and by his late teens he was working as a fisherman, often spending hours at sea.
“Our elders would announce that they would need seven or eight boys to man the ropes on the fishing boat,” Al-Zaabi says in his film. “They would send me out to sea… with 10 or 12 other men and I would man the rope all night long… until dawn. We would come back in the morning and sell the fish for around 20 or 30 or 50 rupees maximum. We would come back tired from being at sea all night. This was the life of working at sea.”
Pearl diving and fishing were the main sources of income, but there were merchants, too, and others who owned livestock or collected firewood from the desert. The town had a large market and shopkeepers would bring rice, flour and sugar from Dubai or Umm Al-Quwain. These merchants were an integral part of the community, providing families with anything they needed until the pearlers or fishermen returned home and paid their dues.
“Living in Al-Jazirah was a blessing,” Hasan Jamal Al-Ahmed remembers fondly. Friends and neighbors would play games including Al-Yarba, Al-Gabba and Al-Zaboot and participate in traditional dances such as Al-Ayyala and Razif. On Thursdays and Fridays, two or three large trays of regag bread would be passed around in the street, he recalls, and during weddings meals would be prepared for the entire neighborhood.
Life was tough, though. Breakfast consisted of dates and coffee, and maybe some bread if you were lucky, and rice and fish would be served for dinner. Medical care consisted largely of traditional remedies and there was no drinking water. The latter had to be brought in by donkey every day before dawn. “One big bottle of water was usually enough for one day or two,” recalls Abdullah Saeed Al-Zaabi. “The water would be poured into the well. As for washing and showering, seawater was used. Every house was near to the sea.”
“Whoever had fish and dates back then lived comfortably,” says Al-Ahmed. “Our house had three stores (rooms), a well, a kitchen, and a majlis. It was not very big, but it was not small either. It was a decent house. Most of Al-Jazirah was built with stones, but a few of the homes were built using palm fronds. Plaster was also a common building material. It would be burned, crushed, and then made. A house would hold up to 10 people. One store was enough for parents and their children to sleep in. There was no electricity, only lanterns.”
Even lanterns were rare. Families would often use masrai — bottles with cotton wicks (the cotton would contain dates and the bottle would contain gas) — for lighting and those who didn’t have electricity would use car batteries to power any electrical devices they might have. There were no telephones either, only a few radios, and when televisions first arrived in the 1960s electricity would be available for only a few hours a day.
In the summer, everybody would leave. For Ibrahim Mousa Al-Zaabi, who was taught to dive with a rock tied around his leg, that meant travelling to Fujairah with his grandfather. “He had a farm with plenty of palm trees,” he recalls. “We would stay for five or six months and then come back, bringing dates on ships. Dates used to be distributed every two days. Every pack of dates had a mark on it. Out of trust between each other, people would go into each house, put the dates down, and leave the house.”
Left untouched for years, the abandoned town has been the subject of restoration work since 2015, when Ras Al-Khaimah’s Department of Antiquities and Museums initiated the Jazirah Al-Hamra Conservation Project. Since then the focus has been on turning the town into a national heritage site, complete with workshops, museum and visitors center.
The challenge now for Dingus is to find a permanent home for the foundation’s oral history project. Whether that will take the form of a permanent fixture at the National Museum of Ras Al-Khaimah or within Al-Jazirah Al-Hamra itself, is uncertain. What Dingus does know, however, is that it’s important to record how its inhabitants used to live.
“We’re losing something with every generation,” he says. “There’s less reinforcement of these stories and their history tends to get lost over time. So we just want to make sure that it isn’t lost and forgotten and that the really unique and rich culture and heritage that was in Al-Jazirah Al-Hamra is remembered.”
THE BREAKDOWN: Yasmine El-Meleegy — ‘Scaffolding a Familiar Epoch’
Updated 12 March 2021
Arab News
The Egyptian artist discusses her three-week performative intervention, which runs until March 18 in Stephenson Pharmacy in Downtown Cairo.
Stephenson and Co. was founded by George Stephenson during the British Occupation of Egypt. It was nationalized during the Nasser era, before being sold to the same Egyptian family that runs it today.
Both the absence of pharmacy museums in Egypt and my fascination with the multiple themes of museology and restoration are what led me to pursue this intervention. I wanted to create an exhibition experience beyond the gallery, in an accessible public setting. I also wanted this to be a practice in breaking into closed spaces, and a questioning of what museology entails, and whether old spaces should be classified as museums or sanctuaries.
I started off by charting the history of the pharmacy and its relationship with the space surrounding it, including other shops in the area. The building was initially a department store under the British before being transformed into its current structure.
First, I documented the different objects in the pharmacy, including artifacts, and old medications that could still be found in the pharmacy’s laboratory. Then came the actual restoration work —including the reparation of timeworn objects and the creation of new ones. I made non-functional objects including drug jars, glass syringes, vases and the pharmacy’s old chandelier. I relied on the owner’s memory to remake some of the old artifacts, which made me ponder the relationship between memory, tales and museology. A lot of times the roles overlapped, and I wasn’t sure whether I was an artist, contractor, museologist or historian.
Along with a film of this stage, I also created an audio guide and a pamphlet structured as a medicine information leaflet to help visitors navigate this intervention. The leaflet includes a QR code that allows visitors to listen to the audio guide remotely, experiencing this intervention beyond the pharmacy space.
The feedback has been so encouraging. Visitors were excited about the possibility of attending an intervention inside an actual pharmacy. I think people are keen to experience art in a new way. As an artist, I have also grown bored with classic exhibition spaces.
I’m excited about the next phase, in which I hope to engage in talks with fellow artists about the idea of performative interventions more generally, and how to develop them further, while exploring the possibility of a sequel to this one.
Lebanese indie-pop band Adonis plot their own path to success
The popular group will celebrate 10 years together later this year. It’s been a decade of doing things their own way
Updated 12 March 2021
Adam Grundey
AMSDERTAM: Lebanese indie-pop band Adonis will celebrate their 10th anniversary later this year. A decade together is some achievement for any group, let alone an independent one based out of the Middle East playing Arabic-language music that, while it’s an easily accessible mix of melancholia and optimism, isn’t mainstream radio pop.
As remarkable as the band’s longevity is the fact that three of the four original members are still there: Singer and keyboardist Anthony Khoury, guitarist Joey Abou Jawdeh, and drummer Nicola Hakim. Bassist Gio Fikany joined after Khoury’s brother quit to — as Khoury puts it — “move to Switzerland to live a decent and orderly life.” Just how unusual it is to have such a stable lineup is something they only realized “when we started hanging out with other bands in the region.”
It undoubtedly helps that they were all friends before they started the band. “We used to get together and jam, so we were playing music together anyway,” Khoury says. After a few months of knocking out covers of Arabic songs they liked — including work by seminal Lebanese indie duo Soapkills, alongside “Lebanese classics” such as Fayrouz and Ziad Rahbani — Khoury brought in some ideas for original songs. “I liked to write, and I was comfortable enough with these guys to share the stuff. I wouldn’t have been confident enough if we weren’t friends, though,” he says.
This was how Adonis’ relatively unusual way of composing their songs began too — a method they still use to this day. Most bands will base a song around a melody, or an instrumental hook, or chord pattern. Adonis, however, start with the words.
“I think it kind of sets us apart,” says Khoury. “When you start with lyrics, you have immediate limitations on the melody, because you already have a structure in the lyrics. So you’re going to end up with songs that don’t sound like a lot of other things around. Melody is more abstract — there’s a chance this melody you thought you came up with, you’ve actually heard before somewhere. But when you put lyrics on paper, you’re going to be conscious if it sounds like another song. I think starting with lyrics allows songs to be more original.”
Adonis’ early work had the then-ubiquitous acoustic, indie-folk feel reminiscent of bands like Fleet Foxes. But their third album, 2017’s “Nour,” saw a significant shift. This was partly down to Jean-Marie Riachi, an award-winning producer known for his work with leading mainstream Arab pop artists including Elissa and Haifa Wehbe. It was an unusual and bold choice for Adonis to work with him, and one that again highlighted their knack for the unconventional.
“Jean-Marie was, like, ‘I like your songs. But since you’re going for ear-pleasing melodies and lyrics and you know how to write choruses really well, why not try to change the angle a bit? Try to see if you can reach a larger audience if we polish your sound?’” says Khoury. “He knew where he wanted to go with it, but he also knew he was working with a band who write their own songs — which isn’t often the case in the Middle East. So he respected that. We did have some creative clashes, but I think the best work always comes out of creative clashes, rather than someone always agreeing with everything you’re saying; or someone always imposing their ways on you.”
The shift in sound may have lost them some fans in the alternative music community, Khoury admits, but it also gained them many more, and the frontman has no regrets. “There was some snobbery from the independent scene in Lebanon, but at a certain point, when your audience is growing and you’re getting booked at festivals you always wanted to play, and you’re getting the recognition you’d always dreamed of but never thought possible, you don’t really care if a certain group of people consider you a sell-out, because you’re doing something that you like and it’s paying off,” he says.
Besides, he adds, the sonic shift wasn’t all that dramatic, and certainly didn’t affect the songwriting. “If I were to play you a song of ours on the piano or on the guitar, you wouldn’t know if it’s from 2010 or 2020,” Khoury says. “You could still hear the guitar riffs and the drums and everything (on ‘Nour’), but there was an additional layer, so it was a balance. And we’ve kept that sound ever since — less indie-folk and more indie-pop — even with different producers.”
That’s true of their fifth studio album “A’da” (Enemies). It’s a concept album, released in three parts over recent weeks — each themed, Khoury explains.
“The album is a love story between the same two characters from beginning to end, written in three big chapters. The first part, ‘Innocence,’ is when the two young characters are getting to know each other, and feeling emotions for the first time. The second explores love at more mature levels, when you have more life experience, and you settle down and achieve what you conceive to be a happy life,” he says. “The third part, ‘Nostalgia,’ is about how, no matter how happy you are, there’s always something that drags you back to that first kiss, your first night together, and the first time you felt all these real emotions — love, hate, attachment, and so on.”
The two fictional characters are anonymous, Khoury explains. “That’s on purpose. We didn’t want to give them labels. They could be anyone.”
The music — with the aid of producer Sleiman Damien, whom Khoury describes as “a fifth band member” — reflects the story too. “The only guideline we had was that it had to sound, chronologically, more modern over time. So the first track starts really rooted in Western Eighties music: High-school gym-dance kind of music. That’s the era when the two characters meet. Then it becomes more modern. And in the third part you go back a bit again. We wanted the evolution of the sound of the album to also reflect the story of these characters, that’s how we conceived it.”
It’s perhaps surprising to learn that the record was mostly conceived and written in September, just a few weeks after the devastating explosion in Beirut Port which killed and injured so many and wrecked the homes of even more, including Khoury. The band packed up their gear and headed to Batroun on the coast, where they rented a house and finished most of the work on the record.
It was a cathartic experience, but, once again, not in the way you might expect. The band members didn’t pour their anger and frustration into the album. Instead, they allowed it to transport them out of that frustration, at least for a time.
“You’d expect an album written right after that horrible incident to be dark, or very heavy. But actually, we insisted that we were going to stick to writing love songs — finishing off the themes that we had already laid down before the blast. Obviously, you feel the intensity of the year, and of that event, in the sounds and some of the settings of the songs, but it’s still a love album,” Khoury says. “For us, it was a way to disconnect a bit from what had happened, the sleepless nights and everything. And at the same time it was a way for us to say that we aren’t going to let this drag us down.”
Millennials invited to rediscover the timeless literature of Arabia
The book aims to educate new generations about the human, aesthetic and philosophical values of these ancient poems
Updated 40 min 45 sec ago
Ruba Obaid
JEDDAH: Arab and Islamic history is full of artists and poets whose works transcended time.
Like any literature, Arabic authorship was not born out of a void — it is the culmination of human experiences, emotions, knowledge and vision of the universe documented via poetry.
Poetry has enjoyed a celebrated position among Arabs, so its value goes beyond the documentary role of portraying an age. It makes preservation a duty toward younger generations, a role which the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) has taken on.
In collaboration with Saudi Aramco’s Al-Qafilah magazine, Ithra recently completed a year-long project to publish the “Al-Mu’allaqat for Millennials” book. This introduces the 10 timeless odes that represent the finest of early Arabic poetry produced in the pre-Islamic era to Arabic and English readers.
The book interprets poetry and its literary history, as well as providing introductions to poets’ lives and works in both Arabic and English. It was a joint effort of a team of nine Saudi and international scholars and experts in Arabic literature, poetry and translation.
“The decline of literature is actually the decline of a nation,” said the German poet and critic Goethe. As the linguistic and literary foundation of Arab-Islamic civilization, along with the Qur’an, to forget about Al-Mu’allaqat for Arabs is similar to abandoning Shakespeare for the English.
“We want it to reflect the beginning of a base of Arabic literature, as it portrays shared human characteristics. The goal of this project is to showcase essential literature on the same influential scale of works such as Shakespeare and Homer, in a modern way that can be enjoyed by all,” project manager and editor in chief of Al-Qafilah, Bander Al-Harbi, told Arab News.
The 1,500-year-old poems are considered masterpieces of both Arabic and world literature, hence many books and translations had studied them over the past centuries. However, what distinguishes this project is its goal to educate new generations about the human, aesthetic and philosophical values of these ancient poems, and to share knowledge about their meaning and subject matter in a manner accessible to modern readers.
The 500-page book was published on Dec. 18 last year on International Arabic Language Day, an occasion marked by the UN. International scholars participated in the project despite the challenges of COVID-19.
“Our book aims to present Arabic poetry anew to the new generation, regardless of any cultural and linguistic boundaries. The human lessons of these timeless texts and their artistic originality make them appealing to all those who enjoy the verbal art,” said Dr. Hatem Al-Zahrani, the project’s content and international communication supervisor and reviewer.
“Al-Mu’allaqat” was composed by accomplished authors of the pre-Islamic era, including the 6th-century warrior-poet Imru’ Al-Qays, known as the wandering king, who traveled the lands of Arabia seeking revenge for his father’s lost kingdom — and who also wrote poetry.
Al-Qays is hailed as the father of Arabic poetry because he established many of the conventions and themes that poets after him followed. He originated “ruin poetry,” where the writer begins with scenery lines describing a character stopping for a time at the remains of a campsite and remembering his beloved.
Other renowned poets include the pleasure-seeking Tarafa, the moralist Zuhayr, as well as Antara, a black knight and romantic hero; the centenarian Labid; and grief-stricken knight Amr ibn Kulthum.
After a decade spent at different academic institutions in the US, Al-Zahrani decided that there was a genuine interest among students of different generations and specializations in the creative corpus of Arabic literature, including poetry.
HIGHLIGHT
The official pdf copy of the book was made accessible to the public in January, and it is available at https://www.ithra.com/files/6516/1042/9658/compressed.pdf
He believes the need for a bilingual volume on Arabic poetry is not only necessary for general readers. It also especially needed for students majoring in Arabic and Islamic studies who are keen to learn the Arabic language in addition to enjoying its most important poetic achievements in English translations.
This new translation is the first to contain all 10 odes, as previous efforts did not include all of them. “It also presents the ten ‘suspended odes’ in a critical, fully vocalized edition, with new Arabic commentaries and introductions in the same volume with the English part. Thus, the book appears as an embodiment on paper of a civil cultural dialogue between Arabic and English, and between East and West,” Al-Zahrani said.
He highlighted that there was a growing demand for more translations of “Mu’allaqat” into other languages; one of the most recent works was a Turkish translation by Mehmet Hakkı Sucin published in 2020.
“Part of the appeal of the Mu’allaqat for non-Arabic speakers are the legends behind them, whether Imru’ Al-Qays’s quest to avenge his father’s murder, or the treaty arbitrations between Amr ibn Kulthum and Al-Harith ibn Hillizah, and so on,” said Dr. Kevin Blankinship, assistant professor of Arabic Literature, Brigham Young University, and a contributor to the project.
Blankinship continued: “Another reason the poems attract non-Arabic speakers is their distance in time and culture. This is a desert society where war and hardship are part of everyday life, to say nothing of romance, intrigue and murder. They have the dramatic tension of Greek tragedy, which is part of their appeal.”
Dr. Blankinship translated four of the ten odes, namely those of Antarah ibn Shaddad, Zuhayr, Amr ibn Kulthum, and Al-Harith ibn Hillizah. He also provided editorial feedback for other parts of the book.
“As a non-native speaker of Arabic and a specialist in classical Arabic literature, I enjoyed the chance to bring Arab cultural heritage to a wider audience of English speakers, and even to some Arabs who might not have read all of the Mu’allaqat,” he said. “The project is important because it invites continual meditation on writings whose richness outlasts any one generation, and so they must be revisited over and over.”
To make the text accessible for the general reader, Blankinship’s translation approach was to use a more relaxed language than that used to address specialists.
“I also wanted the English to appeal at the level of sound and rhythm, so I used a loose meter and rhyme scheme. I tried to draw out as much vivid detail as possible since that’s one thing that makes these poems so enjoyable,” he said.
The project comes to the defense of the Arabic literature against the orientalist stereotypical view that shows early Arabs as merely part of a desert and warfare culture, Tariq Khawaji, chief librarian at Ithra, explained to Arab News.
“Arabs are viewed as if they lack concrete thought, philosophy and vision on the universe,” said Khawaji, “Al-Mu’alaqat is proof that all these stereotypes are not true, and you can find all components of human thought, including philosophical questions about life, existence, courage, fear, emotions, it is all there.”
Al-Zahrani agreed with Khawaji about the necessity to defend the sophistication of Arabic culture and “counteract the prevailing stereotypical misperceptions about the Arabs and their culture, especially that of the Arabian Peninsula, in the West.”
“A more civilized dialogue between East and West requires a better mutual understanding of the cultures of both parties, and we in the Mu’allaqat team hope this project will contribute to that effort,” Al-Zahrani said.
“This project comes within a wider initiative by Ithra to enrich the Arabic visual, musical and written content in various fields,” Khawaji said.
He added that more projects to promote Arabic literature are currently in the works. The official pdf copy of the book was made accessible to the public in January, and it is available at https://www.ithra.com/files/6516/1042/9658/compressed.pdf
Odette is a franchised traditional French pastry boutique in Jeddah that specializes in cream puffs and eclairs.
The shop is named after the founder’s grandmother, who used to make cream puffs in her tiny kitchen. Her grandson opened his first shop in Paris in 2012.
Odette offers a choice of traditional sweets pastries, including cream puffs with different fillings, eclairs, madeleines and croissants.
Cream puffs are suitable for catering, and feature a selection of decorative toppings to suit your occasion.
The version displayed in tower-like trays are ideal for weddings, celebrations and other festive events.
Odette also offers mini cream puff trays to serve to guests at home.
Thinking of treating yourself? Try the puffs or eclairs box, with flavors including vanilla, caramel, praline, coffee, chocolate, passionfruit, pistachio, lemon and wild berries.